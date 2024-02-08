I Just Styled M&S’s Expensive-Looking Bouclé Jacket 4 Ways for Spring

There’s a few words that will always get the attention of our Who What Wear editors, and French, minimalist and affordable sit right at the top of that list. So when an expensive-looking piece that encompasses all three hits the new-in section, there’s no doubt that we’ll take note. Let me introduce to you Marks & Spencer’s knitted jacket.

Arriving just in time for spring, this jacket offers a Parisian edge thanks to its bouclé inspired design and minimalist aesthetic, and all at just £35. Unlike the more structured silhouettes of bouclé jackets, M&S’s offering features a relaxed knitted style, adding a versatile edge as a layering piece or classic outerwear. As we all move to shop more conscientiously, I like to know that any addition to my wardrobe will earn its closet space. So, I put this Marks & Spencers jacket to the test. And its safe to say, I’m seriously impressed.

Office looks, coffee dates, evenings ensembles and more, I found this sleek jacket incredibly easy to style. Better still, the outfits that came to mind included a variety of trusted foundation pieces that already reside in my wardrobe. For an easy everyday look, rely on your classic jeans and t-shirt combination. Come evening, layer the jacket over a simple slip with a standout bag as your companion. The smart design makes office styling easy when paired with trusty tailored trousers and always reliable stripes. For a smart-casual mix worthy of anything from coffee to cocktails, layer in a denim skirt and knee-high boots, plus some gold jewellery to finish. Whilst I’ve honed in on the black offering, the style comes in four elevated shades, including ivory, cappuccino and navy. But whichever colourway you choose, each can be applied to the outfit builds below.

Keep scrolling to see four ways that I’ve styled the Marks & Spencer textured knitted jacket.

4 WAYS TO STYLE THE M&S TEXTURED KNITTED JACKET:

1. M&S Jacket + Jeans + Loafers

(Image credit: WHO WHAT WEAR UK )

Style Notes: Loose jeans and a plain white t-shirt is the foundation of so many of my last-minute outfits right now. By adding this chic jacket and a pair of classic loafers, its instantly transformed into a considered look.

M&S Collection Cotton Blend Textured Knitted Jacket £35 SHOP NOW

The jacket in question...

COS The Clean Cut T-Shirt £30 SHOP NOW

The perfect white tee does exist.

Arket Cloud Low Loose Jeans £97 SHOP NOW

These relaxed jeans are becoming a best-seller for Arket.

If you thought these were designer, I wouldn't blame you.

Charles & Keith Odella Trapeze Bucket Bag £57.5 SHOP NOW Red accent accessories are an easy way to take your look to new heights for 2024.

Red accent accessories are an easy way to take your look to new heights for 2024.

2. M&S Jacket + Slip Dres + Slingback Heels

(Image credit: WHO WHAT WEAR UK)

Style Notes: As someone who runs cold, I always keep a layer to hand when wearing dresses, even on the warmest days. This jacket offers a slight elevation over a simple cardigan, thanks to the front patch pockets and embellished buttons.

M&S Collection Cotton Blend Textured Knitted Jacket £35 SHOP NOW

The gold buttons are such a nice touch.

& Other Stories Slim Satin Midi Dress £97 SHOP NOW

A reliable black dress always comes in handy.

Missoma Axiom Chain Necklace | 18ct Gold Plated £185 SHOP NOW

No outfit is complete without a sprinkling of jewellery.

Mashu Calliope Black £345 SHOP NOW

Mashu's architectural bags are a work of art.

Reformation Walker Slingback Heel £298 SHOP NOW

Reformation isn't just about brilliant dresses and beloved denim.

3. M&S Jacket + Striped Top + Tailored Trousers

(Image credit: WHO WHAT WEAR UK)

Style Notes: Whether heading to the office, or dressing up for dinners out, this is a blueprint to save for later. Think maximum elegance with minimal effort.

M&S Collection Cotton Blend Textured Knitted Jacket £35 SHOP NOW

A seriously versatile addition to your wardrobe.

COS Merino Wool Turtleneck Top £45 SHOP NOW

Soft, classic, and sure to feature in so many outfit builds.

H&M's tailoring is so popular it doesn't stay in stock for long.

GANNI x Ace & Tate Black Dakota Sunglasses £185 SHOP NOW

Now that's an iconic collaboration.

DeMellier The Vancouver £385 SHOP NOW

DeMellier's designer-looking handbags are big news right now.

4. M&S Jacket + Denim Maxi Skirt + Knee-High Boots

(Image credit: WHO WHAT WEAR UK)

Style Notes: Whilst the jacket has a classic edge, it can be easily styled up for a fashion-forward ensemble. Take sleek knee-high boots and a trending denim maxi skirt, and you're all set.

M&S Collection Cotton Blend Textured Knitted Jacket £35 SHOP NOW

I'm also excited to wear this buttoned all the way up.

COS Crew-Neck Merino Wool Top £45 SHOP NOW

This light layering piece will be so useful for the warmer spring days.

H&M Denim maxi skirt £36.99 SHOP NOW

There's so many ways to style a denim maxi skirt.

Mango Leather boots with kitten heels £90 SHOP NOW

Mango's latest collection is a minimalists dream.

Braided Barrel Shoulder Bag £110 SHOP NOW

The woven detail adds to the expensive feel of this bag.

Mejuri Sculptural Hoops £178 SHOP NOW

2024 is all about bold earrings, and these are such a fresh take on simple hoops.

Up Next, The 9 Most Expensive-Looking Pieces on the High Street This Week