I Just Styled M&S’s Expensive-Looking Bouclé Jacket 4 Ways for Spring

By Florrie Alexander
published

There’s a few words that will always get the attention of our Who What Wear editors, and French, minimalist and affordable sit right at the top of that list. So when an expensive-looking piece that encompasses all three hits the new-in section, there’s no doubt that we’ll take note. Let me introduce to you Marks & Spencer’s knitted jacket.

Marks & Spencer Textured Knitted Jacket

Marks & Spencer Textured Knitted Jacket (£35)

(Image credit: Marks & Spencer)

Arriving just in time for spring, this jacket offers a Parisian edge thanks to its bouclé inspired design and minimalist aesthetic, and all at just £35. Unlike the more structured silhouettes of bouclé jackets, M&S’s offering features a relaxed knitted style, adding a versatile edge as a layering piece or classic outerwear. As we all move to shop more conscientiously, I like to know that any addition to my wardrobe will earn its closet space. So, I put this Marks & Spencers jacket to the test. And its safe to say, I’m seriously impressed.

Office looks, coffee dates, evenings ensembles and more, I found this sleek jacket incredibly easy to style. Better still, the outfits that came to mind included a variety of trusted foundation pieces that already reside in my wardrobe. For an easy everyday look, rely on your classic jeans and t-shirt combination. Come evening, layer the jacket over a simple slip with a standout bag as your companion. The smart design makes office styling easy when paired with trusty tailored trousers and always reliable stripes. For a smart-casual mix worthy of anything from coffee to cocktails, layer in a denim skirt and knee-high boots, plus some gold jewellery to finish. Whilst I’ve honed in on the black offering, the style comes in four elevated shades, including ivory, cappuccino and navy. But whichever colourway you choose, each can be applied to the outfit builds below. 

Keep scrolling to see four ways that I’ve styled the Marks & Spencer textured knitted jacket.

4 WAYS TO STYLE THE M&S TEXTURED KNITTED JACKET:

1. M&S Jacket + Jeans + Loafers

Marks & Spencer textured jacket, blue jeans, white t-shirt, red handbag, black loafers

(Image credit: WHO WHAT WEAR UK )

Style Notes: Loose jeans and a plain white t-shirt is the foundation of so many of my last-minute outfits right now. By adding this chic jacket and a pair of classic loafers, its instantly transformed into a considered look.

Marks & Spencer Textured Knitted Jacket
M&S Collection
Cotton Blend Textured Knitted Jacket

The jacket in question...

THE CLEAN CUT T-SHIRT
COS
The Clean Cut T-Shirt

The perfect white tee does exist.

CLOUD Low Loose Jeans
Arket
Cloud Low Loose Jeans

These relaxed jeans are becoming a best-seller for Arket.

Loafers
H&M
Loafers

If you thought these were designer, I wouldn't blame you.

Charles & Keith burgundy handbag

Charles & Keith
Odella Trapeze Bucket Bag

Red accent accessories are an easy way to take your look to new heights for 2024.

2. M&S Jacket + Slip Dres + Slingback Heels

M&S Textured Jacket, Black slip dress, burgundy heels, Mashu handbag

(Image credit: WHO WHAT WEAR UK)

Style Notes: As someone who runs cold, I always keep a layer to hand when wearing dresses, even on the warmest days. This jacket offers a slight elevation over a simple cardigan, thanks to the front patch pockets and embellished buttons.

Marks & Spencer Textured Knitted Jacket
M&S Collection
Cotton Blend Textured Knitted Jacket

The gold buttons are such a nice touch.

Slim Satin Midi Dress
& Other Stories
Slim Satin Midi Dress

A reliable black dress always comes in handy.

Axiom Chain Necklace | 18ct Gold Plated
Missoma
Axiom Chain Necklace | 18ct Gold Plated

No outfit is complete without a sprinkling of jewellery.

Calliope Black
Mashu
Calliope Black

Mashu's architectural bags are a work of art.

Walker Slingback Heel
Reformation
Walker Slingback Heel

Reformation isn't just about brilliant dresses and beloved denim.

3. M&S Jacket + Striped Top + Tailored Trousers

M&S textured jacket, striped top, cream tailored trousers, black boots, sunglasses

(Image credit: WHO WHAT WEAR UK)

Style Notes: Whether heading to the office, or dressing up for dinners out, this is a blueprint to save for later. Think maximum elegance with minimal effort.

Marks & Spencer Textured Knitted Jacket
M&S Collection
Cotton Blend Textured Knitted Jacket

A seriously versatile addition to your wardrobe.

MERINO WOOL TURTLENECK TOP
COS
Merino Wool Turtleneck Top

Soft, classic, and sure to feature in so many outfit builds.

Wide trousers
H&M
Wide trousers

H&M's tailoring is so popular it doesn't stay in stock for long.

GANNI x Ace & Tate Black Dakota Sunglasses
GANNI
x Ace & Tate Black Dakota Sunglasses

Now that's an iconic collaboration.

The Vancouver | Black Smooth | DeMellier
DeMellier
The Vancouver

DeMellier's designer-looking handbags are big news right now.

4. M&S Jacket + Denim Maxi Skirt + Knee-High Boots

M&S textured jacket, denim maxi skirt, knee-high boots, cream top

(Image credit: WHO WHAT WEAR UK)

Style Notes: Whilst the jacket has a classic edge, it can be easily styled up for a fashion-forward ensemble. Take sleek knee-high boots and a trending denim maxi skirt, and you're all set.

Marks & Spencer Textured Knitted Jacket
M&S Collection
Cotton Blend Textured Knitted Jacket

I'm also excited to wear this buttoned all the way up.

CREW-NECK MERINO WOOL TOP
COS
Crew-Neck Merino Wool Top

This light layering piece will be so useful for the warmer spring days.

Denim maxi skirt
H&M
Denim maxi skirt

There's so many ways to style a denim maxi skirt.

Leather boots with kitten heels - Women
Mango
Leather boots with kitten heels

Mango's latest collection is a minimalists dream.

BRAIDED BARREL SHOULDER BAG - LEATHER
Braided Barrel Shoulder Bag

The woven detail adds to the expensive feel of this bag.

Mejuri Sculptural Hoops
Mejuri
Sculptural Hoops

2024 is all about bold earrings, and these are such a fresh take on simple hoops.

Florrie Alexander
Florrie is a freelance fashion writer who has been working in the fashion industry for four years since graduating. Whilst studying French and history, she found herself focusing her final dissertation of the history of fashion, especially its empowerment of women. Her first internship landed her a job at Harper's Bazaar, followed by a role on the fashion team at Condé Nast Traveller. She has worked for various print and digital publications, including Vogue Italia, Stylist, Grazia and more, and has experience in personal shopping and styling. Florrie loves to expand her knowledge of all aspects of fashion and jewellery and has recently completed the De Beers Diamond Foundation course.

As a contributor, Florrie covers new trends, easy style formulas and affordable fashion to make fashion as fun and accessible as possible. Having lived in France, she often shares her insight on achieving that je ne sais quoi with style. She has a particular love for handbags and an extensive collection to match.

When she's not working, Florrie can be found in her hometown of London, normally with a coffee in hand.
