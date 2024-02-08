I Just Styled M&S’s Expensive-Looking Bouclé Jacket 4 Ways for Spring
There’s a few words that will always get the attention of our Who What Wear editors, and French, minimalist and affordable sit right at the top of that list. So when an expensive-looking piece that encompasses all three hits the new-in section, there’s no doubt that we’ll take note. Let me introduce to you Marks & Spencer’s knitted jacket.
Arriving just in time for spring, this jacket offers a Parisian edge thanks to its bouclé inspired design and minimalist aesthetic, and all at just £35. Unlike the more structured silhouettes of bouclé jackets, M&S’s offering features a relaxed knitted style, adding a versatile edge as a layering piece or classic outerwear. As we all move to shop more conscientiously, I like to know that any addition to my wardrobe will earn its closet space. So, I put this Marks & Spencers jacket to the test. And its safe to say, I’m seriously impressed.
Office looks, coffee dates, evenings ensembles and more, I found this sleek jacket incredibly easy to style. Better still, the outfits that came to mind included a variety of trusted foundation pieces that already reside in my wardrobe. For an easy everyday look, rely on your classic jeans and t-shirt combination. Come evening, layer the jacket over a simple slip with a standout bag as your companion. The smart design makes office styling easy when paired with trusty tailored trousers and always reliable stripes. For a smart-casual mix worthy of anything from coffee to cocktails, layer in a denim skirt and knee-high boots, plus some gold jewellery to finish. Whilst I’ve honed in on the black offering, the style comes in four elevated shades, including ivory, cappuccino and navy. But whichever colourway you choose, each can be applied to the outfit builds below.
Keep scrolling to see four ways that I’ve styled the Marks & Spencer textured knitted jacket.
4 WAYS TO STYLE THE M&S TEXTURED KNITTED JACKET:
1. M&S Jacket + Jeans + Loafers
Style Notes: Loose jeans and a plain white t-shirt is the foundation of so many of my last-minute outfits right now. By adding this chic jacket and a pair of classic loafers, its instantly transformed into a considered look.
The jacket in question...
The perfect white tee does exist.
These relaxed jeans are becoming a best-seller for Arket.
If you thought these were designer, I wouldn't blame you.
Red accent accessories are an easy way to take your look to new heights for 2024.
2. M&S Jacket + Slip Dres + Slingback Heels
Style Notes: As someone who runs cold, I always keep a layer to hand when wearing dresses, even on the warmest days. This jacket offers a slight elevation over a simple cardigan, thanks to the front patch pockets and embellished buttons.
The gold buttons are such a nice touch.
A reliable black dress always comes in handy.
No outfit is complete without a sprinkling of jewellery.
Mashu's architectural bags are a work of art.
Reformation isn't just about brilliant dresses and beloved denim.
3. M&S Jacket + Striped Top + Tailored Trousers
Style Notes: Whether heading to the office, or dressing up for dinners out, this is a blueprint to save for later. Think maximum elegance with minimal effort.
A seriously versatile addition to your wardrobe.
Soft, classic, and sure to feature in so many outfit builds.
H&M's tailoring is so popular it doesn't stay in stock for long.
Now that's an iconic collaboration.
DeMellier's designer-looking handbags are big news right now.
4. M&S Jacket + Denim Maxi Skirt + Knee-High Boots
Style Notes: Whilst the jacket has a classic edge, it can be easily styled up for a fashion-forward ensemble. Take sleek knee-high boots and a trending denim maxi skirt, and you're all set.
I'm also excited to wear this buttoned all the way up.
This light layering piece will be so useful for the warmer spring days.
There's so many ways to style a denim maxi skirt.
Mango's latest collection is a minimalists dream.
The woven detail adds to the expensive feel of this bag.
2024 is all about bold earrings, and these are such a fresh take on simple hoops.
