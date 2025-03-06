Gigi Hadid Just Made Mom Jeans Look Brand-New Again in Paris

Allyson Payer
By
published
in News

It's been a minute since we discussed mom jeans here at Who What Wear. They peaked in the 2010s, but Gigi Hadid just wore a pair in Paris, so there's no time like the present to reignite the conversation. As a reminder, the mom-jeans trend has origins in the '80s and '90s and is fairly polarizing as far as denim trends go. The jeans are high waisted, slightly cropped, tight at the top, slightly looser through the leg, and tapered at the bottom. They have a reputation of being frumpy, but modern pairs from chic brands are far more flattering than their decades-ago predecessors.

Hadid opted for one of those modern pairs, which she wore to a Paris Fashion Week–related Schiaparelli fitting. She wore faded black jeans, and her styling of them was as 2025 as it gets. She went with a layered look that included a polo top over a black tee and finished it off with a colorful striped barn jacket. On her feet was a pair of printed socks and almond-toe ballet flats. It's perfect styling, if you ask me.

Will this Gigi Hadid outfit make mom jeans a trend again? Perhaps it's an early indicator, but either way, it's a great outfit idea and serves as inspiration in case you want to pull yours out from your closet, buy a new pair, or wear the outfit with any other jeans trend. With that, keep scrolling to shop Hadid's look and a few of the chicest pairs of mom jeans on the market.

Gigi Hadid wearing a striped jacket in Paris.

(Image credit: Aissaoui Nacer/Backgrid)

Shop the Look

Sold Out Nyc the Signature Polo Sweater
Sold Out NYC
The Signature Polo Sweater

St. Agni Organic Cotton Baby Tee
St. Agni
Organic Cotton Baby Tee

80s Mom Women's Jeans
Levi's
80s Mom Jeans

Vertical Stripe 양말
Guest In Residence
Vertical Stripe Socks

Fathom Flat
Jeffrey Campbell
Fathom Flats

Shop More Chic Mom Jeans

'90s Pinch High Waist Straight Leg Organic Cotton Baggy Jeans
AGOLDE
'90s Pinch High Waist Straight Leg Organic Cotton Baggy Jeans

Wedgie High Waist Straight Leg Jeans
Levi's
Wedgie High Waist Straight Leg Jeans

Everlane, The ’90s Cheeky Jeans
Everlane
The ’90s Cheeky Jeans

Newmom Comfort High Waist Straight Leg Jeans
MANGO
Newmom Comfort High Waist Straight Leg Jeans

Alex Mill the Amber Slim Jeans
Alex Mill
The Amber Slim Jeans

Levi's Ribcage Full Length Jeans
Levi's
Ribcage Full Length Jeans

High Rise Mom Jean
Abercrombie & Fitch
High Rise Mom Jeans

Madewell , The Perfect Vintage Jean in Hernando Wash: Raw Hem Edition
Madewell
The Perfect Vintage Jean in Hernando Wash: Raw Hem Edition

Explore More:
Allyson Payer
Allyson Payer
Senior Editor

Allyson is a senior editor for Who What Wear. She joined the company in 2014 as co-founder Katherine Power's executive assistant and over the years has written hundreds of stories for Who What Wear. Prior to her career in fashion, Allyson worked in the entertainment industry at companies such as Sony Pictures Television. Allyson is now based in Raleigh, North Carolina, and is originally from Baton Rouge, Louisiana. She holds a BFA in theater arts. Her path to fashion may not have been linear, but based on the number of fashion magazines she collected as a child and young adult, it was meant to be.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸