Gigi Hadid Just Made Mom Jeans Look Brand-New Again in Paris

It's been a minute since we discussed mom jeans here at Who What Wear. They peaked in the 2010s, but Gigi Hadid just wore a pair in Paris, so there's no time like the present to reignite the conversation. As a reminder, the mom-jeans trend has origins in the '80s and '90s and is fairly polarizing as far as denim trends go. The jeans are high waisted, slightly cropped, tight at the top, slightly looser through the leg, and tapered at the bottom. They have a reputation of being frumpy, but modern pairs from chic brands are far more flattering than their decades-ago predecessors.

Hadid opted for one of those modern pairs, which she wore to a Paris Fashion Week–related Schiaparelli fitting. She wore faded black jeans, and her styling of them was as 2025 as it gets. She went with a layered look that included a polo top over a black tee and finished it off with a colorful striped barn jacket. On her feet was a pair of printed socks and almond-toe ballet flats. It's perfect styling, if you ask me.

Will this Gigi Hadid outfit make mom jeans a trend again? Perhaps it's an early indicator, but either way, it's a great outfit idea and serves as inspiration in case you want to pull yours out from your closet, buy a new pair, or wear the outfit with any other jeans trend. With that, keep scrolling to shop Hadid's look and a few of the chicest pairs of mom jeans on the market.

(Image credit: Aissaoui Nacer/Backgrid)

Shop the Look

Sold Out NYC The Signature Polo Sweater $225 SHOP NOW

St. Agni Organic Cotton Baby Tee $109 SHOP NOW

Levi's 80s Mom Jeans $108 SHOP NOW

Guest In Residence Vertical Stripe Socks $55 SHOP NOW

Jeffrey Campbell Fathom Flats $130 SHOP NOW

Shop More Chic Mom Jeans

AGOLDE '90s Pinch High Waist Straight Leg Organic Cotton Baggy Jeans $208 SHOP NOW

Levi's Wedgie High Waist Straight Leg Jeans $98 SHOP NOW

Everlane The ’90s Cheeky Jeans $110 SHOP NOW

MANGO Newmom Comfort High Waist Straight Leg Jeans $70 SHOP NOW

Alex Mill The Amber Slim Jeans $215 SHOP NOW

Levi's Ribcage Full Length Jeans $98 SHOP NOW

Abercrombie & Fitch High Rise Mom Jeans $90 $60 SHOP NOW