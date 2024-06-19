I'm a 26-Year-Old Who Just Moved From Seattle to NYC—24 Beauty Must-Haves I Packed

A few days ago, I stepped off the plane and into an hour-long Uber ride from the John F. Kennedy International Airport to the bustling streets Manhattan. For 23 years (aside from a brief stint in London as a toddler), I've been a Pacific Northwesterner. In fact, I'm such a Seattleite that I learned how to tell a Chinook from a sockeye salmon using the spotting along their spine at 6, and when I was 16, I had classmates who got their boating license before their driver's license.

It wasn't until I dove headfirst into the world of beauty and fashion during my college years that I considered being anywhere else in the world. Now that I've been in New York for nearly a full week, I can finally reveal the list of skincare, haircare, and makeup products I packed that helped this beauty-obsessed Gen Zer start her New York era on the right foot. Below, I've detailed every beauty must-have I squeezed in my carry-on bag and suitcases after refused to leave them behind in Seattle.

In-Flight Necessities

Caudalie Grape Water Moisturizing Face Mist $12 SHOP NOW Looking for a way to refresh the skin without making much of an effort? Caudalie's Grape Water Moisturizing Face Mist uses 100% grape water to deliver hydration, reduce redness, and smooth sensitive skin. It also uses mineral-rich and prebiotic ingredients to support the skin barrier. The mini size (2.5 ounces) turned out to be the perfect companion for my six-hour red-eye flight from Seattle to New York City. "My skin feels dehydrated pretty quickly, so I always feel like I need extra moisture throughout the day. This skin eats this up, and I love how refreshing it feels! I use this day and night, and when I use it at night, my skin looks so glowy and hydrated the next morning! Also love how gentle it is for my super sensitive skin." — Sephora reviewer

EO Resealable Hand Sanitizer Wipes in French Lavender $30 SHOP NOW When I say I don't leave the apartment without these EO wipes, I mean it! I've been working through my six-pack box of French Lavender–scented wipes that are 99.9% effective against most common germs with a 62% alcohol content. They're also crafted from sustainable bamboo cloth and use a formula with an organic herbal blend of chamomile and calendula to replenish moisture into the skin. "Perfect for airplanes (including wiping down hand rests, tray tables, seatbelts, and controls), briefcase or purse. They smell great too. We are so impressed by and grateful for EO products!" — EO reviewer

SkinMedica Instant Bright Eye Mask $50 SHOP NOW A long-haul flight offers the perfect opportunity to pop on some extra-hydrating eye patches and settle in for a quick snooze. This eye mask reduces the appearance of puffiness and deeply hydrate the eye area. I love how quickly its formula attracts moisture and instantly refreshes the under-eye area. It also happens to be my best-kept secret for bright and awake-looking eyes no matter how much sleep I actually get. "I love these masks so much! Whenever my eye area looks a little dry, tired, or puffy I put these on when I wake up or while I’m drying my hair. They make the thin skin under my eyes looks so much more hydrated and smooth. Afterwards I do my usual skincare routine and makeup and I feel like a new person." — Dermstore reviewer

Slip Lovely Lashes Contour Sleep Mask in Black $55 SHOP NOW I've always had long, full eyelashes, but lately, they've started to grow in multiple directions and tangle without the help of a spoolie brush. To maintain the definition, I like to wear this sleep mask with extra space for the eyes on my flights. Not only is it stylish and comfortable to wear, but it's also designed to sit away from your eyelids and stop your eyelashes from getting bent out of shape. "This is the best sleep mask I've ever used. It's silky soft and so comfortable with the extra room around the eyes. I've used this mask for 6 months and it stays on my head all night as the band has not stretched out at all. It blacks out all the light and is super easy to clean as well." — Dermstore reviewer

Summer Fridays Lip Butter Balm in Vanilla $24 SHOP NOW Of all the lip balms I've had the opportunity to test and review, Summer Fridays' Lip Butter Balm is easily one of my favorites. The silky vegan lip balm hydrates and smoothes the lips using shea and murumuru-seed butters to nourish and condition parched lips as well as vegan waxes to soften and boost shine without ever feeling greasy. Vanilla is my favorite shade since it adds a sheer glaze to the lips and smells amazing! "Im a huge lip balm girl and I've tried so many. This one is by far the best! It leaves your lips so soft and it can act like a beautiful gloss too if you don't like to wear something very sticky on your mouth. The [scent] is amazing too!" — Sephora reviewer

By Rosie Jane Cool + Calm Set $35 SHOP NOW To me, one of the worst feelings in the world is making it to my hotel room just to discover I don't have my favorite products with me for quick post-flight bodycare. The Cool + Calm Set includes three of the top By Rosie Jane products to cleanse, hydrate, and soften the body before I slip into my loungewear. "I bought this as a gift for someone else and ended up keeping it for myself! I know, I know... I'm terrible for doing that, but I seriously love this set! I'm ordering a full size of all and want to try the [Wake + Create Set] as well." — By Rosie Jane reviewer

Haircare Essentials

Adwoa Beauty Baomint Deep Conditioning Treatment $44 SHOP NOW Deep conditioners help keep luster and length long after my curls are stretched from their original shrunken state. This deep-conditioning treatment penetrates the hair shaft to moisturize and condition the strands for added softness and manageability. It's formulated with essential oils and butters, including shea butter, prickly pear, and pumpkin-seed oil. "I have thick, kinky hair that was in a protective state for a few weeks. This deep conditioner softened my hair allowing it to feel like butter! The mint smell and tingling feeling is an added bonus to the treatment. Great product!" — Sephora reviewer

Pattern Wide Tooth Comb $15 SHOP NOW Since transitioning my hair from a chemically relaxed state back to its natural tight texture, I've spent more time than I'd like to admit to ID combs that define and detangle my hair to perfection. Pattern's Wide Tooth Comb is one of the few that give me the look I like without sacrificing comfort. (These 4c knots are no joke.) "If you're a curly who struggles with detangling, do yourself a favor and buy this comb! This slipped seamlessly through my thick, tangled 3C hair from roots to end and made my routine a breeze. My arms/wrists thank this comb for giving them a well deserved break." — Ulta reviewer

Oribe Curl Gloss $42 SHOP NOW One of the things I love most about my job as a beauty editor is the opportunity to test haircare products developed for curls of all types and textures. Oribe's Curl Gloss adds shape, shine, and definition to curls thanks to a blend of passionflower extract, Brazilian jicama, and the Oribe Signature Complex. It also helps fight humidity and frizz. "I have long, fine curls. This is the first product I've ever found that doesn't weigh them down AND helps hold the curl for the next few days. I use this away from my scalp, with a mousse near my scalp for volume, and then air dry. I have tried so many products over the years, and this is my holy grail." — Sephora reviewer

Olaplex No. 7 Bonding Hair Oil $30 SHOP NOW I'm so happy I added this to my haircare routine when I did! It saves me a lot of time on wash and styling days since it delivers maximum shine and softness while also providing protection against damage, frizz, and heat up to 450°F. It uses the patented Olaplex Bond Building Technology, which works by relinking broken disulfide bonds to repair breakage. "One of my favorite products! I use this following No. 6 and my hair is so happy. I have extremely thick, damaged, wavy hair and when I do want to blow it out this is a lifesaver. My hair feels so much less damaged because of it. This does not weigh your hair down! So for any fine haired lovely people out there, use this!" — Sephora reviewer

Kérastase Curl Manifesto Nourishing Mask $68 SHOP NOW You can never have too many hair masks. This one by Kérastase is one of my favorites for weekly use. Its key ingredients are manuka honey and ceramides, which work together to seal in moisture and promote smooth, manageable curls. This mask also delivers elasticity and leaves the hair looking smooth and shiny. "I really like this product. I left it in for several minutes, and when I rinsed it out my fail felt so smooth and silky. It was very easy to brush out and my hair felt hydrated and less frizzy." — Sephora reviewer

Slip Pure Silk Turban in Black $85 SHOP NOW I've worn many sleep turbans, but this one is truly one of a kind. It helps protect the hair from the effects of friction throughout the night that lead to breakage, dryness, and dullness. In addition to fitting very comfortably around my head, it offers extend wear time for all my natural hairstyles. "The turban is excellent and helps to prevent my hair from becoming dry. Moisture is maintained and the breakage I once experienced prior to using this product is no longer a concern for me. During my last hair wash, my stylist even commented on how my hair felt different…in a good way. The turban is a bit pricey, but worth it." — Dermstore reviewer

Skincare Nonnegotiables

Dieux Forever Eye Mask Reusable 100% Silicone Patches $27 SHOP NOW Unfortunately, I've always been plagued with dark under-eyes, and I've also noticed fine lines making an appearance lately. These silicone patches by Dieux help keep signs of aging at bay by holding serums and creams close to the skin so they can fully sink in. In addition to being thin and lightweight, they're completely reusable. "The answer to your sustainable prayers! I love using under-eye masks—self-care night, during flights, as part of my morning routine, etc. and felt it was a wasteful practice. Dieux's patches, paired with their eye serum, feel even better than their single-use counterparts." — Sephora reviewer

Jenny Patinkin Cryo Glow Globes $70 SHOP NOW I've only recently parted ways with the cooling spheres I've used since 2020 and been introduced to these. They have an ergonomic design that hugs the face for contouring while cold temperatures constrict blood vessels in the skin, promote circulation, reduce redness, and more. Now, I just need a skincare fridge to keep them safe and sound. "These are a godsend for my puffy eyes and morning face! They're not only perfectly shaped for the eye and face, they look so pretty on my vanity!" — Dermstore reviewer

Summer Fridays Jet Lag Overnight Eye Serum $46 SHOP NOW Summer Fridays' Jet Lag Overnight Eye Serum is for anyone who's been told they look tired after receiving a full night of sleep. This overnight serum hydrates the under-eye area with a gentle retinol blend to visibly minimize the appearance of fine lines. My eyes looked smoother, firmer, and brighter a day into incorporating the serum into my skincare routine. "I've been using this eye serum for about three weeks now and I'm loving it so far! It feels super moisturizing and refreshing and also appears to be helping with my fine lines and dryness that I've been experiencing. My makeup is definitely looking much smoother too! Highly recommend." — Sephora reviewer

Chantecaille Eau de Rose de Mai Pure Rosewater Face Mist $88 SHOP NOW After taking a long flight, I have to work twice as hard to replenish moisture levels if I want to combat breakouts and dryness around my T-zone. To help keep my skin well-behaved, I like to lightly spritz this rose water face mist by Chantecaille in a continuous sweeping motion. Its formula uses delicate rose petals that offer an uplifting aroma and potent skincare benefits. "I think that the pure rose water from Chantecaille is just such a treat and especially so when the weather starts warming up and one needs a little spritz for a bit of refreshment. I love the packaging, I always get [complimented] when I take it out of my handbag for a little pick me up. It's an indulgent treat for the senses. It smells divine and really suits my sensitive, acne prone skin. Would highly recommend!" — Nordstrom reviewer

Mount Lai Jade Gua Sha Facial Lifting Tool $30 SHOP NOW It has always annoyed me that my round face has a tendency to look puffy first thing in the morning, but this tool has helped me contour my cheekbones and chin over time. Practicing gua sha offers many benefits, including a brighter complexion, a lifted face, and relief of facial and jaw tension. "Feels amazing and I've seen a difference in my skin and face after two weeks. It glides smoothly along my face after doing my nighttime routine, I don't need a separate oil to use it. I highly recommend getting one, following the directions, and using it daily." — Sephora reviewer

Jenny Patinkin Luxury Vegan Makeup Brush Soap $19 SHOP NOW Having a good system to cleanse my makeup brushes of impurities has made a huge difference in the health of my skin. This makeup brush soap uses a vegetable-based glycerin formula combined with coconut oil and vitamin E to wash away oils and pigments without leaving behind a residue or drying out bristles. "I've used this soap for years and finally had to buy a new tin. It will last you for a long time. Works well on brushes and sponges. Lathers, rinses clean, and has never caused me any buildup or breakouts." — Dermstore reviewer

Makeup Must-Haves

LYS Beauty Aim High Cream Highlighter Stick in Rose Gold $20 SHOP NOW This LYS Beauty highlighter stick is a new addition to my makeup routine, and I'm already a huge fan! It delivers a glowing-from-within finish without glitter or texture. Instead, its formula features soothing green tea extract, moisture-sealing watermelon-seed extract, and rosehip oil to improve the appearance of dark spots and boost moisture levels. "Love me some LYS and they never disappoint! This highlighter stick is so gorgeous & easy to use. If you're a huge fan of the bronzer stick you will love their highlighter stick! It has that same creamy some consistency & it glides so effortlessly! The glow is real!" — Sephora reviewer

Armani Beauty Prisma Glass Hydrating Lip Gloss in Clear Shine $38 SHOP NOW Clear lip gloss is one of those small steps anyone can take to level up a makeup look. This one by Armani Beauty provides a stunning glass-like finish with high shine and hydration—minus any stickiness. It instantly soothes my post-flight chapped lips with a lightweight oil-in-gloss formula that protects the lip barrier. "I love how lightweight and non-sticky this lip gloss is. It hardly even feels like lip gloss because it is so thin. A little goes a long way, which makes this purchase so worth it!" — Sephora reviewer

Danessa Myricks Beauty Yummy Skin Blurring Balm Powder $36 SHOP NOW Achieving an airbrushed makeup look has never been easier with the help of Danessa Myricks Beauty's Yummy Skin Blurring Balm Powder. It uses technology to absorb sweat and oil throughout the day for a long-lasting and shine-free finish. The hero ingredient in this one is Upsalite, a material known for absorbing sweat and oil while preserving hydration. "I love how this product has so many ways to be used. I love it as a primer, it makes my skin look airbrushed and allows me to use less foundation so I don't look too made up. I've also used it as foundation, and it practically makes me look like I've got a filter on. So happy I found this product, it's a must-have for me." — Sephora reviewer

Iconic London Kissed by the Sun Multi-Use Blush & Bronzer in So Cheeky $29 SHOP NOW This Iconic London product is a radiance-boosting bronzer, highlighter, and blush in one. The pressed powder's soft and creamy formula blends effortlessly into the skin, creating a glossy, dewy-looking glow. So Cheeky (a warm pink-bronze with a golden sheen) is my go-to. "This is a beautiful blush/bronzer combo. The color is highly pigmented and the sparkle/glitter factor isn't over the top. I definitely want to try some other colors but this is worth adding to your collection." — Sephora reviewer

Nars Light Reflecting Setting Mist $36 SHOP NOW I'm on a mission to let every beauty lover know about this Nars setting mist. It sets, hydrates, and protects makeup using Invisible Lock Technology to keep makeup in place all day with up to 24 hours of added hydration. I've learned it provides the best finish when I hold the spray eight to 10 inches from my face and mist in a circular motion. "I really like this setting spray. It makes my skin look and feel so nice. I wear makeup almost daily, and this has become my go to. It dries quickly, and doesn't have any long-lasting scents. Have already recommended it to friends." — Nordstrom reviewer