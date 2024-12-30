IG Has Billions of Accounts, But These 6 French Creators Will You Teach You Everything to Know About Style

From Celine Dion singing from the Eiffel Tower in the Olympics opening ceremony to the first instalment of Emily in Paris season 4, all eyes have been on the French capital in the past six months. Emily Cooper’s theatrical costumes often feel even more unrealistic than the dramatic plot twists, however for a more authentic look at Parisian style you don’t need to book a flight to Charles de Gaulle. Thanks to Instagram, you can now see in real time what some of the city’s most fashionable women are wearing and pretend you too are dressing for an afternoon exploring Le Marais.

You only need to look at the international success of French brands such as Sezane and Rouje to see that the obsession with French style is a powerful, commercial force. French fashion influencers and It girls located in Paris have been able to turn the endless fascination with how French women dress into a career opportunity. Jeanne Damas and Anne-Laure Mais have acquired hundreds of thousands of followers for sharing their very fabulous, very French lives and have both used this platform to launch their own clothing brands.

Pop culture might have us believe that French women live in a uniform of Breton stripes, Chanel, and berets, however Parisian style has a lot more to it than these tired clichés. It is true that French designers tend to value timeless, elevated basics, with a focus on effortless, uncomplicated styling, however many of our favorite French influencers also love to experiment with colors, prints, and sportswear. Out of the hundreds of accounts we follow, we have decided that these six French creators will teach you everything you need to know about style. The first lesson being to ignore clichéd stereotypes and find your own personal style that will make you feel your most confident.

Keep reading for six French Instagram accounts to follow that will give you a more accurate reflection of how Parisians dress than Ms. Emily Cooper.

@slipintostyle

Ellie Delphine is originally from Martinique and lives in Paris, and has built a following on her account @slipintostyle for her trend commentary, red carpet analysis, and outfit shots that are always captured in the prettiest corners of the city. Her style is polished and elegant, but she’s not afraid of experimenting with color and fashion-forward looks.

& Other Stories Oversized Blazer $279 SHOP NOW This jacket is tailored to perfection, with strong, padded shoulders and a single-breasted cut.

H&M Oxford Shirt $19 SHOP NOW The oversized, boxy fit makes this look effortlessly stylish.

Reformation Val 90s Mid Rise Straight Jeans $168 SHOP NOW These have a slouchy, relaxed fit, so Reformation recommends you size down if you want a more tailored fit.

House of Harlow 1960 X Revolve Mick Loafer $178 SHOP NOW The chain link detailing gives these leather loafers an added flair.

@aude_julie

Sneakerheads will want to follow Aude-Julie Alingue, as she has an extensive collection of high tops and retro sneaks. A fan of sportswear, she often wears baseball caps, varsity jackets, or pleated tennis skirts, but like all French girls she has a soft spot for Chanel.

& Other Stories Oversized Cocoon Leather Jacket $599 SHOP NOW The cocoon shape gives this a directional, fashion-forward look.

AQUAZZURA Ginza 35 Croc-Effect Leather Slingback Pumps $750 SHOP NOW These croc-effect slingbacks have a timeless quality and will add a Parisian polish to to your everyday jeans.

Ganni Casquette $95 SHOP NOW An off-duty essential in Manhattan or Le Marais.

Louis Vuitton Speedy Bandoulière 25 $1815 SHOP NOW The Speedy bag is a French icon and was originally designed for traveling in the 1930s, hence the name. You can always rely on Louis Vuitton for exquisite craftsmanship.

@juliesfi

French influencer Julie Sergent Ferreri has a more classic Parisian aesthetic, as she often shares pictures of her at a market in jeans and something striped. She often completes her looks with a Lady Dior bag or a Hermès Birkin.

H&M Knit Cardigan $60 SHOP NOW A Breton top or knit is a Parisian staple and the gold buttons give this cardigan an extra dose of French elegance.

Rolla’s East Coast Natalie Flare Leg Jeans $149 SHOP NOW These is something Jane Birkin about these jeans thanks to the flares and pockets on the hips.

Suzanne Patent Mahogany Tote $373 SHOP NOW This glossy bag won't be in stock for much longer.

Madewell The Greta Ballet Flats $98 SHOP NOW These brown Mary-Janes are the perfect foundation to any outfit.

@frannfyne

You will likely recognise fashion influencer Franny as she regularly features in Who What Wear’s stories. Her outfits all have a timeless and ageless quality, as she tends to stick to a neutral colour palette and oversized silhouettes, blending secondhand pieces with Zara and Cos. She also runs her own vintage shop called Yomokoï, which is located in the third arrondissement and has an online shop.

Massimo Dutti Cropped Shirt With Gathered Ruffle Details $192 SHOP NOW Paired with high-waisted trousers or skirts, the high-low effect of this shirt creates a dramatic silhouette.

ZARA Full Midi Skirt ZW Collection $40 SHOP NOW This will look just as chic with a simple knit as a statement blouse.

LOEWE + Paula's Ibiza Slit Embossed Leather-Trimmed Raffia Tote Bag $1300 SHOP NOW A basket bag is a shortcut to Parisian style, and Loewe crafts the most beautiful raffia bags out there.

Vince Bianca Slingback Pointed Toe Pump $330 SHOP NOW The low heel means you could wear these for a long day at the office or for an all-day wedding.

@melodiebance

French influencer Mélodie Banfield gives us a romantic view of living in Paris, as she often takes pictures en route home from the boulangerie (baguettes in hand) or having a café au lait at the le Café de Flore. Instead of following the fickle trend cycle, she sticks to a more timeless aesthetic—think trench coats, cable-knit cardigans, and floral slip dresses.

MANGO Fine-Knit V-Neck Sweater $46 SHOP NOW This red Mango sweater is available in sizes from XXS to 4XL.

Lauren Ralph Lauren Double Faced Georgette Wide Leg Pants $175 SHOP NOW These wide-leg trousers are impeccably tailored with darting from the waist.

& Other Stories Chunky Chain Link Necklace $59 SHOP NOW A gold chain necklace is the perfect finishing touch to any look.

Reformation Mini Rosetta Shoulder Bag $237 SHOP NOW The crescent shapes give this a '90s feel, while the tie is a thoughtful design detail.

@annelauremais

Anne Laure Mais is one of the most well-known French fashion influencers, who blogged under the name Adenorah and is based in Bordeaux. In 2018 she launched her own label, Musier Paris, which is in line with her own personal style. Think leopard print miniskirts, red ballet pumps, and slip maxi dresses.

Mansur Gavriel Square Toe Ballerina Flat $296 SHOP NOW These flats come in several colors, from red to beige.

& Other Stories Relaxed Fit Knitted Sweater $69 SHOP NOW Alexa Chung argues that you can't have too many navy sweaters, and we have to agree.

MANGO Leopard-Print Denim Mini-Skirt $73 SHOP NOW An everyday wardrobe staple for those who believe that leopard is a neutral.