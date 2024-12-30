IG Has Billions of Accounts, But These 6 French Creators Will You Teach You Everything to Know About Style
From Celine Dion singing from the Eiffel Tower in the Olympics opening ceremony to the first instalment of Emily in Paris season 4, all eyes have been on the French capital in the past six months. Emily Cooper’s theatrical costumes often feel even more unrealistic than the dramatic plot twists, however for a more authentic look at Parisian style you don’t need to book a flight to Charles de Gaulle. Thanks to Instagram, you can now see in real time what some of the city’s most fashionable women are wearing and pretend you too are dressing for an afternoon exploring Le Marais.
You only need to look at the international success of French brands such as Sezane and Rouje to see that the obsession with French style is a powerful, commercial force. French fashion influencers and It girls located in Paris have been able to turn the endless fascination with how French women dress into a career opportunity. Jeanne Damas and Anne-Laure Mais have acquired hundreds of thousands of followers for sharing their very fabulous, very French lives and have both used this platform to launch their own clothing brands.
Pop culture might have us believe that French women live in a uniform of Breton stripes, Chanel, and berets, however Parisian style has a lot more to it than these tired clichés. It is true that French designers tend to value timeless, elevated basics, with a focus on effortless, uncomplicated styling, however many of our favorite French influencers also love to experiment with colors, prints, and sportswear. Out of the hundreds of accounts we follow, we have decided that these six French creators will teach you everything you need to know about style. The first lesson being to ignore clichéd stereotypes and find your own personal style that will make you feel your most confident.
Keep reading for six French Instagram accounts to follow that will give you a more accurate reflection of how Parisians dress than Ms. Emily Cooper.
@slipintostyle
Ellie Delphine is originally from Martinique and lives in Paris, and has built a following on her account @slipintostyle for her trend commentary, red carpet analysis, and outfit shots that are always captured in the prettiest corners of the city. Her style is polished and elegant, but she’s not afraid of experimenting with color and fashion-forward looks.
@aude_julie
Sneakerheads will want to follow Aude-Julie Alingue, as she has an extensive collection of high tops and retro sneaks. A fan of sportswear, she often wears baseball caps, varsity jackets, or pleated tennis skirts, but like all French girls she has a soft spot for Chanel.
@juliesfi
French influencer Julie Sergent Ferreri has a more classic Parisian aesthetic, as she often shares pictures of her at a market in jeans and something striped. She often completes her looks with a Lady Dior bag or a Hermès Birkin.
You will likely recognise fashion influencer Franny as she regularly features in Who What Wear’s stories. Her outfits all have a timeless and ageless quality, as she tends to stick to a neutral colour palette and oversized silhouettes, blending secondhand pieces with Zara and Cos. She also runs her own vintage shop called Yomokoï, which is located in the third arrondissement and has an online shop.
@melodiebance
French influencer Mélodie Banfield gives us a romantic view of living in Paris, as she often takes pictures en route home from the boulangerie (baguettes in hand) or having a café au lait at the le Café de Flore. Instead of following the fickle trend cycle, she sticks to a more timeless aesthetic—think trench coats, cable-knit cardigans, and floral slip dresses.
@annelauremais
Anne Laure Mais is one of the most well-known French fashion influencers, who blogged under the name Adenorah and is based in Bordeaux. In 2018 she launched her own label, Musier Paris, which is in line with her own personal style. Think leopard print miniskirts, red ballet pumps, and slip maxi dresses.
