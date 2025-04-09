Free People Has the Cutest Shorts, Skirts, and Jeans Right Now—Shop My 12 Faves
Spring is finally here! While the temperatures in the Northeast still have some catching up to do, I am ready to put away my puffer coats and cashmere sweaters and bust out my leg-baring shorts and skirts. Free People already has an incredible selection of warm-weather staples available, and if these designs are anywhere near as popular as last season's must-have barrel-leg jeans, they're going to sell out before you can say "April fools."
I took a break from spring-cleaning to pick out several pieces from Free People that I want to get my hands on this season. Denim in all its iterations is a year-round wardrobe staple for me, so I've covered the bases there too. Let's be honest: I've already purchased the bandana poplin shorts in both blue and red. Keep scrolling to browse my selects, and shop your favorite pieces while there are still plenty in stock. Happy spring!
Shop My Favorite Skirts, Shorts, and Jeans at Free People Right Now
Style these shorts with your favorite lightweight blazer or cardigan.
Wear it with the matching top.
Drew Elovitz is originally from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, but has spent the last decade living and working in New York City. She earned a master's degree in media and popular culture from New York University, then began her career on the internet as the Twitter voice of Barbie. She worked previously at Who What Wear as the director of content strategy and also spent several years leading the social media teams at Teen Vogue and Entertainment Weekly. You'll find her byline on the site around topics such as celebrity fashion, must-have basics, beauty favorites (particularly nail polish), and wellness tips and tricks.
