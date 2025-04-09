Free People Has the Cutest Shorts, Skirts, and Jeans Right Now—Shop My 12 Faves

Spring is finally here! While the temperatures in the Northeast still have some catching up to do, I am ready to put away my puffer coats and cashmere sweaters and bust out my leg-baring shorts and skirts. Free People already has an incredible selection of warm-weather staples available, and if these designs are anywhere near as popular as last season's must-have barrel-leg jeans, they're going to sell out before you can say "April fools."

I took a break from spring-cleaning to pick out several pieces from Free People that I want to get my hands on this season. Denim in all its iterations is a year-round wardrobe staple for me, so I've covered the bases there too. Let's be honest: I've already purchased the bandana poplin shorts in both blue and red. Keep scrolling to browse my selects, and shop your favorite pieces while there are still plenty in stock. Happy spring!

Shop My Favorite Skirts, Shorts, and Jeans at Free People Right Now

Perfect Prep Trouser Shorts
Free People
Perfect Prep Trouser Shorts

Style these shorts with your favorite lightweight blazer or cardigan.

Levi's High Baggy Shorts
Levi's
High Baggy Shorts

Cuff them for a preppier look.

Audra Linen Shorts
Free People
Audra Linen Shorts

Never not buying linen for summer.

Get Free Bandana Poplin Shorts
Free Peopld
Get Free Bandana Poplin Shorts

I'm buying these in both blue and red.

Paris Texas Maxi Skirt Belt
Paris Texas
Maxi Skirt Belt

It's a skirt! It's a belt! Whatever it is, it's perfect.

Apparis Bullet Sans Vegan Leather Cross Skirt
Apparis
Bullet Sans Vegan Leather Cross Skirt

Dress this studded mini up or down.

Pleats and Thank You Skort
Free People
Pleats and Thank You Skort

Tennis or golf, anyone?

Mila Skort
Free People
Mila Skort

Wear it with the matching top.

We the Free Palmer Cuffed Jeans
We the Free
Palmer Cuffed Jeans

Cuffed to perfection.

We the Free Stride Straight 'n Wide Jeans
We the Free
Stride Straight 'n Wide Jeans

Wide-leg jeans are so comfortable in the summer.

We the Free Moxie Pull-On Barrel Jeans
We the Free
Moxie Pull-On Barrel Jeans

Easy, breezy barrel jeans.

Mother the Resealable Heel Jeans
Mother
The Resealable Heel Jeans

Snaps all the way up and down.

