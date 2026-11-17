When you think about winter trends, your mind no doubt goes straight to chic wool coats, sleek boots and fresh knitwear, but we'd argue that it's winter 2026's microtrend lineup that really deserves your attention. Because whilst nailing the classics undoubtedly ticks off that core foundation, only true masters of the art know how to tap into the small-but-mighty details that truly define good style.
But what, exactly, is a microtrend? We're talking about those lesser-referenced in-between details; offshoots from the biggest trends on the runways. Microtrends are where fashion gets very specific. Think genius styling tricks, quietly powerful accessories, elevated fabric that takes a colour trend to the next level: basically, things you can categorise under the season's key looks but which are also becoming noteworthy in their own right.
If there's anything I've learnt over the last decade as a fashion editor, interviewing some of the chicest women in the world and sitting front row at many major runways, it's that true purveyors of style actually keep things relatively simple, often relying on those otherwise under-appreciated details and trusting them to calmly do the talking. 2026's winter microtrends do just that.
Latest Videos FromWho What Wear
From knitted headbands and "party" necklaces (not exclusively reserved for parties) to a key denim update and (finally!) a new take on animal print, if you're looking to elevate your wardrobe staples in a low-key way this season, try tapping into one of these seven microtrends.
7 Winter 2026 Microtrends Fashion People Are Wearing Now
1. Knitted Headbands
Style Notes: With the weather having dropped about 10 degrees over the past week, it's no surprise that even the least practically minded fashion people are reaching for knitted accessories right now. But whilst the more traditional beanies and scarves are still at the top of the winter drawer for many, wool and cashmere headbands have usurped them as the everyday go-to in some of the coolest It girls' wardrobes. Whether you sway more towards a banded, skiwear-inspired headpiece or a softer tied bonnet, the key is to elevate it via chic outerwear and skip the loungewear if you want to avoid leaning into sweatband territory.
Shop the Trend:
& Other Stories
Cashmere Ribbed Headband
Such a chic alternative to a beanie.
Pieces
Knitted Tie Bonnet in Cream
Softer in shape, this one's a really pretty option.
Miu Miu
Wool and Cashmere Headband With Ear Flaps
The colour, those ear flaps, that logo. Yes, yes, yes.
Clòimh
Soft Wool Tied Head Band
Everyone is already trying to re-create a version of this knitting pattern.
Moncler
Wool-Blend Headband
The thickest, cosiest take we've found.
2. Bambi-Print Jackets
Style Notes: I know I'm in the minority here, but one of the more ubiquitous fashion trends I've always struggled to get on board with is leopard print. I can appreciate its merits on others, but despite trialling it in the past, it's never found a permanent spot in my wardrobe. Zebra stripes come close to tempting me toward animal print, but only the recent slew of Bambi-print pieces has finally convinced me. Unlike the high-contrast patterns of its counterparts, I enjoy the whimsical softness of the white deer-print splodges and the warmth of that golden-brown hue. And right now, the way to wear it seems to be in a cute jacket, of which there are plenty to choose from.
Shop the Trend:
ASOS
High Collar Formal Coat With Faux Fur Cuffs in Pony
The cuffs and toggle feature really enhance this one.
Ducie
Blaire Animal-Printed Jacket
Nothing has ever looked cosier.
Next
Brown Animal Deer Print Faux Fur Jacket
A particularly premium-looking silhouette.
Guess
Bambi Faux Fur Jacket
The perfect dinner-with-friends jacket.
Mango
Brushed-Finish Bambi Jacket
A perfect deeper take on the typically caramel tone.
3. Exaggerated Turn-Ups
Style Notes: Jeans trends are so often reduced to either high- or low-rise, so when something shakes things up, like an XXL turn-up, I can't help but take note. Music to the ears of the 5" girls who spend twice as much on their jeans thanks to the cost of getting the hem taken up, this exaggerated turn-up is an intentional update to a wardrobe staple that sees very few real transformations. Excellent with a loafer for a polished daytime look or a pointed boot or heel for evening, I recommend steering towards deeper indigo hues rather than light washes to keep things feeling more winter-adjacent.
Shop the Trend:
Agolde
Big Cuff Mid-Rise Straight-Leg Jeans
Ultra-high-waisted and a great indigo hue.
JW Anderson
High-Rise Embroidered Wide-Leg Jeans
As great with a white T-shirt as with a more cropped, chunky knit.
H&M
Barrel Regular Waist Jeans
Everything from the wash to the shape to the turn-up is perfect.
ZARA
Loose Folded Fit Low-Rise Jeans
The perfect weekend denim.
Mango
Turned-Up Straight Jeans
A relaxed, low-rise pair.
4. Shawl Scarves
Style Notes: I may not remember many of my childhood outfits, but one of my earliest fashion memories comes courtesy of my mum's go-to pashmina that accompanied her everywhere from school plays to holidays. I should've seen their return coming after the resurgence of leggings and low-rise jeans, but somehow I'm still caught off-guard. And whilst many are championing the season's favourite skinny scarf, I've spotted the oversized shawl thrown over the shoulder of several of my favourite It girls, and I can't deny it looks set to be this winter's unexpected hero accessory.
Shop the Trend:
Sézane
Pio Scarf
A really beautiful fabric and super-chic print.
Toteme
Monogram Wool Cashmere Scarf
Totally timeless.
Burberry
Wide Reversible Check Wool Silk Scarf
A classic for good reason.
Call It By Your Name
Étole Paisley Frayed Printed Wool and Silk-Blend Twill Scarf
Paisley never gets old.
H&M
Tasselled Scarf
One that looks just as great around your hip as it does thrown across your neck.
5. Brown Velvet
Style Notes: So often reserved for almost-ironic takes on the '00s Juicy tracksuits, velvet can get something of a bad rap. But when done well, it more than holds a candle to its grown-up older sister, suede. Right now, dark-chocolate tones are helping velvet find its way into some of the very chicest wardrobes, and paired with black knitwear and oversized bags, we can see why. I'm seeing it across everything from dresses to tops, but I'm most interested in the jeans.
Shop the Trend:
Abercrombie & Fitch
High Rise Velvet Straight Leg Jeans in Brown
One for the nostalgic '90s girlies.
& Other Stories
Velvet Lace Dress
Winter date nights just levelled up.
Zara
Velvet Halter Top With Ruffles
Prep yourself for party season early with this buy.
Loewe
Pebble Velvet Ballet Flats
I love this cosy take on the brand's favourite ballet silhouette.
Jigsaw
Fluid Velvet Midi Skirt
This will be a reliable go-to beyond winter.
6. Collarless Coats
Style Notes: I know, I know, we all wear coats, but when I tell you I'm a huge coat fan, I can't emphasise that fact enough. I have a ridiculous number, and having moved house twice over the last year—doing two necessary wardrobe detoxes along the way—I can shamefully admit that, three double wardrobes later, I still have several cardboard boxes I'm yet to find space for. But somehow I've just fallen for yet another coat in the form of the season's quiet favourite: the collarless coat. Longline and elevated, and with a similar feel to your favourite dressing gown, they tick just about every one of my boxes. Plus, the collarless silhouette can accommodate even the most statement scarves.
Shop the Trend:
Jaeger
Wool With Cashmere Collarless Longline Coat
Feels like a dressing gown, looks like a super-sophisticated coat.
Max Mara
Febo Camel-Hair and Mohair-Blend Coat
Max Mara is exceptional at outerwear.
Topshop
Borg Collarless Long Coat in Charcoal
I feel cosier just looking at this one.
COS
Belted Double-Faced Wool-Blend Long Coat
This grey/brown hue instantly elevates a look.
John Lewis
Wool Blend Hand Sewn Belted Coat
It comes with a belt, but I'd argue it actually looks even better without.
7. Party Necklaces
Style Notes: I know that many see the arrival of winter as a signifier of impending doom, but for me, the long nights are a reminder that the most fabulous season is well and truly on its way. "Party" dressing has come a long way in recent years, and whilst we once required a full outfit change before heading from work to a festive night out with friends (remember six-inch stilettos?), now you need little more than a zhuzh-y necklace to kick off your night. Beads work brilliantly, but if you're not quite ready for that extravagance, a contemporary choker with exaggerated metalwork will do the job nicely.
Shop the Trend:
Ysso
Onyx Sun 24kt Gold-Plated Beaded Necklace
The very best way to dress up your favourite LBD.
JENNIFER BEHR
Elaine Gold-Plated Amethyst Necklace
A necklace needn't be overwhelming to make a real impact.
ZARA
Metal Piece Necklace
So good with everything from a fitted turtleneck to a strapless dress.