These 4 Winter Trends Look So Chic With Jeans

Caitlin Burnett
By
published
in Features

Emma Rose Leger in a faux fur coat in the Swiss Alps.

(Image credit: @emmaleger)

Trends may come and go, but denim is forever. Certain silhouettes and washes ebb and flow in popularity, but jeans are a constant in most of our wardrobes throughout the year. That's true for me, at least. Since denim is always in my rotation, I like to note which trends pair well with jeans at the top of each season. Though denim never goes out of style, pairing my favorite jeans with a current trend keeps them feeling fresh and modern.

After saving new styling ideas from Instagram and my favorite retailers over the last few weeks, I noticed a few winter trends that look especially chic with jeans. There are four trends that fashion people everywhere seem to be wearing with jeans right now, each of which elevates the outfit instantly. Pairing your jeans with one of these adds a polished touch—even in the dreary days of winter. Below, I'm highlighting the four best winter trends to wear with jeans, from the coat style of the moment to the season's biggest texture.

1. MAXI COATS

Amaka Hamelijnck in a Charlotte Simone coat.

(Image credit: @amaka.hamelijnck)

Extra-long silhouettes elevate anything you pair them with, but the coat style of the season looks particularly polished with denim. There's something about the mix of textures that adds interest to both pieces—not to mention the practical element.

Helsa Italian Wool Blend Topcoat
Helsa
Italian Wool Blend Topcoat

Nour Hammour Evita Coat
NOUR HAMMOUR
Evita Extra Long Coat

MANGO Double-Breasted Wool Coat
MANGO
Double-Breasted Wool Coat

Reformation Cotswolds Coat
Reformation
Cotswolds Coat

ZARA Long Herringbone Coat Collection
ZARA
Long Herringbone Coat

2. ESPRESSO BROWN

Anouk Yve in a brown shearling Arma Coat.

(Image credit: @anoukyve)

The color of the year happens to complement denim perfectly. Deep, dark brown pairs well with virtually all denim styles, from vintage-looking light-wash jeans to dark straight-leg jeans. Whether it's a coat, sweater, belt, or boots, the juxtaposition of rich espresso brown adds an elevated touch to jeans.

jcrew Suede Roller-Buckle Belt
j.crew
Suede Roller-Buckle Belt

Reformation Elio Knit Top Es
Reformation
Elio Knit Top

Steve Madden Dollie Boots
Steve Madden
Dollie Boots

Polo Ralph Lauren Cable-Knit Wool-Cashmere Cardigan
Polo Ralph Lauren
Cable-Knit Wool-Cashmere Cardigan

Freja New York Mercer Bag Espresso
Freja
Mercer Bag Espresso

Camila Coelho Ambrosia Leather Moto Jacket
Camila Coelho
Ambrosia Leather Moto Jacket

3. FAUX FUR

Sara Walker in a cream Sandro faux fur coat.

(Image credit: @styledsara)

Speaking of juxtaposing textures, faux fur and denim are an utterly chic combination. The two may seem contradictory, but faux fur provides a glamorous element to jeans that's perfect for the winter season.

Manteco Wool Coat With Detachable Fur Collar

MANGO
Manteco Wool Coat With Detachable Fur Collar

NOUR HAMMOUR Evita Shearling Scarf
NOUR HAMMOUR
Evita Shearling Scarf

Adrienne Landau The Cornelia Faux Fur Peacoat
Adrienne Landau
The Cornelia Faux Fur Peacoat

Zara Faux Fur Beanie
ZARA
Faux Fur Knit Beanie

THE FRANKIE SHOP Joni Oversized Belted Double-Breasted Faux Fur Coat
THE FRANKIE SHOP
Joni Oversized Belted Double-Breasted Faux Fur Coat

L'Academie Savoie Faux Fur Jacket
L'Academie
Savoie Faux Fur Jacket

4. LOAFERS

Felicia Akerstrom in a brown suede coat and Saint Laurent loafers.

(Image credit: @fakerstrom)

Loafers never go out of style, but they're exceptionally popular right now and look so elegant with jeans. The denim hem next to leather or suede loafers feels both classic and modern at the same time. I love adding cashmere socks in an unexpected color for extra polish.

SAINT LAURENT Leather Loafers
SAINT LAURENT
Leather Loafers

MANGO Leather Loafers

MANGO
Leather Loafers

TOD'S Suede Loafers
TOD'S
Suede Loafers

Flattered Sara Loafer
Flattered
Sara Loafer

Veronica Beard Penny Loafer
Veronica Beard
Penny Loafer

Reformation Ani Ruched Loafer
Reformation
Ani Ruched Loafer

SHOP JEANS

Marianne Smyth in a Whistles coat.

(Image credit: @smythsisters)

Favorite Daughter Valentina Super High Rise Boot Cut Jean
Favorite Daughter
Valentina Super High Rise Boot Cut Jean

FRAME The Ruler High-Rise Slim-Leg Jeans
FRAME
The Ruler High-Rise Slim-Leg Jeans

Hudson Jeans Barbara High Rise Bootcut
Hudson Jeans
Barbara High Rise Bootcut

LEVI'S Ribcage Full Length
LEVI'S
Ribcage Full Length

COTTON CITIZEN Cindy Jean
COTTON CITIZEN
Cindy Jean

