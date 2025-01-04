These 4 Winter Trends Look So Chic With Jeans
Trends may come and go, but denim is forever. Certain silhouettes and washes ebb and flow in popularity, but jeans are a constant in most of our wardrobes throughout the year. That's true for me, at least. Since denim is always in my rotation, I like to note which trends pair well with jeans at the top of each season. Though denim never goes out of style, pairing my favorite jeans with a current trend keeps them feeling fresh and modern.
After saving new styling ideas from Instagram and my favorite retailers over the last few weeks, I noticed a few winter trends that look especially chic with jeans. There are four trends that fashion people everywhere seem to be wearing with jeans right now, each of which elevates the outfit instantly. Pairing your jeans with one of these adds a polished touch—even in the dreary days of winter. Below, I'm highlighting the four best winter trends to wear with jeans, from the coat style of the moment to the season's biggest texture.
1. MAXI COATS
Extra-long silhouettes elevate anything you pair them with, but the coat style of the season looks particularly polished with denim. There's something about the mix of textures that adds interest to both pieces—not to mention the practical element.
2. ESPRESSO BROWN
The color of the year happens to complement denim perfectly. Deep, dark brown pairs well with virtually all denim styles, from vintage-looking light-wash jeans to dark straight-leg jeans. Whether it's a coat, sweater, belt, or boots, the juxtaposition of rich espresso brown adds an elevated touch to jeans.
3. FAUX FUR
Speaking of juxtaposing textures, faux fur and denim are an utterly chic combination. The two may seem contradictory, but faux fur provides a glamorous element to jeans that's perfect for the winter season.
4. LOAFERS
Loafers never go out of style, but they're exceptionally popular right now and look so elegant with jeans. The denim hem next to leather or suede loafers feels both classic and modern at the same time. I love adding cashmere socks in an unexpected color for extra polish.
SHOP JEANS
