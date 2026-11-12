There’s something about the way Londoners dress in winter that always makes me want to rethink my own cold-weather wardrobe. Maybe it’s the sheer variety of ways people navigate the city in the cooler months, or the fact that getting dressed for genuinely freezing temperatures somehow doesn’t mean sacrificing personal style. After almost a decade of living in the capital, I now reside in Scotland. This puts me in a unique position as, now, when I’m in London, I tend to be able to spot the the little details that make an otherwise familiar winter outfit feel considerably more considered and fresh. And, after a relatively mild start to the season, the cold has well and truly arrived. Which means the time has come to reassess the pieces we’re reaching for every day and, perhaps, introduce a few new ideas into the rotation. Because while there’s nothing wrong with a black coat, black jeans and black boots (a combination I know all too well), wearing the same formula on repeat, no matter how “you” it is, can make winter dressing feel a little, well, repetitive.
I’m heading to London later this week, so naturally I’ve been paying closer attention to what the city’s chicest are wearing right now, and there’s plenty to take inspiration from. The London fashion trends for winter 2026 aren’t necessarily about dramatic wardrobe overhauls; instead, they’re about those clever little shifts that make your existing outfits feel fresher. A new silhouette here, an unexpected colour there, or an accessory that you wouldn’t necessarily have considered before can completely change the mood.
What I particularly like is that none of these ideas feel overly prescriptive. They’re wearable, but they still have enough personality to make you pause and think, “actually, I might try that”. From theatrical-leaning outerwear to playful hues and the return of some distinctly British heritage dressing, these are the trends I’ve been spotting repeatedly on London streets—and the ones I’ll be taking with me when I next make the journey south.
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1. Caped Coats
Style Notes: The scarf coat has had an impressive run, but its latest evolution is looking decidedly more dramatic. Rather than simply throwing a scarf over your shoulders, Londoners are embracing coats and jackets with built-in caped shapes, creating a soft, sweeping silhouette that feels wonderfully polished. It taps neatly into the return of more directional, opera-inspired dressing, but without requiring an occasion to wear it. Some versions are cropped almost to jacket length, while others cascade down the body, with high or fringed necklines adding to the effect. And when your coat is the first thing people see for much of the winter, why shouldn’t it make a statement?
Shop the Trend:
Sézane
Gabie Coat -
H&M
Handmade Wool-Blend Coat
Toteme
Scarf Doublé Coat
COS
Scarf Jacket
Róhe
Fringed scarf-detail wool and alpaca coat
2. A Splash of Raspberry
Style Notes: If your winter wardrobe has started to resemble a sea of burgundy, chocolate brown and grey, consider this your invitation to add a little raspberry. This dusky pink-red shade feels considerably fresher than the deeper colours that have dominated recent seasons, but it’s still surprisingly easy to wear. A raspberry knit is perhaps the simplest way in, particularly with denim or neutral tailoring, while a bag, scarf or pair of gloves can add just enough colour to a more understated outfit. It has the impact of a brighter shade without feeling quite so demanding, making it an easy first step if you’re not ready to embrace full-volume colour.
Shop the Trend:
mulberry
Large Delilah
ZARA
Flat Bow Ballerinas
Reformation
Jadey Cashmere Oversized V-Neck Sweater
Khaite
Luna Leather Belt
YVES SALOMON
Hooded Ribbed Wool and Cashmere-Blend Snood
3. Pastel Knitwear
Style Notes: Winter knitwear doesn’t have to mean dark, earthy shades. There’s a softer colour story happening on the streets of London, with lilac, butter yellow and other pretty pastel shades bringing a welcome lightness to cold-weather dressing. The beauty of a pastel knit is that it does most of the work for you. Throw one on with your favourite jeans, trousers or even a woollen skirt and suddenly an outfit you’ve worn countless times feels completely different. It’s a subtle way to introduce colour without making your entire look revolve around it.
Shop the Trend:
PRADA
Wool and Cashmere Crew-Neck Sweater - Alabaster Pink
LOULOU DE SAISON
Anton Cashmere Sweater
& Other Stories
V-Neck Jumper
M&S
Crew Neck Drop Sleeve Relaxed Fit Jumper
SSSTEIN
Brushed Cashmere Sweater
4. Faux-Fur Trims
Style Notes: After years of pared-back dressing, there’s something particularly satisfying about the return of a little maximalism. Faux-fur trims are bringing a wonderfully decadent finish to winter coats, scarves and hats, with the most convincing versions looking glossy, full and vintage-looking. Think less cosy shearling and more 1940s film noir: the sort of coat or hat that makes even a trip to the supermarket feel like an occasion. It’s another extension of the more theatrical approach to winter dressing we’re seeing everywhere right now, and a very easy way to make an otherwise practical outfit feel instantly more special.
Shop the Trend:
Rixo
Micah Embroidered Opera Jacket
Simkhai
Kinsley Wool-Blend Wrap Coat
M&S
Pure Cotton Waisted Faux Fur Trim Parka
MANGO
Faux-Leather Coat
mint velvet
Faux Fur Reversible Waterfall Coat
5. Toggle Trainers
Style Notes: Londoners have a particular knack for finding the next trainer trend, even when it feels as though every possible iteration has already been done. Right now, attention is turning to toggle trainers, which bring a slightly more outdoorsy, “I carry a headtorch in my handbag” feel to everyday outfits. The appeal is partly in the contrast. They look particularly good with pieces that feel more polished or traditionally chic, from white denim to pleated skirts, and a pair of colourful socks only adds to the effect. It’s a slightly unexpected way to make winter outfits feel more relaxed—and very in keeping with London’s love of mixing things that shouldn’t necessarily work together.
Shop the Trend:
ROGER VIVIER
Viv on the Run Embellished Leather-Trimmed Mesh Sneakers
SALOMON
XT-Whisper Void rubber-trimmed mesh sneakers
On X FP Movement
Cloud X Tempo Sneakers
bershka
Trekking Trainers
Salomon
Xt-6 Protective Trainers
6. Skinny Scarves
Style Notes: There’s something fabulously impractical about a scarf that isn’t really designed to keep you warm. And yet, skinny scarves have become one of the easiest ways to add personality to a winter outfit. The key is to think of yours less as outerwear and more as an accessory: a slim knitted style in a contrasting colour, or something striped, brocade or otherwise decorative. It can be draped loosely around the neck or left to hang over a coat, adding a small but deliberate point of difference.
Shop the Trend:
ZARA
100% Cashmere Contrast Scarf 0fr. Paris
cloimh
Wool Mini Scarf
Nobody's Child
Wool-Blend Skinny Scarf
Reformation
Alice Cashmere Skinny Scarf
Free People
So Stripe Skinny Scarf
7. Tartan Skirts
Style Notes: Tartan might be a fairly permanent fixture where I live north of the border (less in the form of outfits, more by way of souvenir shops), but London has been giving the heritage print its own distinctly modern treatment this winter. The most interesting iterations are appearing as skirts, particularly when paired with pieces that feel much more sporty or contemporary. A tartan mini with a sporty jacket feels unexpectedly cool, but I’m particularly interested in the midi-length versions. Try one with loafers, little socks and a zip-up knit or technical jacket and you get that unique London way of styling something familiar: taking a piece with plenty of history and pairing it with something you absolutely wouldn’t expect.