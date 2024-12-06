So, you're after a "rich"-looking wardrobe? While elements like getting your clothes custom tailored or carrying a certain It bag are classic signifiers of wealth, achieving that luxurious vibe can be as simple as reaching for a different shade this winter. Now that coat season is upon us, the temptation to reach for a classic black coat is inevitable. Look, I have nothing against black coats—in fact, a peek into my overstuffed coat closet would reveal a sea of inky options—but if, like me, you already have a number of black coats on lock, then a fresher option might be just the refresh your winter wardrobe was craving.

Investing in a winter coat is no casual decision, so landing on one that you'll want to wear every day for the next several months requires a good bit of analysis. You'll discover that the below six coat colors are as versatile as they are luxurious-looking, so every winter outfit you style will be a 10/10. Ahead, get inspired to bring more color into your winter wardrobe with our pick of the trending hues of the season and the celebrity and fashion-girl outfits styling them.

Eggshell

It doesn't get any more sophisticated than wearing crisp ivory tones in the winter, and a cream-colored coat is the kind of classic single piece that will remain in your closet for years to come. Style a monochromatic look for an ultra-elegant feel or wear it over a darker outfit base for a contrast.

The Frankie Shop Gaia Double-Breasted Wool-Blend Coat $495 SHOP NOW

Mango Fringe Wool-Blend Coat $400 SHOP NOW

Zara Manteco Wool Blend Fitted Coat $229 SHOP NOW

J.Crew Wrap Trench Coat in Italian Double-Faced Wool Blend $498 $249 SHOP NOW

Dove Grey

Dove grey is one of the most unassuming colors, but overlooking it would be a shame because it's quietly one of the chicest around. With the rise of the corporatecore and office siren aesthetics, fashion is casting a renewed focus on the traditionally "boring" hue and with the arrival coat season, it's all about tailored coats in a cool grey tone.

Helsa Italian Wool Blend Topcoat $698 SHOP NOW

ZARA 100% Wool Coat Zw Collection $229 SHOP NOW

COS Belted Double-Faced Wool Coat $375 SHOP NOW

Nakedvice Isla Coat $375 SHOP NOW

Topshop Brushed Double Breasted Coat $136 SHOP NOW

Espresso

It's confirmed—Pantone just announced that the 2025 Color of the Year is mocha mousse, so brown hues aren't just trending this season but they're set to be the defining hues of 2025 too. For coats, a rich espresso color is what looks chicest.

Ducie Corrin Suede Coat $1240 SHOP NOW

Reformation Asher Coat $428 SHOP NOW

Aritzia The Constant Coat $375 SHOP NOW

Joe's The Dani Michelle Madeline Coat $598 SHOP NOW

Camel

Camel is basically the poster child of the quiet luxury movement, so it should come as no surprise that, yes, it's still one of the most rich-looking colors you can wear. For winter, that means a wool coat in a warm camel hue can take any average look and knock it up a level (or five).

Helsa The Throw Coat $598 SHOP NOW

H&M Felted Jacket With Shawl Collar $40 SHOP NOW

LPA Kierra Coat $368 SHOP NOW

EAVES Itay Wool Cape $265 SHOP NOW

Avec Les Filles Hourglass Coat $240 $180 SHOP NOW

Oxblood

There's a good reason why burgundy has become inescapable these days—the deep red shade is literally that girl. In other words, when I see someone wearing a burgundy handbag, shoe, or other piece, I immediately know they're a fashion person, so it's hardly shocking to see that the next step in the oxblood evolution is merlot-hued coat.

Abercrombie Belted Wool-Blend Coat $220 $176 SHOP NOW

Helsa Italian Wool Blend Topcoat $698 SHOP NOW

Line & Dot Joel Coat $207 SHOP NOW

Ducie Abrigo Corrin $1020 SHOP NOW

Navy

If, like me, you're emotionally dedicated to wearing black, navy is the most approachable next step for those of us who are hyper-loyal to our black toppers. Styling-wise it's essentially a one-for-one swap to black but immediately lends such a sophisticated and French-inspired feel.

MANGO Double-Breasted Wool Coat $350 SHOP NOW

ALIGNE George Wrap Coat $390 SHOP NOW

ZARA Wool Blend Scarf Coat $229 SHOP NOW