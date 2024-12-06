Espresso! Oxblood! Navy! 6 Non-Black Coat Colors That Look So Expensive
So, you're after a "rich"-looking wardrobe? While elements like getting your clothes custom tailored or carrying a certain It bag are classic signifiers of wealth, achieving that luxurious vibe can be as simple as reaching for a different shade this winter. Now that coat season is upon us, the temptation to reach for a classic black coat is inevitable. Look, I have nothing against black coats—in fact, a peek into my overstuffed coat closet would reveal a sea of inky options—but if, like me, you already have a number of black coats on lock, then a fresher option might be just the refresh your winter wardrobe was craving.
Investing in a winter coat is no casual decision, so landing on one that you'll want to wear every day for the next several months requires a good bit of analysis. You'll discover that the below six coat colors are as versatile as they are luxurious-looking, so every winter outfit you style will be a 10/10. Ahead, get inspired to bring more color into your winter wardrobe with our pick of the trending hues of the season and the celebrity and fashion-girl outfits styling them.
Eggshell
It doesn't get any more sophisticated than wearing crisp ivory tones in the winter, and a cream-colored coat is the kind of classic single piece that will remain in your closet for years to come. Style a monochromatic look for an ultra-elegant feel or wear it over a darker outfit base for a contrast.
Dove Grey
Dove grey is one of the most unassuming colors, but overlooking it would be a shame because it's quietly one of the chicest around. With the rise of the corporatecore and office siren aesthetics, fashion is casting a renewed focus on the traditionally "boring" hue and with the arrival coat season, it's all about tailored coats in a cool grey tone.
Espresso
It's confirmed—Pantone just announced that the 2025 Color of the Year is mocha mousse, so brown hues aren't just trending this season but they're set to be the defining hues of 2025 too. For coats, a rich espresso color is what looks chicest.
Camel
Camel is basically the poster child of the quiet luxury movement, so it should come as no surprise that, yes, it's still one of the most rich-looking colors you can wear. For winter, that means a wool coat in a warm camel hue can take any average look and knock it up a level (or five).
Oxblood
There's a good reason why burgundy has become inescapable these days—the deep red shade is literally that girl. In other words, when I see someone wearing a burgundy handbag, shoe, or other piece, I immediately know they're a fashion person, so it's hardly shocking to see that the next step in the oxblood evolution is merlot-hued coat.
Navy
If, like me, you're emotionally dedicated to wearing black, navy is the most approachable next step for those of us who are hyper-loyal to our black toppers. Styling-wise it's essentially a one-for-one swap to black but immediately lends such a sophisticated and French-inspired feel.
Anna is an editor on the fashion team at Who What Wear
