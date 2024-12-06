Espresso! Oxblood! Navy! 6 Non-Black Coat Colors That Look So Expensive

a collage of fashion influencer outfit images featuring the rich-looking winter coat colors
(Image credit: @nlmarilyn; @hoskelsa; @hannahlewisstylist)
Jump to category:
By
published
in Features

So, you're after a "rich"-looking wardrobe? While elements like getting your clothes custom tailored or carrying a certain It bag are classic signifiers of wealth, achieving that luxurious vibe can be as simple as reaching for a different shade this winter. Now that coat season is upon us, the temptation to reach for a classic black coat is inevitable. Look, I have nothing against black coats—in fact, a peek into my overstuffed coat closet would reveal a sea of inky options—but if, like me, you already have a number of black coats on lock, then a fresher option might be just the refresh your winter wardrobe was craving.

Investing in a winter coat is no casual decision, so landing on one that you'll want to wear every day for the next several months requires a good bit of analysis. You'll discover that the below six coat colors are as versatile as they are luxurious-looking, so every winter outfit you style will be a 10/10. Ahead, get inspired to bring more color into your winter wardrobe with our pick of the trending hues of the season and the celebrity and fashion-girl outfits styling them.

Eggshell

@hannahlewisstylist wearing a white maxi coat and black jeans in NYC

(Image credit: @hannahlewisstylist)

It doesn't get any more sophisticated than wearing crisp ivory tones in the winter, and a cream-colored coat is the kind of classic single piece that will remain in your closet for years to come. Style a monochromatic look for an ultra-elegant feel or wear it over a darker outfit base for a contrast.

Gaia Double-Breasted Wool-Blend Coat
The Frankie Shop
Gaia Double-Breasted Wool-Blend Coat

Fringe Wool-Blend Coat - Women | Mango Usa
Mango
Fringe Wool-Blend Coat

Manteco Wool Blend Fitted Coat Zw Collection
Zara
Manteco Wool Blend Fitted Coat

Wrap Trench Coat in Italian Double-Faced Wool Blend
J.Crew
Wrap Trench Coat in Italian Double-Faced Wool Blend

Dove Grey

@hoskelsa wearing a Helsa grey hourglass maxi coat with grey socks, black pumps, and a grey handbag

(Image credit: @hoskelsa)

Dove grey is one of the most unassuming colors, but overlooking it would be a shame because it's quietly one of the chicest around. With the rise of the corporatecore and office siren aesthetics, fashion is casting a renewed focus on the traditionally "boring" hue and with the arrival coat season, it's all about tailored coats in a cool grey tone.

Italian Wool Blend Topcoat
Helsa
Italian Wool Blend Topcoat

100% Wool Coat Zw Collection
ZARA
100% Wool Coat Zw Collection

Belted Double-Faced Wool Coat
COS
Belted Double-Faced Wool Coat

Isla Coat
Nakedvice
Isla Coat

Brushed Double Breasted Coat
Topshop
Brushed Double Breasted Coat

Espresso

fashion influencer @nlmarilyn wearing a brown suede trench coat with a black The Row Margaux Bag, black beanie, and black pumps

(Image credit: @nlmarilyn)

It's confirmed—Pantone just announced that the 2025 Color of the Year is mocha mousse, so brown hues aren't just trending this season but they're set to be the defining hues of 2025 too. For coats, a rich espresso color is what looks chicest.

Corrin Suede Coat
Ducie
Corrin Suede Coat

Asher Coat
Reformation
Asher Coat

Aritzia, The Constant Coat
Aritzia
The Constant Coat

The Dani Michelle Madeline Coat
Joe's
The Dani Michelle Madeline Coat

Camel

Gisele Bunchen wearing a camel coat with a denim midi skirt and black knee boots in NYC

(Image credit: James Devaney/GC Images/Getty Images)

Camel is basically the poster child of the quiet luxury movement, so it should come as no surprise that, yes, it's still one of the most rich-looking colors you can wear. For winter, that means a wool coat in a warm camel hue can take any average look and knock it up a level (or five).

The Throw Coat
Helsa
The Throw Coat

Felted Jacket With Shawl Collar
H&M
Felted Jacket With Shawl Collar

Kierra Coat
LPA
Kierra Coat

Itay Wool Cape
EAVES
Itay Wool Cape

Hourglass Coat
Avec Les Filles
Hourglass Coat

Oxblood

fashion influencer @anoukyve wearing a burgundy coat

(Image credit: @anoukyve)

There's a good reason why burgundy has become inescapable these days—the deep red shade is literally that girl. In other words, when I see someone wearing a burgundy handbag, shoe, or other piece, I immediately know they're a fashion person, so it's hardly shocking to see that the next step in the oxblood evolution is merlot-hued coat.

abercrombie, Belted Wool-Blend Coat
Abercrombie
Belted Wool-Blend Coat

Italian Wool Blend Topcoat
Helsa
Italian Wool Blend Topcoat

Joel Coat
Line & Dot
Joel Coat

Abrigo Corrin
Ducie
Abrigo Corrin

Navy

French fashion influencer @frannfyne wearing a navy coat in Paris

(Image credit: @frannfyne)

If, like me, you're emotionally dedicated to wearing black, navy is the most approachable next step for those of us who are hyper-loyal to our black toppers. Styling-wise it's essentially a one-for-one swap to black but immediately lends such a sophisticated and French-inspired feel.

Double-Breasted Wool Coat - Women | Mango Usa
MANGO
Double-Breasted Wool Coat

George Wrap Coat
ALIGNE
George Wrap Coat

Wool Blend Scarf Coat Zw Collection
ZARA
Wool Blend Scarf Coat

Explore More:
Anna LaPlaca
Senior Editor

Anna is an editor on the fashion team at Who What Wear and has been at the company for over five years, having begun her career in the Los Angeles office before relocating to New York, where she's currently based. Having always been passionate about pursuing a career in fashion, she built up her experience interning at the likes of Michael Kors, A.L.C., and College Fashionista before joining the team as a post-graduate assistant editor. Anna has penned a number of interviews with Who What Wear's cover stars over the years, including A-listers Megan Fox, Issa Rae, and Emma Chamberlain. She's earned a reputation for scouting new and emerging brands from across the globe and championing them to our audience of millions. While fashion is her main wheelhouse, Anna led the launch of WWW Travels last year, a new lifestyle vertical that highlights all things travel through a fashion-person lens. She is passionate about shopping vintage, whether it be at a favorite local outpost or an on-the-road discovery, and has amassed a wardrobe full of unique finds. When she's not writing, you can find her shooting street imagery on her film camera, attempting to learn a fourth or fifth language, or planning her next trip across the globe.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸