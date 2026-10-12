When it comes to discussing the biggest jacket trends of 2026, there is one sophisticated style having a very important moment: the stand collar jacket. Balancing enduring design with a modern update, this sculptural piece has been quietly replacing trench coats, blazers and barn jackets in the wardrobes of editors and influencers alike, and switching up how we want to dress for the autumn and early winter months. But, if you can't understand why everyone has suddenly become obsessed with this simple detail, allow me to fill you in.
After flirting with infamy over the last few years in the form of the viral funnel-neck or ever-popular Mandarin, this year classic stand collars are finally having their main character moment. The criteria is rather simple, as long as it features an upright, unfolded collar that circles the neck, it's bound to stick. A little architectural drama here, some face-framing magic there, and not mention plenty of understated appeal, its true selling point is all about cutting a stand out shape.
Cosy enough to ward off any chill (because who wants the bulk of an additional scarf?), but still polished enough to make even the simplest outfit look styled, the stand collar shape adds an air of quiet luxury into an ensemble—no oversized logos or flashy embellishments required. And, as the temperature begins to drop and the annual tug-of-war of between fashion and function begins, this dramatic shape couldn’t be better placed.
Of course, its sartorial resurgence hasn’t happened overnight. Between the bold silhouettes in Phoebe Philo’s eponymous debut collection and the sporty, windbreaker-adjacent jackets making a convincing case for practical dressing at Saint Laurent (perfectly styled on none other than It girl Hailey Bieber), fashion has been flirting with this minimalist style for a little while now. And honestly? It's not hard to understand why.
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Zip (or button) it up, and the collar does its thing; suddenly even the most low-key outfit feels styled. Whether it's adding a boardroom-meets-fashion-week finish to structured denim, loafers and a medallion belt à la Elsa Hosk or lending a sporty finish to shorts and heels as seen on Hailey, the beauty of this silhouette is that it can swing from pared-back to highly styled without much manipulation at all.
In a sea of outerwear trends that seem to change with every week, the refreshingly uncomplicated nature of the stand-up collar jacket trend feels like a breath of fresh air. Subtle but far from boring, this small detail will help bring your capsule wardrobe alive without having to start from scratch. Scroll to shop the best pieces on the market right now.
Shop the Best Stand Collar Jackets of 2026:
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Sculpted Stand-Collar Jacket
This minimalist, cropped iteration has quickly become a favourite of Who What Wear UK editors.
Imani-Nia Francis-Tsolaki is Junior Fashion Editor at Who What Wear UK, where she expertly navigates Gen-Z-aligned editorial content and brand try-ons to unearth the most worthwhile pieces, while valiantly resisting the urge to add every single one to her basket.
At Who What Wear, Imani is committed to uncovering cool new brands to share with the WWW UK readership, and finding gems that make shopping accessible (and fun) for everyone.