Of All the Fall Trends, These Are the Only 7 I'm Actually Buying

As we prepare to enter October, the most "fall" month of them all, I've been thinking a lot about the season's trends, and which ones I'll be welcoming into my wardrobe. As per usual, there are a great many trends to choose between, and instead of shopping before thinking things through, I like to wait a bit before deciding which ones have legs and won't disappear by the next time the leaves change.

As I did over the summer, I again selected seven wearable, somewhat timeless fall trends that I think my wardrobe will greatly benefit from this fall. From boots to outerwear to color trends, these have already started making their way into my closet, and I'll continue to shop for them as the weather cools. So in case you're searching for some fall shopping guidance amidst the very saturated marketplace, scroll on to shop the timeless, wearable trends yours truly is stocking up on.

Burgundy

You've heard it before and you'll continue to hear it—burgundy is *the* color trend of fall 2024. It's pretty, expensive-looking, and complements lots of other colors, so I don't think it's a trend that's going anywhere anytime soon.

Sabina Socol wearing a burgundy outfit

(Image credit: @sabinasocol)

Shop Burgundy Pieces

Jordan Low Waist Skirt
Reformation
Jordan Low Waist Skirt in Chianti

Floral-Appliqué Asymmetric Top
Coperni
Floral-Appliqué Asymmetric Top in Burgundy

Madewell, The Dimes Kitten-Heel Boots in Deep Merlot
Madewell
The Dimes Kitten-Heel Boots in Deep Merlot

Brown Suede Bags

It may seem random, but brown suede bags are suddenly everywhere. The rich-looking trend adds a touch of elegance to any outfit their paired with, and that's something that never goes out of style.

Brown suede handbag

(Image credit: @annelauremais)

Shop Brown Suede Bags

Wally Bag
Staud
Wally Bag in Mahogany

T-Lock Suede Clutch
Toteme
T-Lock Suede Clutch

Symmetry Pochette Suede Tote
Savette
Symmetry Pochette Suede Tote in Dark Brown

Barn Jackets

I like anything that cool British girls wear, so barn jackets are right up my alley. It's the casual jacket trend I'll be reaching for time and time again this fall.

Lucy Williams wearing a barn jacket

(Image credit: @lucywilliams02)

Shop Barn Jackets

Waxed Madison Barn Jacket
Alex Mill
Waxed Madison Barn Jacket

Archer Denim Jacket
Reformation
Archer Denim Jacket

Waxed-Effect Short Parka
Mango
Waxed-Effect Short Parka

Leopard-Print Accessories

I wasn't initially on board with the return of leopard print, but my mind has been changed. Especially when worn in small doses (like in the form of an accessory), I think it can look quite classy and cool.

Woman wearing a white midi skirt and leopard print kitten heels

(Image credit: @annabelrosendahl)

Shop Leopard-Print Accessories

Le 5 a 7 Small Ysl Hobo Bag in Leopard-Print Calf Hair
Saint Laurent
Le 5 a 7 Small YSL Hobo Bag in Leopard-Print Calf Hair

Bianka Slingback Pump
Sam Edelman
Bianka Slingback Pumps

Leopard-Print Leather Belt
Mango
Leopard-Print Leather Belt

Boho Dresses and Tops

The return of the boho aesthetic is something I was initially surprised by, but I've re-accepted it into my world and have been shopping for tops and dresses to sprinkle into my wardrobe.

Lucia Cuesta wearing a burgundy Doen dress

(Image credit: @luciacuesta_)

Shop Boho Tops and Dresses

Cleodora Dress
Reformation
Cleodora Dress

Tied Blouse Zw Collection
Zara
Tied Blouse ZW Collection

Coraline Dress -- Cafe
DÔEN
Coraline Dress

Dark Denim

I adore the dark denim trend, as I get tired of wearing black jeans all the time but often want to wear something dressier than light-wash denim.

Sylvie Mus wearing a white shirt and dark denim skirt

(Image credit: @sylviemus_)

Shop Dark Denim

Denim Utility Mini Dress
Banana Republic
Denim Utility Mini Dress

Gwen Slice Shirt
Agolde
Gwen Slice Shirt

501 Jeans
Levi's
501 Jeans in Deep Breath

Moto Boots

While I think that some moto boots have a bit too much going on, I really like the edge that a more subtle pair adds to an outfit. (For what it's wear, the Loewe pair below is my current dream boot.)

Elsa Hosk wearing moto boots

(Image credit: @hoskelsa)

Shop Moto Boots

Paulas Ibiza Campo Leather Biker Boots
Loewe
Paulas Ibiza Campo Leather Biker Boots

Miu Miu, Fumé Leather Booties
Miu Miu
Fumé Leather Booties

Coach, Tara Biker Boots
Coach
Tara Biker Boots

Allyson Payer
Allyson Payer
Senior Editor

Allyson is a senior editor for Who What Wear. She joined the company in 2014 as co-founder Katherine Power's executive assistant and over the years has written hundreds of stories for Who What Wear. Prior to her career in fashion, Allyson worked in the entertainment industry at companies such as Sony Pictures Television. Allyson is now based in Raleigh, North Carolina, and is originally from Baton Rouge, Louisiana. She holds a BFA in theater. Her path to fashion may not have been linear, but based on the number of fashion magazines she collected as a child and young adult, it was meant to be.

