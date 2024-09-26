Of All the Fall Trends, These Are the Only 7 I'm Actually Buying

As we prepare to enter October, the most "fall" month of them all, I've been thinking a lot about the season's trends, and which ones I'll be welcoming into my wardrobe. As per usual, there are a great many trends to choose between, and instead of shopping before thinking things through, I like to wait a bit before deciding which ones have legs and won't disappear by the next time the leaves change.

As I did over the summer, I again selected seven wearable, somewhat timeless fall trends that I think my wardrobe will greatly benefit from this fall. From boots to outerwear to color trends, these have already started making their way into my closet, and I'll continue to shop for them as the weather cools. So in case you're searching for some fall shopping guidance amidst the very saturated marketplace, scroll on to shop the timeless, wearable trends yours truly is stocking up on.

Burgundy

You've heard it before and you'll continue to hear it—burgundy is *the* color trend of fall 2024. It's pretty, expensive-looking, and complements lots of other colors, so I don't think it's a trend that's going anywhere anytime soon.

Shop Burgundy Pieces

Reformation Jordan Low Waist Skirt in Chianti $198 SHOP NOW

Coperni Floral-Appliqué Asymmetric Top in Burgundy $420 SHOP NOW

Madewell The Dimes Kitten-Heel Boots in Deep Merlot SHOP NOW

Brown Suede Bags

It may seem random, but brown suede bags are suddenly everywhere. The rich-looking trend adds a touch of elegance to any outfit their paired with, and that's something that never goes out of style.

Shop Brown Suede Bags

Staud Wally Bag in Mahogany $395 SHOP NOW

Toteme T-Lock Suede Clutch $990 SHOP NOW

Savette Symmetry Pochette Suede Tote in Dark Brown $1190 SHOP NOW

Barn Jackets

I like anything that cool British girls wear, so barn jackets are right up my alley. It's the casual jacket trend I'll be reaching for time and time again this fall.

Shop Barn Jackets

Alex Mill Waxed Madison Barn Jacket $325 SHOP NOW

Reformation Archer Denim Jacket $268 SHOP NOW

Mango Waxed-Effect Short Parka $250 SHOP NOW

Leopard-Print Accessories

I wasn't initially on board with the return of leopard print, but my mind has been changed. Especially when worn in small doses (like in the form of an accessory), I think it can look quite classy and cool.

Shop Leopard-Print Accessories

Saint Laurent Le 5 a 7 Small YSL Hobo Bag in Leopard-Print Calf Hair $2990 SHOP NOW

Sam Edelman Bianka Slingback Pumps $160 SHOP NOW

Mango Leopard-Print Leather Belt $60 SHOP NOW

Boho Dresses and Tops

The return of the boho aesthetic is something I was initially surprised by, but I've re-accepted it into my world and have been shopping for tops and dresses to sprinkle into my wardrobe.

Shop Boho Tops and Dresses

Reformation Cleodora Dress $248 SHOP NOW

Zara Tied Blouse ZW Collection $50 SHOP NOW

DÔEN Coraline Dress $448 SHOP NOW

Dark Denim

I adore the dark denim trend, as I get tired of wearing black jeans all the time but often want to wear something dressier than light-wash denim.

Shop Dark Denim

Banana Republic Denim Utility Mini Dress $140 SHOP NOW

Agolde Gwen Slice Shirt $238 SHOP NOW

Levi's 501 Jeans in Deep Breath $98 SHOP NOW

Moto Boots

While I think that some moto boots have a bit too much going on, I really like the edge that a more subtle pair adds to an outfit. (For what it's wear, the Loewe pair below is my current dream boot.)

Shop Moto Boots

Loewe Paulas Ibiza Campo Leather Biker Boots $1600 SHOP NOW

Miu Miu Fumé Leather Booties $1620 SHOP NOW