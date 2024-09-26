Of All the Fall Trends, These Are the Only 7 I'm Actually Buying
As we prepare to enter October, the most "fall" month of them all, I've been thinking a lot about the season's trends, and which ones I'll be welcoming into my wardrobe. As per usual, there are a great many trends to choose between, and instead of shopping before thinking things through, I like to wait a bit before deciding which ones have legs and won't disappear by the next time the leaves change.
As I did over the summer, I again selected seven wearable, somewhat timeless fall trends that I think my wardrobe will greatly benefit from this fall. From boots to outerwear to color trends, these have already started making their way into my closet, and I'll continue to shop for them as the weather cools. So in case you're searching for some fall shopping guidance amidst the very saturated marketplace, scroll on to shop the timeless, wearable trends yours truly is stocking up on.
Burgundy
You've heard it before and you'll continue to hear it—burgundy is *the* color trend of fall 2024. It's pretty, expensive-looking, and complements lots of other colors, so I don't think it's a trend that's going anywhere anytime soon.
Shop Burgundy Pieces
Brown Suede Bags
It may seem random, but brown suede bags are suddenly everywhere. The rich-looking trend adds a touch of elegance to any outfit their paired with, and that's something that never goes out of style.
Shop Brown Suede Bags
Barn Jackets
I like anything that cool British girls wear, so barn jackets are right up my alley. It's the casual jacket trend I'll be reaching for time and time again this fall.
Shop Barn Jackets
Leopard-Print Accessories
I wasn't initially on board with the return of leopard print, but my mind has been changed. Especially when worn in small doses (like in the form of an accessory), I think it can look quite classy and cool.
Shop Leopard-Print Accessories
Boho Dresses and Tops
The return of the boho aesthetic is something I was initially surprised by, but I've re-accepted it into my world and have been shopping for tops and dresses to sprinkle into my wardrobe.
Shop Boho Tops and Dresses
Dark Denim
I adore the dark denim trend, as I get tired of wearing black jeans all the time but often want to wear something dressier than light-wash denim.
Shop Dark Denim
Moto Boots
While I think that some moto boots have a bit too much going on, I really like the edge that a more subtle pair adds to an outfit. (For what it's wear, the Loewe pair below is my current dream boot.)
Shop Moto Boots
Allyson is a senior editor for Who What Wear. She joined the company in 2014 as co-founder Katherine Power's executive assistant and over the years has written hundreds of stories for Who What Wear. Prior to her career in fashion, Allyson worked in the entertainment industry at companies such as Sony Pictures Television. Allyson is now based in Raleigh, North Carolina, and is originally from Baton Rouge, Louisiana. She holds a BFA in theater. Her path to fashion may not have been linear, but based on the number of fashion magazines she collected as a child and young adult, it was meant to be.
