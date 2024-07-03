These Are the Only 7 Trends I've Actually Bought This Summer
While I'm not really someone who plans out what trends they're going to buy at the start of each season, as I like to wait and see if a trend has legs. Nothing drives me crazier, relatively speaking, than investing in a trend only to see it disappear a few months later. I like trends that are going to stick around for a few seasons, and I've gotten pretty good at predicting what those are. So when you scroll through this round-up, this is why some of these summer trends aren't brand-spanking new.
Don't hold me to this, but I'm probably just about finished with my summer shopping for the year, but if I purchase anything else, it'll probably be one of these seven trends, even though my wardrobe is already stocked with them. In case you're curious and want some advise on which timeless summer trends to invest in, keep scrolling to shop along with me.
Full Skirts
Bye for now, miniskirts. This season I'm all about full midi skirts. This trend is perfect for summer as it allows for airflow and it's shockingly comfortable. I've already purchased no less than five of them this year.
Shop Full Skirts
Longline Vests
I started wearing longline vests during the spring of 2023 and have more than I need at this point, but they're so flattering and versatile that I'm not stopping anytime soon.
Shop Longline Vests
Pale Yellow
Pale yellow is the prettiest, freshest color trend of the season, and I plan on wearing it into the fall. I just added a buttery handbag to my wardrobe and plan on pairing it with everything.
Shop Pale Yellow Pieces
Flip-Flops
It actually took me awhile to embrace flip-flops again, but I'm fully on board now. I just ordered two (yes, two) pairs of jelly flip-flops and I plan on pairing them with decidedly fancier things, just as Anouk Yve did here.
Shop Flip-Flops
Linen Pull-On Pants
Since it's far too hot for jeans, I've been shopping for linen pull-on pants this season. I've never worn anything so comfortable in my life.
Shop Linen Pull-On Pants
Crochet
It's a good thing that crochet is a trend every summer, because 75% of my summer wardrobe is comprised of it.
Shop Crochet Pieces
Fishnet Flats
It wouldn't be summer 2024 without talking about fishnet flats. Thanks to the success of Alaïa's viral Mary Janes, practically every cool brand has designed their own take on the fun trend.
Shop Fishnet Flats
Allyson is a senior editor for Who What Wear. She joined the company in 2014 as co-founder Katherine Power's executive assistant and over the years has written hundreds of stories for Who What Wear. Prior to her career in fashion, Allyson worked in the entertainment industry at companies such as Sony Pictures Television. Allyson is now based in Raleigh, North Carolina, and is originally from Baton Rouge, Louisiana. She holds a BFA in theater. Her path to fashion may not have been linear, but based on the number of fashion magazines she collected as a child and young adult, it was meant to be.
