These Are the Only 7 Trends I've Actually Bought This Summer

While I'm not really someone who plans out what trends they're going to buy at the start of each season, as I like to wait and see if a trend has legs. Nothing drives me crazier, relatively speaking, than investing in a trend only to see it disappear a few months later. I like trends that are going to stick around for a few seasons, and I've gotten pretty good at predicting what those are. So when you scroll through this round-up, this is why some of these summer trends aren't brand-spanking new.

Don't hold me to this, but I'm probably just about finished with my summer shopping for the year, but if I purchase anything else, it'll probably be one of these seven trends, even though my wardrobe is already stocked with them. In case you're curious and want some advise on which timeless summer trends to invest in, keep scrolling to shop along with me.

Full Skirts

Bye for now, miniskirts. This season I'm all about full midi skirts. This trend is perfect for summer as it allows for airflow and it's shockingly comfortable. I've already purchased no less than five of them this year.

Shop Full Skirts

Reformation Delilah Denim Midi Skirt $188 SHOP NOW

Matteau Relaxed Everyday Skirt $555 SHOP NOW

Madewell Paperbag Pull on Midi Skirt $118 SHOP NOW

Longline Vests

I started wearing longline vests during the spring of 2023 and have more than I need at this point, but they're so flattering and versatile that I'm not stopping anytime soon.

Shop Longline Vests

Posse Gigi Gilet $270 SHOP NOW

Reformation Aspen Linen Top $148 SHOP NOW

Faithfull Domenico Linen Vest $179 SHOP NOW

Pale Yellow

Pale yellow is the prettiest, freshest color trend of the season, and I plan on wearing it into the fall. I just added a buttery handbag to my wardrobe and plan on pairing it with everything.

Shop Pale Yellow Pieces

J.Crew Maxine Button-Back Top in Linen $80 $55 SHOP NOW

DÔEN Tahlia Lace-Trimmed Floral-Print Silk-Charmeuse Midi Dress $450 SHOP NOW

Reformation Clara Cashmere Crew Cardigan $198 SHOP NOW

Flip-Flops

It actually took me awhile to embrace flip-flops again, but I'm fully on board now. I just ordered two (yes, two) pairs of jelly flip-flops and I plan on pairing them with decidedly fancier things, just as Anouk Yve did here.

Shop Flip-Flops

Havaianas Slim Square Flip Flop $34 SHOP NOW

TKEES Lily Clear Flip-Flops $65 SHOP NOW

Jeffrey Campbell Kierra Flip Flops $65 SHOP NOW

Linen Pull-On Pants

Since it's far too hot for jeans, I've been shopping for linen pull-on pants this season. I've never worn anything so comfortable in my life.

Shop Linen Pull-On Pants

Reformation Olina Linen Pants $178 SHOP NOW

Velvet Lola Pants $182 SHOP NOW

Crochet

It's a good thing that crochet is a trend every summer, because 75% of my summer wardrobe is comprised of it.

Shop Crochet Pieces

Parker The Hania Open Stitch Cotton Dress $220 SHOP NOW

J.Crew Crochet Beach Pant $148 $100 SHOP NOW

Mango Crochet Sleeveless Top $60 SHOP NOW

Fishnet Flats

It wouldn't be summer 2024 without talking about fishnet flats. Thanks to the success of Alaïa's viral Mary Janes, practically every cool brand has designed their own take on the fun trend.

Shop Fishnet Flats

Staud Alba Ballet Flats $395 SHOP NOW

Reformation Britt Ballet Flats $268 SHOP NOW