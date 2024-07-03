These Are the Only 7 Trends I've Actually Bought This Summer

Allyson Payer
By
published

While I'm not really someone who plans out what trends they're going to buy at the start of each season, as I like to wait and see if a trend has legs. Nothing drives me crazier, relatively speaking, than investing in a trend only to see it disappear a few months later. I like trends that are going to stick around for a few seasons, and I've gotten pretty good at predicting what those are. So when you scroll through this round-up, this is why some of these summer trends aren't brand-spanking new.

Don't hold me to this, but I'm probably just about finished with my summer shopping for the year, but if I purchase anything else, it'll probably be one of these seven trends, even though my wardrobe is already stocked with them. In case you're curious and want some advise on which timeless summer trends to invest in, keep scrolling to shop along with me.

Full Skirts

Bye for now, miniskirts. This season I'm all about full midi skirts. This trend is perfect for summer as it allows for airflow and it's shockingly comfortable. I've already purchased no less than five of them this year.

Woman wearing white tank top with a full skirt

(Image credit: @_jeanettemadsen_)

Shop Full Skirts

Delilah Denim Midi Skirt
Reformation
Delilah Denim Midi Skirt

Relaxed Everyday Skirt
Matteau
Relaxed Everyday Skirt

Paperbag Pull on Midi Skirt
Madewell
Paperbag Pull on Midi Skirt

Longline Vests

I started wearing longline vests during the spring of 2023 and have more than I need at this point, but they're so flattering and versatile that I'm not stopping anytime soon.

Woman sitting at a table wearing a white longline vest

(Image credit: @cassdimicco)

Shop Longline Vests

Gigi Gilet
Posse
Gigi Gilet

Aspen Linen Top
Reformation
Aspen Linen Top

Domenico Linen Vest
Faithfull
Domenico Linen Vest

Pale Yellow

Pale yellow is the prettiest, freshest color trend of the season, and I plan on wearing it into the fall. I just added a buttery handbag to my wardrobe and plan on pairing it with everything.

Woman wearing a pale yellow sweater

(Image credit: @tylynnnguyen)

Shop Pale Yellow Pieces

Maxine Button-Back Top in Linen
J.Crew
Maxine Button-Back Top in Linen

Tahlia Lace-Trimmed Floral-Print Silk-Charmeuse Midi Dress
DÔEN
Tahlia Lace-Trimmed Floral-Print Silk-Charmeuse Midi Dress

Clara Cashmere Crew Cardigan
Reformation
Clara Cashmere Crew Cardigan

Flip-Flops

It actually took me awhile to embrace flip-flops again, but I'm fully on board now. I just ordered two (yes, two) pairs of jelly flip-flops and I plan on pairing them with decidedly fancier things, just as Anouk Yve did here.

Woman wearing a maxi dress and white flip-flops

(Image credit: @anoukyve)

Shop Flip-Flops

Slim Square Flip Flop
Havaianas
Slim Square Flip Flop

TKEES, Lily Clear Flip-Flops
TKEES
Lily Clear Flip-Flops

Kierra Flip Flop
Jeffrey Campbell
Kierra Flip Flops

Linen Pull-On Pants

Since it's far too hot for jeans, I've been shopping for linen pull-on pants this season. I've never worn anything so comfortable in my life.

Lucy Williams wearing white linen pants

(Image credit: @lucywilliams02)

Shop Linen Pull-On Pants

Olina Linen Pant
Reformation
Olina Linen Pants

H&M, Wide-Leg Linen-Blend Pants
H&M
Wide-Leg Linen-Blend Pants

Lola Pants
Velvet
Lola Pants

Crochet

It's a good thing that crochet is a trend every summer, because 75% of my summer wardrobe is comprised of it.

Woman wearing a Peony crochet dress

(Image credit: @annabelrosendahl)

Shop Crochet Pieces

The Hania Open Stitch Cotton Dress
Parker
The Hania Open Stitch Cotton Dress

Crochet Beach Pant
J.Crew
Crochet Beach Pant

Crochet Sleeveless Top
Mango
Crochet Sleeveless Top

Fishnet Flats

It wouldn't be summer 2024 without talking about fishnet flats. Thanks to the success of Alaïa's viral Mary Janes, practically every cool brand has designed their own take on the fun trend.

Woman wearing Alaia mesh flats

(Image credit: @lindatol_)

Shop Fishnet Flats

Alba Ballet Flat
Staud
Alba Ballet Flats

Britt Ballet Flat
Reformation
Britt Ballet Flats

Mesh Mary Jane Flats
Alaïa
Mesh Mary Jane Flats

Allyson Payer
Allyson Payer
Senior Editor

Allyson is a senior editor for Who What Wear. She joined the company in 2014 as co-founder Katherine Power's executive assistant and over the years has written hundreds of stories for Who What Wear. Prior to her career in fashion, Allyson worked in the entertainment industry at companies such as Sony Pictures Television. Allyson is now based in Raleigh, North Carolina, and is originally from Baton Rouge, Louisiana. She holds a BFA in theater. Her path to fashion may not have been linear, but based on the number of fashion magazines she collected as a child and young adult, it was meant to be.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸