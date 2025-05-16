7 Trends to Shop This Summer If You Want to Look Luxurious

As a fashion editor, it's my job to know exactly what you should be shopping right now. We start our research months in advance, taking into consideration all the longstanding trends that have been evolving over recent years, as well as the emerging new styles we see on the catwalks across the globe during fashion month. You're busy with work, family, friends, and life in general, but that doesn't mean you don't want to look stylish. So, I'm here to filter everything down for you and report back on the seven most important luxury fashion trends you need to know for summer 2025.

Let's get into it, then. You'll either be pleased or frightened to hear that boho is back. Yes, you read that right. It's one of the catwalk trends editors are getting most excited about right now. But for summer 2025, the boho trend takes on a much more grown up appeal, with a focus on luxurious fabrications. Think Chemena Kamali's beautiful silk chiffon Chloé dresses (with similar styles spotted at Saint Laurent), elegant chain belts over chunky circle ones (sorry, Sienna Miller) and floaty, pure cotton blouses from the likes of Doen and Róhe.

Colour wise, unsurprisingly as the mercury rises everything is beginning to feel more light and airy, with soft pastels like pale pinks, powder blues and butter yellows taking hold, especially when it comes to holiday and occasionwear dressing. Perhaps more unexpectedly, rich chocolate browns are carrying over from autumn/winter (Mocha Mousse is the Pantone colour of the year, after all) and I'm certainly not mad about it. We're seeing a lot of luxury accessories appear in these expensive brown shades, from leather sandals to handags, as well as across trousers and dresses for a really polished and subtle way to update your wardrobe.

As should always be the case with luxury fashion, craftsmanship is sitting at the forefront when you look at this season's new collections, perhaps as a way to set themselves apart from the high street who always struggle to replicate unique prints and expensive fabric. You get what you pay for, as the saying goes, and if you're investing in luxury for summer 2025 that could look like intricate embroidery, artisanal textures and handmade details. Similarly, lace is having a moment in the sun again, although we're far from your Nan's curtains here. Think more like delicate lace-edged silk layers (see The Row's SS25 collection for reference), sheer fabrics and pretty as a picture broderie anglaise.

On the opposite end of the scale, minimalism has still got a hold on us all (yes, quiet luxury is still a thing if you want to look rich), but we're seeing elevated twists put on simple pieces, like draping, exaggerated silhouettes or sculptural metal hardware on leather sandals (hello, jewellery for your feet). For a smart take on pared-back 2025 dressing, you'd also be wise to invest in a pair of bermuda shorts (tailored or denim will do) to wear with flip flops or strappy heels day to night. Trust me, all the most stylish people will be spotted in them.

Now you're armed with the insights, go forth (scroll down) and shop if you're looking to breathe life into your summer wardrobe. These are pieces that feel really fresh right now, but will be stylish forever.

Boho is Back

Mocha Brown

Shorts Season

Lacy Details

DISSH Loula Lace-Embroidery Stretch-Woven Midi Dress £215 SHOP NOW This is every fashion person's favourite summer brand right now. Róhe Lace Silk Shorts £420 SHOP NOW The lace trim on these short would look so pretty poking out from under a shirt. DÔEN Angella Top £298 SHOP NOW So delicate! TOVE Kaia Paneled Gauze and Voile Straight-Leg Pants £495 SHOP NOW A timeless summer outfit. Reformation Carolina Silk Skirt £228 SHOP NOW Of course Reformation nails it.

Soft Pastels

The Row Millerina Shirt in Cotton £1160 SHOP NOW Layer this up and wear it all year round. Bottega Veneta Women's Baby Sardine in Lotus £2570 SHOP NOW Baby pink doesn't have to feel cutesy, it can feel elegant too. MANOLO BLAHNIK Susa Leather Sandals £675 SHOP NOW Add a pop of colour with these comfortable sandals. CALLE DEL MAR Cropped Crocheted Cardigan £1434 SHOP NOW The craftsmanship here is also stunning. TOVE Rosalie Gathered Jersey Top £495 SHOP NOW Tuck this into denim bermuda shorts with sandals for an easy, everyday pastel outfit. Toteme Slouch Waist Basketweave Dress Straw £630 SHOP NOW Just a hint of yellow.

True Craftsmanship

SEA Vesna Broderie Anglaise-Trimmed Embroidered Cotton and Linen-Blend Midi Dress £665 SHOP NOW The embroidery on SEA pieces is always outstanding. LOEWE + Paula's Ibiza Puzzle Fold Medium Leather-Trimmed Raffia Tote £1350 SHOP NOW My basket bag of choice for 2025. RÓHE Textured-Cotton Tank £270 SHOP NOW The texture of this will add a lovely expensive dimension to a simple tank top outfit. ZIMMERMANN Rhiannon Crocheted Cotton Mini Dress £795 SHOP NOW Can you imagine this on holiday?! KHAITE Simona Leather-Trimmed Raffia Shoulder Bag £1450 SHOP NOW Summer's most popular texture meets 2025's most wanted handbag shape. A guaranteed winner.

Elevated Minimalism

