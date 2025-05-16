7 Trends to Shop This Summer If You Want to Look Luxurious

As an expert in luxury fashion, I'm here to share the 7 key trends to know about for summer 2025.

Women wear summer 2025 trends
(Image credit: Launchmetrics, @deborarosa, @sylviemus)
As a fashion editor, it's my job to know exactly what you should be shopping right now. We start our research months in advance, taking into consideration all the longstanding trends that have been evolving over recent years, as well as the emerging new styles we see on the catwalks across the globe during fashion month. You're busy with work, family, friends, and life in general, but that doesn't mean you don't want to look stylish. So, I'm here to filter everything down for you and report back on the seven most important luxury fashion trends you need to know for summer 2025.

Let's get into it, then. You'll either be pleased or frightened to hear that boho is back. Yes, you read that right. It's one of the catwalk trends editors are getting most excited about right now. But for summer 2025, the boho trend takes on a much more grown up appeal, with a focus on luxurious fabrications. Think Chemena Kamali's beautiful silk chiffon Chloé dresses (with similar styles spotted at Saint Laurent), elegant chain belts over chunky circle ones (sorry, Sienna Miller) and floaty, pure cotton blouses from the likes of Doen and Róhe.

model wears floaty pink dress on catwalk

(Image credit: Launchemetrics: Khaite S/S 25)

Colour wise, unsurprisingly as the mercury rises everything is beginning to feel more light and airy, with soft pastels like pale pinks, powder blues and butter yellows taking hold, especially when it comes to holiday and occasionwear dressing. Perhaps more unexpectedly, rich chocolate browns are carrying over from autumn/winter (Mocha Mousse is the Pantone colour of the year, after all) and I'm certainly not mad about it. We're seeing a lot of luxury accessories appear in these expensive brown shades, from leather sandals to handags, as well as across trousers and dresses for a really polished and subtle way to update your wardrobe.

As should always be the case with luxury fashion, craftsmanship is sitting at the forefront when you look at this season's new collections, perhaps as a way to set themselves apart from the high street who always struggle to replicate unique prints and expensive fabric. You get what you pay for, as the saying goes, and if you're investing in luxury for summer 2025 that could look like intricate embroidery, artisanal textures and handmade details. Similarly, lace is having a moment in the sun again, although we're far from your Nan's curtains here. Think more like delicate lace-edged silk layers (see The Row's SS25 collection for reference), sheer fabrics and pretty as a picture broderie anglaise.

Ralph Lauren S/S 25

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight; Pictured: Ralph Lauren S/S 25)

On the opposite end of the scale, minimalism has still got a hold on us all (yes, quiet luxury is still a thing if you want to look rich), but we're seeing elevated twists put on simple pieces, like draping, exaggerated silhouettes or sculptural metal hardware on leather sandals (hello, jewellery for your feet). For a smart take on pared-back 2025 dressing, you'd also be wise to invest in a pair of bermuda shorts (tailored or denim will do) to wear with flip flops or strappy heels day to night. Trust me, all the most stylish people will be spotted in them.

Now you're armed with the insights, go forth (scroll down) and shop if you're looking to breathe life into your summer wardrobe. These are pieces that feel really fresh right now, but will be stylish forever.

Boho is Back

influencer Monikh wears a luxury boho dress

(Image credit: @monikh)

Shop the Boho Luxury Fashion Trend:

Ruffled Silk-Chiffon Gown
CHLOÉ
Ruffled Silk-Chiffon Gown

A dress for the ages.

Dune Pilot-Frame Sunglasses | 58
Dune Pilot-Frame Sunglasses | 58

These are selling out fast.

Pleated Ramie Top | Optic White
Róhe
Pleated Ramie Top

I want to float around in this all summer.

Gleam Leather Sandals
ZIMMERMANN
Gleam Leather Sandals

Gorgeous paired with denim or dresses.

Frederica Top -- Icy Blue
DÔEN
Frederica Top

So pretty!

Sneak-Elyse Woven Wedge Mules
STELLA MCCARTNEY
Sneak-Elyse Woven Wedge Mules

Wedges are also back in favour.

Women's Blouse in Knit in Jaune
YSL
Women's Blouse in Knit in Jaune

Saint Laurent's SS25 collection floored the fashion world, and the boho blouses, dresses and skirts were standout pieces. It's no wonder they're already flying out of stock.

Carr - Gold
RIXO ⋆
Carr - Gold

Add this over any dress, jacket or pretty top and jeans outfit for a hint of boho.

Mocha Brown

Woman wears brown dress

(Image credit: @isabellecoheen)

Shop the Mocha Brown Luxury Fashion Trend:

'90s Suede Tote
THE ROW
'90s Suede Tote

One of the most "affordable" The Row bags.

Ribbed-Knit and Cotton-Poplin Midi Dress
ST. AGNI
Ribbed-Knit and Cotton-Poplin Midi Dress

So easy to throw on and look chic.

Billie Silk-Blend Satin Straight-Leg Pants
VERONICA BEARD
Billie Silk-Blend Satin Straight-Leg Pants

I'm always very into silky pants for summer.

Jalen Suede Sandals
A.EMERY
Jalen Suede Sandals

All our editors agree, these are the comfiest designer sandals on the market

Embroidered Cotton-Blend Poplin Blouse
THE ATTICO
Embroidered Cotton-Blend Poplin Blouse

I love this paired with the coordinating trousers.

Bahia Pearl-Embellished Stretch-Econyl® Halterneck Bikini
SARA CRISTINA
Bahia Pearl-Embellished Stretch-Econyl® Halterneck Bikini

This will look excellent with a tan.

Egola Woven Leather Tote
DRAGON DIFFUSION
Egola Woven Leather Tote

I have this bag and wear it on repeat all summer. It adds more polish than a standard basket bag.

Shorts Season

woman wears bermuda shorts

(Image credit: @sylviemus_)

Shop the Shorts Luxury Fashion Trend:

Pleated Organic Cotton-Blend Twill Shorts
MATTEAU
Pleated Organic Cotton-Blend Twill Shorts

Recreate Sylvie's look above with these shorts.

Cotton and Linen Bermuda Shorts
Toteme
Cotton and Linen Bermuda Shorts

Of course, Toteme has the perfect black pair.

Tailored Wide Leg Shorts | Khaki
Róhe
Tailored Wide Leg Shorts

I'm obsessed with everything Róhe is doing at the moment.

Nolan Organic Denim Shorts
AGOLDE
Nolan Organic Denim Shorts

I like that these are denim but still feel smart.

Dallas Linen Shorts
Asceno
Dallas Linen Shorts

light and breezy for hot summer days.

Tailored Shorts
House of dagmar
Tailored Shorts

House of Dagmar does excellent tailored pieces.

Lacy Details

woman wears lace skirt

(Image credit: @chloekathbutler)

Shop the Lace Luxury Fashion Trend:

Loula Lace-Embroidery Stretch-Woven Midi Dress
DISSH
Loula Lace-Embroidery Stretch-Woven Midi Dress

This is every fashion person's favourite summer brand right now.

Lace Silk Shorts | Cream
Róhe
Lace Silk Shorts

The lace trim on these short would look so pretty poking out from under a shirt.

Angella Top -- Salt
DÔEN
Angella Top

So delicate!

Kaia Paneled Gauze and Voile Straight-Leg Pants
TOVE
Kaia Paneled Gauze and Voile Straight-Leg Pants

A timeless summer outfit.

Carolina Silk Skirt
Reformation
Carolina Silk Skirt

Of course Reformation nails it.

Soft Pastels

woman wears pastel dress trend

(Image credit: @amaka.hamelijnck)

Shop the Pastel Luxury Fashion Trend:

Millerina Shirt in Cotton
The Row
Millerina Shirt in Cotton

Layer this up and wear it all year round.

Women's Baby Sardine in Lotus
Bottega Veneta
Women's Baby Sardine in Lotus

Baby pink doesn't have to feel cutesy, it can feel elegant too.

Susa Leather Sandals
MANOLO BLAHNIK
Susa Leather Sandals

Add a pop of colour with these comfortable sandals.

Cropped Crocheted Cardigan
CALLE DEL MAR
Cropped Crocheted Cardigan

The craftsmanship here is also stunning.

Rosalie Gathered Jersey Top
TOVE
Rosalie Gathered Jersey Top

Tuck this into denim bermuda shorts with sandals for an easy, everyday pastel outfit.

Slouch Waist Basketweave Dress Straw
Toteme
Slouch Waist Basketweave Dress Straw

Just a hint of yellow.

True Craftsmanship

Model wears chloe handbag on catwalk

(Image credit: LaunchmetricsL Chloe S/S 25)

Shop the True Craftsmanship Luxury Fashion Trend:

Vesna Broderie Anglaise-Trimmed Embroidered Cotton and Linen-Blend Midi Dress
SEA
Vesna Broderie Anglaise-Trimmed Embroidered Cotton and Linen-Blend Midi Dress

The embroidery on SEA pieces is always outstanding.

+ Paula's Ibiza Puzzle Fold Medium Leather-Trimmed Raffia Tote
LOEWE
+ Paula's Ibiza Puzzle Fold Medium Leather-Trimmed Raffia Tote

My basket bag of choice for 2025.

Textured-Cotton Tank
RÓHE
Textured-Cotton Tank

The texture of this will add a lovely expensive dimension to a simple tank top outfit.

Rhiannon Crocheted Cotton Mini Dress
ZIMMERMANN
Rhiannon Crocheted Cotton Mini Dress

Can you imagine this on holiday?!

Simona Leather-Trimmed Raffia Shoulder Bag
KHAITE
Simona Leather-Trimmed Raffia Shoulder Bag

Summer's most popular texture meets 2025's most wanted handbag shape. A guaranteed winner.

Elevated Minimalism

woman wears minimalist dress

(Image credit: @deborabrosa)

Shop the Minimalism Luxury Fashion Trend:

Suis Off-The-Shoulder Draped Linen Top
FAITHFULL
Suis Off-The-Shoulder Draped Linen Top

So simple but so elevated at the same time.

Samburu Embellished Leather Sandals
AMANU
Samburu Embellished Leather Sandals

Like wearing jewellery on your feet.

Esme Layered Draped Silk-Chiffon and Wool-Crepe Maxi Dress
TOVE
Esme Layered Draped Silk-Chiffon and Wool-Crepe Maxi Dress

The draping on this dress is stunning.

Calypso Set-Of-Two Gold-Plated Cuffs
YSSO
Calypso Set-Of-Two Gold-Plated Cuffs

Molten gold bangles are always a chic summer accessory.

Hammered Silk Shaped Dress | Off White
Róhe
Hammered Silk Shaped Dress

The exaggerated silhouette of this is so unique.

Gathered Cotton-Blend Wide-Leg Pants
ST. AGNI
Gathered Cotton-Blend Wide-Leg Pants

Your favourite style of trousers with a modern twist. Just add a tank top.

Wishbone Gold Vermeil Cord Necklace
AGMES
Wishbone Gold Vermeil Cord Necklace

This will make all your existing summer outfits look fresh.

Emily Dawes
Emily Dawes
Affiliate Editor

Emily Dawes is an editor, stylist and writer with over 12 years in the industry. Known for impeccable taste, our readers trust her advice, especially in her top-selling column, expensive-looking high street buys. Working for Who What Wear UK since 2020, Emily has been a contributing editor, branded content editor and affiliate editor. Now, as senior shopping editor, she leads the e-commerce content strategy. After obtaining a BA in English and American Studies from Nottingham University, Emily interned at The Mail on Sunday’s YOU. As the magazine’s fashion editor, she managed the fashion team and travelled the globe to style and direct fashion editorials and celebrity cover shoots. As a freelancer, she styled Grazia cover shoots, developed brand marketing and content plans and worked with VIP clients including Elizabeth Day.

