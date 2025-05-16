7 Trends to Shop This Summer If You Want to Look Luxurious
As an expert in luxury fashion, I'm here to share the 7 key trends to know about for summer 2025.
As a fashion editor, it's my job to know exactly what you should be shopping right now. We start our research months in advance, taking into consideration all the longstanding trends that have been evolving over recent years, as well as the emerging new styles we see on the catwalks across the globe during fashion month. You're busy with work, family, friends, and life in general, but that doesn't mean you don't want to look stylish. So, I'm here to filter everything down for you and report back on the seven most important luxury fashion trends you need to know for summer 2025.
Let's get into it, then. You'll either be pleased or frightened to hear that boho is back. Yes, you read that right. It's one of the catwalk trends editors are getting most excited about right now. But for summer 2025, the boho trend takes on a much more grown up appeal, with a focus on luxurious fabrications. Think Chemena Kamali's beautiful silk chiffon Chloé dresses (with similar styles spotted at Saint Laurent), elegant chain belts over chunky circle ones (sorry, Sienna Miller) and floaty, pure cotton blouses from the likes of Doen and Róhe.
Colour wise, unsurprisingly as the mercury rises everything is beginning to feel more light and airy, with soft pastels like pale pinks, powder blues and butter yellows taking hold, especially when it comes to holiday and occasionwear dressing. Perhaps more unexpectedly, rich chocolate browns are carrying over from autumn/winter (Mocha Mousse is the Pantone colour of the year, after all) and I'm certainly not mad about it. We're seeing a lot of luxury accessories appear in these expensive brown shades, from leather sandals to handags, as well as across trousers and dresses for a really polished and subtle way to update your wardrobe.
As should always be the case with luxury fashion, craftsmanship is sitting at the forefront when you look at this season's new collections, perhaps as a way to set themselves apart from the high street who always struggle to replicate unique prints and expensive fabric. You get what you pay for, as the saying goes, and if you're investing in luxury for summer 2025 that could look like intricate embroidery, artisanal textures and handmade details. Similarly, lace is having a moment in the sun again, although we're far from your Nan's curtains here. Think more like delicate lace-edged silk layers (see The Row's SS25 collection for reference), sheer fabrics and pretty as a picture broderie anglaise.
On the opposite end of the scale, minimalism has still got a hold on us all (yes, quiet luxury is still a thing if you want to look rich), but we're seeing elevated twists put on simple pieces, like draping, exaggerated silhouettes or sculptural metal hardware on leather sandals (hello, jewellery for your feet). For a smart take on pared-back 2025 dressing, you'd also be wise to invest in a pair of bermuda shorts (tailored or denim will do) to wear with flip flops or strappy heels day to night. Trust me, all the most stylish people will be spotted in them.
Now you're armed with the insights, go forth (scroll down) and shop if you're looking to breathe life into your summer wardrobe. These are pieces that feel really fresh right now, but will be stylish forever.
Boho is Back
Shop the Boho Luxury Fashion Trend:
Mocha Brown
Shop the Mocha Brown Luxury Fashion Trend:
All our editors agree, these are the comfiest designer sandals on the market
Shorts Season
Shop the Shorts Luxury Fashion Trend:
Lacy Details
Shop the Lace Luxury Fashion Trend:
Soft Pastels
Shop the Pastel Luxury Fashion Trend:
True Craftsmanship
Shop the True Craftsmanship Luxury Fashion Trend:
Elevated Minimalism
Shop the Minimalism Luxury Fashion Trend:
Emily Dawes is an editor, stylist and writer with over 12 years in the industry. Known for impeccable taste, our readers trust her advice, especially in her top-selling column, expensive-looking high street buys. Working for Who What Wear UK since 2020, Emily has been a contributing editor, branded content editor and affiliate editor. Now, as senior shopping editor, she leads the e-commerce content strategy. After obtaining a BA in English and American Studies from Nottingham University, Emily interned at The Mail on Sunday’s YOU. As the magazine’s fashion editor, she managed the fashion team and travelled the globe to style and direct fashion editorials and celebrity cover shoots. As a freelancer, she styled Grazia cover shoots, developed brand marketing and content plans and worked with VIP clients including Elizabeth Day.
