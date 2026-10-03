Just Watch—This Simple Knit Instantly Makes Every Outfit Look Cooler

When did we decide that "basic" was a bad thing? Because the henley jumper has got the best dressed It girls hooked right now.

By
Published In Features
A collage of stylish people wearing the henley jumper trend
(Image credit: Launchmetrics, Getty Images)

When it comes to runway trends, we're used to seeing bold, clashing prints, punchy colour palettes and unexpected textures command attention. What we're less used to seeing are staple basics take over the headlines; items that be spotted with a beady eye sitting alongside or even layered beneath the main event. But who's to say that these low-key layers aren't worth noting? After all, they're much more likely to invited into your own wardrobe. Enter the Henley jumper.

Yes, statement pieces are fun. They're what capture our attention and often what make us daydream and even fall in love with a new designer. But they're very rarely the items we wear, and even less often the ones we re-wear and re-wear. But the Henley jumper, the sensible staple adored by all our favourite fashion people right now, is absolutely the sort of item you'll reach for over and over again.

The word "basic" has long had negative connotations, particularly in fashion, but our never-ending love affair with wardrobe minimalism has surely proven the power of fundamental foundations such as this.

Latest Videos FromWho What Wear

Monikh Dale wears a navy Henley jumper with navy balloon trousers and strappy heeled sandals

(Image credit: @monikh)

Loved by the It-girl likes of Monikh Dale, Aimee Song and Anne-Laure Mais and celebrities Gigi Hadid, Marisa Abela and Katie Holmes, the Henley jumper is one of those pieces that we see on repeat weather cools down. And this season they're cropping up more than ever.

So, what is a Henley jumper? Essentially it's a top that features a rounded neckline and a short buttoned placket to the neck (typically with two to five buttons). Historically crafted as an undergarment, you'll find Henley tops are often crafted in jersey and, today, act as an alternative to plain T-shirts. Henley jumpers are simply the cold-weather, knitted iteration. That's what we're seeing so much of now.

Chloe henley top.

(Image credit: Launchmetrics)

With some of the world's biggest fashion houses also giving the look its seal of approval—from Gucci and Chloé to Tom Ford, Tory Burch and Brandon Maxwell—there's no denying the staying power of this simple staple.

Worn with everything from tailored trousers and pencil skirts, to your favourite loose-fit denim and even your weekend leggings, the Henley jumper is used to working overtime. So, if you're keen to tap into the basic that fashion people are backing, keep scrolling to shop our edit of the 23 best henley jumpers on the market right now.

Shop the Best Henley Jumpers For Autumn 2026: