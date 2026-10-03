When it comes to runway trends, we're used to seeing bold, clashing prints, punchy colour palettes and unexpected textures command attention. What we're less used to seeing are staple basics take over the headlines; items that be spotted with a beady eye sitting alongside or even layered beneath the main event. But who's to say that these low-key layers aren't worth noting? After all, they're much more likely to invited into your own wardrobe. Enter the Henley jumper.
Yes, statement pieces are fun. They're what capture our attention and often what make us daydream and even fall in love with a new designer. But they're very rarely the items we wear, and even less often the ones we re-wear and re-wear. But the Henley jumper, the sensible staple adored by all our favourite fashion people right now, is absolutely the sort of item you'll reach for over and over again.
The word "basic" has long had negative connotations, particularly in fashion, but our never-ending love affair with wardrobe minimalism has surely proven the power of fundamental foundations such as this.
Latest Videos FromWho What Wear
Loved by the It-girl likes of Monikh Dale, Aimee Song and Anne-Laure Mais and celebrities Gigi Hadid, Marisa Abela and Katie Holmes, the Henley jumper is one of those pieces that we see on repeat weather cools down. And this season they're cropping up more than ever.
So, what is a Henley jumper? Essentially it's a top that features a rounded neckline and a short buttoned placket to the neck (typically with two to five buttons). Historically crafted as an undergarment, you'll find Henley tops are often crafted in jersey and, today, act as an alternative to plain T-shirts. Henley jumpers are simply the cold-weather, knitted iteration. That's what we're seeing so much of now.
With some of the world's biggest fashion houses also giving the look its seal of approval—from Gucci and Chloé to Tom Ford, Tory Burch and Brandon Maxwell—there's no denying the staying power of this simple staple.
Worn with everything from tailored trousers and pencil skirts, to your favourite loose-fit denim and even your weekend leggings, the Henley jumper is used to working overtime. So, if you're keen to tap into the basic that fashion people are backing, keep scrolling to shop our edit of the 23 best henley jumpers on the market right now.
Shop the Best Henley Jumpers For Autumn 2026:
Dôen
Heath Henley Cashmere Sweater
The softest cashmere in the most autumnal hue.
Reformation
Marcus Oversized Henley Jumper
The perfect oversized, loose-fit silhouette.
Zara
Linen Blend Henley Top
This almost-washed strawberry shade and contrast seams make it the perfect relaxed weekend option.
Chloé
Ribbed-Knit Cotton Jersey Henley Shirt
We love these contrast pastel seams and placket.
Zara
Contrast Sweatshirt
A great, chunky sweatshirt with layered look beneath.
Dolce & Gabbana
Ribbed Long Sleeve Henley Top
A super elevated option that looks just as great with a tailored trouser for date night as a day on the sofa with joggers.
Loulou de Saison
Malo oversized cashmere sweater
We're still not tired of red just yet.
Nobody's Child
Henley Crew Neck Jumper With Wool
The dreamiest light oatmeal beige.
COS
Rounded Ribbed Jersey Henley Knitted Top
A short-sleeve knit is so perfect for this transitional season.
Citizens Of Humanity
Varra ribbed stretch organic cotton and Lyocell-blend Henley top
An every day staple.
Miu Miu
Striped cotton Jersey Henley shirt
Miu Miu is doing casual so well right now.
Nobodys Child
Double Layer Rib Henley Top in Brown
We love a double layer.
Free People
Fleur Embroidered Cuff Henley
A super nostalgic print.
Rise & Fall
Women's Cashmere Merino Henley Jumper
Timeless and perfect for a casual day in the office.
& Other Stories
Scalloped Collar Top
The oversized collar makes this feel super premium.
Miu Miu
Miu Miu Cashmere Henley Top
A super cosy cashmere classic.
Mango
Perkins-Neck Bouclé Sweater
This will happily take you all the way through to Christmas.
Monki
Slim Fit Long-Sleeved Henley
Perfect with your comfiest denim.
ZARA
Buttoned Knit Jumper
A very premium-feeling wool-blend.
Massimo Dutti
100% Cotton Henley Top
You'll wear and re-wear this endlessly.
ME+EM
Henley Knit Vest
A knitted vest is ideal for this unpredictable weather during the transitional season.