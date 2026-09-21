Fashion week may be known and loved for its stand-out looks and ostentatious styling choices, but somewhere between the clashing colours and unexpected textures there's a secret world of expertly-curated, minimalist moments that can all too often be overlooked. Less attention-grabbing, less headline-worthy, less clickbait-y, and for those of us with an undeniable affinity for minimalism, a whole lot more tempting.
Of course, we'd never suggest that designers should ditch the drama. Quite the opposite, in fact. After over a decade of attending some of the biggest fashion shows all over the world, big runway moments full of eye-catching pieces and unexpected sartorial details are usually what make me and my fellow editors, stylists and high fashion fans discover and fall in love with new labels. But when it comes to actually wearing the clothes and considering which I'd like to find in my own wardrobe, it's usually the more timeless looks, the ones that don't make the headlines, that I'm adding to my mood board.
But which brands showcased the very best pared-back wardrobe inspiration for autumn 2026? Keep scrolling to see our pick of the 8 runway looks that could've come straight off our '90s minimalism mood boards, and our pick of the products we're buying to replicate each one right now.
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8 Runway-Approved Minimalist Looks for Autumn
1. Slimline Sets at Alaïa
Style notes: The first time I saw this Alaïa look on the runway back in March, where Pieter Mulier was showcasing his final collection for the fashion house before taking over at Versace, I was torn. On the one hand, wow. On the other, I have a two-year-old who is remarkably consistent when it comes to covering me in whatever he's eating. Mulier's Alaïa swan song was surprisingly understated. No dramatics. No accessories. No noise. Instead, he perfected the art of minimalism, serving up the sort of clothes every woman I know wants to wear. I'll just have to wear mine with an apron.
Shop the Trend:
Colleen Allen
TENCEL™ modal-blend T-shirt
The perfect sheer-but-not-see-through top.
Colleen Allen
Stretch TENCEL™ modal, silk and cashmere-blend maxi skirt
A stepped second layer makes this feel super premium.
Topshop
Abbigail Mesh Mid Heeled Court Shoe in Black
Suddenly obsessed with square-toe sheer shoes.
2. Square-Neck Simplicity at Calvin Klein
Style Notes: There are some brands you can really rely on when it comes to sartorial minimalism, and Calvin Klein is one of them. This square-neck column dress was one of our favourite looks in the whole autumn collection, and it was also one of the most understated. A perfectly '90s-inspired look that we can only imagine would've made Rachel Green's heart sing, we particularly love the simplicity of the styling. Paired with a square-toe flat and black clutch bag, it's a powerfully low-key look that's infinitely chic.
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Khaite
Dixi knitted midi dress
An utterly timeless silhouette.
Topshop
Atlas Mule Flat Shoe in Black
Runway chic with the comfort of a slipper? Sign us up.
Khaite
Black Leather Clutch Bag
If anyone knows minimalism, it's Khaite.
3. Androgynous Suiting at Givenchy
Style notes: As tailoring gets more popular, brands are coming up with more and more ways to make it feel fresh. From Bermuda shorts to cropped jackets, embellished details and bold prints, there are seemingly endless ways to zhuzh up a suit. But if you're anything like us, sometimes you'll want to cut through the noise for classic, relaxed tailoring with minimal fuss. Going for an oversized fit and fluid shape is a great way of keeping the look timeless, and accessorising with a pastel shirt, a classic loafer and a black belt will never miss the mark.
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COS
Shawl-Collar Wool Blazer
One of the best suits you'll find on the high street right now.
COS
Tailored Wool Straight-Leg Trousers
Who doesn't love a front pleat?
Givenchy
Shirt in Silk With Deconstructed Collar
This backwards collar is genius.
MANGO
Oval Buckle Belt
At least one statement belt should be in every wardrobe.
& Other Stories
Leather Penny Loafers - Black
A stronger, more structured shape that its many gathered-front contemporaries.
Pilgrim
Bold Earrings in Silver Plated
Silver is having a real moment.
4. Strapless Dresses at Courrèges
Style notes: A white dress (particularly a strapless one), is the ultimate power player in minimalist dressing. Offering impact without craving attention, it screams elegance and luxury while, actually, not screaming at all. This Courrèges iteration was one of our favourites of the season, and we love the addition of a white neck tie to dial things up without adding too much fuss.
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Ghost
Juliette Strapless Midi Dress, Ivory
Low-key bride or just a super chic minimalist? You'll never know.
COS
Sheer Silk Scarf
So simple. So effective.
Gianvito Rossi
Cher leather-trimmed PVC slingback sandals
PVC slingbacks weren't on my bingo card this season. Now they very much are.
5. Fuss-Free Denim at Toteme
Style notes: For something that the majority of us wear most weeks, jeans are a surprisingly uncommon feature on the runway. Of course, when they do make it, they tend to be pretty good. And none more so than this indigo straight-leg pair by Toteme, who know a thing or two about nailing minimalism. I particularly love the very subtle injection of colour via the cherry red pumps, while the accent necklace elevates the look without taking away from its effortlessness.
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Mango
Round-Neck Knitted Sweater
Looks so much more premium than its price tag.
Toteme
Classic Slim Denim Full Length Faded Blue
Find me a more classic jean.
Toteme
Slip Naplack Pumps Cherry
The deep toe is a real thing this season.
Bottega Veneta
Women's Prisma Necklace in Basalt/transparent
The ultimate update to a simple round-neck knit.
6. Monochrome Moments at Michael Kors
Style notes: We must all remember that despite the word 'monochrome' often being used to refer to black and white, it actually simply means one colour. Any colour. But that one colour alone. And it's a great styling technique to use if you're a lover of sartorial minimalism but are feeling uninspired by a wardrobe bursting full of neutrals. Instead, inject head-to-toe colour into your looks by using this monochrome method. You'll still feel true to your pared-back aesthetic while introducing a little more personality into your outfits.
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Karen Millen
Forever Wool Double Breasted Tailored Midi Coat
Never has a coat looked more autumnal.
Norma Kamali
Crêpe bodysuit
Such gorgeous fluidity.
Norma Kamali
High-rise midi skirt
The perfect mid-length hem.
MANGO
Round-Toe Leather High-Heeled Shoes
This gathered back detail is so good.
7. Outerwear Outfits at Cos
Style notes: You know the days where even the idea of putting an outfit together feels like too much hassle? Those are the days you can be thankful that it's autumn, because right now there are few looks chicer than an outerwear outfit. Showcased perfectly at COS, this is where the coat is the outfit. Maxi length, high-necked, and potentially hiding your pyjamas beneath (they'll never know!), it needn't be bursting with print or colour to stand out. Clever styling details, like this robe-tied waist belt and elegant funnel collar, strike that premium-yet-understated sweet spot.
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COS
Belted Double-Faced Cashmere Coat
When we say 'the coat is the moment', this is what we mean.
COS
Seamless Merino Wool Leggings
You can't just wear a coat, of course.
COS
Leather Moccasin Loafers
Might be my favourite pair of the season.
8. Sheer Swathes at Joseph
Style notes: A minimalist sense of style doesn't necessarily mean an aversion to all drama, right? Because party season is coming up, and a sparkling column dress that drops from my collarbone to my toes has just shot to the top of my wish list. Perhaps not as low-key or understated as the rest of this minimalist's wardrobe, but it's the perfect 'party wear' for someone who doesn't like a lot of fuss. Simple in silhouette, comfortable, timeless and undeniably elegant, there are few party pieces that hit the spot quite like this one.