How Fashion People in Paris and NYC Are Wearing Their Summery White Tops Into Fall

There's nothing French women and stylish New Yorkers agree on in the summertime more than pretty white tops, specifically those of the vintage, embroidered sort. Here in NYC, I see them on every block, and on Instagram, I spot them daily in cities across France—from Paris to Marseille—paired with string bikini bottoms, billowy white skirts, and crochet shorts. Usually, the easy, heat-proof blouses get packed away when the first signs of fall arrive. This year, however, a number of well-dressed fans are set on keeping this specific top style in their rotations through autumn, using strategic styling tricks to make the summer staple feel surprisingly seasonless.

(Image credit: Backgrid)

On Kaia Gerber: Repetto Cendrillon Ballerina Flats ($375)

Repetto Black Cendrillon Ballerina Flats $375 SHOP NOW

One such part-time New Yorker is supermodel Kaia Gerber, who was spotted this week on a stroll through the city with Austin Butler wearing one of her favorite sleeveless white tops. Though it's not technically fall weather yet in NYC, you wouldn't know it from Gerber's styling. To transition her top into next season, she paired the top with flowy, navy-blue trousers and black ballet flats, creating a color palette that leans far more autumn than summer. All the look needs to actually be fall ready is a chunky cardigan or oversize blazer.

California-based content creator Marina Torres posted hard proof that adding a blazer works like a charm. She wore a very similar look to Gerber's but with an oversize tan blazer on top. Specifically, she wore a sleeveless white top, barrel-leg navy bottoms, and cream-colored Maison Margiela Tabi flats.

If you're more of a jeans person than a soft-trousers fan, don't fret. Your pretty white blouses can just as easily be paired with denim in the fall, something that plenty of influencers in Paris, New York, and beyond have documented on Instagram. Paris-based creator Franny Fyne paired a short-sleeve collared version with belted trouser-style jeans and white mules, adding a Jane Birkin–esque straw bucket bag for an added French touch. Across the Atlantic, model Imani Randolph paired a similar short-sleeve embroidered top with layered gold necklaces and faded black jeans.

If you're feeling as inspired as I am to keep your white tops at the ready this fall and even maybe add more to your autumn wardrobe, keep scrolling. When you do, you'll find the best versions of this trend that the current market has to offer.

Shop embroidered white tops:

HEARTLOOM Arienne Top $99 SHOP NOW

MANGO Embroidered Cotton Top $40 SHOP NOW

THE GREAT The Eyelet Tank $115 SHOP NOW

Reformation Lorie Linen Top $168 SHOP NOW

Free People Best of Me Blouse $128 SHOP NOW

Doên Traveler Cotton Crop Top $188 SHOP NOW

Reformation Romee Cropped Top $98 $69 SHOP NOW

Helsa Voile Peasant Blouse $178 SHOP NOW

Reformation Juni Top $188 SHOP NOW

J.Crew Jolie Top in Eyelet Cotton Poplin $118 $70 SHOP NOW