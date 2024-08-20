How Fashion People in Paris and NYC Are Wearing Their Summery White Tops Into Fall
There's nothing French women and stylish New Yorkers agree on in the summertime more than pretty white tops, specifically those of the vintage, embroidered sort. Here in NYC, I see them on every block, and on Instagram, I spot them daily in cities across France—from Paris to Marseille—paired with string bikini bottoms, billowy white skirts, and crochet shorts. Usually, the easy, heat-proof blouses get packed away when the first signs of fall arrive. This year, however, a number of well-dressed fans are set on keeping this specific top style in their rotations through autumn, using strategic styling tricks to make the summer staple feel surprisingly seasonless.
On Kaia Gerber: Repetto Cendrillon Ballerina Flats ($375)
One such part-time New Yorker is supermodel Kaia Gerber, who was spotted this week on a stroll through the city with Austin Butler wearing one of her favorite sleeveless white tops. Though it's not technically fall weather yet in NYC, you wouldn't know it from Gerber's styling. To transition her top into next season, she paired the top with flowy, navy-blue trousers and black ballet flats, creating a color palette that leans far more autumn than summer. All the look needs to actually be fall ready is a chunky cardigan or oversize blazer.
California-based content creator Marina Torres posted hard proof that adding a blazer works like a charm. She wore a very similar look to Gerber's but with an oversize tan blazer on top. Specifically, she wore a sleeveless white top, barrel-leg navy bottoms, and cream-colored Maison Margiela Tabi flats.
If you're more of a jeans person than a soft-trousers fan, don't fret. Your pretty white blouses can just as easily be paired with denim in the fall, something that plenty of influencers in Paris, New York, and beyond have documented on Instagram. Paris-based creator Franny Fyne paired a short-sleeve collared version with belted trouser-style jeans and white mules, adding a Jane Birkin–esque straw bucket bag for an added French touch. Across the Atlantic, model Imani Randolph paired a similar short-sleeve embroidered top with layered gold necklaces and faded black jeans.
If you're feeling as inspired as I am to keep your white tops at the ready this fall and even maybe add more to your autumn wardrobe, keep scrolling. When you do, you'll find the best versions of this trend that the current market has to offer.
Shop embroidered white tops:
Eliza Huber is a New York City–based fashion editor who specializes in trend reporting, brand discovery, and celebrity style. She joined Who What Wear in 2021 after almost four years on the fashion editorial team at Refinery29, the job she took after graduating with a marketing degree from the University of Iowa. She has since launched two monthly columns, Let's Get a Room and Ways to Wear; profiled the likes of Dakota Fanning, Diane Kruger, Katie Holmes, and Sabrina Carpenter for WWW's monthly cover features; and reported on everything from the relationship between Formula One and fashion to the top trends from fashion month, season after season. Eliza now lives on the Upper West Side and spends her free time researching F1 fashion imagery for her side Instagram accounts @thepinnacleoffashion and @f1paddockfits, running in Central Park, and scouring eBay for '90s Prada and '80s Yves Saint Laurent.
