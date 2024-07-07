The Pretty, Affordable Shirt Trend European Girls Love Is All Over the Internet

We've reached that time of year in which it's too hot to wear anything but items made of very lightweight fabrics in light colors. Linen, poplin, and silk reign supreme during these sweltering days. One of the best ways to wear these fabrics in the summer is via a pretty white top, the trend every chic European girl on Instagram is posting as of late.

Breezy white tops are a summer staple, but this summer, they seem more popular than ever—especially in places like Paris, Madrid, and Copenhagen. Stylish European women are dedicated to wearing this top on both the city streets and the shores, with skirts, shorts, capri pants, and denim. Of course, American girls are also fans of summer's prettiest top trend, which you can find en masse via brands like Reformation, Mango, and Dôen. If you're feeling as inspired as I am to add a new pretty white top or two to your summer wardrobe, keep scrolling to shop some of my affordable favorites.

Madewell Embroidered V-Neck Bubble Top $75 SHOP NOW Just the thing to pair with shorts.

Reformation Lorie Linen Top $168 SHOP NOW Of course Reformation has some of the prettiest white tops on the internet.

J.Crew Embroidered Tank Top in Linen $90 SHOP NOW I loved this one so much that I ordered it myself.

Reformation Anabella Linen Top $148 SHOP NOW Perfection.

Paige Eyelet Button-Up Crop Camisole $179 $90 SHOP NOW Love a good under-$100 sale find.

Ganni Organic Cotton Poplin Sleeveless Top $185 SHOP NOW If it's Ganni, it's cool.

H&M Peplum Bandeau Top $10 SHOP NOW Your eyes do not deceive you: It's $10.

Madewell Smocked Button-Front Top in Poplin $82 SHOP NOW Madewell clearly got the pretty white top memo.

Free People Kianna Lace Tank $78 SHOP NOW Perfect for the hottest of summer days.

Rolla’s Paloma Lace Trim Crop Top $129 SHOP NOW If you prefer something with a little structure, this one's for you.

H&M Ruffle-Trimmed Camisole Top $15 SHOP NOW This is summer in a top.

Madewell Bateau Neck Linen Top $78 SHOP NOW Can't go wrong

Mango Embroidered Cotton Top $46 $36 SHOP NOW This one looks so expensive.

Moon River Button Up Vest $128 SHOP NOW The vest trend shows no signs of fading.

& Other Stories Textured Top $99 SHOP NOW No A/C? No problem.

DÔEN Hilda Top in Salt $198 SHOP NOW DÔEN and pretty white tops go hand in hand.

Zara Embroidered Poplin Shirt ZW Collection $50 SHOP NOW A classic white button-down with a twist.

WAYF Strapless Top $59 SHOP NOW Simple and chic.

J.Crew Swingy Lace Top $80 SHOP NOW A have a hunch this will be sold out soon.

Pixie Market Tasia Linen Vest Top $156 SHOP NOW This will go with so many things.

Mango Embroidered Cotton Top $40 SHOP NOW The perfect vacation top, found.

Lovers and Friends Angela Top $118 SHOP NOW Strapless tops are everywhere right now.