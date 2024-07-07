The Pretty, Affordable Shirt Trend European Girls Love Is All Over the Internet

We've reached that time of year in which it's too hot to wear anything but items made of very lightweight fabrics in light colors. Linen, poplin, and silk reign supreme during these sweltering days. One of the best ways to wear these fabrics in the summer is via a pretty white top, the trend every chic European girl on Instagram is posting as of late.

Breezy white tops are a summer staple, but this summer, they seem more popular than ever—especially in places like Paris, Madrid, and Copenhagen. Stylish European women are dedicated to wearing this top on both the city streets and the shores, with skirts, shorts, capri pants, and denim. Of course, American girls are also fans of summer's prettiest top trend, which you can find en masse via brands like Reformation, Mango, and Dôen. If you're feeling as inspired as I am to add a new pretty white top or two to your summer wardrobe, keep scrolling to shop some of my affordable favorites.

Woman wearing a summery white top and shorts

(Image credit: @lucywilliams02)

Embroidered V-Neck Bubble Top
Madewell
Embroidered V-Neck Bubble Top

Just the thing to pair with shorts.

Organic Cotton Poplin Sleeveless Top
Reformation
Lorie Linen Top

Of course Reformation has some of the prettiest white tops on the internet.

Embroidered Tank Top in Linen
J.Crew
Embroidered Tank Top in Linen

I loved this one so much that I ordered it myself.

French woman wearing a white summery top

(Image credit: @slipintostyle)

Reformation, Anabella Linen Top
Reformation
Anabella Linen Top

Perfection.

Eyelet Button-Up Crop Camisole
Paige
Eyelet Button-Up Crop Camisole

Love a good under-$100 sale find.

Organic Cotton Poplin Sleeveless Top
Ganni
Organic Cotton Poplin Sleeveless Top

If it's Ganni, it's cool.

Woman wearing a white top, jeans, and flip-flops

(Image credit: @anoukyve)

Peplum Bandeau Top
H&M
Peplum Bandeau Top

Your eyes do not deceive you: It's $10.

MW, Smocked Button-Front Top in Poplin
Madewell
Smocked Button-Front Top in Poplin

Madewell clearly got the pretty white top memo.

Free People, Kianna Lace Tank
Free People
Kianna Lace Tank

Perfect for the hottest of summer days.

Woman wearing a white top, black pants, and flip-flops

(Image credit: @smythsisters)

Paloma Lace Trim Crop Top
Rolla’s
Paloma Lace Trim Crop Top

If you prefer something with a little structure, this one's for you.

Ruffle-Trimmed Camisole Top
H&M
Ruffle-Trimmed Camisole Top

This is summer in a top.

Bateau Neck Linen Top
Madewell
Bateau Neck Linen Top

Can't go wrong

French woman wearing a white top and carrying a Dior bag

(Image credit: @annelauremais)

Embroidered Cotton Top
Mango
Embroidered Cotton Top

This one looks so expensive.

Moon River, Button Up Vest
Moon River
Button Up Vest

The vest trend shows no signs of fading.

Textured Top
& Other Stories
Textured Top

No A/C? No problem.

French woman wearing a white top and black pants

(Image credit: @sylviemus_)

DÔEN, Hilda Top in Salt
DÔEN
Hilda Top in Salt

DÔEN and pretty white tops go hand in hand.

Embroidered Poplin Shirt Zw Collection
Zara
Embroidered Poplin Shirt ZW Collection

A classic white button-down with a twist.

WAYF, Strapless Top
WAYF
Strapless Top

Simple and chic.

Woman wearing a white top. and white pants

(Image credit: @salome.mory)

Swingy Lace Top
J.Crew
Swingy Lace Top

A have a hunch this will be sold out soon.

Pixie Market, Tasia Linen Vest Top
Pixie Market
Tasia Linen Vest Top

This will go with so many things.

Embroidered Cotton Top
Mango
Embroidered Cotton Top

The perfect vacation top, found.

Woman wearing a white top, white miniskirt, and white sneakers

(Image credit: @luciacuesta_)

Lovers and Friends, Angela Top
Lovers and Friends
Angela Top

Strapless tops are everywhere right now.

Free People, Forevermore Tank
Free People
Forevermore Tank

Free People understood the assignment.

Allyson Payer
Allyson Payer
Senior Editor

Allyson is a senior editor for Who What Wear. She joined the company in 2014 as co-founder Katherine Power's executive assistant and over the years has written hundreds of stories for Who What Wear. Prior to her career in fashion, Allyson worked in the entertainment industry at companies such as Sony Pictures Television. Allyson is now based in Raleigh, North Carolina, and is originally from Baton Rouge, Louisiana. She holds a BFA in theater. Her path to fashion may not have been linear, but based on the number of fashion magazines she collected as a child and young adult, it was meant to be.

