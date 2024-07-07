The Pretty, Affordable Shirt Trend European Girls Love Is All Over the Internet
We've reached that time of year in which it's too hot to wear anything but items made of very lightweight fabrics in light colors. Linen, poplin, and silk reign supreme during these sweltering days. One of the best ways to wear these fabrics in the summer is via a pretty white top, the trend every chic European girl on Instagram is posting as of late.
Breezy white tops are a summer staple, but this summer, they seem more popular than ever—especially in places like Paris, Madrid, and Copenhagen. Stylish European women are dedicated to wearing this top on both the city streets and the shores, with skirts, shorts, capri pants, and denim. Of course, American girls are also fans of summer's prettiest top trend, which you can find en masse via brands like Reformation, Mango, and Dôen. If you're feeling as inspired as I am to add a new pretty white top or two to your summer wardrobe, keep scrolling to shop some of my affordable favorites.
Of course Reformation has some of the prettiest white tops on the internet.
If you prefer something with a little structure, this one's for you.
Allyson is a senior editor for Who What Wear. She joined the company in 2014 as co-founder Katherine Power's executive assistant and over the years has written hundreds of stories for Who What Wear. Prior to her career in fashion, Allyson worked in the entertainment industry at companies such as Sony Pictures Television. Allyson is now based in Raleigh, North Carolina, and is originally from Baton Rouge, Louisiana. She holds a BFA in theater. Her path to fashion may not have been linear, but based on the number of fashion magazines she collected as a child and young adult, it was meant to be.
-
Gracie Abrams Found the Prettiest Shirt Trend to Wear With Baggy Jeans
Copying this look is advised.
By Allyson Payer
-
I Asked Over 2000 Women Where to Buy the Best White Shirts—They Love These 23
Your definitive guide.
By Elinor Block
-
The Trendy Way Everyone Is Wearing White T-Shirts in 2024
It's subtle.
By Allyson Payer
-
Whoa, These 5 Elevated Basics From the Nordstrom Sale Are Incredibly Chic
Effortless and easy pieces to wear forever.
By Jennifer Camp Forbes
-
I'm the Fashion Director at Shopbop—These Are the Trendy Basics to Wear in 2024
IYKYK.
By Drew Elovitz
-
The $58 Nordstrom Top I Need to Copy J.Law's and Laura Harrier's Easy Fall Looks
Never stress about dressing again.
By Eliza Huber
-
I Have a New Favorite White T-Shirt, Sandals, and Denim Shorts—Here's the Tea
I just needed to tell someone.
By Allyson Payer
-
Dua Lipa Wore the No-Stress Summer Outfit That'll Transition Perfectly Into Fall
This pairing works for every season.
By Eliza Huber