Don’t Be Predictable—Try These 5 Trendy Summer Shoe Colours Celebs Keep Wearing

Whether it's Sofia Grainge in red flip-flops or Alexa Chung in white pumps, the most stylish celebrities out there have shown us how to wear summer's most-loved shoe colours for 2025. Scroll on to see the summer shoe colour trends celebs are backing right now.

Celebrity shoe colours summer 2025
(Image credit: Future)
By
published
in Features

Shoes have always been the item I’ve collected more than anything else—aside from the time 15-year-old me had to have matching hoop earrings, beaded bracelets and belts in all colours. And while I used to own hundreds of pairs of shoes (I once counted 179), I now go for the more refined approach of shoe shopping, tending to only buy new season styles I know I’ll get the wear out of. Which is why I’ve worn my red flip-flops from Russell & Bromley on heavy rotation, choose to throw on my comfy black Zara toe ring sandals with any look and have just jumped on the jelly shoe hype with a brown pair that I think are actually pretty timeless. And what do these summer shoes all have in common? They’re all in the chicest shades of the season that’ll work with so many outfits. Don’t believe me? Then you can also trust the celebrities who have been sticking to a roster of shoe hues that always look instantly polished. And spoiler alert, it's not black!

Alexa Chung, for example, has proved you don’t have to stick to only sandals in summer, opting for a pair of all-white ballet pumps with a bikini and bucket hat duo. Then, there’s Laura Harrier who recently attended the Jacquemus show during men’s fashion week and proved that matching your bag to your shoes is a styling trick that never fails—both in rich burgundy. And Sofia Grainge continued her reign as having one of the best celebrity holiday wardrobes, teaming zebra print trousers and a clashing print bikini with those The Row red flip flops.

Scroll on to discover the other shoe colour trends celebrities are backing for summer 2025 and then shop my favourite styles for each shade.

1. Red: Sofia Grainge

Sofia wearing red shoes

(Image credit: @sofiagrainge)

Style Notes: Wearing The Row's £670 practically-sold-out-everywhere red and black sandals, Sofia Grainge has been spotted in the shoe of the season. And it isn't just flip flops in this shade for summer, it's any form of shoe in bold red to lift linen dresses, denim shorts and as seen here, printed trousers.

Shop Red Shoes:

Saionara Jelly
Ancient Greek Sandals
Saionara Jelly

These jelly flip flops in red are ticking off two trends in one.

Fringed High-Heel Sandals
ZARA
Fringed High-Heel Sandals

Statement heels are also a mini trend this season.

Le Monde Beryl
Regency Woven Leather Ballet Flats

Red woven pairs look so good with denim.

Serenity Bare Sandal
Reformation
Serenity Bare Sandal

Hello, wedding guest shoes.

Leather Sandals
H&M
Leather Sandals

Rope sandals are defining summer 2025.

2. Burgundy: Laura Harrier

Laura Harrier wearing burgundy shoes

(Image credit: @lauraharrier)

Style Notes: Proof that this rich, glossy shade isn't just for the cooler months, Laura Harrier bought burgundy back at the Jacquemus show during men's fashion week in Paris. Going matchy-matchy with a bowling bag and mesh bow-detail heels—this would be the best wedding guest look (just not with a white dress, of course).

Shop Burgundy Shoes:

Ring-Detail Flip-Flops
H&M
Ring-Detail Flip-Flops

The best £20 you'll spend this summer.

MANGO, Kitten Heel Sandals
MANGO
Kitten Heel Sandals

Peep-toe heels are back from 2006.

Knitted Ballerina – Rust – Women – Arket Gb
ARKET
Knitted Ballerina

I didn't know I needed a pair of knitted ballerinas, until now, that is.

Melody Leather Sandals
AEYDE
Melody Leather Sandals

The contrast stitching really elevates this otherwise simple style.

Vagabond Jonna Strappy Heels
Vagabond
Jonna Strappy Heels

Love the look of these with a red summer dress.

3. Clear: Hailey Bieber

Hailey wearing clear shoes

(Image credit: @haileybieber)

Style Notes: Okay, so clear isn't technically a colour, but, the Y2K shoe of choice is back for summer 2025 so I had to include it. The likes of Paris Hilton and Kim Kardashian wore them decades ago, and now Hailey Bieber has revived clear heels with a sparkly gold mini dress. Not feeling the heeled iterations? Jelly shoes and flip flops are also back—yes, really!

Shop Clear Shoes:

MANGO, Vinyl Shoes With Eyelets

MANGO
Vinyl Shoes With Eyelets

This studded pair basically sums up 2025 accessories.

Jelly Slip on Ballet Pumps
M&S
Jelly Slip on Ballet Pumps

These are bound to make you feel nostalgic.

Beach Day Jelly Sandals
Free People
Beach Day Jelly Sandals

I've just ordered these.

Amina Muaddi
Lupita Leather Mules

The open toe will stop you from getting sweaty feet.

Asos Design Heat Toe Thong Kitten Heeled Sandals in Clear
ASOS DESIGN
Toe Thong Kitten Heeled Sandals

So 90s.

4. White: Alexa Chung

Alexa wearing white shoes

(Image credit: @alexachung)

Style Notes: Queen of the ballet flat, Alexa Chung, isn't letting go of them in the peak of summer. Instead, the Brit icon opts for an iteration in white, pairing them with a bikini and bucket hat on vacation. As easy to style as any black shoe, you can never go wrong with white for summer.

Shop White Shoes:

Britt Ballet Flat
Reformation
Britt Ballet Flat

Ticking off that summer fisherman aesthetic.

Havaianas Slim Flip Flops in White
Havaianas
Slim Flip Flops

The summer sandal that'll never ever fail.

Wisdom Peep Toe Mule
Reformation
Wisdom Peep Toe Mule

I also want these in black.

Francine Off-White Slides
Mafalda
Francine Off-White Slides

I would wear these with a matchy-matchy white linen dress.

Mikayla Ballet Flat
Reformation
Mikayla Ballet Flat

So very Alexa.

5. Tan: Simone Ashley

Simone wearing brown shoes

(Image credit: @simoneashley)

Style Notes: Actor Simone Ashley goes effortless with a white dress and tan sandals look, and if it isn't broke, don't fix it! Any shade of brown shoes will work as a neutral, going with any outfit you pair them with, so you'll probably want to shop these wedges, jelly thong sandals and Gucci pumps I've found.

Shop Tan Shoes:

Jalen Suede Sandals
A.Emery
Jalen Suede Sandals

So worth the investment.

Horsebit-Detailed Suede Ballet Flats
GUCCI
Horsebit-Detailed Suede Ballet Flats

The square-toe on this pair makes ballet flats feel new for summer.

Kinto Leather Sandals, A.Emery
Kinto Leather Sandals

To go with every single outfit, each and every summer.

Leather Wedge
ZARA
Leather Wedge

We can thank Chloé for the return of the wedge.

Freja 60 Suede Thong Sandals
Staud
Freja 60 Suede Thong Sandals

See, suede isn't just for the cooler months.

Harriet Davey
Freelance Fashion Editor

Harriet Davey is a freelance fashion editor who has been part of Who What Wear's extended team since 2017. She previously worked in print at Look magazine and has since worked across print, digital and social for many other titles, including British Vogue, Stylist, Grazia, Refinery29 and Marie Claire. Also a stylist, Harriet has had the pleasure of producing cover shoots and editorials along with commercial shoots for brands including Boux Avenue, Watches of Switzerland, Benefit Cosmetics and Revolution. To add to this, Harriet also works in live TV styling for ITV’s This Morning.

Latest