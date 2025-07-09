Don’t Be Predictable—Try These 5 Trendy Summer Shoe Colours Celebs Keep Wearing

Shoes have always been the item I’ve collected more than anything else—aside from the time 15-year-old me had to have matching hoop earrings, beaded bracelets and belts in all colours. And while I used to own hundreds of pairs of shoes (I once counted 179), I now go for the more refined approach of shoe shopping, tending to only buy new season styles I know I’ll get the wear out of. Which is why I’ve worn my red flip-flops from Russell & Bromley on heavy rotation, choose to throw on my comfy black Zara toe ring sandals with any look and have just jumped on the jelly shoe hype with a brown pair that I think are actually pretty timeless. And what do these summer shoes all have in common? They’re all in the chicest shades of the season that’ll work with so many outfits. Don’t believe me? Then you can also trust the celebrities who have been sticking to a roster of shoe hues that always look instantly polished. And spoiler alert, it's not black!



Alexa Chung, for example, has proved you don’t have to stick to only sandals in summer, opting for a pair of all-white ballet pumps with a bikini and bucket hat duo. Then, there’s Laura Harrier who recently attended the Jacquemus show during men’s fashion week and proved that matching your bag to your shoes is a styling trick that never fails—both in rich burgundy. And Sofia Grainge continued her reign as having one of the best celebrity holiday wardrobes, teaming zebra print trousers and a clashing print bikini with those The Row red flip flops.

Scroll on to discover the other shoe colour trends celebrities are backing for summer 2025 and then shop my favourite styles for each shade.

Summer Shoe Colour Trends Celebrities Are Backing:

1. Red: Sofia Grainge

Style Notes: Wearing The Row's £670 practically-sold-out-everywhere red and black sandals, Sofia Grainge has been spotted in the shoe of the season. And it isn't just flip flops in this shade for summer, it's any form of shoe in bold red to lift linen dresses, denim shorts and as seen here, printed trousers.

Shop Red Shoes:

Ancient Greek Sandals Saionara Jelly £145 SHOP NOW These jelly flip flops in red are ticking off two trends in one. ZARA Fringed High-Heel Sandals £50 SHOP NOW Statement heels are also a mini trend this season. Le Monde Beryl Regency Woven Leather Ballet Flats £445 SHOP NOW Red woven pairs look so good with denim. Reformation Serenity Bare Sandal £248 SHOP NOW Hello, wedding guest shoes. H&M Leather Sandals £50 SHOP NOW Rope sandals are defining summer 2025.

2. Burgundy: Laura Harrier

Style Notes: Proof that this rich, glossy shade isn't just for the cooler months, Laura Harrier bought burgundy back at the Jacquemus show during men's fashion week in Paris. Going matchy-matchy with a bowling bag and mesh bow-detail heels—this would be the best wedding guest look (just not with a white dress, of course).

Shop Burgundy Shoes:

3. Clear: Hailey Bieber

Style Notes: Okay, so clear isn't technically a colour, but, the Y2K shoe of choice is back for summer 2025 so I had to include it. The likes of Paris Hilton and Kim Kardashian wore them decades ago, and now Hailey Bieber has revived clear heels with a sparkly gold mini dress. Not feeling the heeled iterations? Jelly shoes and flip flops are also back—yes, really!

Shop Clear Shoes:

MANGO Vinyl Shoes With Eyelets £60 SHOP NOW This studded pair basically sums up 2025 accessories. M&S Jelly Slip on Ballet Pumps £21 SHOP NOW These are bound to make you feel nostalgic. Free People Beach Day Jelly Sandals £34 SHOP NOW I've just ordered these. Amina Muaddi Lupita Leather Mules £565 SHOP NOW The open toe will stop you from getting sweaty feet. ASOS DESIGN Toe Thong Kitten Heeled Sandals £28 SHOP NOW So 90s.

4. White: Alexa Chung

Style Notes: Queen of the ballet flat, Alexa Chung, isn't letting go of them in the peak of summer. Instead, the Brit icon opts for an iteration in white, pairing them with a bikini and bucket hat on vacation. As easy to style as any black shoe, you can never go wrong with white for summer.

Shop White Shoes:

5. Tan: Simone Ashley

Style Notes: Actor Simone Ashley goes effortless with a white dress and tan sandals look, and if it isn't broke, don't fix it! Any shade of brown shoes will work as a neutral, going with any outfit you pair them with, so you'll probably want to shop these wedges, jelly thong sandals and Gucci pumps I've found.

Shop Tan Shoes: