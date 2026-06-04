If You Want to Make Denim Capris Look Chic This Summer, Wearing These 5 Outfits Will Earn You Compliments

If you've fallen for cropped trousers this year, you're in luck. I've rounded up five easy ways to style denim capris for a British summer.

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denim capri outfits summer 2026
(Image credit: @rubylyn_, Getty Images)

We were quick to spot the trend at Who What Wear UK, but it's likely that even if you didn't notice them in 2024, your social feeds are now full of capri trousers (or 'pedal pushers' for the millennials among us). The controversial trouser trend is officially cool again with celebs and influencers alike sporting the three-quarter (or shorter), but If you were feeling unsure of how to make a pair of calf-grazing trousers feel elegant, I don't blame you. Those who were around in the '90s and wore capris with platform flip flops and baby tees might still think of them as their childhood uniform, but in 2026 the capri has had a fashionable update, and cropped denim is the latest iteration.

alexa chung denim capri outfits summer 2026

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The key to wearing capri denim right now? Treat them as you would any other pair of jeans, and wear with light tops for high summer, and light outer layers for chillier evenings too. The blouses, tanks and dresses you've been wearing throughout the heatwave will come back into play for the rest of summer with a playful capri and a basket bag, but are a great new option if shorts and skirts aren't quite floating your boat.

Oh, and while we're on styling tips, they're also surprisingly versatile for shoe pairings too, so if you're wondering how to wear your ballet flats, mules, or easy flip flops, capri jeans make them feel more Audrey Hepburn and less '90s pop star.

denim capri outfits summer 2026

(Image credit: Getty Images)

So, if you're ready to experiment with shorter hems without giving up your denim this summer, scroll on to see five denim capri outfit ideas that will see you through the season.

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5 Denim Capri Outfits for Summer 2026

1. Tank Top + Denim Capri Trousers + Wedges

Denim capri outfit featuring products from COS, Massimo Dutti, Selfridges, Miu Miu, Zara

(Image credit: COS, Massimo Dutti, Selfridges, Miu Miu, Zara)

Style Notes: On the days that require low effect but high impact, dress up a simple tank top and jeans with elevated accessories. Subtle wedges are dressier than your average sandal, and a cool bandana doesn't just pull a look together, it also lets you get away without having to do your hair. Win, win.

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2. Blouse + Black Denim Capri Trousers + Mules

Denim capri outfits for summer 2026 featuring products from Doen, Rixo, Completedworks, Net-a-Porter

(Image credit: Doen, Rixo, Completedworks, Net-a-Porter)

Style Notes: You might not be in the south of France right now, but it doesn't mean your wardrobe can't take you there. There's something about gingham blouses, cropped trousers and basket bags that feel like they would be right home cycling through a sunny Provence, and completing the look with a pared-back mule keeps the balance between comfortable and chic.

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3. Oversized Shirt + Denim Capri Trousers + Jelly Sandals