We were quick to spot the trend at Who What Wear UK, but it's likely that even if you didn't notice them in 2024, your social feeds are now full of capri trousers (or 'pedal pushers' for the millennials among us). The controversial trousertrend is officially cool again with celebs and influencers alike sporting the three-quarter (or shorter), but If you were feeling unsure of how to make a pair of calf-grazing trousers feel elegant, I don't blame you. Those who were around in the '90s and wore capris with platform flip flops and baby tees might still think of them as their childhood uniform, but in 2026 the capri has had a fashionable update, and cropped denim is the latest iteration.
The key to wearing capri denim right now? Treat them as you would any other pair of jeans, and wear with light tops for high summer, and light outer layers for chillier evenings too. The blouses, tanks and dresses you've been wearing throughout the heatwave will come back into play for the rest of summer with a playful capri and a basket bag, but are a great new option if shorts and skirts aren't quite floating your boat.
Oh, and while we're on styling tips, they're also surprisingly versatile for shoe pairings too, so if you're wondering how to wear your ballet flats, mules, or easy flip flops, capri jeans make them feel more Audrey Hepburn and less '90s pop star.
So, if you're ready to experiment with shorter hems without giving up your denim this summer, scroll on to see five denim capri outfit ideas that will see you through the season.
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5 Denim Capri Outfits for Summer 2026
1. Tank Top + Denim Capri Trousers + Wedges
Style Notes: On the days that require low effect but high impact, dress up a simple tank top and jeans with elevated accessories. Subtle wedges are dressier than your average sandal, and a cool bandana doesn't just pull a look together, it also lets you get away without having to do your hair. Win, win.
Shop the Look:
COS
Knitted Scoop-Neck Tank Top
Everyone has a jersey tank tops in their wardrobe, but this feels a little bit more special.
ZARA
Trf Mid-Waist Capris Jeans
Yes, you read that price correctly.
Massimo Dutti
Mid-Heel Sandals With Toe Divider
I'm obsessed with these subtle, demi-heel.
Miu Miu
Poplin Bandana
The cutest finishing touch.
LE SPECS
Popalicious Oval-Frame Acetate Sunglasses
Oval sunnies are a nod to the '90s without being too on the nose (pun intended).
2. Blouse + Black Denim Capri Trousers + Mules
Style Notes: You might not be in the south of France right now, but it doesn't mean your wardrobe can't take you there. There's something about gingham blouses, cropped trousers and basket bags that feel like they would be right home cycling through a sunny Provence, and completing the look with a pared-back mule keeps the balance between comfortable and chic.
Shop the Look:
DÔEN
June Top - Noir La Maddalena Gingham
I always recommend Dôen blouses if you're looking for pretty pieces made of premium fabrics.
Citizens of Humanity
Devin Capri Jeans in Black
Trust Citizens of Humanity to get edgy denim silhouettes spot on.