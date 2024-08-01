I Tried the Controversial Summer Shorts Trend Only Fashion People Truly Get

(Image credit: @nikki.chwatt)

Over the summer, my Instagram feed has been inundated with European and American fashion trendsetters taking part in the controversial pajama-shorts movement. While opinions on this trend vary widely, I prefer to judge fashion trends only after I've tried them. This is why I decided to experiment with the boxer-shorts trend and form my own opinion.

After trying out different outfit combinations, I began to understand why, according to Google Trends, there has been a surge in searches for terms like "poplin boxer shorts" and "women's boxer shorts" in the past month. A new wave of fashion-forward women seems to be embracing these bottoms because of how lightweight and comfortable they are for all-day wear, which are ideal traits for sweltering temperatures. Plus, they lend an abundance of styling possibilities. These versatile bottoms are perfect for any occasion, whether you're meeting friends for brunch or adventuring in a new city.

If you're curious about how to style boxer shorts in unique and chic ways, keep reading. Ahead, I've put together tasteful and thoughtful outfit ideas that go beyond pairing the shorts with the matching button-down shirt.

The best part about the boxer-shorts trend is how versatile it is. Creating a transitional outfit is a straightforward way to get more use out of the shorts. Grab a long trench coat and a button-down shirt. This combination effortlessly makes the bottoms fall appropriate.

Nordstrom Pull-On Poplin Shorts $70 SHOP NOW

ZARA Slub Cotton T-Shirt $13 SHOP NOW

Banana Republic Timeless Trench Coat $230 $138 SHOP NOW

Boxer-style shorts have become increasingly popular, and a unique and modern way to wear them is by pairing them with a knitted vest . This stylish combination creates a sophisticated silhouette that perfectly balances casual and chic. While many might opt for chunky sneakers, I enhanced the outfit by pairing it with fisherman-style sandals, adding a visually appealing and unconventional touch.

Good American Poplin Shorts $79 $63 SHOP NOW

Lovers and Friends Terra Vest $148 SHOP NOW

Ancient Greek Sandals x Lucy Williams Andros Sandals $345 $242 SHOP NOW

I've been eyeing the British brand Aexae for a while now, so when I was researching pajama-inspired shorts and came across its striped iteration, I knew it was the perfect opportunity to test it out.

The bottoms have an oversize fit, so I paired them with a fitted denim shirt to create a well-balanced look that exudes an elevated yet minimalistic style. To maintain this aesthetic, I completed the outfit with classic ballet flats . This outfit formula is one I highly recommend re-creating because it's simple but fashion-forward.

J.Crew Wren Slim Western Chambray Shirt $70 SHOP NOW

Sam Edelman Kasey Square Toe Pumps $140 SHOP NOW

I tend to opt for simple outfits, but whenever I come across a stylish, bold ensemble on my Instagram feed, I feel a strong inclination to replicate it.

Lately, I've been drawn to wearing stripes on stripes. This inspired me to pair patterned shorts with a striped polo shirt to create an eye-catching look. I finalized the ensemble with square-toe loafers and ivory ankle socks to maintain the preppy aesthetic and make the look infinitely more interesting than sneakers would.

PARKE Striped Boxer Shorts $85 SHOP NOW

SUNDRY Shrunken Polo $88 SHOP NOW

Vagabond Shoemakers Alex Penny Loafers $175 $131 SHOP NOW

Éterne Classic Rib Socks $20 SHOP NOW

History has proven that adding a distressed brown leather jacket to any ensemble effortlessly lends a touch of edgy and stylish flair. I experimented with layering it over a tailored vest and brown striped shorts. To incorporate a bit of French-girl style, I completed the look with beige loafers and gold hoop earrings.

Veronica Beard Elbe Shorts $348 $209 SHOP NOW

Gap Linen-Cotton Halter Vest $70 $40 SHOP NOW

Found Leather Pocket Jacket $434 SHOP NOW

Staud Loulou Loafers $375 $263 SHOP NOW

H&M Cotton Boxer-Style Shorts $18 SHOP NOW Less than $20? I'll take two pairs, please.

THE FRANKIE SHOP Lui Striped Twill Shorts $100 SHOP NOW The Frankie Shop always knows what it's doing.

Almina Concept Boxer Cotton Shorts $89 SHOP NOW Style with the matching top for an effortlessly cool look.

American Eagle Striped Boxer Shorts $14 SHOP NOW According to Google Trends, shoppers are searching for American Eagle's women's boxer shorts.

Open Edit Vacation Shorts $69 SHOP NOW These have a sporty appeal that is so on-trend right now.

MORE TO COME Amalie Relaxed Shorts $48 SHOP NOW I love the shorter iteration of the trend.

DONNI The Pop Boxers $98 SHOP NOW The L.A.-based brand is known for its effortlessly cool West Coast style.

HOMMEGIRLS Boxer Shorts $65 SHOP NOW I proudly own this pair. The shorts fit so well and are so cute with a button-down shirt.

J.Crew End-on-End Cotton Boxer Shorts $35 SHOP NOW If stripes aren't your thing, grab this solid-colored style.