According to Experts, These 5 Trends Will Dominate Wedding-Guest Dressing in 2026

So far this year, I only have one wedding in the diary—compared to 2025 where five of my friends got married across the UK and Europe, it was a busy summer. But that's not to say I won't take 2026 wedding guest dressing any less seriously, as I love to be nosey and know what to expect from everyone's outfit plans. Plus, it'll help to make my one outfit a good one. While on a quest to suss out the best occasionwear this season, I chatted to some of the fashion industry experts to find out the key wedding guest trends this year.
Eager to find out? To sum up, Rixo's co-founder Orlagh McCloskey wants to make sure everyone embraces the more-is-more aesthetic, "we love encouraging women to embrace individual style and to feel confident", and the new collection is packed full of the boldest prints and the brightest shades. And on the topic of colour choices, the design team for the premium ARRANGE collection at ASOS has pinpointed icy pink as the pastel du jour for spring/summer. Add to this Bambi-inspired prints, the return of the peep toe and the forever-growing rental fashion trend, and it looks like wedding guest dressing for 2026 is going to be a fun one! These are the key trends, according to the experts in the know.
2026 Wedding Guest Outfit Trends:
1. Icy Pink
Style Notes: After getting an email about the stunning new ARRANGE collection, this was my first destination to get some insight on the occasion-ready collection. Jess Spernaes, senior designer for ARRANGE at ASOS, told me "pastels will be huge for spring/summer and the icy pink hue feels very elevated. Our dress with square cut shape and the 3D texture adds an element of fun to occasion dressing." After researching the shades, I too noticed that the fresh light pink hue is quite literally everywhere at the moment.
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Psst, pastels are also a popular bridesmaid choice, though, so maybe just check in with the bride first.
Shop the Trend:
ARRANGE
Arrange Textured Square Cut Maxi Dress in Pink
Texture was all over the catwalks at Bottega Veneta and Givenchy so it's only right it's filtering through to guest outfits.
Reformation
Astrid Two Piece
Not into dresses? I love this soft pink two-piece by Reformation.
KITRI
Alberta Pink Cotton Linen Dress
The volume on the hips is what makes this dress a 'wow'.
SIMKHAI
Melaney Draped Gathered Satin Gown
Working with gold or silver jewels, I would clash a red bag with this one.
MANGO
Linen Suit Waistcoat
Mango has this icy pink waistcoat and trouser duo and it's such a chic alternative to a guest dress.
2. Fawn Print
Style Notes: With instantly recognisable prints, Never Fully Dressed always has outfits you can easily spot in the wedding crowd. I asked founder Lucy Aylenwhich print is going to be key for the upcoming nuptials, and it's all about animal-inspired.
"For wedding guest dressing this season, we are loving fawn print. It gives you the impact of animal print with a lighter, more romantic feel—perfect for celebrating in style," and team Who What Wear already agrees that deer print is a big one, so it's worth getting one step ahead and investing in the Bambi print already.
Shop the Trend:
Never Fully Dressed
Fawn Soho Dress
I love how a sleeved dress means you don't have to worry about a jacket.
Never Fully Dressed
Star Fawn Sophie Dress
The clashing print, the neckline—pure perfection.
TORY BURCH
Jacquard Midi Dress
So chic.
SRG
Miriam Silk Dress
You could wear this one to any type of wedding.
3. Rented
Style Notes: “People are attending more weddings than ever, and the celebrations themselves are becoming increasingly lavish. Guests want to look incredible for each event, often in something that's designer or really special, but it’s not realistic to buy a new luxury dress every time you have a wedding in the diary, which is why we’re seeing such an explosion of rental," Georgie Le Roux, founder of Gigi & Oliveshared with me.
And it seems TikTok is playing a part in how we'll all pick our outfits this year, "we’re seeing more brides sharing mood boards or dress guidance with guests, something that’s been hugely amplified by TikTok, where the overall look and feel of the guest list has become part of the visual storytelling of the day. As a result, guests are looking for pieces that feel elevated, fashion forward and aligned with the brief, and rental gives them the freedom to do that." And as someone who often borrows an outfit for weddings, this is the main appeal for me, getting to wear a dress by a designer I love but wouldn't want to buy for one occasion.
Shop the Trend:
The Tiffany Dress
I borrowed a Deme dress for a recent holiday and I was so impressed by the brand.