Bored of Black? All the Chicest Londoners I Know Are Wearing These Colour Trends in 2025

Think of London and I can almost guarantee, the first thoughts to enter your mind are rarely colours. Let's face it—the weather in the UK can be a little dreary and given that that's not not always be synonymous with brights and pastels, many of us often lean on the same ‘classic formula of a black, white and grey palette. Don't get me wrong, there is nothing wrong with our tried and tested favourites (and black will never go out of style), but when it comes to fashion that really excites, often the key is introducing a little more colour to our repertoire.



Take a quick look through the 2025 runways and you'll find a rich spectrum of hues that go to prove the exact theory that the next 12 months will not be defined by prints or micro trends, but largely by colours. And, coming off the back of 2024, the year that chocolate browns and hot reds set the style tone, it makes total sense that designers would continue to champion colours that make the wearer stand out from the crowd.

So which colour trends are Londoners most drawn to in 2025? Well the truth is a mixed bag, but never straying too far away from the uniform palette that has served us so well for years. In short, don't expect any neons, metallics or lurid brights, right now women in the capital are elevating their wardrobes with a mixture of deep jewel tones, fresh pastels and one or two reoccurring staples. Wondering how to do the same? Keep scrolling to see the five London-based fashion colour trends you need to bookmark for 2025. They're far more exciting than black

1. COOL SANDS

Style Notes: If the quiet luxury aesthetic taught us anything, its that the secret to looking rich is often a camel coat. With so many beige coats, jackets and trenches on the market, it's likely you have one in your wardrobe already, but if you don't, there is a slightly lighter shade to consider that does exactly the same thing. Cool-toned sand shades will always be associated with glamour, and this spring alternative to warm mid-browns covers every trend from transitional jackets, to high summer khaki and autumnal neutrals.

Shop the Trend:

MANGO Cotton Parka With Gathered Hem £120 SHOP NOW This funnel neck is such a strong silhouette.

Loro Piana Parksville Cashmere Sweater £1615 SHOP NOW You can't beat Loro Piana for impossibly soft and luxurious cashmere.

Sezane Naelle Skirt £135 SHOP NOW Anything this versatile should be considered a key buy, and on the days that cotton and satin skirts are too chilly, a neutral knit skirt will seamlessly take their place in your outfit rotation.

Golden Goose Debbie Suede Ankle Boots £675 SHOP NOW We're packing away our heavy winter boots for the rest of the year, but these are light enough to wear throughout spring too.

Loewe Flow Runner in Nylon and Suede £595 SHOP NOW One of the few designer trainers that have really stood the test of time.

2. BUTTER YELLOW

Style Notes: Before you balk at the idea of twee pastels, you don't have to settle for girly pinks or saccharine blues, buttermilk yellows are as close to a neutral as you can get without straying into sandy beige. "Butter yellows" are an all emcompassing option, ranging from punchy, golden buttercup to lightly whisked, creamy yellows (a favourite of the street style set). Take Jil Sander and. Toteme for example, as both of these masters of minimalism have used this delicious shade across knits, coats, dresses and even shoes, for an inviting palette that makes the mouth water.

Shop the Trend:

Arket Tie-Belt Cotton Blouse £77 SHOP NOW Adjust the tie back and you can cinch the waist for an even better fit.

ALIGNE Natalie Elasticated Cotton Midi Skirt £99 SHOP NOW And now I'm convinced, a blazer, maxi skirt and knee high boots is the perfect spring outfit combination.

KHAITE Josette Cashmere Cardigan £1750 SHOP NOW Khaite really do set the trends when it comes to making cardigans feel cool again.

SLVRLAKE Mica Frayed Denim Shorts £235 SHOP NOW Wear these now with a chunky knit and loafers, and in summer with a tank top and sandals.

Anyday North/South Faux Leather Hobo Bag, Soft Yellow £45 SHOP NOW You read that correctly—this hobo bag really is a steal for under £50.

3. LUXE AUBERGINE

Style Notes: Despite the clear reign of cocoa brown over A/W '24, deep burgundies and purples also quietly surfaced last autumn, and we haven't seen the last of them yet. As the weather gets warmer, I predict chocolate will be replaced with by black cherry—deep plum and glossy aubergines tones that were popular at Bottega Veneta, Saint Laurent, and Victoria Beckham. Not only is it perfect for cold-weather layers like knit dresses, but it's also a sleek alternative to black leather (and that goes for your accessories too).

Shop the Trend:

Arket Cotton-Linen Blazer £189 SHOP NOW This blazer would look great with jeans, but it's even better as a full co-ord.

H&M Twist-Detail Dress £38 SHOP NOW I can't stress enough just how easy it is to dress up (and down) a stretchy jersey dress.

Arket Adidas Gazelle Trainers £90 SHOP NOW A fresh colour combo we're taking note of.

Reiss Palazzo Tailored Trousers in Dark Red £140 SHOP NOW These come in both regular and petite to make sure you find the perfect fit.

Massimo Dutti Split Suede Shoulder Bag £129 SHOP NOW A mini bag big enough to fit the essentials without weighting you down.

Bottega Veneta Women's Essential Twist Belt in Fondant £590 SHOP NOW A good belt will help to bring a whole look together.

4. INKY INDIGO

Style Notes: Sometimes a micro trend is all we need to kickstart something bigger that resonates with shoppers, and with Londoners swapping out acid and stonewash jeans in favour of indigo, suddenly deep blues are cropping up again, ready to be a lasting addition to our wardrobes. There's something undeniably chic about this deep, dark hue and just how well it pairs with just about every other colour (and seriously try it, it really works), so consider this one of the smartest investments on the list—it's destined to be a hardworking hero.

Shop the Trend:

Faithfull Isotta Linen Wide-Leg Pants £200 SHOP NOW Conclusive proof that that best linen trousers aren't always cream.

H&M Single-Breasted Twill Trench Coat £50 SHOP NOW Denim trenches are a great casual alternative to camel.

&Daughter Ada Crewneck Cardigan in Navy £350 SHOP NOW This bestselling knit comes in seven different colours—I can't possibly choose.

MANGO Linen Dress With Knot Detail £18 SHOP NOW A great find currently in the Mango sale.

VIBI VENEZIA Corduroy Mary Jane Flats £97 SHOP NOW Just add grey socks for cute way to do comfy-chic.

5. SOFT GREY

Style Notes: Pinstripes! Pencil skirts! Slingbacks! Suiting! Boardroom energy has been sweeping the runways and street style over the last year, and it may well be this executive dress code we have to thank for the rise and rise of fifty shades of grey. Although there were moments of slate and charcoal popping up in collections, it's soft, mist greys that we're most excited to see at the start of the year. Think of it as the relaxed, springier sister of ash, worn most effectively as a pop of colour set against grounding black for maximum CEO vibes.

Shop the Trend:

COS Oversized Raw Denim Jacket £115 SHOP NOW This stopped me scrolling in my tracks—COS has managed to elevate the denim jacket far beyond throw-on-and-go casuals.

ZARA Plain Knit Sweater £36 SHOP NOW This whole outfit is worth screenshotting for later.

The Row Everhart Pant in Virgin Wool and Viscose £1160 SHOP NOW The Row never get tailoring wrong.

COS Small Studio Bowling Bag - Suede £180 SHOP NOW Just when we thought COS' bowling bag couldn't get any better, it's now available in grey too.