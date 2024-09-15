I'm a 50-Year-Old Fashion Expert—5 Fresh Autumn Trends I'm Adding to My Forever Wardrobe

Autumn enthusiasts, rejoice! Cosy season is just around the corner, and we're prepping our wardrobes accordingly. Chunky knitwear, cocooning layers and deep, moody hues are all key fixtures for the next few months, but if you're looking for something a little more current, consider incorporating some of AW24's top trends.

As is the case every season, the list of trends to get familiar with is long and borderline overwhelming. We've tried to cover the key looks in our 17-point report, but we thought it would be worth consulting an expert from outside the Who What Wear team—enter Anna Cascarina, a stylist, editor and author with over 25 years of experience in the industry. Her book The Forever Wardrobe, which extols the virtues of the capsule approach, is just one example of her vast fashion intel.

Naturally, Anna's own style is something to envy, and her 120 thousand Instagram followers are regularly treated to snaps of her perfectly-assembled outfits. We were eager to pick her brains about the looks she's adding to her autumn rotation, and she kindly delivered. Hear what she has to say about five of the season's key trends below.

1. Full Suiting

Style Notes: “A good suit is the easiest way to look put together. This season is all about androgyny with power suiting and the addition of ties—think CEO vibes! I'll be wearing mine with a simple white tee and heeled boots.”

Shop the trend:

MANGO Pinstripe Suit Blazer £80 SHOP NOW A great suit for a great price.

MANGO Pinstriped Suit Waistcoat £46 SHOP NOW Waistcoats continue to be key for AW24.

MANGO Pinstripe Suit Trousers £50 SHOP NOW Don't be afraid to mix and match the separates.

2. Burgundy Accents

Style Notes: “I love wearing burgundy in autumn—it's the perfect colour and goes with everything. A great way to introduce it is with accessories and there are loads of new bags, shoes and boots coming in this season. Pair with grey, khaki, brown, beige and green for real autumnal vibes.”

Shop the trend:

& Other Stories Alpaca-Blend Knit Jumper £77 SHOP NOW Now's the time to add a new knit to your collection.

Arket Drape Maxi Skirt £87 SHOP NOW Transition this from day to night with a few accessory switches.

Dragon Diffusion Red Nantucket Big Tote £465 SHOP NOW The only bag you need for autumn.

3. Cow Print

Style Notes: “This one is a bit of a wild card, but I am absolutely loving cow print this season. Leopard is a major trend, but I am feeling less excited about that and want to try something a bit different. These cow print mules are just the thing. They add a touch of interest to my outfit without feeling too ‘Wild West’.”

Shop the trend:

MANGO Heeled Leather Shoes £110 SHOP NOW These will sell out in no time.

Topshop Halter Maxi Dress in Cow Print £55 SHOP NOW Perfect for autumn events.

We The Free We the Free Calico Flannel Shirt £140 SHOP NOW A fun shirt option for the season ahead.

4. Classic Trench Coats

Style Notes: “Autumn is the season of the trench and I can't wait to dive into my collection again. It's the ideal transitional item to wear when the weather doesn't quite know what it's doing. Plus, it makes every outfit feel more polished.”

Shop the trend:

MANGO Cotton Trench Coat With Shirt Collar £100 SHOP NOW You can toss this on over everything, from midi dresses to tailoring.

& Other Stories Flap-Pocket Trench Coat £175 SHOP NOW Try this dark beige iteration instead of classic camel.

Nobodys Child Khaki Oversized Single Breasted Trench Coat £149 SHOP NOW Your ticket to looking chic with minimal effort.

5. Smoking-Inspired Jackets

Style Notes: “Smoking jackets are making a big comeback this season. Made famous in the 1960s by Yves Saint Laurent, 'Le Smoking' was a suit for women inspired by the tuxedo. This season, Khaite, Dolce & Gabanna, Nina Ricci and many more showed variations on the catwalk. It's such a timeless style.”

Shop the trend:

Jigsaw Velvet Ashby Blazer £144 SHOP NOW This colour looks so luxe.

M&S Collection Velvet Tailored Single Breasted Blazer £79 SHOP NOW M&S always nails the trends.