I'm a 50-Year-Old Fashion Expert—5 Fresh Autumn Trends I'm Adding to My Forever Wardrobe

Autumn enthusiasts, rejoice! Cosy season is just around the corner, and we're prepping our wardrobes accordingly. Chunky knitwear, cocooning layers and deep, moody hues are all key fixtures for the next few months, but if you're looking for something a little more current, consider incorporating some of AW24's top trends.

As is the case every season, the list of trends to get familiar with is long and borderline overwhelming. We've tried to cover the key looks in our 17-point report, but we thought it would be worth consulting an expert from outside the Who What Wear team—enter Anna Cascarina, a stylist, editor and author with over 25 years of experience in the industry. Her book The Forever Wardrobe, which extols the virtues of the capsule approach, is just one example of her vast fashion intel.

Naturally, Anna's own style is something to envy, and her 120 thousand Instagram followers are regularly treated to snaps of her perfectly-assembled outfits. We were eager to pick her brains about the looks she's adding to her autumn rotation, and she kindly delivered. Hear what she has to say about five of the season's key trends below.

1. Full Suiting

Over 50 autumn fashion trends: @annacascarina wears a grey suit

(Image credit: @annacascarina)

Style Notes: “A good suit is the easiest way to look put together. This season is all about androgyny with power suiting and the addition of ties—think CEO vibes! I'll be wearing mine with a simple white tee and heeled boots.”

Shop the trend:

Pinstripe Suit Blazer
MANGO
Pinstripe Suit Blazer

A great suit for a great price.

Pinstriped Suit Waistcoat
MANGO
Pinstriped Suit Waistcoat

Waistcoats continue to be key for AW24.

Pinstripe Suit Trousers
MANGO
Pinstripe Suit Trousers

Don't be afraid to mix and match the separates.

2. Burgundy Accents

Autumn fashion trends over 50: @annacascarina wears a burgundy skirt and bag

(Image credit: @annacascarina)

Style Notes: “I love wearing burgundy in autumn—it's the perfect colour and goes with everything. A great way to introduce it is with accessories and there are loads of new bags, shoes and boots coming in this season. Pair with grey, khaki, brown, beige and green for real autumnal vibes.”

Shop the trend:

Alpaca-Blend Knit Jumper
& Other Stories
Alpaca-Blend Knit Jumper

Now's the time to add a new knit to your collection.

Drape Maxi Skirt - Burgundy - Arket Gb
Arket
Drape Maxi Skirt

Transition this from day to night with a few accessory switches.

Red Nantucket Big Tote
Dragon Diffusion
Red Nantucket Big Tote

The only bag you need for autumn.

3. Cow Print

Autumn fashion trends over 50: @annacascarina wears cow print mules

(Image credit: @annacascarina)

Style Notes: “This one is a bit of a wild card, but I am absolutely loving cow print this season. Leopard is a major trend, but I am feeling less excited about that and want to try something a bit different. These cow print mules are just the thing. They add a touch of interest to my outfit without feeling too ‘Wild West’.”

Shop the trend:

Heeled Leather Shoes
MANGO
Heeled Leather Shoes

These will sell out in no time.

Topshop Halter Maxi Dress in Cow Print
Topshop
Halter Maxi Dress in Cow Print

Perfect for autumn events.

We the Free Calico Flannel Shirt
We The Free
We the Free Calico Flannel Shirt

A fun shirt option for the season ahead.

4. Classic Trench Coats

Autumn fashion trends over 50: @annacascarina wears a trench coat

(Image credit: @annacascarina)

Style Notes: “Autumn is the season of the trench and I can't wait to dive into my collection again. It's the ideal transitional item to wear when the weather doesn't quite know what it's doing. Plus, it makes every outfit feel more polished.”

Shop the trend:

Cotton Trench Coat With Shirt Collar
MANGO
Cotton Trench Coat With Shirt Collar

You can toss this on over everything, from midi dresses to tailoring.

Flap-Pocket Trench Coat
& Other Stories
Flap-Pocket Trench Coat

Try this dark beige iteration instead of classic camel.

Khaki Oversized Single Breasted Trench Coat
Nobodys Child
Khaki Oversized Single Breasted Trench Coat

Your ticket to looking chic with minimal effort.

5. Smoking-Inspired Jackets

Autumn fashion trends over 50: @annacascarina wears a smoking jacket

(Image credit: @annacascarina)

Style Notes: “Smoking jackets are making a big comeback this season. Made famous in the 1960s by Yves Saint Laurent, 'Le Smoking' was a suit for women inspired by the tuxedo. This season, Khaite, Dolce & Gabanna, Nina Ricci and many more showed variations on the catwalk. It's such a timeless style.”

Shop the trend:

Velvet Ashby Blazer | Raisin
Jigsaw
Velvet Ashby Blazer

This colour looks so luxe.

Velvet Tailored Single Breasted Blazer
M&S Collection
Velvet Tailored Single Breasted Blazer

M&S always nails the trends.

Clove Velvet Jacket - Fig | Tailoring | Temperley London
Temperley London
Clove Velvet Jacket

Wear this suit to Christmas parties once the festive season rolls around.

Bébhinn Campbell
Freelance Fashion Editor

Bébhinn Campbell is an Edinburgh-based fashion and lifestyle writer and editor. She started her first blog at age 14 and went on to intern at print and digital publications in Berlin and London, including Dazed & Confused and Indie magazine.

A job at a fashion startup took Bébhinn from Ireland to Scotland in 2019, where she now works as a freelance journalist and copywriter covering everything from travel and interiors to styling advice. As a contributor to Who What Wear, Bébhinn always keeps her eyes peeled for emerging trends and looks worth writing about. She prides herself on her ability to cut through the noise and identify solid investment buys, exciting new brands and fresh takes on classic design.

In her spare time, Bébhinn enjoys perusing Edinburgh’s best vintage shops, working through her out-of-control book collection and watching dog reels on Instagram.

With contributions from
