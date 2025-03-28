Airy, light and delicate—these are the first things that come to mind when I think of spring dressing. So naturally, bringing together the best spring blouses is top of my to-do list.

Considering the spring delights that I'm looking forward to, such as picnic days in sun-clad parks and coffee strolls accompanied by the aroma of freshly bloomed flowers, none of these daydreams feature restricted dressing for me. And so, the blouse is about to become a key part of my daily dressing for spring 2025.

The shift between winter and spring can be one of the most stark, and as the British weather acclimatises, my floaty dress and slip-on sandals pairing is on hold for the minute. Instead, the versatile blouse comes to the fore. Looking to dress it up? Add a pair of tailored trousers. Going for an easy daytime feel? Your favourite jeans will complete this look. Woken up to clear skies? It's time to pull out a skirt. The outfit combinations that lean on our most staple items of tailoring, denim and skirts make it easy to embrace the elegant feel of a sweet blouse.

The blouse may be a classic in itself, but recently, it's been getting more air time, and I believe this is thanks to the range of designs they can come in. Silk styles arose over the winter months as we began playing with textures and continue to be an iteration that brings a put-together feel to any ensemble. As we ease into spring, broderie anglaise designs are being celebrated both on the high street and in luxury circles, embraced for their delicate intricacy and French allure. The boho revival is well underway, and ruffled styles picked up as soon as the last model closed the show at that Chloé runway. Seasons on, the laid-back, easy influence of bohemian dressing continues to rise as we look towards more carefree days of spring.

It's also the scope of blouse offerings that intices all fashion people. The most dedicated minimalist may be drawn to clean, refined designs, whilst the middle set adds more detailing with broderie anglaise accents or a pussybow finish. For the boldest end of the spectrum, maximalists can embrace the striking appeal of XXL collars and ruffle detailing galore. Wherever you sit on the extravagance scale, I've hunted down the best spring blouses to suit all preferences.

Keep scrolling to explore the best spring blouses.

Shop the Best Spring Blouses:

The Best Ruffle Spring Blouses

Zimmermann Illuminate Flutter Blouse £650 SHOP NOW Zimmermann knows all about innate boho flair, and its evident from the perfectly placed flounce details on this blouse.

CHLOÉ Ruffled Blouse in Silk Georgette £1330 SHOP NOW If you're ready to invest, look to the brand that reinvigorated the boho mood.

Reformation Kilah Top £188 SHOP NOW Playful polka dots have been rising in popularity, and this blouse shows me exactly why.

The Best Tie-Neck Spring Blouses

Autograph Silk Blend Tie Neck Button Through Blouse £69 SHOP NOW For a paired-back approach, look to this silk-blend version with a sleek tie neck finish.

Wardrobe.NYC Tie-Neck Silk Blouse £645 SHOP NOW Every outfit will feel that much chicer with this blouse in tow.

ZARA Bow Blouse Zw Collection £46 SHOP NOW The bold sleeves and striking shade make it hard to tell that this top is from the high street.

The Best Broderie Anglaise Spring Blouses

RIXO ⋆ Maribelle - Ivory £145 SHOP NOW This blouse was a favourite last year, and after trying it on myself, I can confirm the hype is justified. There's also a shorter sleeve version.

Free People Wrapped in a Dream Top £140 SHOP NOW Made from 100% cotton to bring an airy touch to the striking design.

ALICE + OLIVIA Norah Broderie-Anglaise Chiffon Blouse £400 SHOP NOW I'm already picturing this with cut off denim shorts and easy sandals for bright days.

The Best Bold Collar Spring Blouses

Mint Velvet White Statement Collar Ruffle Blouse £99 SHOP NOW I've fallen for every minute detail.

Nobodys Child Navy Broderie Anglaise Collar Blouse £59 SHOP NOW The bold collar! The broderie detailing! The sweet bows! There's some many refined details in this blouse.

H&M Embroidered Peter Pan-Collared Blouse £23 SHOP NOW With a peter pan collar, broderie anglaise detailing and puff sleeve composition, you'd never guess this top was under £25.

Damson Madder Lois Double-Collar Blouse £75 SHOP NOW Few do dramatic collars and playful prints as well as Damson Madder.

The Best Silk Spring Blouses

Joseph Briela Silk Blouse £345 SHOP NOW This 100% silk top will elevate jeans, tailoring and skirts easily, but I'm most excited about the co-ord pairing.

THIERRY COLSON Teresa Pintucked Cotton and Silk-Blend Voile Turtleneck Blouse £524 SHOP NOW Simple yet so effective. This blouse is crafted from cotton and silk-blend voile for a high end feel as well as a high end look.

Nili Lotan Carley Silk Blouse £670 SHOP NOW The ruched neckline has all my attention.

The Best Tie-Front Spring Blouses

Sézane Odelia Blouse - Ecru - Organic Cotton £110 SHOP NOW French brand Sézane knows all about considered design details.

GANNI Cotton Poplin Peplum Tie Blouse £165 SHOP NOW This blouse has become an iconic piece for the brand, featuring puff sleeves, sweet bow fastenings and a relaxed peplum shape.

Free People Forevermore Long-Sleeve Top £88 SHOP NOW The hard part is choosing which shade to go for.

The Best Minimalist Spring Blouses

DÔEN Brigitta Top Black £298 SHOP NOW Delicate details are a signature for Dôen.

Dries Van Noten Gathered Denim Blouse £495 SHOP NOW Dries Van Noten's take perfectly balances the soft design and bolder denim fabric. Consider me impressed.

H&M Oversized Chiffon Blouse £55 SHOP NOW Celebrate the arrival of sunshine with a sunny yellow shade. It's a trending shade for a reason.