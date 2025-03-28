Jeans, Skirts, Shorts, You Name It—This Elegant Top Will Elevate Them All

Airy, light and delicate—these are the first things that come to mind when I think of spring dressing. So naturally, bringing together the best spring blouses is top of my to-do list.

Considering the spring delights that I'm looking forward to, such as picnic days in sun-clad parks and coffee strolls accompanied by the aroma of freshly bloomed flowers, none of these daydreams feature restricted dressing for me. And so, the blouse is about to become a key part of my daily dressing for spring 2025.

Woman wears bold collar blouse and green skirt

(Image credit: @juliesfi)

The shift between winter and spring can be one of the most stark, and as the British weather acclimatises, my floaty dress and slip-on sandals pairing is on hold for the minute. Instead, the versatile blouse comes to the fore. Looking to dress it up? Add a pair of tailored trousers. Going for an easy daytime feel? Your favourite jeans will complete this look. Woken up to clear skies? It's time to pull out a skirt. The outfit combinations that lean on our most staple items of tailoring, denim and skirts make it easy to embrace the elegant feel of a sweet blouse.

Woman wears sage blouse, beige trousers and ballet flats

(Image credit: @modestmira_)

The blouse may be a classic in itself, but recently, it's been getting more air time, and I believe this is thanks to the range of designs they can come in. Silk styles arose over the winter months as we began playing with textures and continue to be an iteration that brings a put-together feel to any ensemble. As we ease into spring, broderie anglaise designs are being celebrated both on the high street and in luxury circles, embraced for their delicate intricacy and French allure. The boho revival is well underway, and ruffled styles picked up as soon as the last model closed the show at that Chloé runway. Seasons on, the laid-back, easy influence of bohemian dressing continues to rise as we look towards more carefree days of spring.

Woman wears satin blouse and black trousers

(Image credit: @slipintostyle)

It's also the scope of blouse offerings that intices all fashion people. The most dedicated minimalist may be drawn to clean, refined designs, whilst the middle set adds more detailing with broderie anglaise accents or a pussybow finish. For the boldest end of the spectrum, maximalists can embrace the striking appeal of XXL collars and ruffle detailing galore. Wherever you sit on the extravagance scale, I've hunted down the best spring blouses to suit all preferences.

Keep scrolling to explore the best spring blouses.

Shop the Best Spring Blouses:

The Best Ruffle Spring Blouses

Zimmermannwear, Illuminate Flutter Blouse
Zimmermann
Illuminate Flutter Blouse

Zimmermann knows all about innate boho flair, and its evident from the perfectly placed flounce details on this blouse.

Ruffled Blouse in Silk Georgette
CHLOÉ
Ruffled Blouse in Silk Georgette

If you're ready to invest, look to the brand that reinvigorated the boho mood.

Kilah Top
Reformation
Kilah Top

Playful polka dots have been rising in popularity, and this blouse shows me exactly why.

The Best Tie-Neck Spring Blouses

Silk Blend Tie Neck Button Through Blouse
Autograph
Silk Blend Tie Neck Button Through Blouse

For a paired-back approach, look to this silk-blend version with a sleek tie neck finish.

Tie-Neck Silk Blouse
Wardrobe.NYC
Tie-Neck Silk Blouse

Every outfit will feel that much chicer with this blouse in tow.

Bow Blouse Zw Collection
ZARA
Bow Blouse Zw Collection

The bold sleeves and striking shade make it hard to tell that this top is from the high street.

The Best Broderie Anglaise Spring Blouses

Maribelle - Ivory
RIXO ⋆
Maribelle - Ivory

This blouse was a favourite last year, and after trying it on myself, I can confirm the hype is justified. There's also a shorter sleeve version.

Wrapped in a Dream Top
Free People
Wrapped in a Dream Top

Made from 100% cotton to bring an airy touch to the striking design.

Norah Broderie-Anglaise Chiffon Blouse
ALICE + OLIVIA
Norah Broderie-Anglaise Chiffon Blouse

I'm already picturing this with cut off denim shorts and easy sandals for bright days.

The Best Bold Collar Spring Blouses

White Statement Collar Ruffle Blouse
Mint Velvet
White Statement Collar Ruffle Blouse

I've fallen for every minute detail.

Navy Broderie Anglaise Collar Blouse
Nobodys Child
Navy Broderie Anglaise Collar Blouse

The bold collar! The broderie detailing! The sweet bows! There's some many refined details in this blouse.

Embroidered Peter Pan-Collared Blouse
H&M
Embroidered Peter Pan-Collared Blouse

With a peter pan collar, broderie anglaise detailing and puff sleeve composition, you'd never guess this top was under £25.

Damson Madder Lois Double-Collar Blouse
Damson Madder
Lois Double-Collar Blouse

Few do dramatic collars and playful prints as well as Damson Madder.

The Best Silk Spring Blouses

Briela Silk Blouse
Joseph
Briela Silk Blouse

This 100% silk top will elevate jeans, tailoring and skirts easily, but I'm most excited about the co-ord pairing.

Teresa Pintucked Cotton and Silk-Blend Voile Turtleneck Blouse
THIERRY COLSON
Teresa Pintucked Cotton and Silk-Blend Voile Turtleneck Blouse

Simple yet so effective. This blouse is crafted from cotton and silk-blend voile for a high end feel as well as a high end look.

Carley Silk Blouse
Nili Lotan
Carley Silk Blouse

The ruched neckline has all my attention.

The Best Tie-Front Spring Blouses

Odelia Blouse - Ecru - Organic Cotton - Sézane
Sézane
Odelia Blouse - Ecru - Organic Cotton

French brand Sézane knows all about considered design details.

Cotton Poplin Peplum Tie Blouse
GANNI
Cotton Poplin Peplum Tie Blouse

This blouse has become an iconic piece for the brand, featuring puff sleeves, sweet bow fastenings and a relaxed peplum shape.

Forevermore Long-Sleeve Top
Free People
Forevermore Long-Sleeve Top

The hard part is choosing which shade to go for.

The Best Minimalist Spring Blouses

Brigitta Top -- Black
DÔEN
Brigitta Top Black

Delicate details are a signature for Dôen.

Gathered Denim Blouse
Dries Van Noten
Gathered Denim Blouse

Dries Van Noten's take perfectly balances the soft design and bolder denim fabric. Consider me impressed.

Oversized Chiffon Blouse
H&M
Oversized Chiffon Blouse

Celebrate the arrival of sunshine with a sunny yellow shade. It's a trending shade for a reason.

Florrie Alexander
Florrie Alexander
Shopping Editor

Florrie embarked on her fashion journey whilst studying in Aix-en-Provence, she began to write her dissertation on the history of fashion and landed her first role at Harper’s Bazaar. Following this, she interned for various publications including Elle, Grazia and Marie Claire before joining the fashion team at Conde Nast Traveller. There, she contributed to international photoshoots, styled pages and covers, and produced engaging digital content. Over eight years of fashion industry experience, Florrie has honed her skills from styling e-commerce photoshoots to personal shopping. Florrie first joined Who What Wear UK as a freelancer before becoming the Commerce Writer. Now, as the Shopping Editor, she monitors current trends, new-in styles, wardrobe heroes and how best to style them.

