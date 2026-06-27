The Row's Cecily Bag Is the It Accessory of Summer 2026

The Row has steadily risen to one of the most in-demand bag brands. Without any visible logos or branding, they are the ultimate in IYKYK fashion. Styles such as the '90s, the Marlo, and the Margaux (recently spotted on Knicks player, Tyler Kolek) are so coveted that they are practically impossible to find in stock. Though there have been several recent handbag releases lately, one style in particular is poised to rise to It-bag status this summer: the Cecily bag.
The style is finished in a sleek tote design with slightly shrunken proportions. The satin styles are specifically popular, and come in shades of dark navy blue, canary yellow, soft pink, and crimson. Leather versions also arrived on the market recently. Celebrities including Kendall Jenner, Hailey Bieber, and Elle Fanning are among those who have been spotted carrying the future It-item. Ahead, shop the Cecily bag from The Row.
The Row
Cecily Top Handle Bag
The Row
Cecily Top Handle Bag