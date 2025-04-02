It's True: This Is the Only Swimsuit Trend People With Expensive Taste Care About

woman wearing black bikini with white piping

(Image credit: @shhtephs)

It’s true—if you’ve noticed a certain kind of swimsuit quietly taking over the most exclusive beaches and chicest hotel pools, you’re not imagining things. The fashion crowd with rich taste has collectively decided that this is the swimsuit trend worth caring about, and it’s deceptively simple: sleek black swimsuits with clean white piping. Understated yet eye-catching, this style is quietly luxurious in a way that says old-money polish without needing to shout.

The beauty of this trend lies in its sharp, sculpting lines. The white piping frames the body in all the right places, offering subtle definition that flatters without trying too hard. Whether it’s a minimalist one-piece or a perfectly-cut bikini, the contrast detail draws the eye in and gives the suit a tailored feel, like the swimwear equivalent of a perfectly pressed blazer. It’s not just swimwear—it’s swimwear with a point of view.

What makes this look feel particularly elevated is its complete rejection of the flashy, overly trendy, or overly revealing. Instead, it taps into that elusive “quiet luxury” energy—think Amal Clooney lounging on a yacht or your favorite influencer escaping to the Amalfi Coast. The crisp black-and-white palette feels expensive. It doesn’t beg for attention, but trust us, it gets it.

And while the fashion cycle moves quickly, this is one swimsuit style that feels like a long-term investment. There’s something timeless and impossibly chic about the black base with white piping—it doesn’t date, and it doesn’t depend on logos or gimmicks. It simply is the swimsuit of the moment for people who know what’s good.

See and shop one of our favorite swimsuit trends of 2025 below.

woman wearing black tank bikini with white piping

(Image credit: @aude_julie)

This tankini can double as a top with jeans.

CUPSHE, Square Neck Back Hook Tankini Set
Cupshie
Square Neck Back Hook Tankini Set

Such a great price for a set.

Ancora Lady Balconette One Piece
Ancora
Lady Balconette One Piece

This could also double as a bodysuit post–pool session.

woman wearing black bikini with white piping

(Image credit: @carodaur)

The contrast piping even accentuates your chest if you're looking for that.

Tropic of C Infinity Bikini Top
Free People
Tropic of C Infinity Bikini Top

Shop the matching bottoms here.

CAROLINE CONSTAS, Gillian Keyhole Bikini Top
Caroline Constas
Gillian Keyhole Bikini Top

Shop the matching bottoms here.

woman wearing black bikini with white piping

(Image credit: @cassdimicco)

Accessorized with gold jewelry ... so chic.

Gnash Towelling Crop Bikini Top
Free People
Gnash Towelling Crop Bikini Top

Shop the matching bottoms here.

L'Academie, By Marianna Jolie Top
L'Academie
Jolie Top

Shop the matching bottoms here.

woman wearing black one piece swimsuit with white piping

(Image credit: @chloepierreldn)

We love the white piping on a sleek black one-piece swimsuit.

Classic One-Piece
Lime Ricki Swimwear
Classic One-Piece

So timeless.

+ Net Sustain One-Shoulder Cutout Swimsuit
Lisa Marie Fernandez
One-Shoulder Cutout Swimsuit

The one-shoulder silhouette makes such a statement.

woman wearing white bikini with black piping

(Image credit: @cocoschiffer)

White with black piping gives the same vibe so we had to include.

It's Now Cool the Revo Crop Bikini Top
Free People
It's Now Cool the Revo Crop Bikini Top

This option is actually reversible.

It's Now Cool the Revo String Bikini Bottoms
Free People
It's Now Cool the Revo String Bikini Bottoms

See, now it's black.

woman wearing black bikini with white piping

(Image credit: @daleedasoomar)

The halter tie top is so elegant.

Contrast Halter Swimsuit
Zara
Contrast Halter Swimsuit

This style will never go out of style.

Gina Seersucker Bikini
Hunza G
Gina Seersucker Bikini

Hunza G makes the most comfortable swimsuits.

woman wearing black bikini with white piping

(Image credit: @cassdimicco)

This whole vibe couldn't be any more rich.

Solid & Striped the Jordana Top
Solid & Striped
The Jordana Top

Shop the matching bottoms here.

Montce Swim, X Olivia Culpo Petal Bikini Top
Montce Swim
Petal Bikini Top

Shop the matching bottoms here.

woman wearing black bikini with white piping

(Image credit: @johannalager)

A headscarf is the ultimate vacation accessory.

Hazel Ribbed Bikini Top
LSpace
Hazel Ribbed Bikini Top

Shop the matching bottoms here.

Staud Jo Balconette Bikini Top
Staud
Jo Balconette Bikini Top

Shop the matching bottoms here.

woman wearing black bikini with white piping

(Image credit: @michelleinfusino)

We love the ruffle detail on this white piping bikini option.

Tularosa, Genette Top
Tularosa
Genette Top

Shop the matching bottoms here.

Oneone Kameron Bikini Top
Free People
Oneone Kameron Bikini Top

Shop the matching bottoms here.

Oneone Jesse Bikini Bottoms
Free People
Oneone Jesse Bikini Bottoms

woman wearing black bikini with white piping

(Image credit: @shhtephs)

You can't go wrong with a simple triangle top set.

Monday Swimwear, Palma Top - Black/ivory
Monday Swimwear
Palma Top

Shop the matching bottoms here.

ACACIA, Leon Piped Bikini Top
Acacia
Leon Piped Bikini Top

Shop the matching bottoms here.

