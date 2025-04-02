It's True: This Is the Only Swimsuit Trend People With Expensive Taste Care About
It’s true—if you’ve noticed a certain kind of swimsuit quietly taking over the most exclusive beaches and chicest hotel pools, you’re not imagining things. The fashion crowd with rich taste has collectively decided that this is the swimsuit trend worth caring about, and it’s deceptively simple: sleek black swimsuits with clean white piping. Understated yet eye-catching, this style is quietly luxurious in a way that says old-money polish without needing to shout.
The beauty of this trend lies in its sharp, sculpting lines. The white piping frames the body in all the right places, offering subtle definition that flatters without trying too hard. Whether it’s a minimalist one-piece or a perfectly-cut bikini, the contrast detail draws the eye in and gives the suit a tailored feel, like the swimwear equivalent of a perfectly pressed blazer. It’s not just swimwear—it’s swimwear with a point of view.
What makes this look feel particularly elevated is its complete rejection of the flashy, overly trendy, or overly revealing. Instead, it taps into that elusive “quiet luxury” energy—think Amal Clooney lounging on a yacht or your favorite influencer escaping to the Amalfi Coast. The crisp black-and-white palette feels expensive. It doesn’t beg for attention, but trust us, it gets it.
And while the fashion cycle moves quickly, this is one swimsuit style that feels like a long-term investment. There’s something timeless and impossibly chic about the black base with white piping—it doesn’t date, and it doesn’t depend on logos or gimmicks. It simply is the swimsuit of the moment for people who know what’s good.
See and shop one of our favorite swimsuit trends of 2025 below.
This tankini can double as a top with jeans.
The contrast piping even accentuates your chest if you're looking for that.
Accessorized with gold jewelry ... so chic.
We love the white piping on a sleek black one-piece swimsuit.
The one-shoulder silhouette makes such a statement.
White with black piping gives the same vibe so we had to include.
The halter tie top is so elegant.
This whole vibe couldn't be any more rich.
A headscarf is the ultimate vacation accessory.
We love the ruffle detail on this white piping bikini option.
You can't go wrong with a simple triangle top set.
