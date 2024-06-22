Sorry, Bikinis—These 6 Swimsuit Trends Are the Key to Looking Noticeably Expensive
It's officially swim season again, hooray! But with such a long wait for the sun to make an appearance, we hadn't given our swimwear much thought. Now that the holidays are booked and the out of office replies are on, we're finally getting around to shopping for new swim styles, and if like us you relish the thought of stripping off and wearing nothing but your most-pared back summer wardrobe, I have good news. There is one key piece you're going to want to add to your suitcase, and it's a multi-faceted wonder.
Sorry bikinis, but 2024 is all about the elegant one-piece. Classic, chic, and impossibly comfortable, the sensible cossie is one of the biggest swimwear trends 2024 has to offer. And, while it's true that certain swimwear styles will never date—(think black bikinis and a white one piece), our general fashion aesthetic can vary year-on-year, so it stands to reason that what we wear on the beach does too. So, which swimsuit trends feel fresh for 2024? We asked expert Ingemae Kotze, founder of swimwear brand Away That Day for the six trends that you're about see on beaches, yachts, and poolside over the next 12 months. You're welcome.
1. CONTRAST MONOCHROME
Style Notes: Sick of statement prints and bold brights? According to Kotze, 2024 is all about minimalist monochrome with plenty of vintage appeal. "This retro-inspired trend is not going anywhere soon," notes Kotze. "Monochrome swim is nostalgic, timeless and flattering on all skin tones. Our Cannes one-piece in Black and Ivory Pyratex for example is our number one best-selling swimsuit we've ever launched." Just goes to show, sometimes the most fashion-forward trends have retro roots.
Shop Monochrome Swimsuits:
We appreciate clever cut-outs.
2. EARTH TONES
Style Notes: In much of the same vein as monochrome, lurid hues are firmly off the table, and earth tones are the chic alternative that always looks expensive. Think runway-ready chocolate brown, warm tans, and rich, lush greens. "Earthy tones are super sophisticated and also very on trend," adds Kotze. "They say brown is the new black, and I am all for it. This neutral shade compliments all skin tones and adds instant class to your summer wardrobe."
Shop Earth Toned Swimsuits:
3. GET WAISTED
Style Notes: Looking for a swimsuit trend that the Who What Wear team are backing? Belted swimsuits are not only a flattering fit that draws in the waist, but they also come automatically accessorised, so there's no need for you to have to plan any clever styling. We consider this an easy win-win.
Shop Belted Swimsuits:
How to do contrast colour blocking, earth tones and a belt in one great swimsuit.
4. CO-ORDINATE YOUR COSTUME
Style Notes: And speaking of styling up our swimwear, did we mention that the sarong is back? Forget its formally dated connotations (you won't find any tropical prints in this edit), even designers agree that cover-ups are worth showing off this year. "Matching cover-ups instantly elevate your holiday look with minimal effort. Whether it be a sarong, crochet dress or a wrap skirt, they are the perfect addition to swimwear and always looks chic and stylish" adds Kotze.
Shop Swimsuits and Sarongs:
5. ONE-SHOULDER
Style Notes: Spice up a simple swimsuit by opting for sculptural shapes and interesting silhouettes. And no, you don't have to struggle your way into complicated cut-outs to make a statement, an elegant one-shoulder suit has the same impact as any risqué style, but with a far more fuss-free approach. In short, the kind of piece we'd happily wear on its own or styled up with a cover-up and chunky sandals.
Shop One Shoulder Swimsuits:
All this needs to look a million dollars is a stack of gold jewellery and blacked out sunnies.
6. SHOP CONSCIOUSLY
Style Notes: And now, to the most important point on the list: shopping sustainably. No matter your style or size, shopping around for a brand that uses considered materials at a fair price is a small step towards building a wardrobe that does good, and looks good too. "Look for eco-friendly materials," reminds Kotze. "Shopping consciously is not a trend, but something we should all try and do when looking for new pieces." So, before you spend a quick buck on a piece you're convinced "will do for now", try to think about longevity, fabrication, and versatility and to find an investment piece with real staying power.
Shop Sustainable Swimwear:
Made out of recycled plastic bottles and ocean plastic waste. Oh, did we mention it has SPF 50 too?
No, it's not a bikini (there's coverage around the back), and yes, it's eco-friendly, the fabric comes from recycled abandoned fishing nets floating to prevent the harm of global marine life.
It might be regenerated nylon and elastane, but this fit is still impeccable.
Remy Farrell is a London-based shopping editor with nearly 10 years of editorial experience covering fashion, beauty and lifestyle. After graduating with a journalism degree and working on the editorial and fashion teams for titles such as Grazia, Elle, Cosmopolitan and British Vogue, she moved into the luxury e-commerce sector, working as fashion assistant at TheOutnet.com styling for the social media channels and helping to develop the collections for the in-house brand Iris & Ink. After expanding an assisting and styling portfolio that includes shooting talent such as Gigi Hadid, Victoria Beckham and Miquita Oliver, she also branched out into beauty, creating tried-and-tested reviews and diverse beauty content.In her role as shopping editor at Who What Wear, Remy is interested in discovering new and exciting brands to share with the Who What Wear readership and particularly loves uncovering hidden gems at affordable prices to make shopping accessible to everyone.Born and raised in Sheffield, Yorkshire, Remy moved to London in 2014 and lives in the Docklands with her partner and pug Billie.
