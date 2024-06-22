Sorry, Bikinis—These 6 Swimsuit Trends Are the Key to Looking Noticeably Expensive

It's officially swim season again, hooray! But with such a long wait for the sun to make an appearance, we hadn't given our swimwear much thought. Now that the holidays are booked and the out of office replies are on, we're finally getting around to shopping for new swim styles, and if like us you relish the thought of stripping off and wearing nothing but your most-pared back summer wardrobe, I have good news. There is one key piece you're going to want to add to your suitcase, and it's a multi-faceted wonder.

Sorry bikinis, but 2024 is all about the elegant one-piece. Classic, chic, and impossibly comfortable, the sensible cossie is one of the biggest swimwear trends 2024 has to offer. And, while it's true that certain swimwear styles will never date—(think black bikinis and a white one piece), our general fashion aesthetic can vary year-on-year, so it stands to reason that what we wear on the beach does too. So, which swimsuit trends feel fresh for 2024? We asked expert Ingemae Kotze, founder of swimwear brand Away That Day for the six trends that you're about see on beaches, yachts, and poolside over the next 12 months. You're welcome.

1. CONTRAST MONOCHROME

Style Notes: Sick of statement prints and bold brights? According to Kotze, 2024 is all about minimalist monochrome with plenty of vintage appeal. "This retro-inspired trend is not going anywhere soon," notes Kotze. "Monochrome swim is nostalgic, timeless and flattering on all skin tones. Our Cannes one-piece in Black and Ivory Pyratex for example is our number one best-selling swimsuit we've ever launched." Just goes to show, sometimes the most fashion-forward trends have retro roots.

Shop Monochrome Swimsuits:

AWAY THAT DAY SWIMWEAR Cannes One Piece £225 SHOP NOW A bestseller for a very good reason.

Reformation Tossa One Piece Swimsuit £178 SHOP NOW This is ready for the Riviera.

LISA MARIE FERNANDEZ Cutout Two-Tone Stretch-Crepe Halterneck Swimsuit £415 SHOP NOW We appreciate clever cut-outs.

Karla Colletto Marcella Swimsuit £325 SHOP NOW Minimalist perfection.

2. EARTH TONES

Style Notes: In much of the same vein as monochrome, lurid hues are firmly off the table, and earth tones are the chic alternative that always looks expensive. Think runway-ready chocolate brown, warm tans, and rich, lush greens. "Earthy tones are super sophisticated and also very on trend," adds Kotze. "They say brown is the new black, and I am all for it. This neutral shade compliments all skin tones and adds instant class to your summer wardrobe."

Shop Earth Toned Swimsuits:

Hunza G Sadie Swimsuit £165 SHOP NOW You can never go wrong with Hunza G.

FAITHFULL THE BRAND Grazie Swimsuit £169 SHOP NOW Simple but effective.

Arket Halterneck Swimsuit £57 SHOP NOW The ruching is ideal for a bigger bust.

Eres Larcin Swimsuit £420 SHOP NOW The plunge back and front bring the drama.

3. GET WAISTED

Style Notes: Looking for a swimsuit trend that the Who What Wear team are backing? Belted swimsuits are not only a flattering fit that draws in the waist, but they also come automatically accessorised, so there's no need for you to have to plan any clever styling. We consider this an easy win-win.

Shop Belted Swimsuits:

L'AGENCE Lisa Plunge One-Piece Swimsuit £235 SHOP NOW Just add a linen maxi skirt for beach-to-bar.

Paolita London Sanremo Athena One Piece £230 SHOP NOW *Immediately adds to basket*

Eres Majorette Strapless Swimsuit £435 SHOP NOW Such a cool concept.

Reiss Lola Colourblock Belted Swimsuit £110 SHOP NOW How to do contrast colour blocking, earth tones and a belt in one great swimsuit.

4. CO-ORDINATE YOUR COSTUME

Style Notes: And speaking of styling up our swimwear, did we mention that the sarong is back? Forget its formally dated connotations (you won't find any tropical prints in this edit), even designers agree that cover-ups are worth showing off this year. "Matching cover-ups instantly elevate your holiday look with minimal effort. Whether it be a sarong, crochet dress or a wrap skirt, they are the perfect addition to swimwear and always looks chic and stylish" adds Kotze.

Shop Swimsuits and Sarongs:

COS Scoop-Neck Swimsuit £65 SHOP NOW How to channel the azure waters of the Mediterranean.

COS Cotton Sarong £55 SHOP NOW Beautiful loosely tied in the breeze.

TOTEME Recycled Underwired Swimsuit £200 SHOP NOW Black goes with everything after all.

HAIGHT Luciana Open-Knit Midi Dress £332 SHOP NOW The chicest way to do a cover-up.

AWAY THAT DAY SWIMWEAR Hamptons One Piece £215 SHOP NOW I can't stop thinking about this gorgeous shade of green.

AWAY THAT DAY SWIMWEAR Sicily Sarong £49 SHOP NOW And of course there's a matching sarong too.

5. ONE-SHOULDER

Style Notes: Spice up a simple swimsuit by opting for sculptural shapes and interesting silhouettes. And no, you don't have to struggle your way into complicated cut-outs to make a statement, an elegant one-shoulder suit has the same impact as any risqué style, but with a far more fuss-free approach. In short, the kind of piece we'd happily wear on its own or styled up with a cover-up and chunky sandals.

Shop One Shoulder Swimsuits:

M&S Collection Textured One Shoulder Swimsuit £30 SHOP NOW I'd wear this with a white linen trousers.

MAX MARA BEACHWEAR Corine One-Shoulder Swimsuit £220 SHOP NOW All this needs to look a million dollars is a stack of gold jewellery and blacked out sunnies.

AWAY THAT DAY SWIMWEAR Havana One Piece £169 SHOP NOW We appreciate details like an adjustable strap.

Beach Riot Beach Riot Celine Ribbed One-Piece £140 SHOP NOW This comes in 13 equally good shades.

6. SHOP CONSCIOUSLY

Style Notes: And now, to the most important point on the list: shopping sustainably. No matter your style or size, shopping around for a brand that uses considered materials at a fair price is a small step towards building a wardrobe that does good, and looks good too. "Look for eco-friendly materials," reminds Kotze. "Shopping consciously is not a trend, but something we should all try and do when looking for new pieces." So, before you spend a quick buck on a piece you're convinced "will do for now", try to think about longevity, fabrication, and versatility and to find an investment piece with real staying power.

Shop Sustainable Swimwear:

PAPER London Florentine Swimsuit in Cherry Scallop £195 SHOP NOW Made out of recycled plastic bottles and ocean plastic waste. Oh, did we mention it has SPF 50 too?

Aspiga Recycled V-Neck Ruched Swimsuit £105 SHOP NOW Padded with moulded cups to support bigger busts too.

AYA LABEL The Thalia Bathing Suit | Sage Green £90 SHOP NOW No, it's not a bikini (there's coverage around the back), and yes, it's eco-friendly, the fabric comes from recycled abandoned fishing nets floating to prevent the harm of global marine life.

Ruched Holiday One Piece $171 SHOP NOW It might be regenerated nylon and elastane, but this fit is still impeccable.

Understatement Plunge Swimsuit Cream £80 SHOP NOW Shop in sizes XXS to XXL.

