6 Chic Swimsuit Cover-Up Trends That'll Soon Be Alongside Every Body of Water
Something I firmly believe is that the swimsuit cover-up is as important as the swimsuit. I've had pool and beach days when I don't even take the cover-up off. The key to a great swimsuit cover-up is one that provides some coverage (as the name implies) but that doesn't completely cover up your swimsuit. And just like with everything else in fashion, there are a few trends that are percolating at the moment.
With the official start of summer right around the corner, people are busting out the swimwear already, and I've been keeping a close eye on the cover-ups they're pairing with them. Six specific trends have emerged, and they're really good, so I'm here to endorse them all by providing you with shoppable options for each. Depending on what your day in the sun holds and what type of swimsuit you favor, there's something for every occasion.
Keep scrolling to shop the six swimsuit cover-up trends that'll be wildly popular for summer 2024.
Sheer Lace Dresses
Swimsuit cover-up trends are typically dictated by a particular season's fashion trends. The sheer trend makes perfect sense in this case. I most often see it in the form of lace dresses on the beach.
Shop Sheer Lace Dresses
Linen Pants
Linen pants—especially white ones—are the fashion girl cover-up of choice right now. And linen pants are the rare cover-up that you can even wear on the plane ride home.
Shop Linen Pants
Sarong Miniskirts
Sarongs are the most classic cover-up of them all, and they look equally pretty with bikinis or one-pieces. There are tons of pretty options on the market to choose from.
Shop Sarong Miniskirts
Crochet Dresses
Nothing says summer like crochet. Paired with a swimsuit, it's a match made in vacation heaven.
Shop Crochet Dresses
Oversized Button-Down Shirts
An oversized button-down is the most effortless of cover-ups. Just add denim, crochet, or linen shorts for even more coverage.
Shop Oversized Button-Downs
Boxer Shorts
Boxer shorts (and pajama-style pants) are trending right now, and wearing them with a swimsuit for a casual, comfortable look makes perfect sense.
Shop Boxer Shorts
