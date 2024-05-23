6 Chic Swimsuit Cover-Up Trends That'll Soon Be Alongside Every Body of Water

Something I firmly believe is that the swimsuit cover-up is as important as the swimsuit. I've had pool and beach days when I don't even take the cover-up off. The key to a great swimsuit cover-up is one that provides some coverage (as the name implies) but that doesn't completely cover up your swimsuit. And just like with everything else in fashion, there are a few trends that are percolating at the moment.

With the official start of summer right around the corner, people are busting out the swimwear already, and I've been keeping a close eye on the cover-ups they're pairing with them. Six specific trends have emerged, and they're really good, so I'm here to endorse them all by providing you with shoppable options for each. Depending on what your day in the sun holds and what type of swimsuit you favor, there's something for every occasion.

Keep scrolling to shop the six swimsuit cover-up trends that'll be wildly popular for summer 2024.

Sheer Lace Dresses

Swimsuit cover-up trends are typically dictated by a particular season's fashion trends. The sheer trend makes perfect sense in this case. I most often see it in the form of lace dresses on the beach.

Shop Sheer Lace Dresses

Mango Floral Lace Dress With Opening $60 SHOP NOW

Ganni White Mesh Lace Mini Dress $215 SHOP NOW

Réalisation Par The Cindy in Noir $120 SHOP NOW

Lovers and Friends Lia Sheer Gown $178 $125 SHOP NOW

Linen Pants

Linen pants—especially white ones—are the fashion girl cover-up of choice right now. And linen pants are the rare cover-up that you can even wear on the plane ride home.

Shop Linen Pants

Reformation Olina Linen Pant $178 SHOP NOW

Rails Emmie Linen Pants $168 SHOP NOW

J.Crew Soleil Pants in Linen $98 SHOP NOW

Everlane The Linen Easy Pants $66 SHOP NOW

Sarong Miniskirts

Sarongs are the most classic cover-up of them all, and they look equally pretty with bikinis or one-pieces. There are tons of pretty options on the market to choose from.

Shop Sarong Miniskirts

Eterne Esme Mini Sarong $125 SHOP NOW

Solid & Striped The Mini Wrap Pareo $108 SHOP NOW

Zara Short Linen Beach Sarong $50 SHOP NOW

Vix Swimwear Dani Short Sarong $98 SHOP NOW

Crochet Dresses

Nothing says summer like crochet. Paired with a swimsuit, it's a match made in vacation heaven.

Shop Crochet Dresses

Madewell Crochet Sleeveless Maxi Cover-Up Dress $92 SHOP NOW

Peony Pointelle Long Sleeve Mini Dress $340 SHOP NOW

Mango Crochet Dress With Open Back $190 SHOP NOW

Faithfull The Brand Jesolo Crochet Dress $389 SHOP NOW

Oversized Button-Down Shirts

An oversized button-down is the most effortless of cover-ups. Just add denim, crochet, or linen shorts for even more coverage.

Shop Oversized Button-Downs

Madewell The Signature Poplin Oversized Shirt $88 SHOP NOW

H&M Oversized Linen Shirt $35 SHOP NOW

Reformation Andy Oversized Linen Shirt $128 SHOP NOW

BP. Oversized Beach Shirt $50 $25 SHOP NOW

Boxer Shorts

Boxer shorts (and pajama-style pants) are trending right now, and wearing them with a swimsuit for a casual, comfortable look makes perfect sense.

Shop Boxer Shorts

Hommegirls Boxer Shorts $65 SHOP NOW

Reformation Billy Shorts $98 SHOP NOW

Madewell Drawstring High-Rise Mid-Length Shorts $75 SHOP NOW