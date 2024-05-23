6 Chic Swimsuit Cover-Up Trends That'll Soon Be Alongside Every Body of Water

Allyson Payer
By
published

Something I firmly believe is that the swimsuit cover-up is as important as the swimsuit. I've had pool and beach days when I don't even take the cover-up off. The key to a great swimsuit cover-up is one that provides some coverage (as the name implies) but that doesn't completely cover up your swimsuit. And just like with everything else in fashion, there are a few trends that are percolating at the moment.

With the official start of summer right around the corner, people are busting out the swimwear already, and I've been keeping a close eye on the cover-ups they're pairing with them. Six specific trends have emerged, and they're really good, so I'm here to endorse them all by providing you with shoppable options for each. Depending on what your day in the sun holds and what type of swimsuit you favor, there's something for every occasion.

Keep scrolling to shop the six swimsuit cover-up trends that'll be wildly popular for summer 2024.

Sheer Lace Dresses

Swimsuit cover-up trends are typically dictated by a particular season's fashion trends. The sheer trend makes perfect sense in this case. I most often see it in the form of lace dresses on the beach.

Woman wearing black bikini and orange lace dress on the beach

(Image credit: @sabinasocol)

Shop Sheer Lace Dresses

Floral Lace Dress With Opening - Women
Mango
Floral Lace Dress With Opening

White Mesh Lace Mini Dress
Ganni
White Mesh Lace Mini Dress

The Cindy - Noir
Réalisation Par
The Cindy in Noir

Lia Sheer Gown
Lovers and Friends
Lia Sheer Gown

Linen Pants

Linen pants—especially white ones—are the fashion girl cover-up of choice right now. And linen pants are the rare cover-up that you can even wear on the plane ride home.

Cass Dimicco wearing black bikini with white pants

(Image credit: @cassdimicco)

Shop Linen Pants

Olina Linen Pant
Reformation
Olina Linen Pant

Emmie Linen Pants
Rails
Emmie Linen Pants

J.Crew Soliel Linen Pants
J.Crew
Soleil Pants in Linen

The Linen Easy Pant
Everlane
The Linen Easy Pants

Sarong Miniskirts

Sarongs are the most classic cover-up of them all, and they look equally pretty with bikinis or one-pieces. There are tons of pretty options on the market to choose from.

Lucy Williams wearing black bikini and sarong

(Image credit: @lucywilliams02)

Shop Sarong Miniskirts

Esme Mini Sarong
Eterne
Esme Mini Sarong

The Mini Wrap Pareo
Solid & Striped
The Mini Wrap Pareo

Zara SHORT LINEN BEACH SARONG
Zara
Short Linen Beach Sarong

Dani Short Sarong
Vix Swimwear
Dani Short Sarong

Crochet Dresses

Nothing says summer like crochet. Paired with a swimsuit, it's a match made in vacation heaven.

Kit Keenan wearing white bikini and crochet dress

(Image credit: @kitkeenan)

Shop Crochet Dresses

Crochet Sleeveless Maxi Cover-Up Dress
Madewell
Crochet Sleeveless Maxi Cover-Up Dress

Pointelle Long Sleeve Mini Dress
Peony
Pointelle Long Sleeve Mini Dress

Crochet Dress With Open Back - Women
Mango
Crochet Dress With Open Back

Jesolo Crochet Dress
Faithfull The Brand
Jesolo Crochet Dress

Oversized Button-Down Shirts

An oversized button-down is the most effortless of cover-ups. Just add denim, crochet, or linen shorts for even more coverage.

French woman wearing black bikini and white shirt

(Image credit: @tamaramory)

Shop Oversized Button-Downs

Madewell The Signature Poplin Oversized Shirt
Madewell
The Signature Poplin Oversized Shirt

Oversized Linen Shirt
H&M
Oversized Linen Shirt

Andy Oversized Linen Shirt
Reformation
Andy Oversized Linen Shirt

Oversized Beach Shirt
BP.
Oversized Beach Shirt

Boxer Shorts

Boxer shorts (and pajama-style pants) are trending right now, and wearing them with a swimsuit for a casual, comfortable look makes perfect sense.

Girl wearing blue bikini, white shorts, and flip-flops

(Image credit: @claire_most)

Shop Boxer Shorts

Boxer Shorts
Hommegirls
Boxer Shorts

Billy Short
Reformation
Billy Shorts

Madewell Drawstring High-Rise Mid-Length Shorts
Madewell
Drawstring High-Rise Mid-Length Shorts

Toni Stripe Shorts
Little Lies
Toni Stripe Shorts

Explore More:
Beach
Allyson Payer
Allyson Payer
Senior Editor

Allyson is a senior editor for Who What Wear. She joined the company in 2014 as co-founder Katherine Power's executive assistant and over the years has written hundreds of stories for Who What Wear. Prior to her career in fashion, Allyson worked in the entertainment industry at companies such as Sony Pictures Television. Allyson is now based in Raleigh, North Carolina, and is originally from Baton Rouge, Louisiana. She holds a BFA in theater. Her path to fashion may not have been linear, but based on the number of fashion magazines she collected as a child and young adult, it was meant to be.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸