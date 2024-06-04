This Swimwear Style Is Trending From Miami to Marseille—I've Just Found It at M&S and Mango
As a fan of all thing summertime, I couldn't resist tuning in to the Miami Swim Week runway shows that took place over the weekend. Showcasing the latest collections from the swimwear industry's most influential brands, the runways delivered a health dose of swim-spiration that's come just in time for my summer holidays.
Amongst "barley there" bikinis, entirely mesh ensembles, and two-tone sets, the leopard print swimwear trend emerged as one of the runway's key trends this week.
A model walks the Leslie Amon runway show at Miami Swim Week 2024 wearing a leopard print shirt and trousers and a leopard print bikini.
It's no surprise that leopard print has made it onto the Miami runway this season—the trend has been on the rise since January after all. Cropping up on warm coats and jeans throughout the winter months, and then flowing skirts and shin-hugging tops throughout the spring, it was only a matter of time until the leopard print trend made its way onto the swim scene.
A model walks the Elle Resortwear Collection runway show at Miami Swim Week 2024 wearing a leopard print one piece.
With a distinctly '90s edge—leopard print swimwear was a known favourite of Princess Diana's—the fun trend feels both familiar and fresh. A playful alternative to the black and dual-tone styles that have been saturating the market this season, leopard print swimwear offers an approachable way to experiment with prints during the summer.
Transcending the runways this season, I've already seen some of my favourite influencers work leopard print into their swimwear rotation, and the trend is quickly becoming a high street favourite, too. From Mango's pretty cut-out swimsuits, to Damson Madder's trending shirred take, read on to discover the leopard print swimwear items we're loving below.
DISCOVER THE LEOPARD PRINT SWIMWEAR TREND HERE:
I always come back to their M&S for their comfortable swimwear.
This bikini top offers more coverage for a more comfortable feel.
The leopard print swimwear trend is taking off this summer.
Shop the style that influencer @lenafarl keeps coming back to.
This offers more coverage than most bikini top styles.
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer. Having worked in the fashion industry since her time at university—where she obtained a BA in Journalism from University of the Arts London, Natalie's experience spans journalistic and styling roles. In the early stages of her career Natalie predominately worked on editorial shoots for fashion publications such as British Vogue, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK, before moving into journalism roles.
On completion of her degree she interned in the editorial team at British Vogue and later went on to freelance for the publication. Here, she developed her interest in reporting on the latest fashion news and trends. Inspired by the dynamic nature of the industry, Natalie went on to write for other lifestyle and fashion brands and publications before taking on the role as News Writer for Who What Wear.
With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Focusing on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion, Natalie reports on a daily basis, ensuring that she remains ahead of the trends. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.
-
SHEIN's New Swimwear Collab With Lele Pons Just Dropped—Here's What to Shop
Sponsor Content Created With SHEIN
By Who What Wear
-
Bella Hadid Just Wore This Skimpy Bikini on a Yacht in the French Riviera
Ready to take the plunge?
By Drew Elovitz
-
6 Chic Swimsuit Cover-Up Trends That'll Soon Be Alongside Every Body of Water
It's not only about the bikini.
By Allyson Payer
-
I'm Already Planning My Summer Vacation Wardrobe—37 Pieces I'm Eyeing
Swimsuits, cover-ups, and dresses ahead.
By Caitlin Burnett
-
A French Woman Walks Into J.Crew—20 New Arrivals She'd Buy in a Heartbeat
Sponsor Content Created With J.Crew
By Raina Mendonça
-
The Only 35 Swimsuits You Need to Know About in 2024
From bikinis to maillots.
By Eliza Huber
-
I'm Headed to Mexico—27 Swimsuits, Cover-Ups, and Dresses I'm Eyeing
Vacation is calling.
By Caitlin Burnett
-
Reformation Finally Launched Swimwear, and the Collection Is Pure Elegance
*Orders every suit.*
By Eliza Huber