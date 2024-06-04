This Swimwear Style Is Trending From Miami to Marseille—I've Just Found It at M&S and Mango

As a fan of all thing summertime, I couldn't resist tuning in to the Miami Swim Week runway shows that took place over the weekend. Showcasing the latest collections from the swimwear industry's most influential brands, the runways delivered a health dose of swim-spiration that's come just in time for my summer holidays.

Amongst "barley there" bikinis, entirely mesh ensembles, and two-tone sets, the leopard print swimwear trend emerged as one of the runway's key trends this week.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

A model walks the Leslie Amon runway show at Miami Swim Week 2024 wearing a leopard print shirt and trousers and a leopard print bikini.

It's no surprise that leopard print has made it onto the Miami runway this season—the trend has been on the rise since January after all. Cropping up on warm coats and jeans throughout the winter months, and then flowing skirts and shin-hugging tops throughout the spring, it was only a matter of time until the leopard print trend made its way onto the swim scene.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

A model walks the Elle Resortwear Collection runway show at Miami Swim Week 2024 wearing a leopard print one piece.

With a distinctly '90s edge—leopard print swimwear was a known favourite of Princess Diana's—the fun trend feels both familiar and fresh. A playful alternative to the black and dual-tone styles that have been saturating the market this season, leopard print swimwear offers an approachable way to experiment with prints during the summer.

Transcending the runways this season, I've already seen some of my favourite influencers work leopard print into their swimwear rotation, and the trend is quickly becoming a high street favourite, too. From Mango's pretty cut-out swimsuits, to Damson Madder's trending shirred take, read on to discover the leopard print swimwear items we're loving below.

DISCOVER THE LEOPARD PRINT SWIMWEAR TREND HERE:

Mango Leopard Print Swimsuit £50 SHOP NOW Style with some flowy trousers throughout the day.

H&M Triangle Bikini Top £10 SHOP NOW This also comes in blue and black.

H&M Tie Tanga Bikini Bottoms £10 SHOP NOW These come in sized 4—22.

Marks & Spencer Printed Halterneck Swimsuit £28 SHOP NOW I always come back to their M&S for their comfortable swimwear.

Reformation Azores Bikini Top £98 SHOP NOW This also comes in three other colours.

Zara Animal Print Triangular Bikini £24 SHOP NOW This is already starting to sell out.

New Look Curves Brown Leopard Print Moulded Long Triangle Bikini Top £18 SHOP NOW This bikini top offers more coverage for a more comfortable feel.

Albaray Leopard Print Swimsuit £59 SHOP NOW This is already on its way to selling out.

Accessorize Leopard Blanket Stitch Triangle Bikini Top £25 SHOP NOW This comes in sizes 6—24.

Accessorize Leopard Blanket Stitch Bikini Bottoms Brown £18 SHOP NOW The leopard print swimwear trend is taking off this summer.

Damson Madder Cheyenne Shirred Ruffle Swimsuit £65 SHOP NOW Shop the style that influencer @lenafarl keeps coming back to.

Asos Curve Rib Scoop Neck Swimsuit £26 SHOP NOW This is destined to sell out this summer.

Pull & Bear Leopard Print Bikini Top £18 SHOP NOW Style with the matching bottoms or wear with a black style.

Damson Madder Lexie Shirred Tie Front Bikini Top £55 SHOP NOW This offers more coverage than most bikini top styles.