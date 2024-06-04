This Swimwear Style Is Trending From Miami to Marseille—I've Just Found It at M&S and Mango

Natalie Munro
By
published

As a fan of all thing summertime, I couldn't resist tuning in to the Miami Swim Week runway shows that took place over the weekend. Showcasing the latest collections from the swimwear industry's most influential brands, the runways delivered a health dose of swim-spiration that's come just in time for my summer holidays.

Amongst "barley there" bikinis, entirely mesh ensembles, and two-tone sets, the leopard print swimwear trend emerged as one of the runway's key trends this week.

Model wears a leopard print bikini on the runway.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

A model walks the Leslie Amon runway show at Miami Swim Week 2024 wearing a leopard print shirt and trousers and a leopard print bikini.

It's no surprise that leopard print has made it onto the Miami runway this season—the trend has been on the rise since January after all. Cropping up on warm coats and jeans throughout the winter months, and then flowing skirts and shin-hugging tops throughout the spring, it was only a matter of time until the leopard print trend made its way onto the swim scene.

Model wears a leopard swimsuit on the runway.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

A model walks the Elle Resortwear Collection runway show at Miami Swim Week 2024 wearing a leopard print one piece.

With a distinctly '90s edge—leopard print swimwear was a known favourite of Princess Diana's—the fun trend feels both familiar and fresh. A playful alternative to the black and dual-tone styles that have been saturating the market this season, leopard print swimwear offers an approachable way to experiment with prints during the summer.

Influencer wears a leopard print swimsuit.

(Image credit: @lenafarl)

Transcending the runways this season, I've already seen some of my favourite influencers work leopard print into their swimwear rotation, and the trend is quickly becoming a high street favourite, too. From Mango's pretty cut-out swimsuits, to Damson Madder's trending shirred take, read on to discover the leopard print swimwear items we're loving below.

DISCOVER THE LEOPARD PRINT SWIMWEAR TREND HERE:

Leopard Print Swimsuit
Mango
Leopard Print Swimsuit

Style with some flowy trousers throughout the day.

Triangle Bikini Top
H&M
Triangle Bikini Top

This also comes in blue and black.

Tie Tanga Bikini Bottoms
H&M
Tie Tanga Bikini Bottoms

These come in sized 4—22.

swimsuit
Marks & Spencer
Printed Halterneck Swimsuit

I always come back to their M&S for their comfortable swimwear.

Azores Bikini Top
Reformation
Azores Bikini Top

This also comes in three other colours.

bikini
Zara
Animal Print Triangular Bikini

This is already starting to sell out.

bikini
New Look
Curves Brown Leopard Print Moulded Long Triangle Bikini Top

This bikini top offers more coverage for a more comfortable feel.

swimsuit
Albaray
Leopard Print Swimsuit

This is already on its way to selling out.

Leopard Blanket Stitch Triangle Bikini Top Brown
Accessorize
Leopard Blanket Stitch Triangle Bikini Top

This comes in sizes 6—24.

Leopard Blanket Stitch Bikini Bottoms Brown
Accessorize
Leopard Blanket Stitch Bikini Bottoms Brown

The leopard print swimwear trend is taking off this summer.

Cheyenne Shirred Ruffle Swimsuit - Leopard
Damson Madder
Cheyenne Shirred Ruffle Swimsuit

Shop the style that influencer @lenafarl keeps coming back to.

Asos Design Curve Rib Scoop Neck Swimsuit in Leopard Print
Asos
Curve Rib Scoop Neck Swimsuit

This is destined to sell out this summer.

bikini
Pull & Bear
Leopard Print Bikini Top

Style with the matching bottoms or wear with a black style.

Lexie Shirred Tie Front Bikini Top - Leopard
Damson Madder
Lexie Shirred Tie Front Bikini Top

This offers more coverage than most bikini top styles.

Classic Shirred Bikini Bottom - Leopard
Damson Madder
Classic Shirred Bikini Bottom

Style with the coordinating top or mix and match.

Natalie Munro
Natalie Munro
News Writer

Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer. Having worked in the fashion industry since her time at university—where she obtained a BA in Journalism from University of the Arts London, Natalie's experience spans journalistic and styling roles. In the early stages of her career Natalie predominately worked on editorial shoots for fashion publications such as British Vogue, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK, before moving into journalism roles.

On completion of her degree she interned in the editorial team at British Vogue and later went on to freelance for the publication. Here, she developed her interest in reporting on the latest fashion news and trends. Inspired by the dynamic nature of the industry, Natalie went on to write for other lifestyle and fashion brands and publications before taking on the role as News Writer for Who What Wear.

With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Focusing on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion, Natalie reports on a daily basis, ensuring that she remains ahead of the trends. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.

