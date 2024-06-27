I'm Only Interested in Elegant-Looking Swimwear—7 Trends That Are Extra Classy
Dressing more elegantly has been my primary goal for my wardrobe this year. However, that doesn't mean I've had to go on a spending spree. As someone whose style has always been on the minimal side, I already own a good selection of the items I see repeated in the classiest social media outfits—what it all comes down to is the styling. Often, it's minor tweaks that can make a look feel more honed and sophisticated. As Coco Chanel famously suggested, before you leave the house, look in the mirror, remove one piece from your look, and see if that makes a difference. When I employ this trick, I often find it makes my outfit feel more polished, thus proving my sentiment.
Naturally, I'm looking to carry on exploring my elegant era on my upcoming holiday to Italy, where I'll be staying in Rome, Sorrento and near Amalfi. As you're likely aware, these are very stylish places to vacation, and I want to look like I fit in, even if I am traipsing back to my shoebox-sized Airbnb at the end of each day. While I'm confident that I have my day and nighttime outfits down, I still have a question mark over my swimwear.
I have a couple of bikinis, neither of which fall under the "classic" category. So, instead of aimlessly shopping for one, I decided to do some research on the most elegant swimwear trends of the season.
Of course, simplicity and timelessness are factors here—while they're on-trend, I wouldn't describe the swimwear I settled on as "trendy." However, there is also a little room for drama under the elegant umbrella, should that interest you more.
From the cossie colour that says "I'm a refined bombshell" to the print set to sweep Europe this summer, scroll on to see seven elegant swimwear trends I'm eyeing for my pool and beach days in Italy.
7 Elegant Swimwear Trends Defining 2024's Holiday Scene
1. Red One-Pieces
Style Notes: While a plain black swimsuit will always serve you well, another equally classy and anti-trend option to invest in is the striking red on-piece. There's something so '50s-era St Tropez about them which, let's face it, is the epitome of elegance.
Shop:
This also comes in classic black and features a sculpted panel to the front of the costume for extra support.
2. Gingham Checks
Style Notes: Sticking with the '50s idea outlined in red swimsuits above, another swimwear trend with classic roots is gingham. As seen in French film stars and modern-day Parisians-on-vacation alike, there's zero doubting a gingham swimsuits and bikinis have elegant creditentials.
Shop:
I can picture French women wearing this with a linen shirt over the top, denim shorts and a basket bag.
3. Halter Necklines
Style Notes: A lot of elegant fashion trends focus on necklines—recently we've seen draped, off-the-shoulder tops come back into style, with stylish dressers pairing them with wide-leg trousers and full skirts. Where swimwear is concerned, I'd argue that halters are one of the more sophisticated neckline options, as they add a glamorous vibe to even the simplest costumes.
Shop:
4. Textured Fabrics
Style Notes: One of the easiest ways to make your swimwear look expensive (which, by proxy, means elegant) is by looking for materials with a slight texture to them. On a budget, these look more premium than the ultra-smooth and often flimsy materials so many brands opt for. However, naturally, they look just as chic at higher price points, too.
Shop:
5. Black and White
Style Notes: One of the classiest yet most current swim trends of the season has to be black swimsuits or bikinis which have white accents or trims. The look screams '90s Chanel Resort collections and what, I dare say, could be more elegant than that?
Shop:
6. Structured Ruffles
Style Notes: Ruffles can add a very high-end looking twist to your swimwear choices, but only if you opt for frills with structure! Anything thin will look flimsy when you hit the water so, if you want to ensure you look elegant post-dip, look for ruffles in thicker, even scuba-adjacent materials.
Shop:
This navy shade caught my attention, but it also comes in black and white.
Tick off two elegant swimwear trends in one with a ruffle red swimsuit.
7. One-Shoulder Straps
Style Notes: I know we've already talked necklines but my edit wouldn't be complete without mentioning the one-shoulder strap. While it might not make for the best tan lines, there's something so chic about a minimal one-shoulder swimsuit. However, if you're a bikini sort of person, rest assured there are plenty of one-shoulder options in that category also.
Shop:
I'm really into the contrasting cream whipstitch detail.
Maxine Eggenberger is Who What Wear UK’s deputy editor and has over thirteen years of experience in fashion journalism. She been creating engaging and elevated style content specifically for Who What Wear UK since 2018, covering runway reports, emerging trends, long-form features, self-styled shopping stories and columns, including her edit of the best new-in buys. She ensures the highest editorial standards are met across the site, leads the editorial team in their SEO strategy and keyword planning, works closely with the beauty team on content initiatives, represents the brand at industry events, and regularly contributes to social media, including her own Who What Wear UK TikTok franchise, French Style Fridays. Previously, Maxine appeared on ITV's This Morning in her own fashion segment and has interviewed countless celebrities—everyone from Victoria Beckham to Oscar winner Lupita Nyong’o.
Prior to Who What Wear UK, Maxine’s career began when, after completing her first-ever internship at Look magazine, she was offered a position on the brand's fashion desk. She accepted, leaving university a year early in the process. Her passion and natural talent for writing and styling meant she swiftly rose through the ranks to become the title's fashion news and commercial content editor, with a stint as InStyle.co.uk’s fashion and beauty writer along the way. She later served as Look’s acting Editor in Chief, overseeing both print and digital, before embarking on a successful freelance career, working with Grazia, The Pool, and Marie Claire amongst others.
Maxine is based remotely from her countryside home near Edinburgh where she spends her downtime renovating her house, walking her dogs, hosting friends and trying to master the art of making Old Fashioned cocktails.
