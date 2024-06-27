I'm Only Interested in Elegant-Looking Swimwear—7 Trends That Are Extra Classy

Dressing more elegantly has been my primary goal for my wardrobe this year. However, that doesn't mean I've had to go on a spending spree. As someone whose style has always been on the minimal side, I already own a good selection of the items I see repeated in the classiest social media outfits—what it all comes down to is the styling. Often, it's minor tweaks that can make a look feel more honed and sophisticated. As Coco Chanel famously suggested, before you leave the house, look in the mirror, remove one piece from your look, and see if that makes a difference. When I employ this trick, I often find it makes my outfit feel more polished, thus proving my sentiment.

Naturally, I'm looking to carry on exploring my elegant era on my upcoming holiday to Italy, where I'll be staying in Rome, Sorrento and near Amalfi. As you're likely aware, these are very stylish places to vacation, and I want to look like I fit in, even if I am traipsing back to my shoebox-sized Airbnb at the end of each day. While I'm confident that I have my day and nighttime outfits down, I still have a question mark over my swimwear.

I have a couple of bikinis, neither of which fall under the "classic" category. So, instead of aimlessly shopping for one, I decided to do some research on the most elegant swimwear trends of the season.

Of course, simplicity and timelessness are factors here—while they're on-trend, I wouldn't describe the swimwear I settled on as "trendy." However, there is also a little room for drama under the elegant umbrella, should that interest you more.

From the cossie colour that says "I'm a refined bombshell" to the print set to sweep Europe this summer, scroll on to see seven elegant swimwear trends I'm eyeing for my pool and beach days in Italy.

7 Elegant Swimwear Trends Defining 2024's Holiday Scene

1. Red One-Pieces

Style Notes: While a plain black swimsuit will always serve you well, another equally classy and anti-trend option to invest in is the striking red on-piece. There's something so '50s-era St Tropez about them which, let's face it, is the epitome of elegance.

Shop:

M&S Collection Tummy Control Padded Square Neck Swimsuit £30 SHOP NOW This also comes in classic black and features a sculpted panel to the front of the costume for extra support.

AWAY THAT DAY Malibu One Piece £169 SHOP NOW How gorgeous is this?

HAIGHT Monica Ribbed Swimsuit £224 SHOP NOW Simple and so effective.

2. Gingham Checks

Style Notes: Sticking with the '50s idea outlined in red swimsuits above, another swimwear trend with classic roots is gingham. As seen in French film stars and modern-day Parisians-on-vacation alike, there's zero doubting a gingham swimsuits and bikinis have elegant creditentials.

Shop:

ASOS DESIGN Skinny Crop Bikini Top in Green Gingham £16 SHOP NOW Green gingham feels so fresh and fun.

& Other Stories Bandeau Swimsuit £55 SHOP NOW I can picture French women wearing this with a linen shirt over the top, denim shorts and a basket bag.

ERES Cube Gingham Bandeau Bikini Top £350 SHOP NOW As classic as gingham checks get.

3. Halter Necklines

Style Notes: A lot of elegant fashion trends focus on necklines—recently we've seen draped, off-the-shoulder tops come back into style, with stylish dressers pairing them with wide-leg trousers and full skirts. Where swimwear is concerned, I'd argue that halters are one of the more sophisticated neckline options, as they add a glamorous vibe to even the simplest costumes.

Shop:

H&M Halterneck Swimsuit £13 SHOP NOW This chic swimsuit comes in so many colours!

The White Company Pom Pom Swimsuit £69 SHOP NOW The bobble trim is incredibly cute.

Arket Halterneck Swimsuit £57 SHOP NOW The ruching is a nice touch, too.

4. Textured Fabrics

Style Notes: One of the easiest ways to make your swimwear look expensive (which, by proxy, means elegant) is by looking for materials with a slight texture to them. On a budget, these look more premium than the ultra-smooth and often flimsy materials so many brands opt for. However, naturally, they look just as chic at higher price points, too.

Shop:

Sorbet Island Calista One-Size Swimsuit £130 SHOP NOW This pale-yellow hue will make sun-kissed skin pop.

Cupshe Texture Scoop Wide Straps Bralette & Mid Rise Bikini Swimsuit £28 SHOP NOW A very pretty option.

Reformation Concha One Piece Swimsuit £178 SHOP NOW This is the textured swimsuit I personally have my eye on.

5. Black and White

Style Notes: One of the classiest yet most current swim trends of the season has to be black swimsuits or bikinis which have white accents or trims. The look screams '90s Chanel Resort collections and what, I dare say, could be more elegant than that?

Shop:

Free People Heidi Surf One-Piece £188 SHOP NOW In a word: Fabulous.

4th & Reckless Black Contrast Trim Bikini Top £25 SHOP NOW Yes, that price is correct.

Reformation Tossa One Piece Swimsuit £178 SHOP NOW This is giving Meredith Blake on her hols.

6. Structured Ruffles

Style Notes: Ruffles can add a very high-end looking twist to your swimwear choices, but only if you opt for frills with structure! Anything thin will look flimsy when you hit the water so, if you want to ensure you look elegant post-dip, look for ruffles in thicker, even scuba-adjacent materials.

Shop:

MAYGEL CORONEL + Net Sustain Mila Ruffled Bikini £215 SHOP NOW Try accessorising this with bold gold earrings.

Karen Millen Drama Frill Swimsuit £85 SHOP NOW This navy shade caught my attention, but it also comes in black and white.

Karla Colletto Ruffled Bandeau Swimsuit £260 SHOP NOW Tick off two elegant swimwear trends in one with a ruffle red swimsuit.

7. One-Shoulder Straps

Style Notes: I know we've already talked necklines but my edit wouldn't be complete without mentioning the one-shoulder strap. While it might not make for the best tan lines, there's something so chic about a minimal one-shoulder swimsuit. However, if you're a bikini sort of person, rest assured there are plenty of one-shoulder options in that category also.

Shop:

M&S Collection Textured One Shoulder Swimsuit £30 SHOP NOW A staple you'll come back to every summer.

Karen Millen Yellow Stitch Detail One Shoulder Cut Out Swimsuit £79 SHOP NOW I'm really into the contrasting cream whipstitch detail.