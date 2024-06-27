I'm Only Interested in Elegant-Looking Swimwear—7 Trends That Are Extra Classy

Maxine Eggenberger
By
published

Dressing more elegantly has been my primary goal for my wardrobe this year. However, that doesn't mean I've had to go on a spending spree. As someone whose style has always been on the minimal side, I already own a good selection of the items I see repeated in the classiest social media outfits—what it all comes down to is the styling. Often, it's minor tweaks that can make a look feel more honed and sophisticated. As Coco Chanel famously suggested, before you leave the house, look in the mirror, remove one piece from your look, and see if that makes a difference. When I employ this trick, I often find it makes my outfit feel more polished, thus proving my sentiment.

Naturally, I'm looking to carry on exploring my elegant era on my upcoming holiday to Italy, where I'll be staying in Rome, Sorrento and near Amalfi. As you're likely aware, these are very stylish places to vacation, and I want to look like I fit in, even if I am traipsing back to my shoebox-sized Airbnb at the end of each day. While I'm confident that I have my day and nighttime outfits down, I still have a question mark over my swimwear.

I have a couple of bikinis, neither of which fall under the "classic" category. So, instead of aimlessly shopping for one, I decided to do some research on the most elegant swimwear trends of the season.

Of course, simplicity and timelessness are factors here—while they're on-trend, I wouldn't describe the swimwear I settled on as "trendy." However, there is also a little room for drama under the elegant umbrella, should that interest you more.

From the cossie colour that says "I'm a refined bombshell" to the print set to sweep Europe this summer, scroll on to see seven elegant swimwear trends I'm eyeing for my pool and beach days in Italy.

1. Red One-Pieces

Elegant Swimwear Trends:

(Image credit: @sabinasocol)

Style Notes: While a plain black swimsuit will always serve you well, another equally classy and anti-trend option to invest in is the striking red on-piece. There's something so '50s-era St Tropez about them which, let's face it, is the epitome of elegance.

Shop:

Tummy Control Padded Square Neck Swimsuit
M&S Collection
Tummy Control Padded Square Neck Swimsuit

This also comes in classic black and features a sculpted panel to the front of the costume for extra support.

Malibu One Piece - Red
AWAY THAT DAY
Malibu One Piece

How gorgeous is this?

Monica Ribbed Swimsuit
HAIGHT
Monica Ribbed Swimsuit

Simple and so effective.

2. Gingham Checks

Elegant Swimwear Trends:

(Image credit: @amaka.hamelijnck)

Style Notes: Sticking with the '50s idea outlined in red swimsuits above, another swimwear trend with classic roots is gingham. As seen in French film stars and modern-day Parisians-on-vacation alike, there's zero doubting a gingham swimsuits and bikinis have elegant creditentials.

Shop:

Asos Design Skinny Crop Bikini Top in Green Gingham
ASOS DESIGN
Skinny Crop Bikini Top in Green Gingham

Green gingham feels so fresh and fun.

Bandeau Swimsuit
& Other Stories
Bandeau Swimsuit

I can picture French women wearing this with a linen shirt over the top, denim shorts and a basket bag.

Cube Gingham Bandeau Bikini Top
ERES
Cube Gingham Bandeau Bikini Top

As classic as gingham checks get.

3. Halter Necklines

Elegant Swimwear Trends:

(Image credit: @vikilefevre)

Style Notes: A lot of elegant fashion trends focus on necklines—recently we've seen draped, off-the-shoulder tops come back into style, with stylish dressers pairing them with wide-leg trousers and full skirts. Where swimwear is concerned, I'd argue that halters are one of the more sophisticated neckline options, as they add a glamorous vibe to even the simplest costumes.

Shop:

H&M, Halterneck Swimsuit
H&M
Halterneck Swimsuit

This chic swimsuit comes in so many colours!

The White Company Pom Pom Swimsuit
The White Company
Pom Pom Swimsuit

The bobble trim is incredibly cute.

Halterneck Swimsuit - Dark Green - Arket Gb
Arket
Halterneck Swimsuit

The ruching is a nice touch, too.

4. Textured Fabrics

Elegant Swimwear Trends:

(Image credit: @abimarvel)

Style Notes: One of the easiest ways to make your swimwear look expensive (which, by proxy, means elegant) is by looking for materials with a slight texture to them. On a budget, these look more premium than the ultra-smooth and often flimsy materials so many brands opt for. However, naturally, they look just as chic at higher price points, too.

Shop:

Sorbet Island Calista One-Size Swimsuit
Sorbet Island
Calista One-Size Swimsuit

This pale-yellow hue will make sun-kissed skin pop.

Texture Scoop Wide Straps Bralette & Mid Rise Bikini Swimsuit
Cupshe
Texture Scoop Wide Straps Bralette & Mid Rise Bikini Swimsuit

A very pretty option.

Concha One Piece Swimsuit
Reformation
Concha One Piece Swimsuit

This is the textured swimsuit I personally have my eye on.

5. Black and White

Elegant Swimwear Trends:

(Image credit: @jeannine.roxas)

Style Notes: One of the classiest yet most current swim trends of the season has to be black swimsuits or bikinis which have white accents or trims. The look screams '90s Chanel Resort collections and what, I dare say, could be more elegant than that?

Shop:

Free-Est Heidi Surf One-Piece
Free People
Heidi Surf One-Piece

In a word: Fabulous.

Black Contrast Trim Bikini Top- Cabo
4th & Reckless
Black Contrast Trim Bikini Top

Yes, that price is correct.

Tossa One Piece Swimsuit
Reformation
Tossa One Piece Swimsuit

This is giving Meredith Blake on her hols.

6. Structured Ruffles

Elegant Swimwear Trends:

(Image credit: @fisayolonge)

Style Notes: Ruffles can add a very high-end looking twist to your swimwear choices, but only if you opt for frills with structure! Anything thin will look flimsy when you hit the water so, if you want to ensure you look elegant post-dip, look for ruffles in thicker, even scuba-adjacent materials.

Shop:

+ Net Sustain Mila Ruffled Bikini
MAYGEL CORONEL
+ Net Sustain Mila Ruffled Bikini

Try accessorising this with bold gold earrings.

Karen Millen, Drama Frill Swimsuit
Karen Millen
Drama Frill Swimsuit

This navy shade caught my attention, but it also comes in black and white.

Ruffled Bandeau Swimsuit
Karla Colletto
Ruffled Bandeau Swimsuit

Tick off two elegant swimwear trends in one with a ruffle red swimsuit.

7. One-Shoulder Straps

Elegant Swimwear Trends:

(Image credit: @monikh)

Style Notes: I know we've already talked necklines but my edit wouldn't be complete without mentioning the one-shoulder strap. While it might not make for the best tan lines, there's something so chic about a minimal one-shoulder swimsuit. However, if you're a bikini sort of person, rest assured there are plenty of one-shoulder options in that category also.

Shop:

Textured One Shoulder Swimsuit
M&S Collection
Textured One Shoulder Swimsuit

A staple you'll come back to every summer.

Karen Millen, Yellow Stitch Detail One Shoulder Cut Out Swimsuit
Karen Millen
Yellow Stitch Detail One Shoulder Cut Out Swimsuit

I'm really into the contrasting cream whipstitch detail.

H&M, Padded One-Shoulder Bikini Top
H&M
Padded One-Shoulder Bikini Top

This will work just as well with billowing linen beach trousers as it will a sarong.

Maxine Eggenberger
Maxine Eggenberger
Deputy Editor

Maxine Eggenberger is Who What Wear UK’s deputy editor and has over thirteen years of experience in fashion journalism. She been creating engaging and elevated style content specifically for Who What Wear UK since 2018, covering runway reports, emerging trends, long-form features, self-styled shopping stories and columns, including her edit of the best new-in buys. She ensures the highest editorial standards are met across the site, leads the editorial team in their SEO strategy and keyword planning, works closely with the beauty team on content initiatives, represents the brand at industry events, and regularly contributes to social media, including her own Who What Wear UK TikTok franchise, French Style Fridays. Previously, Maxine appeared on ITV's This Morning in her own fashion segment and has interviewed countless celebrities—everyone from Victoria Beckham to Oscar winner Lupita Nyong’o.

Prior to Who What Wear UK, Maxine’s career began when, after completing her first-ever internship at Look magazine, she was offered a position on the brand's fashion desk. She accepted, leaving university a year early in the process. Her passion and natural talent for writing and styling meant she swiftly rose through the ranks to become the title's fashion news and commercial content editor, with a stint as InStyle.co.uk’s fashion and beauty writer along the way. She later served as Look’s acting Editor in Chief, overseeing both print and digital, before embarking on a successful freelance career, working with Grazia, The Pool, and Marie Claire amongst others.

Maxine is based remotely from her countryside home near Edinburgh where she spends her downtime renovating her house, walking her dogs, hosting friends and trying to master the art of making Old Fashioned cocktails.

