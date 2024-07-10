6 Summer Accessory Trends All the Cool Girls Are Suddenly Wearing
Truth be told, I'm more of a fall style girl, but I have to say—nothing beats summer accessories. Summer accessory trends have the power to make your outfits infinitely more fun. It may be unbearably hot outside, but if I get to wear a cute pair of earrings and a Miu Miu hat, I actually don't mind the heat as much. This summer, just like the overarching theme in fashion this year, the biggest accessory trends are a mix of playful and elegant. Next to those seashell earrings, you'll find top-handle vanity bags (more on those later).
Below, I've highlighted six summer accessory trends I keep seeing stylish people wear—from Australia to NYC. These universally loved trends are impactful enough to make even your plainest of summer outfits look special. So if you're interested in improving your summer outfits and looking on-trend, keep scrolling to shop the accessories everyone will compliment you on (and want to copy you).
Vanity Bags
Vanity bags, inspired by the viral, impossible-to-find Loro Piana Pouch Bags, have become one of the biggest trends of the season. Bottega Veneta and Savette vanity bags are also flying out of stock.
Metal-Frame Sunglasses
Acetate frames aren't going anywhere, but metal frames are quickly catching up. Celine's Metal Triomphe frames became an It item last year and now Prada, Khaite x Oliver Peoples, and a slew of other brands are getting on the metal frames train.
Seashell Motif Jewelry
Seashell jewelry is as summery as it gets. It's the perfect pairing for a swimsuit or a white linen dress. Brands like Jenny Bird are doing it really well right now.
Raffia Tote Bags
Raffia bags are basically the mascot of summer, and this summer in particular, extra-large raffia totes are on the arms of the chicest people.
Headscarves
Headscarves are the perfect complement to an elegant outfit, and influencers and celebrities such as Elsa Hosk are all-in on the trend.
Cord Necklaces
Cord necklaces have been trending for a minute, but it's during the summer that they really shine. Choose one with a sculptural pendant for the most elevated look.
Allyson is a senior editor for Who What Wear. She joined the company in 2014 as co-founder Katherine Power's executive assistant and over the years has written hundreds of stories for Who What Wear. Prior to her career in fashion, Allyson worked in the entertainment industry at companies such as Sony Pictures Television. Allyson is now based in Raleigh, North Carolina, and is originally from Baton Rouge, Louisiana. She holds a BFA in theater. Her path to fashion may not have been linear, but based on the number of fashion magazines she collected as a child and young adult, it was meant to be.
