6 Summer Accessory Trends All the Cool Girls Are Suddenly Wearing

Truth be told, I'm more of a fall style girl, but I have to say—nothing beats summer accessories. Summer accessory trends have the power to make your outfits infinitely more fun. It may be unbearably hot outside, but if I get to wear a cute pair of earrings and a Miu Miu hat, I actually don't mind the heat as much. This summer, just like the overarching theme in fashion this year, the biggest accessory trends are a mix of playful and elegant. Next to those seashell earrings, you'll find top-handle vanity bags (more on those later).

Below, I've highlighted six summer accessory trends I keep seeing stylish people wear—from Australia to NYC. These universally loved trends are impactful enough to make even your plainest of summer outfits look special. So if you're interested in improving your summer outfits and looking on-trend, keep scrolling to shop the accessories everyone will compliment you on (and want to copy you).

Vanity Bags

Vanity bags, inspired by the viral, impossible-to-find Loro Piana Pouch Bags, have become one of the biggest trends of the season. Bottega Veneta and Savette vanity bags are also flying out of stock.

Loro Piana Extra Day Saddle L27 Leather Shoulder Bag $3500 SHOP NOW

Bottega Veneta Bang Bang Vanity Case $2400 SHOP NOW

Savette Symmetry Pochette Suede Tote $1190 SHOP NOW

JW PEI Thea Top Handle Bag $89 SHOP NOW

Metal-Frame Sunglasses

Acetate frames aren't going anywhere, but metal frames are quickly catching up. Celine's Metal Triomphe frames became an It item last year and now Prada, Khaite x Oliver Peoples, and a slew of other brands are getting on the metal frames train.

Celine Eyewear Oval-Frame Gold-Tone and Tortoiseshell Acetate Sunglasses $550 SHOP NOW

Oliver Peoples Eyewear X Khaite Metal Cat Eye Sunglasses $482 SHOP NOW

Aureum Collective Venice Half-Rimmed Metal Butterfly Sunglasses $350 SHOP NOW

Ray-Ban RB3734 Oval Sunglasses $218 SHOP NOW

Seashell Motif Jewelry

Seashell jewelry is as summery as it gets. It's the perfect pairing for a swimsuit or a white linen dress. Brands like Jenny Bird are doing it really well right now.

Jenny Bird Dylan Ring $118 SHOP NOW

Emma Pills Sunkissed Choker $139 SHOP NOW

Kelm Lani Earrings $58 SHOP NOW

Jenny Bird Dylan Earrings $110 SHOP NOW

Raffia Tote Bags

Raffia bags are basically the mascot of summer, and this summer in particular, extra-large raffia totes are on the arms of the chicest people.

Khaite Lotus Medium Raffia Tote $1650 SHOP NOW

Sezane Paloma Basket $250 SHOP NOW

Staud Large Raffia Moon Tote Bag $395 SHOP NOW

The Row Emilie Bag $1371 SHOP NOW

Headscarves

Headscarves are the perfect complement to an elegant outfit, and influencers and celebrities such as Elsa Hosk are all-in on the trend.

& Other Stories Leopard Square Scarf $59 SHOP NOW

Toteme Printed Cotton and Silk-Blend Scarf $240 SHOP NOW

Madewell Oversized Silk Bandana $36 $25 SHOP NOW

Cord Necklaces

Cord necklaces have been trending for a minute, but it's during the summer that they really shine. Choose one with a sculptural pendant for the most elevated look.

Missoma Hera Ridge Pendant Cord Necklace $133 SHOP NOW

Cult Gaia Cleo Choker $168 SHOP NOW

Sophie Buhai Black Elegant Shoelace Choker $395 SHOP NOW