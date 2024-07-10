6 Summer Accessory Trends All the Cool Girls Are Suddenly Wearing

Truth be told, I'm more of a fall style girl, but I have to say—nothing beats summer accessories. Summer accessory trends have the power to make your outfits infinitely more fun. It may be unbearably hot outside, but if I get to wear a cute pair of earrings and a Miu Miu hat, I actually don't mind the heat as much. This summer, just like the overarching theme in fashion this year, the biggest accessory trends are a mix of playful and elegant. Next to those seashell earrings, you'll find top-handle vanity bags (more on those later).

Below, I've highlighted six summer accessory trends I keep seeing stylish people wear—from Australia to NYC. These universally loved trends are impactful enough to make even your plainest of summer outfits look special. So if you're interested in improving your summer outfits and looking on-trend, keep scrolling to shop the accessories everyone will compliment you on (and want to copy you).

Vanity Bags

Vanity bags, inspired by the viral, impossible-to-find Loro Piana Pouch Bags, have become one of the biggest trends of the season. Bottega Veneta and Savette vanity bags are also flying out of stock.

Woman wearing a white linen dress and a headscarf

(Image credit: @annabelrosendahl)

Extra Day Saddle L27 Leather Shoulder Bag
Loro Piana
Extra Day Saddle L27 Leather Shoulder Bag

Bang Bang Vanity Case
Bottega Veneta
Bang Bang Vanity Case

Symmetry Pochette Suede Tote
Savette
Symmetry Pochette Suede Tote

Jw Pei Women's Thea Top Handle Bag - Brown
JW PEI
Thea Top Handle Bag

Metal-Frame Sunglasses

Acetate frames aren't going anywhere, but metal frames are quickly catching up. Celine's Metal Triomphe frames became an It item last year and now Prada, Khaite x Oliver Peoples, and a slew of other brands are getting on the metal frames train.

Oval-Frame Gold-Tone and Tortoiseshell Acetate Sunglasses
Celine Eyewear
Oval-Frame Gold-Tone and Tortoiseshell Acetate Sunglasses

X Khaite Metal Cat Eye Sunglasses
Oliver Peoples Eyewear
X Khaite Metal Cat Eye Sunglasses

Venice Half-Rimmed Metal Butterfly Sunglasses
Aureum Collective
Venice Half-Rimmed Metal Butterfly Sunglasses

Rb3734 Oval Sunglasses
Ray-Ban
RB3734 Oval Sunglasses

Woman wearing a short dress, Bottega Venega sunglases by the water

(Image credit: @cassdimicco)

Seashell Motif Jewelry

Seashell jewelry is as summery as it gets. It's the perfect pairing for a swimsuit or a white linen dress. Brands like Jenny Bird are doing it really well right now.

Dylan Ring
Jenny Bird
Dylan Ring

قلادة شوكر Sunkissed
Emma Pills
Sunkissed Choker

Kelm, Lani Earrings
Kelm
Lani Earrings

Dylan Earrings
Jenny Bird
Dylan Earrings

Woman wearing a pink outfit with seashell jewelry

(Image credit: @slipintostyle)

Raffia Tote Bags

Raffia bags are basically the mascot of summer, and this summer in particular, extra-large raffia totes are on the arms of the chicest people.

Lotus Medium Raffia Tote
Khaite
Lotus Medium Raffia Tote

Sezane, Paloma Basket
Sezane
Paloma Basket

Large Raffia Moon Tote Bag
Staud
Large Raffia Moon Tote Bag

Emilie Bag
The Row
Emilie Bag

Woman wearing a large raffia tote

(Image credit: @anoukyve)

Headscarves

Headscarves are the perfect complement to an elegant outfit, and influencers and celebrities such as Elsa Hosk are all-in on the trend.

Leopard Square Scarf
& Other Stories
Leopard Square Scarf

Printed Cotton and Silk-Blend Scarf
Toteme
Printed Cotton and Silk-Blend Scarf

Oversized Silk Bandana
Madewell
Oversized Silk Bandana

Patterned Scarf
H&M
Patterned Scarf

Emili Sindlev wearing a pink outfit with a bandana headscarf

(Image credit: @emilisindlev)

Cord Necklaces

Cord necklaces have been trending for a minute, but it's during the summer that they really shine. Choose one with a sculptural pendant for the most elevated look.

Woman wearing a sheer kaftan and a bikini

(Image credit: @lucywilliams02)

Hera Ridge Pendant Cord Necklace | Silver Plated
Missoma
Hera Ridge Pendant Cord Necklace

Cleo Choker
Cult Gaia
Cleo Choker

Black Elegant Shoelace Choker
Sophie Buhai
Black Elegant Shoelace Choker

Mini Necklace
Heaven Mayhem
Mini Necklace

