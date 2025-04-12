8 Destinations You Should Book for Summer 2025 and Packing Lists to Match

Every year, I catch myself bookmarking the same handful of vacation destinations—Barcelona, Paris , London —until someone in fashion casually mentions an under-the-radar coastal town or a hotel with interiors so chic they deserve their own editorial spread. That's the energy I'm channeling for summer 2025. The spots ahead aren't just beautiful; they're insider favorites with just-opened resorts, boutique hotels from buzzy designers, and the kind of atmosphere that makes outfit planning half the fun.

If you're looking to travel somewhere that feels fresh but still gives you plenty of people-watching, photo ops, and exceptional pasta, this list is for you. Because packing is part of the fantasy, I've also matched each destination with the pieces I'd bring. Think breezy tailoring, elegant swimwear , and a pair of sandals that whisper elegance without trying too hard.

Winding roads, cliffside views, and quiet calas make this coastal stretch feel like a secret—even in high season. A collection of beach towns scattered just outside of the bustling city of Barcelona offers a peaceful refuge. This is the kind of place you'll want to unplug and live like the locals in, shopping at the local markets for pan con jamón y tomate and glistening in the sun.

What to Pack: A lightweight linen midi dress, strappy flat sandals, a string bikini, and a raffia tote for beach-to-town ease. Bonus points for an oversize button-down to throw over your swimsuit.

Where to Stay: Book an Airbnb for a local experience, or try a wellness retreat at Zel Costa Brava, which is currently on my wish list.

Part island, part open-air museum, Naoshima is a quiet masterpiece. World-renowned art blends seamlessly into the natural landscape, and even the architecture feels meditative. You'll wander through galleries, coastlines, and rice fields in equal measure (often in silence), and somehow, you'll feel full because of it.

What to Pack: Crisp cotton poplin separates in neutral tones, a sculptural crossbody bag, and stylish sneakers that can carry you from exhibit to sunset lookout.

Where to Stay: The highly anticipated Mandarin Oriental opening in 2027 is one worth bookmarking.

Just a short boat ride from Cartagena, Barú is where the Caribbean slows down, and everything feels more vibrant. Think Technicolor sunsets, seafood cooked right on the beach, and water so clear you'll forget what your phone looks like. Every hour is golden hour here.

What to Pack: A bold swimsuit, a sheer sarong or beach pants, and playful jewelry in tropical hues.

Where to Stay: The latest launch is Sofitel Isla Barú, and it's looking incredible.

Less discovered than its glitzy neighboring islands, Folegandros is rugged, romantic, and refreshingly quiet. An undiscovered town with marvelous cliffsides and cobblestone paths leads you to secret beaches and open-air tavernas. You'll spend more time barefoot than not, and that's kind of the point.

What to Pack: A gauzy white dress, wrap sandals, and oversize gold earrings that feel right at home with salty skin.

Where to Stay: When you see the Gundari, you won't want to go anywhere else.

Big skies, bigger views. This part of Montana is made for early hikes, crystal-clear lakes, and evenings that end around a fire. There's a rugged romance to it all—the kind that makes you want to write postcards and wear denim again.

What to Pack: Effortless cargo pants, a breezy camp shirt, a wide-brimmed hat, and trail shoes chic enough for wine tasting after the ridge walk.

Where to Stay: If you like the beauty of nature, you'll like everything Lone Mountain Ranch has to offer.

Tucked in the heel of Italy's boot, Puglia is all white stone towns, ancient olive groves, and sun-faded beach clubs that feel stuck in time—in the best way. Afternoons stretch long here, and they're best spent sipping espresso under vine-covered pergolas and floating in the bluest water you've ever seen. Life slows down, and you'll find that you will too.

What to Pack: Crochet matching sets, minimal leather accessories, a chic hat or a printed headscarf to keep your hair safe from the wind.

Where to Stay: Vista Ostuni, opening in summer 2025, is one that can't be missed.

Bodrum's beauty is effortless—whitewashed houses, an iconic beach club, and the kind of deep blue sea that makes you cancel plans. The food is mezze style, the music is soft in the background, and the energy is barefoot glamour from day to night.

What to Pack: A sheer kaftan tossed over an earth-toned swimsuit, metallic sandals, and a silk scarf tied off the waist or on the edge of a chic bag.

Where to Stay: After you've snacked on fruit and Aperols next to the Aegean Sea at the Macakizi Hotel, you won't want to stay anywhere else.

This is the English countryside at its most cinematic. There are rolling green hills, rose-covered cottages, and the occasional posh pub lunch by a crackling fire. Time feels a bit suspended here, whether you're antique shopping in a market town or sipping tea in a garden full of lavender.

What to Pack: Preppy prints, a lightweight sweater, and a classic trench for navigating sunny spells and surprise showers.

Where to Stay: If you can't stay at the Beckhams' house, try Estelle Manor, The Pig, and Cowley Manor Experimental.