While attending Revolve Festival, Roberts spilled the tea on festival fashion, personal style, and her favorite brands.

Emma Roberts has been going to Coachella for over a decade, and this year, she's leaning into nostalgia more than ever. While attending the ultra-VIP Revolve Festival, the actress and style muse opened up about her approach to festival fashion—including the trend she's officially bringing back for 2025. Hint: It's equal parts practical and iconic. From her floaty sheer dress to a surprising loyalty to boots (despite the inevitable Band-Aids), Roberts has mastered the art of dressing for a long day in the desert without sacrificing style.

In a quick chat between sets and selfies, she let us in on her favorite summer designers, her secret to surviving festival footwear, and the retro denim silhouette she's currently into. Whether she's channeling Aquamarine energy or packing for a weekend in the Hamptons, Roberts proves she has her fashion priorities in order: comfort, confidence, and just the right amount of sparkle.

Are you a Coachella weekend one or weekend two person?

Coachella weekend one all the way. It's the best. I love Coachella—I've been coming for like 10 years. Now, it's so nostalgic for me that I get excited for the nostalgia alone.

Do you prefer sneakers, boots, or heels for a festival?

Boots all the way. I did wake up this morning having to put Band-Aids on my feet, so I think sneakers are probably the smarter choice, but I always end up in a boot.

What trend are you bringing back this Coachella season?

Bell-bottom jeans! I love a '70s vibe. I'm very into that silhouette right now.

What festival fashion do you like to avoid?

Honestly, one of my favorite things about festivals is people-watching—everyone is just doing their own thing and really expressing themselves. I don't want to hate on anyone's vibe!

Is there anything you've worn that you ended up regretting?

Oh, totally. I've had some Coachella misses—like unflattering shorts and risky bathing-suit situations. I'd say [to] make sure your denim shorts aren't too tight. I've made that mistake, and it was very uncomfortable.

Of the iconic characters you've played, which one are you channeling this season?

I'm definitely channeling Aquamarine vibes. I'm having an Aquamarine summer.

What's been your favorite look you've worn this weekend so far?

I'd have to say the sheer look I wore from Lovers and Friends. It's comfy. I feel good in it, but I am going to have to change out of my really cute shoes for the actual festival.

Where are you most excited to be this weekend?

I was so excited to see Lady Gaga. That was a highlight. I saw her the last time she played, and it was iconic. Also Revolve Festival—can't wait to see who shows up there!

What are some of your favorite summer trends you're excited to wear?

I love going bathing-suit shopping. I'm always hunting for the perfect one. I've been really into brands like Eres, and there's one I'm obsessed with right now that's like a knit style, Hunza G!

Do you have any fun trips planned?

I do! I spend a lot of time in the Hamptons in the summer, which is my favorite. I also have a few weddings to go to, and I love shopping for a summer wedding. Mostly, though, I just want to relax, spend time with my son, and take him to the beach. He loves a beach day.

Are there any designer collections you're loving lately?

I always love Ralph Lauren—he always nails it. I'm obsessed with Zimmermann for summer; they always deliver. And I've been dying over the new Chloé. It feels like old Chloé but fresh, very nostalgic but new. I'm absolutely obsessed.

Here are our stylish picks for Emma Roberts's summer vibe:

Laura Maxi Dress
Lovers and Friends
Laura Maxi Dress

Roberts was wearing this semi-sheer maxi dress when we met with her, and it was so chic on her.

Domino One Piece
Hunza G
Domino One Piece

The cult-favorite one-piece in a pastel mermaid shade—perfect for this Aquamarine alum.

Gleam Leather Sandals
ZIMMERMANN
Gleam Leather Sandals

Since Roberts loves Zimmermann clothing, we think she'd adore the brand's sandals.

Ulla Johnson Kalila Coverup
Ulla Johnson
Kalila Coverup

"Throw on and go" dresses are going to be a must for her this summer.

Cassiopée Bandeau Swimsuit
Eres
Cassiopée Bandeau Swimsuit

This was made for a Hamptons summer.

Nama Embroidered Suede and Recycled-Mesh Sneakers
CHLOÉ
Nama Embroidered Suede and Recycled-Mesh Sneakers

Juggling parental duties and a busy workweek requires a pair of shoes like this.

Lotus Small Textured-Leather Tote
KHAITE
Lotus Small Textured-Leather Tote

We can just tell she needs a bag that can carry it all.

MANGO, Natural Fibre Bucket Hat
MANGO
Natural Fibre Bucket Hat

A summer hat is the vibe.

Broderie Anglaise Linen Blouse
Chloé
Broderie Anglaise Linen Blouse

Soft, romantic, and timeless—this blouse captures the "old Chloé but fresh" feel.

Rhiannon Ruffled Silk Maxi Dress
ZIMMERMANN
Rhiannon Ruffled Silk Maxi Dress

She would shine wearing this during a Hamptons summer.

Loeffler Randall Frank Flower Applique Heeled Sandals
Loeffler Randall
Frank Flower Applique Heeled Sandals

We have a feeling she'd be into statement shoes.

Harlow ブーツカット
GRLFRND
Harlow Bootcut Jeans

Since she's a bootcut-denim girl.

Oxford Long Sleeve Button Up Shirt
Polo Ralph Lauren
Oxford Long Sleeve Button Up Shirt

We'd have her throw a sweater over this button-down during Hamptons summer nights.

