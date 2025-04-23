Emma Roberts has been going to Coachella for over a decade, and this year, she's leaning into nostalgia more than ever. While attending the ultra-VIP Revolve Festival, the actress and style muse opened up about her approach to festival fashion—including the trend she's officially bringing back for 2025. Hint: It's equal parts practical and iconic. From her floaty sheer dress to a surprising loyalty to boots (despite the inevitable Band-Aids), Roberts has mastered the art of dressing for a long day in the desert without sacrificing style.

In a quick chat between sets and selfies, she let us in on her favorite summer designers, her secret to surviving festival footwear, and the retro denim silhouette she's currently into. Whether she's channeling Aquamarine energy or packing for a weekend in the Hamptons, Roberts proves she has her fashion priorities in order: comfort, confidence, and just the right amount of sparkle.

Are you a Coachella weekend one or weekend two person?

Coachella weekend one all the way. It's the best. I love Coachella—I've been coming for like 10 years. Now, it's so nostalgic for me that I get excited for the nostalgia alone.

Do you prefer sneakers, boots, or heels for a festival?

Boots all the way. I did wake up this morning having to put Band-Aids on my feet, so I think sneakers are probably the smarter choice, but I always end up in a boot.

What trend are you bringing back this Coachella season?

Bell-bottom jeans! I love a '70s vibe. I'm very into that silhouette right now.

What festival fashion do you like to avoid?

Honestly, one of my favorite things about festivals is people-watching—everyone is just doing their own thing and really expressing themselves. I don't want to hate on anyone's vibe!

Is there anything you've worn that you ended up regretting?

Oh, totally. I've had some Coachella misses—like unflattering shorts and risky bathing-suit situations. I'd say [to] make sure your denim shorts aren't too tight. I've made that mistake, and it was very uncomfortable.

Of the iconic characters you've played, which one are you channeling this season?

I'm definitely channeling Aquamarine vibes. I'm having an Aquamarine summer.

What's been your favorite look you've worn this weekend so far?

I'd have to say the sheer look I wore from Lovers and Friends. It's comfy. I feel good in it, but I am going to have to change out of my really cute shoes for the actual festival.

Where are you most excited to be this weekend?

I was so excited to see Lady Gaga. That was a highlight. I saw her the last time she played, and it was iconic. Also Revolve Festival—can't wait to see who shows up there!

What are some of your favorite summer trends you're excited to wear?

I love going bathing-suit shopping. I'm always hunting for the perfect one. I've been really into brands like Eres, and there's one I'm obsessed with right now that's like a knit style, Hunza G!

Do you have any fun trips planned?

I do! I spend a lot of time in the Hamptons in the summer, which is my favorite. I also have a few weddings to go to, and I love shopping for a summer wedding. Mostly, though, I just want to relax, spend time with my son, and take him to the beach. He loves a beach day.

Are there any designer collections you're loving lately?

I always love Ralph Lauren—he always nails it. I'm obsessed with Zimmermann for summer; they always deliver. And I've been dying over the new Chloé. It feels like old Chloé but fresh, very nostalgic but new. I'm absolutely obsessed.

Here are our stylish picks for Emma Roberts's summer vibe:

Lovers and Friends Laura Maxi Dress $160 SHOP NOW Roberts was wearing this semi-sheer maxi dress when we met with her, and it was so chic on her.

Hunza G Domino One Piece $255 SHOP NOW The cult-favorite one-piece in a pastel mermaid shade—perfect for this Aquamarine alum.

ZIMMERMANN Gleam Leather Sandals $550 SHOP NOW Since Roberts loves Zimmermann clothing, we think she'd adore the brand's sandals.

Ulla Johnson Kalila Coverup $370 SHOP NOW "Throw on and go" dresses are going to be a must for her this summer.

Eres Cassiopée Bandeau Swimsuit $455 SHOP NOW This was made for a Hamptons summer.

CHLOÉ Nama Embroidered Suede and Recycled-Mesh Sneakers $850 SHOP NOW Juggling parental duties and a busy workweek requires a pair of shoes like this.

KHAITE Lotus Small Textured-Leather Tote $2480 SHOP NOW We can just tell she needs a bag that can carry it all.

MANGO Natural Fibre Bucket Hat $46 SHOP NOW A summer hat is the vibe.

Chloé Broderie Anglaise Linen Blouse $1695 $1017 SHOP NOW Soft, romantic, and timeless—this blouse captures the "old Chloé but fresh" feel.

ZIMMERMANN Rhiannon Ruffled Silk Maxi Dress $995 SHOP NOW She would shine wearing this during a Hamptons summer.

Loeffler Randall Frank Flower Applique Heeled Sandals $375 SHOP NOW We have a feeling she'd be into statement shoes.

GRLFRND Harlow Bootcut Jeans $203 SHOP NOW Since she's a bootcut-denim girl.

Polo Ralph Lauren Oxford Long Sleeve Button Up Shirt $128 SHOP NOW We'd have her throw a sweater over this button-down during Hamptons summer nights.