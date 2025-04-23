Emma Roberts on the Denim Trend She's Reviving and Her Secret to Surviving Boots All Day
While attending Revolve Festival, Roberts spilled the tea on festival fashion, personal style, and her favorite brands.
Emma Roberts has been going to Coachella for over a decade, and this year, she's leaning into nostalgia more than ever. While attending the ultra-VIP Revolve Festival, the actress and style muse opened up about her approach to festival fashion—including the trend she's officially bringing back for 2025. Hint: It's equal parts practical and iconic. From her floaty sheer dress to a surprising loyalty to boots (despite the inevitable Band-Aids), Roberts has mastered the art of dressing for a long day in the desert without sacrificing style.
In a quick chat between sets and selfies, she let us in on her favorite summer designers, her secret to surviving festival footwear, and the retro denim silhouette she's currently into. Whether she's channeling Aquamarine energy or packing for a weekend in the Hamptons, Roberts proves she has her fashion priorities in order: comfort, confidence, and just the right amount of sparkle.
Are you a Coachella weekend one or weekend two person?
Coachella weekend one all the way. It's the best. I love Coachella—I've been coming for like 10 years. Now, it's so nostalgic for me that I get excited for the nostalgia alone.
Do you prefer sneakers, boots, or heels for a festival?
Boots all the way. I did wake up this morning having to put Band-Aids on my feet, so I think sneakers are probably the smarter choice, but I always end up in a boot.
What trend are you bringing back this Coachella season?
Bell-bottom jeans! I love a '70s vibe. I'm very into that silhouette right now.
What festival fashion do you like to avoid?
Honestly, one of my favorite things about festivals is people-watching—everyone is just doing their own thing and really expressing themselves. I don't want to hate on anyone's vibe!
Is there anything you've worn that you ended up regretting?
Oh, totally. I've had some Coachella misses—like unflattering shorts and risky bathing-suit situations. I'd say [to] make sure your denim shorts aren't too tight. I've made that mistake, and it was very uncomfortable.
Of the iconic characters you've played, which one are you channeling this season?
I'm definitely channeling Aquamarine vibes. I'm having an Aquamarine summer.
What's been your favorite look you've worn this weekend so far?
I'd have to say the sheer look I wore from Lovers and Friends. It's comfy. I feel good in it, but I am going to have to change out of my really cute shoes for the actual festival.
Where are you most excited to be this weekend?
I was so excited to see Lady Gaga. That was a highlight. I saw her the last time she played, and it was iconic. Also Revolve Festival—can't wait to see who shows up there!
What are some of your favorite summer trends you're excited to wear?
I love going bathing-suit shopping. I'm always hunting for the perfect one. I've been really into brands like Eres, and there's one I'm obsessed with right now that's like a knit style, Hunza G!
Do you have any fun trips planned?
I do! I spend a lot of time in the Hamptons in the summer, which is my favorite. I also have a few weddings to go to, and I love shopping for a summer wedding. Mostly, though, I just want to relax, spend time with my son, and take him to the beach. He loves a beach day.
Are there any designer collections you're loving lately?
I always love Ralph Lauren—he always nails it. I'm obsessed with Zimmermann for summer; they always deliver. And I've been dying over the new Chloé. It feels like old Chloé but fresh, very nostalgic but new. I'm absolutely obsessed.
Here are our stylish picks for Emma Roberts's summer vibe:
Roberts was wearing this semi-sheer maxi dress when we met with her, and it was so chic on her.
The cult-favorite one-piece in a pastel mermaid shade—perfect for this Aquamarine alum.
Since Roberts loves Zimmermann clothing, we think she'd adore the brand's sandals.
Juggling parental duties and a busy workweek requires a pair of shoes like this.
Soft, romantic, and timeless—this blouse captures the "old Chloé but fresh" feel.
We have a feeling she'd be into statement shoes.
We'd have her throw a sweater over this button-down during Hamptons summer nights.
Sierra Mayhew is a fashion editor at Who What Wear, bringing a decade of industry experience to the editorial team. Since joining in 2021, she has made her mark by blending luxury and accessible fashion, decoding runway trends, and curating must-have shopping lists. Before joining Who What Wear, Sierra sharpened her skills at Harper's Bazaar and Elle, with bylines in Bazaar.com and collaborated with iconic brands such as Gucci and Ferragamo. A graduate of the University of Notre Dame, Sierra translates editorial expertise into viral social content, making fashion engaging for a new generation. Her unique perspective is rooted in her love for travel, music, and discovering the hidden gems that make New York City a constant source of inspiration.
-
High Sport's Viral Candy-Cane Pants and 8 More Non-Basic Bottoms to Buy This Summer
Jump right in.
By Nikki Chwatt
-
Spotted on Hailey Bieber: The Chicest Shoe Trend to Wear With Pedal Pushers This Summer
Period.
By Eliza Huber
-
Yes, Jelly Sandals Are In, But There's Only One Color Stylish Women Are Wearing Them In
It's not red.
By Nikki Chwatt
-
6 Celebrities I'd Really Like to Go Shopping With
First stop: The Row.
By Allyson Payer
-
It's Spreading: Every Day, Another Chic L.A. Fashion Person Is Seen Wearing This Black-Pant Trend With Ballet Flats
French women also approve.
By Eliza Huber
-
The Inaugural Go Sports Issue
Introducing our quarterly sports x fashion hub. First up: A deep dive into women's basketball style ahead of the 2025 WNBA season.
By Who What Wear
-
In Case You Haven't Noticed, Everyone and Their Mother Is Wearing This Expensive-Looking Jacket
Rightfully so.
By Nikki Chwatt
-
Hailey Van Lith Went Pro in Custom Coach, the Official Handbag Sponsor of the WNBA
Details inside.
By Eliza Huber