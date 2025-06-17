It Girls Are Bringing Back Every Millennial's Favorite "Dated" Basic to Wear With Leggings and Elastic-Waist Pants

Truth be told, I don't love calling basics "dated." It could easily be argued that the whole point of basics is that they're timeless and versatile as opposed to seasonal trends. Well, I hate to be the bearer of bad news, but as someone who has worked in fashion for over a decade, I can confirm that basics do, in fact, cycle in and out of style. It doesn't happen as quickly as with trendier items, but it does happen. And the item I've noticed starting to cycle back in is one that's long been beloved by millennials—myself included. That "dated" basic is a classic denim jacket, and it was just worn by A-list It girls Gigi Hadid and Kaia Gerber to elevate their casual pants while out and about in NYC.

In recent seasons, casual jacket trends have included barn jackets, leather bombers, and windbreakers. When I say classic denim jackets, I'm referring to the trucker-style ones with the buttoned chest pockets, buttons at the wrists, a banded hem, and a collar. This style had fallen by the wayside, but I think we're due for a comeback, as we're all reminded of the fact that they're the perfect thing to wear with leggings like Gerber just did, pull-on pants like Hadid just did, and a slew of other casual items. As you'll see below, they instantly elevated their respective casual outfits. And the good news is that most of us still own at least one. (I admittedly have an entire rack of no less than 10 of them left over from the last time they were cool.) But in case you're in the market for a fresh one, keep scrolling to shop my picks and to see the It-girl styling inspiration I've been rambling about.

(Image credit: Aeon/GC Images/Getty Images)

On Gigi Hadid: Levi's jacket; Alaïa Fishnet Ballet Flats ($950)

(Image credit: Backgrid)

On Kaia Gerber: Bleusalt The Kaia Pants ($105); On sneakers

Shop Classic Denim Jackets