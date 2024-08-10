I'm Obsessed With Scandi Style—These 7 Chic Trends Are Taking Off in Copenhagen
Although it isn't one of the big four fashion weeks, Copenhagen is certainly one of my favourites. A little more low-key than the events that follow in September, Copenhagen's energy has always been more relaxed, more playful and honestly? So much more wearable.
With brands including Sinéad O'Dwyer, Rotate and OpéraSport showcasing their latest collections on the runways, inspiration and energy buzzed through the city this week. Although the autumn season really kicks in a little later, Copehagen provides the pre-cursor, giving hints as to what is going to hit the big time in a month or so.
Copenhagen's runway shows always attract a supremely stylish crowd thanks to the many cult contemporary brands the city has cultivated over the years. And what's exiting about the aesthetic is that they do both minimalism and maximalism with equal ease, so no matter where your personal style sits on the spectrum, you'll find inspiration wherever you look. Street style photos have been streaming in all week and I've spent hours combing through them in fascination. To discover the looks, details and items I spotted over and over again, read on to discover the 7 street style trends that were all over Copenhagen Fashion Week.
7 STREET STYLE TRENDS FROM COPENHAGEN FASHION WEEK AUGUST 2024
1. LEOPARD LOVE
Style Notes: Leopard print has been coming through on the runways for a few seasons now and the trend is continuing to bubble up for autumn. This season the style set is layering it into their looks in a low-key way—mixing it with other prints and styling it with bold shades as a pretty addition to their outfits—rather than the main event.
SHOP THE LEOPARD PRINT TREND:
2. STRONG SHOULDERS
Style Notes: Favouring a strong silhouette, the Danish style crowd opted for a dramatic form, selecting shoulder padded blazers to complete their looks. Some styled their blazers with matching trousers, whilst others layered them over silky dresses. Every single one of them looked chic.
SHOP THE STRONG SHOULDERS TREND:
I always come back to The Frankie Shop for their excellent blazer selection.
3. HEAD-TO-TOE BURGUNDY
Style Notes: Burgundy is set to be one of autumn's biggest colour trends and the style set are experimenting with the tone early this year. Rather than mixing it into their looks in more subtle ways, this week Copenhagen's most stylish embraced the crimson shade in all of its glory—styling head-to-toe ruby looks.
SHOP THE BURGUNDY TREND:
4. MESH MOMENT
Style Notes: See through, transparent, and semi-sheer style was all over the cities streets this week. Layered over underwear or worn on top of simple slips, the mesh clothing trend is a new-season favourite that I can't ignore.
SHOP THE MESH TREND:
5. HAUTE HEADSCARFS
Style Notes: The headscarf accessory trend has been on the up this summer, and the fashion crowd is embracing it in all of its glory this week. From simple, monochrome colours to vivid, summery shades, this underrated trend added an elegant energy to so many street style looks.
SHOP THE HEADSCARF TREND:
Tie this around your hair or loop it around your neck.
This simple black and white style is so easy to style with your wider wardrobe.
6. FOLKSY FABRICS
Style Notes: Whilst I'm used to seeing this trend on sandy beaches during the summer, Copenhagen's style set are giving the trend a city-worthy look right now. From pretty dresses to elegant tops, this warm-weather trend is set to continue well into the autumn months this year.
SHOP THE CROCHET TREND:
Layer this over a bikini or style on its own.
7. LUXE LACE
Style Notes: Lace fashion is coming through as a major trend this season and stylish people have been working it into their wardrobes at pace. Light, feminine, and decidedly cool the trend felt perfectly on home on Copenhagen's chic streets.
SHOP THE LACE TREND:
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer. Having worked in the fashion industry since her time at university—where she obtained a BA in Journalism from University of the Arts London, Natalie's experience spans journalistic and styling roles. In the early stages of her career Natalie predominately worked on editorial shoots for fashion publications such as British Vogue, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK, before moving into journalism roles.
On completion of her degree she interned in the editorial team at British Vogue and later went on to freelance for the publication. Here, she developed her interest in reporting on the latest fashion news and trends. Inspired by the dynamic nature of the industry, Natalie went on to write for other lifestyle and fashion brands and publications before taking on the role as News Writer for Who What Wear.
With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Focusing on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion, Natalie reports on a daily basis, ensuring that she remains ahead of the trends. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.
