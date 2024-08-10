I'm Obsessed With Scandi Style—These 7 Chic Trends Are Taking Off in Copenhagen

Although it isn't one of the big four fashion weeks, Copenhagen is certainly one of my favourites. A little more low-key than the events that follow in September, Copenhagen's energy has always been more relaxed, more playful and honestly? So much more wearable.

With brands including Sinéad O'Dwyer, Rotate and OpéraSport showcasing their latest collections on the runways, inspiration and energy buzzed through the city this week. Although the autumn season really kicks in a little later, Copehagen provides the pre-cursor, giving hints as to what is going to hit the big time in a month or so.

Copenhagen's runway shows always attract a supremely stylish crowd thanks to the many cult contemporary brands the city has cultivated over the years. And what's exiting about the aesthetic is that they do both minimalism and maximalism with equal ease, so no matter where your personal style sits on the spectrum, you'll find inspiration wherever you look. Street style photos have been streaming in all week and I've spent hours combing through them in fascination. To discover the looks, details and items I spotted over and over again, read on to discover the 7 street style trends that were all over Copenhagen Fashion Week.

7 STREET STYLE TRENDS FROM COPENHAGEN FASHION WEEK AUGUST 2024

1. LEOPARD LOVE

Style Notes: Leopard print has been coming through on the runways for a few seasons now and the trend is continuing to bubble up for autumn. This season the style set is layering it into their looks in a low-key way—mixing it with other prints and styling it with bold shades as a pretty addition to their outfits—rather than the main event.

SHOP THE LEOPARD PRINT TREND:

Ganni Leopard Printed Izey Jeans £235 SHOP NOW Ganni's leopard print jeans are a fashion persons favourites.

Mango Leopard Stitch Top £30 SHOP NOW Layer this underneath a leather jacket or style on its own.

Jeffrey Campbell Aurora Flats £128 SHOP NOW These also come in 17 other shades.

2. STRONG SHOULDERS

Style Notes: Favouring a strong silhouette, the Danish style crowd opted for a dramatic form, selecting shoulder padded blazers to complete their looks. Some styled their blazers with matching trousers, whilst others layered them over silky dresses. Every single one of them looked chic.

SHOP THE STRONG SHOULDERS TREND:

The Frankie Shop Jun Blazer £249 SHOP NOW I always come back to The Frankie Shop for their excellent blazer selection.

Acne Studios Woven Blazer £750 SHOP NOW The wool design ensures added insulation.

Yomi Wool And Cashmere Blazer £590 £345 SHOP NOW Shop this whilst it's on sale.

3. HEAD-TO-TOE BURGUNDY

Style Notes: Burgundy is set to be one of autumn's biggest colour trends and the style set are experimenting with the tone early this year. Rather than mixing it into their looks in more subtle ways, this week Copenhagen's most stylish embraced the crimson shade in all of its glory—styling head-to-toe ruby looks.

SHOP THE BURGUNDY TREND:

H&M Rib-Knit Bandeau Dress £28 SHOP NOW This comes in sizes XXS to 4XL

& Other Stories Satin Midi Skirt £67 SHOP NOW Style with knee boots or wear with ballet flats.

Staud Canal Merino Wool Turtleneck Top £285 SHOP NOW The tie-detailed turtleneck adds an elevated edge.

4. MESH MOMENT

Style Notes: See through, transparent, and semi-sheer style was all over the cities streets this week. Layered over underwear or worn on top of simple slips, the mesh clothing trend is a new-season favourite that I can't ignore.

SHOP THE MESH TREND:

NA-KD Round Neck Fitted Mesh Top £20 SHOP NOW Style with a silky skirt or wear with low-rise jeans.

Coperni Asymmetric Draped Mesh Dress £660 £329 SHOP NOW Shop this chic dress whilst it's on sale.

Reformation Brenta Dress £248 SHOP NOW Layer on the jewels or style on its own.

5. HAUTE HEADSCARFS

Style Notes: The headscarf accessory trend has been on the up this summer, and the fashion crowd is embracing it in all of its glory this week. From simple, monochrome colours to vivid, summery shades, this underrated trend added an elegant energy to so many street style looks.

SHOP THE HEADSCARF TREND:

Rejina Pyo Sandy Headscarf Organic Cotton Cream £125 SHOP NOW Tie this around your hair or loop it around your neck.

Mango Bicolour Printed Scarf £13 SHOP NOW This simple black and white style is so easy to style with your wider wardrobe.

Rise & Fall Silk Bandana £55 SHOP NOW This also comes in three other shades.

6. FOLKSY FABRICS

Style Notes: Whilst I'm used to seeing this trend on sandy beaches during the summer, Copenhagen's style set are giving the trend a city-worthy look right now. From pretty dresses to elegant tops, this warm-weather trend is set to continue well into the autumn months this year.

SHOP THE CROCHET TREND:

Massimo Dutti Crochet Top £90 SHOP NOW The boat neck cut gives this an elegant energy.

Peppermayo Crochet Mini Dress £64 SHOP NOW This also comes in black

Faithfull Torcello Striped Crocheted Cotton Maxi Dress £389 £234 SHOP NOW Layer this over a bikini or style on its own.

7. LUXE LACE

Style Notes: Lace fashion is coming through as a major trend this season and stylish people have been working it into their wardrobes at pace. Light, feminine, and decidedly cool the trend felt perfectly on home on Copenhagen's chic streets.

SHOP THE LACE TREND:

Reformation Declan Knit Dress £178 SHOP NOW Style a bodysuit underneath or wear with a simple bra and underwear.

Stradivarius Long Lace Layered Skirt £30 SHOP NOW This also comes in black