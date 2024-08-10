I'm Obsessed With Scandi Style—These 7 Chic Trends Are Taking Off in Copenhagen

Although it isn't one of the big four fashion weeks, Copenhagen is certainly one of my favourites. A little more low-key than the events that follow in September, Copenhagen's energy has always been more relaxed, more playful and honestly? So much more wearable.

With brands including Sinéad O'Dwyer, Rotate and OpéraSport showcasing their latest collections on the runways, inspiration and energy buzzed through the city this week. Although the autumn season really kicks in a little later, Copehagen provides the pre-cursor, giving hints as to what is going to hit the big time in a month or so.

Copenhagen's runway shows always attract a supremely stylish crowd thanks to the many cult contemporary brands the city has cultivated over the years. And what's exiting about the aesthetic is that they do both minimalism and maximalism with equal ease, so no matter where your personal style sits on the spectrum, you'll find inspiration wherever you look. Street style photos have been streaming in all week and I've spent hours combing through them in fascination. To discover the looks, details and items I spotted over and over again, read on to discover the 7 street style trends that were all over Copenhagen Fashion Week.

1. LEOPARD LOVE

Style Notes: Leopard print has been coming through on the runways for a few seasons now and the trend is continuing to bubble up for autumn. This season the style set is layering it into their looks in a low-key way—mixing it with other prints and styling it with bold shades as a pretty addition to their outfits—rather than the main event.

Copenhagen Fashion Week Street Style Leopard Print

(Image credit: The Style Stalker)

Copenhagen Fashion Week Street Style Leopard Print

(Image credit: The Style Stalker)

Copenhagen Fashion Week Street Style Leopard Print

(Image credit: The Style Stalker)

Copenhagen Fashion Week Street Style Leopard Print

(Image credit: The Style Stalker)

SHOP THE LEOPARD PRINT TREND:

Leopard Printed Izey Jeans
Ganni
Leopard Printed Izey Jeans

Ganni's leopard print jeans are a fashion persons favourites.

Leopard Stitch Top
Mango
Leopard Stitch Top

Layer this underneath a leather jacket or style on its own.

Aurora Flats
Jeffrey Campbell
Aurora Flats

These also come in 17 other shades.

2. STRONG SHOULDERS

Style Notes: Favouring a strong silhouette, the Danish style crowd opted for a dramatic form, selecting shoulder padded blazers to complete their looks. Some styled their blazers with matching trousers, whilst others layered them over silky dresses. Every single one of them looked chic.

Copenhagen Fashion Week Street Style Strong Shoulders

(Image credit: The Style Stalker)

Copenhagen Fashion Week Street Style Strong Shoulders

(Image credit: The Style Stalker)

Copenhagen Fashion Week Street Style Strong Shoulders

(Image credit: The Style Stalker)

Copenhagen Fashion Week Street Style Strong Shoulders

(Image credit: The Style Stalker)

SHOP THE STRONG SHOULDERS TREND:

Jun Blazer - Black
The Frankie Shop
Jun Blazer

I always come back to The Frankie Shop for their excellent blazer selection.

Woven Blazer
Acne Studios
Woven Blazer

The wool design ensures added insulation.

Yomi, Wool And Cashmere Blazer
Yomi
Wool And Cashmere Blazer

Shop this whilst it's on sale.

3. HEAD-TO-TOE BURGUNDY

Style Notes: Burgundy is set to be one of autumn's biggest colour trends and the style set are experimenting with the tone early this year. Rather than mixing it into their looks in more subtle ways, this week Copenhagen's most stylish embraced the crimson shade in all of its glory—styling head-to-toe ruby looks.

Copenhagen Fashion Week Street Style Burgundy

(Image credit: The Style Stalker)

Copenhagen Fashion Week Street Style Burgundy

(Image credit: The Style Stalker)

Copenhagen Fashion Week Street Style Burgundy

(Image credit: The Style Stalker)

Copenhagen Fashion Week Street Style Burgundy

(Image credit: The Style Stalker)

SHOP THE BURGUNDY TREND:

Rib-Knit Bandeau Dress
H&M
Rib-Knit Bandeau Dress

This comes in sizes XXS to 4XL

Satin Midi Skirt
& Other Stories
Satin Midi Skirt

Style with knee boots or wear with ballet flats.

Canal Merino Wool Turtleneck Top
Staud
Canal Merino Wool Turtleneck Top

The tie-detailed turtleneck adds an elevated edge.

4. MESH MOMENT

Style Notes: See through, transparent, and semi-sheer style was all over the cities streets this week. Layered over underwear or worn on top of simple slips, the mesh clothing trend is a new-season favourite that I can't ignore.

Copenhagen Fashion Week Street Style Mesh

(Image credit: The Style Stalker)

Copenhagen Fashion Week Street Style Mesh

(Image credit: The Style Stalker)

Copenhagen Fashion Week Street Style Mesh

(Image credit: The Style Stalker)

Copenhagen Fashion Week Street Style Mesh

(Image credit: The Style Stalker)

SHOP THE MESH TREND:

NA-KD, Round Neck Fitted Mesh Top
NA-KD
Round Neck Fitted Mesh Top

Style with a silky skirt or wear with low-rise jeans.

Asymmetric Draped Mesh Dress
Coperni
Asymmetric Draped Mesh Dress

Shop this chic dress whilst it's on sale.

mesh dress
Reformation
Brenta Dress

Layer on the jewels or style on its own.

5. HAUTE HEADSCARFS

Style Notes: The headscarf accessory trend has been on the up this summer, and the fashion crowd is embracing it in all of its glory this week. From simple, monochrome colours to vivid, summery shades, this underrated trend added an elegant energy to so many street style looks.

Copenhagen Fashion Week Street Style Headscarfs

(Image credit: The Style Stalker)

Copenhagen Fashion Week Street Style Headscarfs

(Image credit: The Style Stalker)

Copenhagen Fashion Week Street Style Headscarfs

(Image credit: The Style Stalker)

Copenhagen Fashion Week Street Style Headscarfs

(Image credit: The Style Stalker)

SHOP THE HEADSCARF TREND:

Sandy Headscarf Organic Cotton Cream
Rejina Pyo
Sandy Headscarf Organic Cotton Cream

Tie this around your hair or loop it around your neck.

Bicolour Printed Scarf
Mango
Bicolour Printed Scarf

This simple black and white style is so easy to style with your wider wardrobe.

Silk Bandana
Rise & Fall
Silk Bandana

This also comes in three other shades.

6. FOLKSY FABRICS

Style Notes: Whilst I'm used to seeing this trend on sandy beaches during the summer, Copenhagen's style set are giving the trend a city-worthy look right now. From pretty dresses to elegant tops, this warm-weather trend is set to continue well into the autumn months this year.

Copenhagen Fashion Week Street Style Crochet

(Image credit: The Style Stalker)

Copenhagen Fashion Week Street Style Crochet

(Image credit: The Style Stalker)

Copenhagen Fashion Week Street Style Crochet

(Image credit: The Style Stalker)

Copenhagen Fashion Week Street Style Crochet

(Image credit: The Style Stalker)

SHOP THE CROCHET TREND:

Massimo Dutti, Crochet Top
Massimo Dutti
Crochet Top

The boat neck cut gives this an elegant energy.

Down for the Ride Crochet Mini Dress - Ivory
Peppermayo
Crochet Mini Dress

This also comes in black

+ Net Sustain Torcello Striped Crocheted Cotton Maxi Dress
Faithfull
Torcello Striped Crocheted Cotton Maxi Dress

Layer this over a bikini or style on its own.

7. LUXE LACE

Style Notes: Lace fashion is coming through as a major trend this season and stylish people have been working it into their wardrobes at pace. Light, feminine, and decidedly cool the trend felt perfectly on home on Copenhagen's chic streets.

Copenhagen Fashion Week Street Style lace

(Image credit: The Style Stalker)

Copenhagen Fashion Week Street Style lace

(Image credit: The Style Stalker)

Copenhagen Fashion Week Street Style lace

(Image credit: The Style Stalker)

Copenhagen Fashion Week Street Style lace

(Image credit: The Style Stalker)

SHOP THE LACE TREND:

Declan Knit Dress
Reformation
Declan Knit Dress

Style a bodysuit underneath or wear with a simple bra and underwear.

lace skirt
Stradivarius
Long Lace Layered Skirt

This also comes in black

Tacita Tank Top
Rouje
Tacita Tank Top

This pretty top is an easy way to add a playful edge to your summer styling.

