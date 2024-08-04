Sophie Habboo's Wardrobe Is a Masterclass in Style—9 Key Pieces You'll Find on Her Wish List This Summer

Whether you know her as a podcast host, brand ambassador or social media star in her own right, Sophie Habboo will likely be on your radar. Take a cursory scroll through her Instagram feed and in amongst the red carpet moments and travel inspo you'll find an effortless mix of chic outfit combinations, great accessories and a penchant for homegrown brands. Who better then, to ask for tips on what to wear this summer than a widely-travelled fashion lover with a well-curated wardrobe to match? So, with the last few months of the season upon us, Sophie shares her expert shopping picks with some of her holiday-styling wisdom. Keep scrolling to see her nine key buys for summer 2024.

"Summer in London has to be all about easy dressing because it gets so hot when you're always on the go," notes Habboo. "Super simple, timeless pieces in airy linen and cotton are my go-tos, and I love a great fitting tank top or bodysuit with a pretty silk skirt, or amazing vintage denim with a boot because, let's face it, London can be quite dirty in the Summer! Accessories can really change the game for summer styling, so hats, colourful bags, and fun jewellery always get airtime, and for summer evenings I love a slinky dress, because they're always effortless but still say 'I've tried'! I find that holidays are always the best chance to really explore your sense of style if you want to feel like yourself but slightly more elevated—it's perfect opportunity to have fun with different looks you wouldn't get away with the rest of the year."

1. Summer Denim

Style Notes: Yes, you can still wear denim all year round, but lighter washes and cuts will make all the difference when the temperatures rise. “Invest in good vintage denim shorts or light wash jeans and get them tailored to fit perfectly—you'll never go back!” Advises Habbo. “Levis are always great, but Agolde or Mother Denim make amazing clothes too. Buy them once, have them altered to fit you, and you'll wear them forever."

Shop Denim:

The Hustler Ankle Fray - Fairest of Them All
MOTHER
The Hustler Ankle Fray

Just the right length to draw attention to your shoes too.

Parker Long Clean Denim Shorts
AGOLDE
Parker Long Clean Denim Shorts

Just add a bikini top and oversized shirt.

Levi's 724 High Rise Jeans, Cool Journey
Levi's
Levi's 724 High Rise Jeans, Cool Journey

The perfect light wash for warmer days.

2. The Linen Shirt

Style Notes: Linen is a classic for very good reason, and the versatility of the linen shirt means that it will be one of the hardest working pieces in your summer wardrobe. “I love a classic linen shirt for dressing up or down. They look great with denim shorts and sandals, but also chucked over a bikini straight off the beach” states Habboo.

Shop Linen Shirts:

The Boyfriend: Linen, White
With Nothing Underneath
The Boyfriend: Linen, White

A Who What Wear Wardrobe staple.

Linen-Blend Shirt
H&M
Linen-Blend Shirt

How good is this rich shade of blue?

JAMES PERSE, Linen Shirt
JAMES PERSE
Linen Shirt

Black goes with everything.

3. Summer Boots

Style Notes: Sorry flip flops, we can wear boots in summer too, and whether your plans are getting stuck into festival season or sunning yourself in the city, a good boot will go the distance. “A good summer boot (be it a cowboy boot or a biker boot that you can wear with skirts and dresses) doesn’t have feel too heavy,” suggests Habboo. “Not only are they super practical, but they feel like a cool alternative to a trainer."

Shop Boots:

Asos Design Chief Leather Biker Boots in Black
ASOS DESIGN
Chief Leather Biker Boots in Black

These look at least three times their price tag.

Cassidy Suede Cowboy Boot - Tan
Penelope Chilvers
Cassidy Suede Cowboy Boot

So good for festival season.

Bronco Suede Knee Boots
PROENZA SCHOULER
Bronco Suede Knee Boots

You'll wear these long into autumn too.

4. Statement Bikinis

Style Notes: It’s swimwear season! So make the most of the hot spells of sunshine by stripping down to complement-worthy swimwear. One piece swimsuits might be currently trending, but the appeal of the classic bikini is timeless, especially investing in bright styles that celebrate the joy of summer. “Bikinis are a must, and when you spend a little more money on them, you really notice a difference," recommends Habboo. "My favourites are fun brands like Triangl, Hunza G and Oceanus."

Shop Bikinis:

Womens Hunza G Multi Striped Nadine Bikini | Harrods Uk
Hunza G
Womens Hunza G Multi Striped Nadine Bikini

No under-wiring or thick seams for more comfortable wear.

Freya - Siera
Triangl
Freya - Siera

Imagine how good this looks with a tan.

Nixie Luxury Bikini Top - Elevate Your Beach Style
Oceanus
Nixie Luxury Bikini Top

The sunshine yellow! The pretty detailing! Oceanus bikinis are unmatched.

5. Lounge Shorts

Style Notes: With bare-legged season upon us, shorts are the easiest option for casual outfits that are as functional as they are fashionable. Tailored shorts are a great option for the office, but jersey and boxer shorts are the fashion girls style of choice for an effortless outfit you can pull together in five minutes. "I've been relying on cool boxer style shorts lately," says Habboo. "They're so comfy and easy to wear, especially when it's hot, and these days you can get away with them as day-to-day wear!"

Shop Shorts:

Anthropologie, Stripe Boxer Shorts
Anthropologie
Stripe Boxer Shorts

Loungewear you can wear outside too.

ALAÏA, Striped Cotton-Poplin Shorts
ALAÏA
Striped Cotton-Poplin Shorts

Alaïa have taken the trend to luxe new heights.

Candy Drop Embroidered Stretch Organic Cotton-Jersey Shorts
SPORTY & RICH
Candy Drop Embroidered Stretch Organic Cotton-Jersey Shorts

Your off-duty uniform needs these comfy shorts.

6. The Black Summer Dress

⁠Style Notes: Is there a more versatile piece than the little black dress? From parties to workwear, winter laying to summer holidays, this timeless number can transform with the right accessories. "A summer LBD like a silk slip dress or a short number that isn't too hot works on repeat for different events," adds Habboo. "Magda Butrym and Olivia Von Halle are brands that are a real go-to for me for the perfect dress. They are investment pieces, but you will always feel amazing in them."

Shop Little Black Dresses:

Reformation, Citron Linen Dress
Reformation
Citron Linen Dress

BRB, copying this entire look.

Floral-Appliqué Cut-Out Minidress
Magda Butrym
Floral-Appliqué Cut-Out Minidress

A special occasion dress well worth showing off.

Zoya Black Fringed Slip Dress in Silk Satin
Olivia von Halle
Zoya Black Fringed Slip Dress in Silk Satin

For the evenings you want to slip into something truly spectacular.

7. Sandals and Mules

Style Notes: Don't fancy summer boots? Look for open shoes with a demi-heel to add a little extra polish to your warm-weather outfits. "I opt for heeled mules on the nights when you want something dressier than a sandal but not a full heel, and barely-there sandals for the evenings when you cannot be bothered with heels but still need something elegant."

Shop Sandals and Mules:

Dimitra Embellished Leather Sandals
ANCIENT GREEK SANDALS
Dimitra Embellished Leather Sandals

These will never go out of style.

Toteme, The Minimalist 40 Suede Mules
Toteme
The Minimalist 40 Suede Mules

These are 10/10 perfection, no notes.

Patent Triangle-Heel Wedge Mules
Charles & Keith
Patent Triangle-Heel Wedge Mules

Bravo Charles & Keith! A fashion-forward shoe for under £100.

8. Crochet

Style Notes: Fans of the crochet renaissance will be happy to see that we're still wearing hand woven and intricately crafted pieces well into 2024 too. Shirts, shorts, dresses, hats and even bags—the more artisanal the look, the better. "Im still loving crochet this year," states Habboo. "Pretty crochet dresses or skirts are so easy to dress up and down, and they work just as well at a bar as they do the beach!"

Shop Crochet:

Lia Cropped Bow-Embellished Scalloped Crocheted Cotton Top
RIXO
Lia Cropped Bow-Embellished Scalloped Crocheted Cotton Top

Perfect to wear with denim shorts.

Crochet Circle Skirt
Whistles
Crochet Circle Skirt

Beautiful on its own, even better as a full co-ord.

Miu Miu Miu Crochet Strp S Ld42
MIU MIU
Crochet Strp S Ld42

Everyone is talking about Miu Miu bags RN.

9. Gold Jewellery

Style Notes: The final finishing touch? "Good gold jewellery to layer up when your outfit is simple" advises Habboo. Everyday hoops, chunky bracelets and stackable chains are the fashion crowd's favourite way to accessorise, and the right pieces can help even a plain white tee easily transition from day to night.

Shop Gold Jewellery:

Lucy Williams Entwine Ridge Hoop Earrings
Missoma
Lucy Williams Entwine Ridge Hoop Earrings

You can't go wrong with chunky hoops.

The Birth of Venus Gold-Plated and Cord Necklace
THE YSSO
The Birth of Venus Gold-Plated and Cord Necklace

The YSSO are experts in statement jewellery with sophisticated edge.

Personalised Year Bracelet 18ct Gold Plate
Daisy London
Personalised Year Bracelet 18ct Gold Plate

Daisy are a must for personalised pieces that won't break the bank.

