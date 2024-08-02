The Fresh-Looking Shorts Trend Elegant Women Are Wearing with Ballet Flats and Low Heels
There's still life in this summer yet, as the last week of truly glorious weather has proved. This, however, poses a conundrum—just as I was gearing up to embrace autumn, now I find myself wanting (and needing) to wear summery pieces again. It seems like the rest of the industry is sharing the same sentiment as, this week alone, I've seen so many people wearing and searching on Google for shorts again. Specifically white denim shorts.
Brighter than their blue counterparts, the white denim shorts trend contributes a fresher and more polished energy to a warm-weather outfit. Pairing well with black accessories such as a sleek leather belt or shoulder bag, as well as bolder statement pieces, white denim shorts are akin to a blank canvas—something you can style however you see fit.
Cropping up across high street and designer brands this summer, white denim shorts have officially moved into the mainstream. Already a staple in so many influencer wardrobe rotations, scroll on to discover how the style set are wearing white denim shorts now, and shop our edit of the best styles.
HOW FASHION PEOPLE ARE WEARING WHITE DENIM SHORTS
1. WHITE DENIM SHORTS + WHITE SHIRT
Style Notes: Nothing screams summer time like an all-white ensemble, and a crisp white shirt and denim shorts pairing is one of my favourite combinations out there. Layer up with sleek accessories for an ultra-polished silhouette.
SHOP THE LOOK:
These sold out at lightening speed in the black. I know it'll happen again with this pair.
2. WHITE DENIM SHORTS + LOGO TANK TOP
Style Notes: The logo tank top trend is taking off this summer. Offering an elevated tank on a classic summer tank, this new-season trend pairs perfectly with white cut off shorts. To give your look a polished effect layer on a blazer and shop a chic mesh flat to tap into another major summer trend.
SHOP THE LOOK:
A chic black blazer such as this will live in your wardrobe for a very, very long time.
3. WHITE DENIM SHORTS + BOXY BLAZER
Style Notes: A boxy blazer is a capsule wardrobe staple. Offering an easy way to smarten up your daily style, when ever I'm in need of a layer to pair with my denim shorts, this is always item I reach for.
4. WHITE DENIM SHORTS + LINEN SHIRT
Style Notes: Play with textures and choose a light linen layer to pair with white denim shorts. Adding an interesting element to your casual look, a linen layer will ensure breathability and a relaxed effect—as well as lasting comfort on a hot summer's day.
SHOP THE LOOK:
SHOP OUR OTHER FAVOURITE WHITE DENIM SHORTS HERE:
