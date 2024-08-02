The Fresh-Looking Shorts Trend Elegant Women Are Wearing with Ballet Flats and Low Heels

There's still life in this summer yet, as the last week of truly glorious weather has proved. This, however, poses a conundrum—just as I was gearing up to embrace autumn, now I find myself wanting (and needing) to wear summery pieces again. It seems like the rest of the industry is sharing the same sentiment as, this week alone, I've seen so many people wearing and searching on Google for shorts again. Specifically white denim shorts.

Brighter than their blue counterparts, the white denim shorts trend contributes a fresher and more polished energy to a warm-weather outfit. Pairing well with black accessories such as a sleek leather belt or shoulder bag, as well as bolder statement pieces, white denim shorts are akin to a blank canvas—something you can style however you see fit.

Cropping up across high street and designer brands this summer, white denim shorts have officially moved into the mainstream. Already a staple in so many influencer wardrobe rotations, scroll on to discover how the style set are wearing white denim shorts now, and shop our edit of the best styles.

HOW FASHION PEOPLE ARE WEARING WHITE DENIM SHORTS

1. WHITE DENIM SHORTS + WHITE SHIRT

Style Notes: Nothing screams summer time like an all-white ensemble, and a crisp white shirt and denim shorts pairing is one of my favourite combinations out there. Layer up with sleek accessories for an ultra-polished silhouette.

SHOP THE LOOK:

H&M Linen-Blend Shirt £19 SHOP NOW Every great wardrobe starts with a white button down.

Arket Leather Belt £57 SHOP NOW A surefire way to make your outfit look pulled together.

Reformation Raye Mid Rise Denim Jorts £148 SHOP NOW The jorts trend is on the rise this summer.

MANGO Kitten Heel Sandals £36 SHOP NOW These sold out at lightening speed in the black. I know it'll happen again with this pair.

2. WHITE DENIM SHORTS + LOGO TANK TOP

Style Notes: The logo tank top trend is taking off this summer. Offering an elevated tank on a classic summer tank, this new-season trend pairs perfectly with white cut off shorts. To give your look a polished effect layer on a blazer and shop a chic mesh flat to tap into another major summer trend.

SHOP THE LOOK:

Loewe Cropped Anagram Tank Top in Cotton £295 SHOP NOW The logo detailing is subtle yet impactful.

M&S Collection Tailored Single Breasted Blazer £69 SHOP NOW A chic black blazer such as this will live in your wardrobe for a very, very long time.

Abercrombie & Fitch High Rise Dad Short £60 SHOP NOW Style with sandals or wear with a ballet flat.

Reformation Britt Ballet Flat £268 SHOP NOW These are destined to sell out.

3. WHITE DENIM SHORTS + BOXY BLAZER

Style Notes: A boxy blazer is a capsule wardrobe staple. Offering an easy way to smarten up your daily style, when ever I'm in need of a layer to pair with my denim shorts, this is always item I reach for.

& Other Stories Single-Breasted Blazer £165 SHOP NOW This also comes in pink and black.

MANGO Shopper Bag With Buckle £50 SHOP NOW This shoulder bag looks so much more expensive than it actually is.

Marks & Spencer Denim High Waisted Mom Shorts £30 SHOP NOW These also come in black and two shades of blue.

Rixo Ciervo Sandals £215 SHOP NOW Style with a flowing skirt or wear with white denim shorts.

4. WHITE DENIM SHORTS + LINEN SHIRT

Style Notes: Play with textures and choose a light linen layer to pair with white denim shorts. Adding an interesting element to your casual look, a linen layer will ensure breathability and a relaxed effect—as well as lasting comfort on a hot summer's day.

SHOP THE LOOK:

Marks & Spencer Pure Linen Collared Relaxed Shirt £35 SHOP NOW This comes in sizes 6—24.

Prada Symbole Sunglasses £370 SHOP NOW Tortoiseshell sunglasses never go out of style.

Slverlake Mica Frayed Denim Shorts £270 SHOP NOW These cut to the knee for a polished effect.

Sezane Justine Basket £220 SHOP NOW This is large enough to stow all of your daily essentials.

SHOP OUR OTHER FAVOURITE WHITE DENIM SHORTS HERE:

Agolde Parker Long Clean Denim Shorts £180 SHOP NOW The subtle distressing gives these a relaxed feel.

Frame Easy Denim Shorts £180 SHOP NOW I always come back to Frame for their inimitable denim.

Mother Denim Snacks Shorts £158 SHOP NOW These feature a high-rise cut and a long 9-inch inseam.

H&M Mom Ultra High Denim Shorts £22 SHOP NOW These come in sizes 4—30.