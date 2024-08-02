The Fresh-Looking Shorts Trend Elegant Women Are Wearing with Ballet Flats and Low Heels

There's still life in this summer yet, as the last week of truly glorious weather has proved. This, however, poses a conundrum—just as I was gearing up to embrace autumn, now I find myself wanting (and needing) to wear summery pieces again. It seems like the rest of the industry is sharing the same sentiment as, this week alone, I've seen so many people wearing and searching on Google for shorts again. Specifically white denim shorts.

Brighter than their blue counterparts, the white denim shorts trend contributes a fresher and more polished energy to a warm-weather outfit. Pairing well with black accessories such as a sleek leather belt or shoulder bag, as well as bolder statement pieces, white denim shorts are akin to a blank canvas—something you can style however you see fit.

Cropping up across high street and designer brands this summer, white denim shorts have officially moved into the mainstream. Already a staple in so many influencer wardrobe rotations, scroll on to discover how the style set are wearing white denim shorts now, and shop our edit of the best styles.

HOW FASHION PEOPLE ARE WEARING WHITE DENIM SHORTS

1. WHITE DENIM SHORTS + WHITE SHIRT

Influencer wears white denim shorts.

(Image credit: @smythsisters)

Style Notes: Nothing screams summer time like an all-white ensemble, and a crisp white shirt and denim shorts pairing is one of my favourite combinations out there. Layer up with sleek accessories for an ultra-polished silhouette.

SHOP THE LOOK:

Linen-Blend Shirt
H&M
Linen-Blend Shirt

Every great wardrobe starts with a white button down.

Leather Belt - Black - Arket Gb
Arket
Leather Belt

A surefire way to make your outfit look pulled together.

Raye Mid Rise Denim Jorts
Reformation
Raye Mid Rise Denim Jorts

The jorts trend is on the rise this summer.

Kitten Heel Sandals
MANGO
Kitten Heel Sandals

These sold out at lightening speed in the black. I know it'll happen again with this pair.

2. WHITE DENIM SHORTS + LOGO TANK TOP

Influencer wears white denim shorts.

(Image credit: @_loissterling)

Style Notes: The logo tank top trend is taking off this summer. Offering an elevated tank on a classic summer tank, this new-season trend pairs perfectly with white cut off shorts. To give your look a polished effect layer on a blazer and shop a chic mesh flat to tap into another major summer trend.

SHOP THE LOOK:

Cropped Anagram Tank Top in Cotton
Loewe
Cropped Anagram Tank Top in Cotton

The logo detailing is subtle yet impactful.

M&S Collection, Tailored Single Breasted Blazer
M&S Collection
Tailored Single Breasted Blazer

A chic black blazer such as this will live in your wardrobe for a very, very long time.

High Rise Dad Short
Abercrombie & Fitch
High Rise Dad Short

Style with sandals or wear with a ballet flat.

Britt Ballet Flat
Reformation
Britt Ballet Flat

These are destined to sell out.

3. WHITE DENIM SHORTS + BOXY BLAZER

Influencer wears white denim shorts.

(Image credit: @deborabrosa)

Style Notes: A boxy blazer is a capsule wardrobe staple. Offering an easy way to smarten up your daily style, when ever I'm in need of a layer to pair with my denim shorts, this is always item I reach for.

Single-Breasted Blazer
& Other Stories
Single-Breasted Blazer

This also comes in pink and black.

Shopper Bag With Buckle
MANGO
Shopper Bag With Buckle

This shoulder bag looks so much more expensive than it actually is.

Denim High Waisted Mom Shorts
Marks & Spencer
Denim High Waisted Mom Shorts

These also come in black and two shades of blue.

Ciervo - Black
Rixo
Ciervo Sandals

Style with a flowing skirt or wear with white denim shorts.

4. WHITE DENIM SHORTS + LINEN SHIRT

Influencer wears white denim shorts.

(Image credit: @slipintostyle)

Style Notes: Play with textures and choose a light linen layer to pair with white denim shorts. Adding an interesting element to your casual look, a linen layer will ensure breathability and a relaxed effect—as well as lasting comfort on a hot summer's day.

SHOP THE LOOK:

Pure Linen Collared Relaxed Shirt
Marks & Spencer
Pure Linen Collared Relaxed Shirt

This comes in sizes 6—24.

Prada Symbole Sunglasses
Prada
Symbole Sunglasses

Tortoiseshell sunglasses never go out of style.

Mica Frayed Denim Shorts
Slverlake
Mica Frayed Denim Shorts

These cut to the knee for a polished effect.

bag
Sezane
Justine Basket

This is large enough to stow all of your daily essentials.

SHOP OUR OTHER FAVOURITE WHITE DENIM SHORTS HERE:

Parker Long Clean Denim Shorts
Agolde
Parker Long Clean Denim Shorts

The subtle distressing gives these a relaxed feel.

Easy Denim Shorts
Frame
Easy Denim Shorts

I always come back to Frame for their inimitable denim.

Snacks! the Yummy Bermuda Fray - Pinch of Salt
Mother Denim
Snacks Shorts

These feature a high-rise cut and a long 9-inch inseam.

Mom Ultra High Denim Shorts
H&M
Mom Ultra High Denim Shorts

These come in sizes 4—30.

Z1975 Mom Fit Shorts
ZARA
Mom Fit Shorts

Shop these before they sell out.

Explore More:
Shorts Denim Shorts
Natalie Munro
News Writer

Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer. Having worked in the fashion industry since her time at university—where she obtained a BA in Journalism from University of the Arts London, Natalie's experience spans journalistic and styling roles. In the early stages of her career Natalie predominately worked on editorial shoots for fashion publications such as British Vogue, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK, before moving into journalism roles.

On completion of her degree she interned in the editorial team at British Vogue and later went on to freelance for the publication. Here, she developed her interest in reporting on the latest fashion news and trends. Inspired by the dynamic nature of the industry, Natalie went on to write for other lifestyle and fashion brands and publications before taking on the role as News Writer for Who What Wear.

With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Focusing on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion, Natalie reports on a daily basis, ensuring that she remains ahead of the trends. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.

