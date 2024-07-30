The Anti-Denim Skirt Trend I Keep Seeing on Fashion People in Paris and Puglia

Sorry to my denim skirts, but a new skirt trend has burst into my wardrobe this season and shaken up my summer style like nothing else I own. A breath of fresh against the backdrop of serious silhouettes that crept in during the "quiet luxury" movement, the ruffle skirt trend offers a playful retort to the polished look that has come to dominate my wardrobe.

Creating a playful silhouette that's laced with an effortlessly romantic vibes, a ruffle skirt indulges in lavish layers and excess volume.

Reminiscent of the bubble skirt's voluminous shape, this trending style offers similar drama, with the added element of a boho effect.

Nodding to the rising boho trend that's been appearing on runways for the past few seasons, the ruffle skirt trend follows a similarly flowy design, utilising excess fabric to create extra motion in the garment, so it moves beautifully with you as you walk.

A new favourite offering amongst designer and high street retailers, I've spotted ruffle skirts at so many of my favourite brands. From H&M's shirred and ruffled mini, to Damson Madder's pretty chequered style, the trends is set to boom throughout the remaining summer months.

If you too are inspired to shop the chicest new-season skirt trend, read on to discover our edit of the best styles below.

SHOP OUR EDIT OF THE BEST RUFFLE SKIRTS:

H&M Smocked-Waist Tiered Skirt £13 SHOP NOW The smocking trend is taking off this summer.

Rixo Preslee Skirt £215 SHOP NOW This elegant skirt is perfect for high summer styling.

Damson Madder Olivia Ruffle Midi Skirt £85 SHOP NOW The bow embellishments adds a pretty energy to this playful skirt.

Zara Frilled Mini Skirt £26 SHOP NOW Style with flip flops or wear with mary janes.

Mango Asymmetrical Mini Skirt With Bows £36 SHOP NOW This features a drop-waist design that will elongate your torso.

Stella McCartney Asymmetric Ruffled Zebra-Print Silk Midi Skirt £1090 SHOP NOW The animal print trend is taking off this season.

Topshop Sheer Ruched Side Ruffle 90s Length Skirt in Leopard Print £32 SHOP NOW Style with knee hight boots or wear with strappy heels.