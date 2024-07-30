The Anti-Denim Skirt Trend I Keep Seeing on Fashion People in Paris and Puglia

Natalie Munro
By
published
in Features

Sorry to my denim skirts, but a new skirt trend has burst into my wardrobe this season and shaken up my summer style like nothing else I own. A breath of fresh against the backdrop of serious silhouettes that crept in during the "quiet luxury" movement, the ruffle skirt trend offers a playful retort to the polished look that has come to dominate my wardrobe.

Creating a playful silhouette that's laced with an effortlessly romantic vibes, a ruffle skirt indulges in lavish layers and excess volume.

Influencer wears a ruffle skirt.

(Image credit: @alllisonho)

Reminiscent of the bubble skirt's voluminous shape, this trending style offers similar drama, with the added element of a boho effect.

Nodding to the rising boho trend that's been appearing on runways for the past few seasons, the ruffle skirt trend follows a similarly flowy design, utilising excess fabric to create extra motion in the garment, so it moves beautifully with you as you walk.

Influencer wears a ruffle skirt.

(Image credit: @stylewithsoco)

A new favourite offering amongst designer and high street retailers, I've spotted ruffle skirts at so many of my favourite brands. From H&M's shirred and ruffled mini, to Damson Madder's pretty chequered style, the trends is set to boom throughout the remaining summer months.

Influencer wears a ruffle skirt.

(Image credit: @jeannine.roxas)

If you too are inspired to shop the chicest new-season skirt trend, read on to discover our edit of the best styles below.

SHOP OUR EDIT OF THE BEST RUFFLE SKIRTS:

Smocked-Waist Tiered Skirt
H&M
Smocked-Waist Tiered Skirt

The smocking trend is taking off this summer.

Preslee - Ditsy Cream
Rixo
Preslee Skirt

This elegant skirt is perfect for high summer styling.

This comes in sizes 6-24.
Damson Madder
Olivia Ruffle Midi Skirt

The bow embellishments adds a pretty energy to this playful skirt.

Frilled Mini Skirt
Zara
Frilled Mini Skirt

Style with flip flops or wear with mary janes.

Asymmetrical Mini Skirt With Bows
Mango
Asymmetrical Mini Skirt With Bows

This features a drop-waist design that will elongate your torso.

Asymmetric Ruffled Zebra-Print Silk Midi Skirt
Stella McCartney
Asymmetric Ruffled Zebra-Print Silk Midi Skirt

The animal print trend is taking off this season.

Topshop Sheer Ruched Side Ruffle 90s Length Skirt in Leopard Print
Topshop
Sheer Ruched Side Ruffle 90s Length Skirt in Leopard Print

Style with knee hight boots or wear with strappy heels.

Naomi Check-Print Cotton Mini Skirt
Isabel Marant Etoile
Naomi Check-Print Cotton Mini Skirt

This khaki colour palette is so easy to slip into a capsule wardrobe.

Natalie Munro
Natalie Munro
News Writer

Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer. Having worked in the fashion industry since her time at university—where she obtained a BA in Journalism from University of the Arts London, Natalie's experience spans journalistic and styling roles. In the early stages of her career Natalie predominately worked on editorial shoots for fashion publications such as British Vogue, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK, before moving into journalism roles.

On completion of her degree she interned in the editorial team at British Vogue and later went on to freelance for the publication. Here, she developed her interest in reporting on the latest fashion news and trends. Inspired by the dynamic nature of the industry, Natalie went on to write for other lifestyle and fashion brands and publications before taking on the role as News Writer for Who What Wear.

With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Focusing on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion, Natalie reports on a daily basis, ensuring that she remains ahead of the trends. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸