It's Starting to Look Like This Skirt Trend Will Overtake Pencils Next Season

Natalie Munro's avatar
By
published
in Features

For years, I considered myself a trousers person through and through. Whether denim, cotton or wool, trousers were an important component in my uniform, while skirts sat at the back of my wardrobe, largely ignored. Then something shifted. Somewhere between the tail end of winter and the first glimpse of spring, skirts started making much more sense to me.

Now, I see them in a whole new light. Pencil, pleated, mini and maxi—each silhouette has found its way into my rotation this season. But there’s one style in particular that has captured my attention more than any other. A little less expected than the staples that have been in steady circulation for decades, the drop-waist skirt trend is the one I can’t stop thinking about.

Influencer wears a drop waist skirt

(Image credit: @nnennaechem)

Unlike traditional A-line skirts, the drop-waist design features an elongated panel that extends from the waist down to the hips—or even lower—before flaring out. The effect? A striking silhouette that visually lengthens the torso while adding fluidity and movement from the hips down.

Hannah Almassi wears a Peachy Den drop waist skirt with a shirred top.

(Image credit: @hannahalmassi)

Who What Wear Editor-in-Chief Hannah Almassi styles Peach Den's Deba Midi Skirt (£120).

Fresh-feeling for 2025, there's there’s no shortage of covetable options hitting the market right now, and the Who What Wear team has already singled out a few favourites. Peachy Den’s cotton drop-waist skirt, for example, has quickly become a go-to, already finding a home in the wardrobes of our Editor-in-Chief, Hannah Almassi, and Assistant Social Media Editor, Annie Wheatland-Clinch. Meanwhile, styles from & Other Stories, Massimo Dutti, and Isabel Marant are offering equally compelling takes, with tailored finishes and elegant draping that solidify the trend’s wearability.

Annie wears a drop waist skirt.

(Image credit: @anniewclinch)

Who What Wear Assistant Social Media Editor Annie Wheatland-Clinch styles Peach Den's Deba Midi Skirt (£120).

A playful departure to the pencil and column skirts that dominated the winter months, I don't think it will be long until this swishy silhouette is affirmed as a wardrobe staple.

Influencer wear a drop waist skirt.

(Image credit: @lucywilliams02)

Ahead, shop our edit of the best drop-waist skirts to buy now.

SHOP DROP-WAIST SKIRTS:

The Deba Midi Skirt, Midnight
Peachy Den
The Deba Midi Skirt

This chic skirt is a favourite within the Who What Wear office.

A-Line Midi Skirt
& Other Stories
A-Line Midi Skirt

This light beige shade is so easy to slip into a capsule wardrobe.

Cotton Blend Checked Midaxi a Line Skirt
Marks & Spencer
Cotton Blend Checked Midaxi a Line Skirt

This comes in UK sizes 6-20 as well as short, regular and long lengths.

Massimo Dutti, 100% Cotton Midi Skirt With Yoke Detail
Massimo Dutti
100% Cotton Midi Skirt With Yoke Detail

The chocolate brown colour trend isn't showing any signs of slowing down.

Charlotte Midi Tie Detail Skirt - Cherry
Damson Madder
Charlotte Midi Tie Detail Skirt - Cherry

Add a pop of colour to your spring/summer wardrobe.

Hutch Drop-Waist Midi Skirt
Anthropologie
Hutch Drop-Waist Midi Skirt

Style this with strappy sandals or wear with pretty mary janes.

Black Drop Waist Shirred Midi Skirt
Nobodys Child
Black Drop Waist Shirred Midi Skirt

The shirred waist detailing ensures a comfortable finish.

Rolande Braided Gathered Silk-Crepon Maxi Skirt
Isabel Marant
Rolande Braided Gathered Silk-Crepon Maxi Skirt

This stunning skirt has been on my mind since I first laid eyes on it.

Pintuck Cotton Skirt – Dark Blue – Women – Arket Gb
Arket
Pintuck Cotton Skirt

The fine pleat detailing will add extra swish to your step.

Paige Pleated Crêpe Chiffon Maxi Skirt
Proenza Schouler
Paige Pleated Crêpe Chiffon Maxi Skirt

Style this with a draped white blouse for an elegant, tonal look.

Gathered Taffeta Maxi Skirt
Róhe
Gathered Taffeta Maxi Skirt

I'm banking this for party season.

Explore More:
Natalie Munro
Natalie Munro
News Writer

Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer and has worked in the fashion industry since she graduated with a degree in Journalism from the University of the Arts London. Natalie’s experience in the industry spans journalistic and styling roles that have seen her work for publications including British Vogue, Conde Nast Traveller, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK.

With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Reporting on a daily basis, Natalie focuses on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸