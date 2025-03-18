I’ve Worked In Fashion for 18 years—Here’s What I’m Obsessed With This Month
Welcome back to my monthly newsletter, Personal Shopping. For those of you who missed the first one, let me fill you in. I’ve worked in the fashion industry for 18 years, and I’m especially fussy about what I spend my money on. I’ve seen more fads than I’ve had Pret croissants (and that’s a lot) and I know that everyone’s tastes, needs and preferences are completely different. I cannot proclaim something is a “must-have” for everyone (in fact, I loathe the term), but I can lead you to some tried-and-tested discoveries.
Personal Shopping is about brands, items, people and ideas that I think are worth noting. Plus, you can ask me anything about style and I’ll answer as many questions as I can through this newsletter. Simply submit one through Instagram at @whowhatwear.uk or DM me directly at @hannahalmassi.
This month? It’s about a trench coat that rivals any other, the little bits that make a difference to my plainest outfits and a burning question, answered.
Here's What I'm Obsessed With This Month
1. I WON’T SHUT UP ABOUT: Sezane's Clyde Trench
Style Notes: I’m certain Sienna Miller and I have almost zero things in common, but there’s at least something we agree on: Sézane’s Clyde Trench is nothing short of perfection. I got this last summer (before Miller, might I add) and it never fails to generate compliments. “It blends timeless trench design and qualities with effortless Parisian style,” says Sézane’s founder Morgane Sezalory, with whom I always adore chatting. “Its relaxed and oversized cut suits everyone and makes it highly versatile… and despite its vintage-inspired design, it's a piece that never feels old, always fresh, and is crafted in a high-quality organic cotton fabric to ensure comfort and durability.” From the swingy A-line cut to the checked lining, this is one chic, throw-on, no-thoughts-required coat to style up easily. Each season sees the arrival of more colourways, and now there’s a cropped version, Scott, should a midi length not be your preference.
Shop the Clyde Trench:
2. UNDER THE RADAR - ACCESSORIES
Style Notes: The theory goes that shoes make the outfit. Well, not to throw shade on my shoe collection, but I’d say it’s the more unique accessories that turn a look around. When chatting to Annie Wheatland-Clinch, our assistant social media editor and author of monthly column Gen Z Mood, we agreed that 2025 is a good year for accessories, with personality-fuelled little add-ons available everywhere. I’ve discovered a few lesser-known brands providing small items that are currently doing all the hard work for my wardrobe.
Shop Niche Accessory Brands:
Cubitts: When I first found out I needed to wear glasses, I couldn’t help but despair at the “designer” frames on offer in my local opticians. A decade later, I now have a collection of opticals to rival any artistic eccentric! Cubitts is my latest discovery for high-quality, directional and relatively affordable designs that come in multiple colours, sizes and design tweaks to suit your face.
Déhanche: Yes, it felt like a huge risk to spend this amount of money on a belt, but anyone who knows me knows that I can barely get dressed without a waist belt. So, cost per wear, people! Handcrafted in Italy, these heavy hardware belts feature sustainably sourced leather and are de rigueur with the fashion set right now—however, I know I’ll wear this for many years to come.
TBCo: I totally stole this discovery of the perfect little triangle scarf from our fashion editor, Remy Farrell. This Scottish brand makes amazing bed linens, homewares and PJs, but this cute scarf is an outfit-finishing wonder!
3. ASK HANNAH ANYTHING (about style)
“How should you style a belt when you’re petite?”
Hannah says, ": You’ve come to the right place @francesdianaa (thanks for the question on IG!) I think belts are a petite person’s best friend, and barely any of my outfits are without one. My advice? Stick to belting around your waistline to look balanced (i.e. a low-rise hipster belt will, unfortunately, optically shorten your legs), and opt for styles that are not ultra-wide. It’s a good time for belts right now (as you can see from the section above), so try them in different ways, from cinching in oversized blazers to adding flourish to high-waisted denim or smart skirts. Look to these fellow petite celebrities (Zoë Kravitz and Bel Powley) for further inspiration."
Shop Belts for Petite Women:
Hannah Almassi is the Editor in Chief of Who What Wear UK. She joined in 2015 when she launched the UK sister site following a seven-year tenure at Grazia magazine as fashion news and features editor. With experience in print and digital across fashion and beauty, Hannah has over 18 years of experience as a journalist, editor and content strategist. Her opinion has been sought by the likes of CNBC, BBC, The Sunday Times Style, The Times, The Telegraph and MatchesFashion.com and she is often called upon for her take on trends, becoming known as a person with their finger of the pulse of what’s happening in the fashion space for stylish Brits.
