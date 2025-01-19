Zara’s Never Looked Chicer—12 Pieces That’ll Be Impossible to Find Come February
Oh, Zara. Just when I think my wardrobe has everything it needs, you unveil what might be your chicest collection yet. While many of us feel the want and need to refresh our style at the start of a new year, I started January feeling very content with the pieces I own. A few months ago I set out to upgrade my knitwear collection with more premium pieces, all of which I find myself happily reaching for on the daily. I also found the perfect pair of wide-leg trousers, which I bought in several colours, and make me feel very elegant when I wear them, even whilst working from home. So content was I, that I assumed I wouldn't be tempted to buy a single thing this month. That was until I saw Zara's new-in edit for January 2025.
Packed full of timeless pieces that will feel relevant for many Januarys to come, Zara's latest collection is a masterclass in how to dress elegantly right now. The brand's best-selling satin skirt has been restocked in several versatile shades and styled with relaxed fit jumpers that bestow them with an effortless finish. Boots are glossy and feature practical heels (at the moment I refuse to pull anything on my feet that has a heel higher than two inches), and there's a suede bag that I know will sell out fast. Actually, I think many of the items I added to my Saved Items will be impossible to find by February.
So, I thought I better share them with you now while you still have a chance to shop them. Scroll below to see my tight edit of the best 12 items on Zara right now, then continue on to browse more of Zara's January new-in offering.
12 Zara New-In Items That I Think Will Disappear By February
This champagne hue will style beautifully with rich tones of navy and burgundy.
Brown trainers are a huge trainer trend for 2025.
The easiest way to update any top you own is with a chic gold drop earring.
Zara first released this cardigan in navy last year, only for it to sell out in a matter of days. I have a feeling this fresh cream style will follow suit.
I already sent this to four of my colleagues who I know have been looking for the perfect tan bag.
You could tell me these were designer and I'd believe you, no questions asked.
I have a formal event coming up and think this is perfect for it.
Shop More of Zara's Chic January 2025 Collection
Burgundy loafers are a London-girl favourite this season.
Brown belts are everywhere!
If you don't already own cigarette trousers, this is a great pair to start with.
I fully intend on adding to my flat shoe collection with this pair.
Maxine Eggenberger is Who What Wear UK’s deputy editor and has over thirteen years of experience in fashion journalism. She been creating engaging and elevated style content specifically for Who What Wear UK since 2018, covering runway reports, emerging trends, long-form features, self-styled shopping stories and columns, including her edit of the best new-in buys. She ensures the highest editorial standards are met across the site, leads the editorial team in their SEO strategy and keyword planning, works closely with the beauty team on content initiatives, represents the brand at industry events, and regularly contributes to social media, including her own Who What Wear UK TikTok franchise, French Style Fridays. Previously, Maxine appeared on ITV's This Morning in her own fashion segment and has interviewed countless celebrities—everyone from Victoria Beckham to Oscar winner Lupita Nyong’o.
Prior to Who What Wear UK, Maxine’s career began when, after completing her first-ever internship at Look magazine, she was offered a position on the brand's fashion desk. She accepted, leaving university a year early in the process. Her passion and natural talent for writing and styling meant she swiftly rose through the ranks to become the title's fashion news and commercial content editor, with a stint as InStyle.co.uk’s fashion and beauty writer along the way. She later served as Look’s acting Editor in Chief, overseeing both print and digital, before embarking on a successful freelance career, working with Grazia, The Pool, and Marie Claire amongst others.
Maxine is based remotely from her countryside home near Edinburgh where she spends her downtime renovating her house, walking her dogs, hosting friends and trying to master the art of making Old Fashioned cocktails.