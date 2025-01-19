Zara’s Never Looked Chicer—12 Pieces That’ll Be Impossible to Find Come February

Oh, Zara. Just when I think my wardrobe has everything it needs, you unveil what might be your chicest collection yet. While many of us feel the want and need to refresh our style at the start of a new year, I started January feeling very content with the pieces I own. A few months ago I set out to upgrade my knitwear collection with more premium pieces, all of which I find myself happily reaching for on the daily. I also found the perfect pair of wide-leg trousers, which I bought in several colours, and make me feel very elegant when I wear them, even whilst working from home. So content was I, that I assumed I wouldn't be tempted to buy a single thing this month. That was until I saw Zara's new-in edit for January 2025.

Zara New In January 2025

Packed full of timeless pieces that will feel relevant for many Januarys to come, Zara's latest collection is a masterclass in how to dress elegantly right now. The brand's best-selling satin skirt has been restocked in several versatile shades and styled with relaxed fit jumpers that bestow them with an effortless finish. Boots are glossy and feature practical heels (at the moment I refuse to pull anything on my feet that has a heel higher than two inches), and there's a suede bag that I know will sell out fast. Actually, I think many of the items I added to my Saved Items will be impossible to find by February.

So, I thought I better share them with you now while you still have a chance to shop them. Scroll below to see my tight edit of the best 12 items on Zara right now, then continue on to browse more of Zara's January new-in offering.

12 Zara New-In Items That I Think Will Disappear By February

Satin Midi Skirt
ZARA
Satin Midi Skirt

This champagne hue will style beautifully with rich tones of navy and burgundy.

Plain Knit Sleeveless Jumper
ZARA
Plain Knit Sleeveless Jumper

The ideal layering piece.

Trainers
ZARA
Trainers

Brown trainers are a huge trainer trend for 2025.

Irregular Double Ball Earrings
ZARA
Irregular Double Ball Earrings

The easiest way to update any top you own is with a chic gold drop earring.

Zw Collection Manteco Wool Coat
ZARA
Zw Collection Manteco Wool Coat

I have my eye on this for fashion month.

Chunky Knit Cardigan
ZARA
Chunky Knit Cardigan

Zara first released this cardigan in navy last year, only for it to sell out in a matter of days. I have a feeling this fresh cream style will follow suit.

Bootcut Nervio Trousers
ZARA
Bootcut Nervio Trousers

A very stylish jean.

Asymmetric Soft Split Suede Bucket Bag
ZARA
Asymmetric Soft Split Suede Bucket Bag

I already sent this to four of my colleagues who I know have been looking for the perfect tan bag.

Satin Shirt
ZARA
Satin Shirt

Elevate your jeans with a silky shirt.

Kitten Heel Boots
ZARA
Kitten Heel Boots

You could tell me these were designer and I'd believe you, no questions asked.

Matching Textured Strapless Dress
ZARA
Matching Textured Strapless Dress

I have a formal event coming up and think this is perfect for it.

Soft Coat
ZARA
Soft Coat

Elegance is a cream coat.

Shop More of Zara's Chic January 2025 Collection

Short BouclÉ Jacket
ZARA
Short Bouclé Jacket

Make looking chic a much easier endeavour with this bouclé two piece.

BouclÉ Skort
ZARA
Bouclé Skort

I'm picturing this skirt with black sheer tights and patent slingback heels.

Double Pleat Trousers
ZARA
Double Pleat Trousers

The perfect jeans alt.

Leather Penny Strap Loafers
ZARA
Leather Penny Strap Loafers

Burgundy loafers are a London-girl favourite this season.

Fringed Knit Top
ZARA
Fringed Knit Top

This set looks so high end.

Asymmetric Fringed Knit Skirt
ZARA
Asymmetric Fringed Knit Skirt

A skirt that's made for swooshing in.

Full Poplin Top
ZARA
Full Poplin Top

Pair this with cigarette trousers and kitten heels for your next evening out.

Basic Blazer
ZARA
Basic Blazer

In my opinion, no wardrobe is complete without a black blazer.

Leather Belt With Square Buckle
ZARA
Leather Belt With Square Buckle

Brown belts are everywhere!

Denim-Effect Peter Pan Collar Shirt
ZARA
Denim-Effect Peter Pan Collar Shirt

Prepare to see a lot of this cute neckline this year.

Knit Cardigan With Golden Buttons
ZARA
Knit Cardigan With Golden Buttons

Cosy and chic.

Soft Cropped Trousers
ZARA
Soft Cropped Trousers

If you don't already own cigarette trousers, this is a great pair to start with.

Satin Shirt With Golden Buttons
ZARA
Satin Shirt With Golden Buttons

You need to see the pretty buttons on this blouse close up.

Soft Zip-Up Jacket
ZARA
Soft Zip-Up Jacket

This comes in a handful of chic colours.

Pointed Leather Slingback Pumps
ZARA
Pointed Leather Slingback Pumps

I fully intend on adding to my flat shoe collection with this pair.

High-Waist Shorts With Belt Loops
ZARA
High-Waist Shorts With Belt Loops

Just add tights and knee-high boots.

Z1975 Relaxed Fit Mid-Waist Jeans
ZARA
Z1975 Relaxed Fit Mid-Waist Jeans

A new jeans style which I'm very interested in.

Faux Fur Jacket
ZARA
Faux Fur Jacket

Give every outfit you wear a glamorous finish with this cropped jacket.

Culottes With Pleated Detail
ZARA
Culottes With Pleated Detail

Shorts really are key this winter.

Embroidered Chiffon Shirt
ZARA
Embroidered Chiffon Shirt

This looks so French. J'adore.

Fitted Denim Shirt
ZARA
Fitted Denim Shirt

Remember those excellent jeans I included in my tight edit? Here's the shirt to match.

