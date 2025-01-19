Zara’s Never Looked Chicer—12 Pieces That’ll Be Impossible to Find Come February

Oh, Zara. Just when I think my wardrobe has everything it needs, you unveil what might be your chicest collection yet. While many of us feel the want and need to refresh our style at the start of a new year, I started January feeling very content with the pieces I own. A few months ago I set out to upgrade my knitwear collection with more premium pieces, all of which I find myself happily reaching for on the daily. I also found the perfect pair of wide-leg trousers, which I bought in several colours, and make me feel very elegant when I wear them, even whilst working from home. So content was I, that I assumed I wouldn't be tempted to buy a single thing this month. That was until I saw Zara's new-in edit for January 2025.

Packed full of timeless pieces that will feel relevant for many Januarys to come, Zara's latest collection is a masterclass in how to dress elegantly right now. The brand's best-selling satin skirt has been restocked in several versatile shades and styled with relaxed fit jumpers that bestow them with an effortless finish. Boots are glossy and feature practical heels (at the moment I refuse to pull anything on my feet that has a heel higher than two inches), and there's a suede bag that I know will sell out fast. Actually, I think many of the items I added to my Saved Items will be impossible to find by February.

So, I thought I better share them with you now while you still have a chance to shop them. Scroll below to see my tight edit of the best 12 items on Zara right now, then continue on to browse more of Zara's January new-in offering.

12 Zara New-In Items That I Think Will Disappear By February

ZARA Satin Midi Skirt £30 SHOP NOW This champagne hue will style beautifully with rich tones of navy and burgundy.

ZARA Plain Knit Sleeveless Jumper £23 SHOP NOW The ideal layering piece.

ZARA Irregular Double Ball Earrings £16 SHOP NOW The easiest way to update any top you own is with a chic gold drop earring.

ZARA Zw Collection Manteco Wool Coat £149 SHOP NOW I have my eye on this for fashion month.

ZARA Chunky Knit Cardigan £50 SHOP NOW Zara first released this cardigan in navy last year, only for it to sell out in a matter of days. I have a feeling this fresh cream style will follow suit.

ZARA Bootcut Nervio Trousers £30 SHOP NOW A very stylish jean.

ZARA Asymmetric Soft Split Suede Bucket Bag £90 SHOP NOW I already sent this to four of my colleagues who I know have been looking for the perfect tan bag.

ZARA Satin Shirt £23 SHOP NOW Elevate your jeans with a silky shirt.

ZARA Kitten Heel Boots £70 SHOP NOW You could tell me these were designer and I'd believe you, no questions asked.

ZARA Matching Textured Strapless Dress £36 SHOP NOW I have a formal event coming up and think this is perfect for it.

ZARA Soft Coat £50 SHOP NOW Elegance is a cream coat.

Shop More of Zara's Chic January 2025 Collection

ZARA Short Bouclé Jacket £60 SHOP NOW Make looking chic a much easier endeavour with this bouclé two piece.

ZARA Bouclé Skort £30 SHOP NOW I'm picturing this skirt with black sheer tights and patent slingback heels.

ZARA Double Pleat Trousers £30 SHOP NOW The perfect jeans alt.

ZARA Leather Penny Strap Loafers £56 SHOP NOW Burgundy loafers are a London-girl favourite this season.

ZARA Fringed Knit Top £30 SHOP NOW This set looks so high end.

ZARA Asymmetric Fringed Knit Skirt £46 SHOP NOW A skirt that's made for swooshing in.

ZARA Full Poplin Top £28 SHOP NOW Pair this with cigarette trousers and kitten heels for your next evening out.

ZARA Basic Blazer £60 SHOP NOW In my opinion, no wardrobe is complete without a black blazer.

ZARA Leather Belt With Square Buckle £30 SHOP NOW Brown belts are everywhere!

ZARA Denim-Effect Peter Pan Collar Shirt £30 SHOP NOW Prepare to see a lot of this cute neckline this year.

ZARA Knit Cardigan With Golden Buttons £70 SHOP NOW Cosy and chic.

ZARA Soft Cropped Trousers £28 SHOP NOW If you don't already own cigarette trousers, this is a great pair to start with.

ZARA Satin Shirt With Golden Buttons £28 SHOP NOW You need to see the pretty buttons on this blouse close up.

ZARA Soft Zip-Up Jacket £36 SHOP NOW This comes in a handful of chic colours.

ZARA Pointed Leather Slingback Pumps £50 SHOP NOW I fully intend on adding to my flat shoe collection with this pair.

ZARA High-Waist Shorts With Belt Loops £26 SHOP NOW Just add tights and knee-high boots.

ZARA Z1975 Relaxed Fit Mid-Waist Jeans £30 SHOP NOW A new jeans style which I'm very interested in.

ZARA Faux Fur Jacket £50 SHOP NOW Give every outfit you wear a glamorous finish with this cropped jacket.

ZARA Culottes With Pleated Detail £30 SHOP NOW Shorts really are key this winter.

ZARA Embroidered Chiffon Shirt £30 SHOP NOW This looks so French. J'adore.