Um, Zara Has Created a Collection With Kate Moss and It’s Excellent—15 Pieces That Will Sell Out By Monday

Natalie Munro
By
published
in Features

If you're also a millennial women whose 2007 obsession with the Topshop X Kate Moss collaboration drove them to pursue a career in fashion, then I have good news for you. Launching today, Zara has partnered with, you guessed it, model Kate Moss to deliver a party-ready capsule collection that's drenched in the same punk-inspired glamour we've seen Moss style herself in for years.

Consisting of 45 items spanning outerwear, dresses, accessories, shoes and more, the collection indulges in many of the same statement prints and designs we've seen Moss reach for most across the decades, including leopard print and florals, juxtaposed by hardier pieces such as leather and rhinestones.

Zara X Kate Moss

(Image credit: Zara)

Also loaning her fashion prowess to the collection os Moss's long-term stylist, Katy England, whose penchant for '70s silhouettes is evident in the garments. That being said, there's also an undeniable '00s mood, too, which is sure to appeal to Zara's Gen Z clientele.

Zara X Kate Moss

(Image credit: Zara)

To discover the collection that's hot on every editor's lips right now, read on to see and shop our edit of the chicest items from the Kate Moss X Zara collab here.

SHOP THE KATE MOSS X ZARA COLLECTION HERE:

100% Leather Jacket X Kate Moss
ZARA X Kate Moss
100% Leather Jacket

As statement prints go, leopard print feels particularly 2024.

100% Silk Scarf Top - Kate Moss
ZARA X Kate Moss
100% Silk Scarf Top

Scarf-detail tops have rose in prominence recently, and this one is made from 100% spun silk.

Kate Moss Velvet Trousers
ZARA X Kate Moss
Kate Moss Velvet Trousers

Look for bold detailing like the lace-up front, large side pockets and velvet finish.

Kate Moss Scarf Dress
ZARA X Kate Moss
Kate Moss Scarf Dress

Just so elegant.

Animal Print Leather Shoes X Kate Moss
ZARA X Kate Moss
Animal Print Leather Shoes X Kate Moss

A playful pop of print in a classic ballet flat feels very Kate Moss.

Leather-Effect Jacket X Kate Moss
ZARA X Kate Moss
Leather-Effect Jacket X Kate Moss

I think this might be first to sell out.

Kate Moss Multiposition Printed Dress
ZARA X Kate Moss
Kate Moss Multiposition Printed Dress

I can picture this at winter weddings and summer parties alike.

Oversize Trench Coat X Kate Moss
ZARA X Kate Moss
Oversize Trench Coat X Kate Moss

A timeless addition to any wardrobe.

Short Beaded Dress X Kate Moss
ZARA X Kate Moss
Short Beaded Dress X Kate Moss

Party season ready!

100% Leather Jacket X Kate Moss
ZARA X Kate Moss
100% Leather Jacket X Kate Moss

A classic shape, a trending burgundy shape and a high-end soft finish, what's not to love?

Metallic Thread Dress X Kate Moss
ZARA X Kate Moss
Metallic Thread Dress X Kate Moss

There are also matching trousers if you're looking for a co-ord moment.

Short Shiny Dress X Kate Moss
ZARA X Kate Moss
Short Shiny Dress X Kate Moss

Bring a boho edge with bold sleeves and tassle details.

Animal Print Leather Mini Bucket Bag X Kate Moss
ZARA X Kate Moss
Animal Print Leather Mini Bucket Bag X Kate Moss

Even the minimalists will be enticed by a subtle pop of print via this bucket bag.

Asymmetric Halter Dress X Kate Moss
ZARA X Kate Moss
Asymmetric Halter Dress

From the neckline to the jewelled straps, this is destined to be a head-turner.

Snakeskin Print Belt X Kate Moss
ZARA X Kate Moss
Snakeskin Print Belt

From dresses to jeans, up the ante with this metal snake belt.

Explore More:
Natalie Munro
Natalie Munro
News Writer

Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer. Having worked in the fashion industry since her time at university—where she obtained a BA in Journalism from University of the Arts London, Natalie's experience spans journalistic and styling roles. In the early stages of her career Natalie predominately worked on editorial shoots for fashion publications such as British Vogue, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK, before moving into journalism roles.

On completion of her degree she interned in the editorial team at British Vogue and later went on to freelance for the publication. Here, she developed her interest in reporting on the latest fashion news and trends. Inspired by the dynamic nature of the industry, Natalie went on to write for other lifestyle and fashion brands and publications before taking on the role as News Writer for Who What Wear.

With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Focusing on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion, Natalie reports on a daily basis, ensuring that she remains ahead of the trends. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸