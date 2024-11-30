Um, Zara Has Created a Collection With Kate Moss and It’s Excellent—15 Pieces That Will Sell Out By Monday
If you're also a millennial women whose 2007 obsession with the Topshop X Kate Moss collaboration drove them to pursue a career in fashion, then I have good news for you. Launching today, Zara has partnered with, you guessed it, model Kate Moss to deliver a party-ready capsule collection that's drenched in the same punk-inspired glamour we've seen Moss style herself in for years.
Consisting of 45 items spanning outerwear, dresses, accessories, shoes and more, the collection indulges in many of the same statement prints and designs we've seen Moss reach for most across the decades, including leopard print and florals, juxtaposed by hardier pieces such as leather and rhinestones.
Also loaning her fashion prowess to the collection os Moss's long-term stylist, Katy England, whose penchant for '70s silhouettes is evident in the garments. That being said, there's also an undeniable '00s mood, too, which is sure to appeal to Zara's Gen Z clientele.
To discover the collection that's hot on every editor's lips right now, read on to see and shop our edit of the chicest items from the Kate Moss X Zara collab here.
SHOP THE KATE MOSS X ZARA COLLECTION HERE:
Scarf-detail tops have rose in prominence recently, and this one is made from 100% spun silk.
Look for bold detailing like the lace-up front, large side pockets and velvet finish.
A playful pop of print in a classic ballet flat feels very Kate Moss.
I can picture this at winter weddings and summer parties alike.
A classic shape, a trending burgundy shape and a high-end soft finish, what's not to love?
There are also matching trousers if you're looking for a co-ord moment.
Bring a boho edge with bold sleeves and tassle details.
Even the minimalists will be enticed by a subtle pop of print via this bucket bag.
From the neckline to the jewelled straps, this is destined to be a head-turner.
From dresses to jeans, up the ante with this metal snake belt.
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer. Having worked in the fashion industry since her time at university—where she obtained a BA in Journalism from University of the Arts London, Natalie's experience spans journalistic and styling roles. In the early stages of her career Natalie predominately worked on editorial shoots for fashion publications such as British Vogue, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK, before moving into journalism roles.
On completion of her degree she interned in the editorial team at British Vogue and later went on to freelance for the publication. Here, she developed her interest in reporting on the latest fashion news and trends. Inspired by the dynamic nature of the industry, Natalie went on to write for other lifestyle and fashion brands and publications before taking on the role as News Writer for Who What Wear.
With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Focusing on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion, Natalie reports on a daily basis, ensuring that she remains ahead of the trends. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.
-
36 Black Dresses From Zara, Mango, and J.Crew That'll Rake In the Compliments
Can't go wrong.
By Natalie Cantell
-
I Love the Sweaters at Zara, COS, J.Crew, Vince, and Nordstrom—31 That Are Gorgeous
New staples ahead.
By Bobby Schuessler
-
There's No Room in My Closet for More Shoes, But These Under-$100 Zara Pairs Are Too Good to Pass Up
Act fast.
By Grace O'Connell Joshua
-
My Friend Wants a Chic Wardrobe—I Sent Her These Early Black Friday Fashion Deals
Discounted gems from Nordstrom, Zara, J.Crew, and more.
By Jennifer Camp Forbes
-
I Have a Feeling These 30 Zara, Madewell, and J.Crew Items Will Sell Out by November 30
Haul incoming.
By Grace O'Connell Joshua
-
Celebs Wear This Specific Jacket Trend in NYC, London, and L.A.—Here's My Fave $32 Gap Version
It's so versatile.
By Drew Elovitz
-
The Words "Sold" and "Out" Are Coming for These 36 Zara, H&M, and J.Crew Items
Don't hesitate.
By Eliza Huber
-
30 Incredibly Chic Finds I Regret Not Buying This Week From Nordstrom, H&M, and Zara
So many gems. So little time.
By Jennifer Camp Forbes