If you're also a millennial women whose 2007 obsession with the Topshop X Kate Moss collaboration drove them to pursue a career in fashion, then I have good news for you. Launching today, Zara has partnered with, you guessed it, model Kate Moss to deliver a party-ready capsule collection that's drenched in the same punk-inspired glamour we've seen Moss style herself in for years.

Consisting of 45 items spanning outerwear, dresses, accessories, shoes and more, the collection indulges in many of the same statement prints and designs we've seen Moss reach for most across the decades, including leopard print and florals, juxtaposed by hardier pieces such as leather and rhinestones.

(Image credit: Zara)

Also loaning her fashion prowess to the collection os Moss's long-term stylist, Katy England, whose penchant for '70s silhouettes is evident in the garments. That being said, there's also an undeniable '00s mood, too, which is sure to appeal to Zara's Gen Z clientele.

(Image credit: Zara)

To discover the collection that's hot on every editor's lips right now, read on to see and shop our edit of the chicest items from the Kate Moss X Zara collab here.

SHOP THE KATE MOSS X ZARA COLLECTION HERE:

ZARA X Kate Moss 100% Leather Jacket £699 SHOP NOW As statement prints go, leopard print feels particularly 2024.

ZARA X Kate Moss 100% Silk Scarf Top £90 SHOP NOW Scarf-detail tops have rose in prominence recently, and this one is made from 100% spun silk.

ZARA X Kate Moss Kate Moss Velvet Trousers £80 SHOP NOW Look for bold detailing like the lace-up front, large side pockets and velvet finish.

ZARA X Kate Moss Kate Moss Scarf Dress £149 SHOP NOW Just so elegant.

ZARA X Kate Moss Animal Print Leather Shoes X Kate Moss £90 SHOP NOW A playful pop of print in a classic ballet flat feels very Kate Moss.

ZARA X Kate Moss Leather-Effect Jacket X Kate Moss £109 SHOP NOW I think this might be first to sell out.

ZARA X Kate Moss Kate Moss Multiposition Printed Dress £149 SHOP NOW I can picture this at winter weddings and summer parties alike.

ZARA X Kate Moss Oversize Trench Coat X Kate Moss £199 SHOP NOW A timeless addition to any wardrobe.

ZARA X Kate Moss Short Beaded Dress X Kate Moss £149 SHOP NOW Party season ready!

ZARA X Kate Moss 100% Leather Jacket X Kate Moss £699 SHOP NOW A classic shape, a trending burgundy shape and a high-end soft finish, what's not to love?

ZARA X Kate Moss Metallic Thread Dress X Kate Moss £50 SHOP NOW There are also matching trousers if you're looking for a co-ord moment.

ZARA X Kate Moss Short Shiny Dress X Kate Moss £119 SHOP NOW Bring a boho edge with bold sleeves and tassle details.

ZARA X Kate Moss Animal Print Leather Mini Bucket Bag X Kate Moss £90 SHOP NOW Even the minimalists will be enticed by a subtle pop of print via this bucket bag.

ZARA X Kate Moss Asymmetric Halter Dress £90 SHOP NOW From the neckline to the jewelled straps, this is destined to be a head-turner.