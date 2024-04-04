I'm Headed to Mexico—27 Swimsuits, Cover-Ups, and Dresses I'm Eyeing

As most of the world is doing a slow transition into spring, I'm moving straight into summer with my first tropical vacation of the year. I'm lucky enough to be heading to Punta Mita, Mexico, next week for a friend's bachelorette, and to say I'm looking forward to it is an understatement. After months of chilly temperatures and rain, it was quite thrilling to pull out all of my swimsuits and sundresses again. As I was going through my closet, I realized that my vacation wardrobe could use a little refresh, so I set out on a hunt for a few new pieces to add to my suitcase.

I've spent the last week browsing all of my favorite retailers, searching for the best vacation pieces, and this season's selection did not disappoint. I only needed one or two new pieces for this particular trip, but there are too many good options out there right now not to share. Below, I'm highlighting my favorite vacation shopping picks—from gorgeous crochet cover-ups to chic swim silhouettes and beach dresses —in case you, too, are planning for warmer weather.

SWIMSUITS

Bananhot Shell Bikini Top $129 SHOP NOW I just love this color combo.

Gooseberry Intimates Tank One Piece $99 SHOP NOW Timeless.

Hunza G Jean Bikini Set $230 SHOP NOW There's a reason Hunza G swimsuits have a cult following.

Reformation Azure Bikini Bottom $88 SHOP NOW PSA: The new Ref swim is so good.

RESA Kyle Triangle Bikini Top $55 SHOP NOW This print screams vacation.

Peony Strapless Cut Out One-Piece Swimsuit $235 SHOP NOW So pretty.

STAUD Liv Bikini Top $95 SHOP NOW This color really brings out a tan.

Gooseberry Intimates Cutout One Piece $99 SHOP NOW It doesn't get more classic than a sleek black one-piece.

Reformation Azure Bikini Bottom $88 SHOP NOW The color of the season.

COVER-UPS

H&M Tunic Dress With Eyelet Embroidery $38 SHOP NOW The perfect cover-up does exist.

Camila Coelho Vero Maxi Dress $228 SHOP NOW The ruffles are so fun.

Bananhot Tommy Pants $112 SHOP NOW A cover-up that goes with any swimsuit.

Indah Sarong Skirt $62 SHOP NOW Chic.

Solid&Striped The Lucinda Dress $368 SHOP NOW Meet my dream dress.

Peony Mini Pareo $120 SHOP NOW Perfect for spring.

vitamin A Playa Pocket Blouse $128 SHOP NOW I'm nowhere near over red.

LSPACE Lily Pant $139 SHOP NOW You can never go wrong with linen pants.

DRESSES

Sundress Magda Dress $196 SHOP NOW If Mexico were a dress.

Hemant and Nandita Mini Dress $295 SHOP NOW It's the little details for me.

Camila Coelho Emlyn Stripe Knit Dress $198 SHOP NOW Wait until you see the back.

Retrofête Keaton Dress $598 SHOP NOW What a color combo.

Posse Mylah Embroidered Maxi Dress $380 SHOP NOW I'm obsessed with the delicate embroidery.

ROCOCO SAND Short Dress $283 SHOP NOW So fun.

H&M Balloon-Sleeved Dress $45 SHOP NOW H&M's vacation selection is top-notch.

Camila Coelho Rhea Dress $198 SHOP NOW A crochet moment.

Frankies Bikinis Christabelle Ruffle Maxi Dress $170 SHOP NOW Buy now, wear all summer.

ACCESSORIES

CULT GAIA Hera Nano Shoulder Bag $478 SHOP NOW Prepare to see this one all over Instagram.

Loeffler Randall Jocelyn Raffia Bucket Hat $95 SHOP NOW Sun protection but make it cute.

SHASHI Aisha Necklace $128 SHOP NOW Layer this with all of your swimsuits.

Reformation Ludo Toe Ring Strappy Flat Sandal $128 SHOP NOW Chic and comfortable.

Bell 3 Piece Travel Bag $180 SHOP NOW I always travel with pouches for organizing my accessories, makeup, and cords.