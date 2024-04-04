I'm Headed to Mexico—27 Swimsuits, Cover-Ups, and Dresses I'm Eyeing
As most of the world is doing a slow transition into spring, I'm moving straight into summer with my first tropical vacation of the year. I'm lucky enough to be heading to Punta Mita, Mexico, next week for a friend's bachelorette, and to say I'm looking forward to it is an understatement. After months of chilly temperatures and rain, it was quite thrilling to pull out all of my swimsuits and sundresses again. As I was going through my closet, I realized that my vacation wardrobe could use a little refresh, so I set out on a hunt for a few new pieces to add to my suitcase.
I've spent the last week browsing all of my favorite retailers, searching for the best vacation pieces, and this season's selection did not disappoint. I only needed one or two new pieces for this particular trip, but there are too many good options out there right now not to share. Below, I'm highlighting my favorite vacation shopping picks—from gorgeous crochet cover-ups to chic swim silhouettes and beach dresses—in case you, too, are planning for warmer weather.
SWIMSUITS
COVER-UPS
DRESSES
ACCESSORIES
I always travel with pouches for organizing my accessories, makeup, and cords.
