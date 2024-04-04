I'm Headed to Mexico—27 Swimsuits, Cover-Ups, and Dresses I'm Eyeing

Emili Sindlev in Antigua

(Image credit: @emilisindlev)

As most of the world is doing a slow transition into spring, I'm moving straight into summer with my first tropical vacation of the year. I'm lucky enough to be heading to Punta Mita, Mexico, next week for a friend's bachelorette, and to say I'm looking forward to it is an understatement. After months of chilly temperatures and rain, it was quite thrilling to pull out all of my swimsuits and sundresses again. As I was going through my closet, I realized that my vacation wardrobe could use a little refresh, so I set out on a hunt for a few new pieces to add to my suitcase.

I've spent the last week browsing all of my favorite retailers, searching for the best vacation pieces, and this season's selection did not disappoint. I only needed one or two new pieces for this particular trip, but there are too many good options out there right now not to share. Below, I'm highlighting my favorite vacation shopping picks—from gorgeous crochet cover-ups to chic swim silhouettes and beach dresses—in case you, too, are planning for warmer weather.

SWIMSUITS

Lucy Williams in Antigua

(Image credit: @lucywilliams02)

Bananhot Shell Bikini

Bananhot
Shell Bikini Top

I just love this color combo.

Gooseberry Intimates So Chic One Piece
Gooseberry Intimates
Tank One Piece

Timeless.

Hunza G Jean Bikini Set
Hunza G
Jean Bikini Set

There's a reason Hunza G swimsuits have a cult following.

Reformation Azure Bikini Bottom
Reformation
Azure Bikini Bottom

PSA: The new Ref swim is so good.

RESA Kyle Triangle Bikini Top
RESA
Kyle Triangle Bikini Top

This print screams vacation.

Peony Strapless Cut Out One-Piece Swimsuit
Peony
Strapless Cut Out One-Piece Swimsuit

So pretty.

Staud Liv Bikini Top
STAUD
Liv Bikini Top

This color really brings out a tan.

Gooseberry Intimates Cutout One Piece
Gooseberry Intimates
Cutout One Piece

It doesn't get more classic than a sleek black one-piece.

Reformation Azure Bikini Bottom
Reformation
Azure Bikini Bottom

The color of the season.

COVER-UPS

Nnenna Chem in H&M

(Image credit: @nnennaechem)

H&M Tunic Dress With Eyelet Embroidery
H&M
Tunic Dress With Eyelet Embroidery

The perfect cover-up does exist.

Camila Coelho Vero Maxi Dress
Camila Coelho
Vero Maxi Dress

The ruffles are so fun.

Bananhot Tommy Pants
Bananhot
Tommy Pants

A cover-up that goes with any swimsuit.

Indah Sarong Skirt
Indah
Sarong Skirt

Chic.

Solid & Striped The Lucinda Dress
Solid&Striped
The Lucinda Dress

Meet my dream dress.

Peony Mini Pareo
Peony
Mini Pareo

Perfect for spring.

H&M Ladder-Stitch-Look Knit Dress
H&M
Ladder-Stitch Knit Dress

Okay, H&M.

Vitamin A Playa Pocket Blouse
vitamin A
Playa Pocket Blouse

I'm nowhere near over red.

LSPACE Lily Pant
LSPACE
Lily Pant

You can never go wrong with linen pants.

DRESSES

Emili Sindlev Missoni Dress

(Image credit: @emilisindlev)

Sundress Magda Dress
Sundress
Magda Dress

If Mexico were a dress.

Hemant and Nandita Mini Dress
Hemant and Nandita
Mini Dress

It's the little details for me.

Camila Coelho Emlyn Dress
Camila Coelho
Emlyn Stripe Knit Dress

Wait until you see the back.

Retrofete Keaton Dress
Retrofête
Keaton Dress

What a color combo.

POSSE Mylah Embroidered Cotton-Blend Maxi Dress
Posse
Mylah Embroidered Maxi Dress

I'm obsessed with the delicate embroidery.

Rococco Sand Short Dress
ROCOCO SAND
Short Dress

So fun.

H&M Balloon-Sleeved Dress
H&M
Balloon-Sleeved Dress

H&M's vacation selection is top-notch.

Camila Coelho Rhea Dress
Camila Coelho
Rhea Dress

A crochet moment.

Frankie's Bikinis Christabelle Ruffle Dress
Frankies Bikinis
Christabelle Ruffle Maxi Dress

Buy now, wear all summer.

ACCESSORIES

Emili Sindlev in Antigua

(Image credit: @emilisindlev)

Cult Gaia Hera Nano Bead-Embellished Leather Shoulder Bag
CULT GAIA
Hera Nano Shoulder Bag

Prepare to see this one all over Instagram.

Loeffler Randall Jocelyn Raffia Bucket Hat
Loeffler Randall
Jocelyn Raffia Bucket Hat

Sun protection but make it cute.

Shashi Aisha Necklace
SHASHI
Aisha Necklace

Layer this with all of your swimsuits.

Reformation Ludo Toe Ring Strappy Flat Sandal
Reformation
Ludo Toe Ring Strappy Flat Sandal

Chic and comfortable.

Alicia Bell 3 Piece Travel Bag
Bell
3 Piece Travel Bag

I always travel with pouches for organizing my accessories, makeup, and cords.

AIRE Ceres V2 Sunglasses
AIRE
Ceres V2 Sunglasses

These look so luxe.

Caitlin Burnett
Caitlin Burnett
Contributing Editor
