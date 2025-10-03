Hey, Fashionable Basics—29 Elevated Fall Staples From Shopbop That You'll Wear a Lot

Modern jackets, trousers, sweaters, and more.

the best shopbop basics
(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight)
Bobby Schuessler's avatar
By
published
in News

Shopbop always hits—especially when I'm in the market for a modern piece that will bring a relevant twist to my wardrobe. I often turn to the retailer for its strong selection of fashionable basics—those elevated staples that are versatile and forward. I took a scroll through the site one afternoon to uncover fresh finds after being inspired by the street style scene during fashion week (that's me above with Shopbop's senior fashion director, Caroline Maguire, FYI—hi, Caroline!). And yes, I discovered a range of fashionable new pieces that I think you'll love, as they're highly wearable and can be mixed and matched with existing pieces in your wardrobe.

Keep scrolling to shop everything from sleek trousers (like the style from Vince I'm wearing above) to cool sweaters to of-the-moment jacket silhouettes. The Shopbop denim selection is a fan favorite, so there's plenty of jeans included in the mix as well. Happy shopping.

Explore More:
Bobby Schuessler
Bobby Schuessler
Market Director

Bobby Schuessler is a fashion editor with over a decade of editorial experience covering shopping, style, and beauty. He's spent 10 years at Who What Wear, currently leading the market team to deliver highly covetable and convertible content. He creates data-driven shopping guides featuring top retailers like Nordstrom, Shopbop, and Net-a-Porter and is at the forefront of Who What Wear's shopping tentpole strategies, including Amazon Prime Day. He also works on branded content initiatives and appears on camera in video and shopping livestream franchises.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸