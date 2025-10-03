Shopbop always hits—especially when I'm in the market for a modern piece that will bring a relevant twist to my wardrobe. I often turn to the retailer for its strong selection of fashionable basics—those elevated staples that are versatile and forward. I took a scroll through the site one afternoon to uncover fresh finds after being inspired by the street style scene during fashion week (that's me above with Shopbop's senior fashion director, Caroline Maguire, FYI—hi, Caroline!). And yes, I discovered a range of fashionable new pieces that I think you'll love, as they're highly wearable and can be mixed and matched with existing pieces in your wardrobe.
Keep scrolling to shop everything from sleek trousers (like the style from Vince I'm wearing above) to cool sweaters to of-the-moment jacket silhouettes. The Shopbop denim selection is a fan favorite, so there's plenty of jeans included in the mix as well. Happy shopping.
Renggli
Cashmere Striped Polo
Morgan Stewart's line has amazing everyday pieces, including this delicious cashmere striped polo.
Vince
High Waist Pleated Trousers
I'm living in these trousers.
Alex Mill
Chiltern Street Barn Jacket in Waxed Cotton
Citizens of Humanity
Kimberly Flare Horsebit Jeans
The detail at the waist, though.
Free People
Ashley Plaid Shirt
A plaid shirt is a fall 2025 staple.
Line & Dot
Linden Trench Coat
I really want an argyle sweater this season.
Le Bop
Hayley Variegated Polo
Shopbop's brand Le Bop is so chic.
Anine Bing
Anine Bing Hunter Coat
Anine Bing's coats are divine.
Line & Dot
Tobin Cardigan
Levi's
Ribcage Wide Leg Jeans
Joe's Jeans
The Barn Jacket
All about the details here.
Tibi
Skinlike Mercerized Wool Shrunken V Neck Sweater
High V-neck sweaters are everywhere.
Victoria Beckham
Classic Fit Slogan Tee
English Factory
Stripe Rugby Collared Sweater
Pixie Market
Plaid Contrast Bomber Jacket
Look at that plaid contrast!
Damson Madder
Pearl Puffer Jacket
Statement-making, but you could wear every single day as your outerwear piece!
Shopbop
Renggli Long Sleeve Boatneck Tee
Baum Und Pferdgarten
Jeanetta Tee
Style this shirt with everything from skirts to jeans.
Wait until you see the collar detail.
Donni.
The Sweater Rib Simple Pants
Madewell
Ribbed V Neck Cardigan
Favorite Daughter
The City Coat
Simkhai
Zofia Zipper Cardigan
Pixie Market
Brown Patch Pocket Faux Leather Jacket
Dl1961
Bridget Bootcut High Rise Instasculpt Jeans
Shopbop
Guest in Residence Jane Cashmere Cardigan