Stop the Search—We've Discovered the Cool Denim Trend Every Fashion Person Will Be Wearing Throughout 2025

Jennifer Lopez is undeniably the queen of denim. If she's not gracing a red carpet in a gown, chances are she's wearing a pair of jeans. When it comes to figuring out which jeans to wear or what denim trends are worth following, look no further than J.Lo's street style. She's basically a walking denim mood board.

This week, J.Lo was spotted in Hoboken, New Jersey, while filming scenes for Office Romance dressed in a blue graphic sweatshirt paired with light-wash, wide-leg jeans. This relaxed denim silhouette has been a longtime staple in her wardrobe, season after season. She even opts for them over classic straight-leg white jeans in the warmer months, proving just how versatile and timeless they are.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Though light-wash denim sometimes gets overshadowed by trendier medium and dark tones, it remains a hidden gem in any wardrobe. Its soft hue effortlessly pairs with everything from vibrant statement pieces to muted neutrals, offering a versatility that deeper washes often lack. Plus, there's something about light-wash, wide-leg jeans that instantly brings a relaxed, cool vibe to any outfit. Keep scrolling to discover the best light-wash, wide-leg jeans that will elevate your everyday style this spring and beyond.

