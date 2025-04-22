Stop the Search—We've Discovered the Cool Denim Trend Every Fashion Person Will Be Wearing Throughout 2025

And 2026.

Jennifer Lopez wears a blue Giants sweatshirt, light-wash wide-leg jeans, and white sneakers.
By
published
News

Jennifer Lopez is undeniably the queen of denim. If she's not gracing a red carpet in a gown, chances are she's wearing a pair of jeans. When it comes to figuring out which jeans to wear or what denim trends are worth following, look no further than J.Lo's street style. She's basically a walking denim mood board.

This week, J.Lo was spotted in Hoboken, New Jersey, while filming scenes for Office Romance dressed in a blue graphic sweatshirt paired with light-wash, wide-leg jeans. This relaxed denim silhouette has been a longtime staple in her wardrobe, season after season. She even opts for them over classic straight-leg white jeans in the warmer months, proving just how versatile and timeless they are.

Though light-wash denim sometimes gets overshadowed by trendier medium and dark tones, it remains a hidden gem in any wardrobe. Its soft hue effortlessly pairs with everything from vibrant statement pieces to muted neutrals, offering a versatility that deeper washes often lack. Plus, there's something about light-wash, wide-leg jeans that instantly brings a relaxed, cool vibe to any outfit. Keep scrolling to discover the best light-wash, wide-leg jeans that will elevate your everyday style this spring and beyond.

Shop the Best Light-Wash, Wide-Leg Jeans

Harper High Rise Wide Leg Jeans
H&M
Harper High Rise Wide Leg Jeans

levi,

Levi's
318 Shaping Wide Leg Jeans

Cary Low Rise Slouchy Wide Leg Jeans
Reformation
Cary Low Rise Slouchy Wide Leg Jeans

abercrombie, High Rise Wide Leg Jeans
abercrombie & Fitch
High Rise Wide Leg Jeans

Paloma Baggy
Citizens of Humanity
Paloma Baggy Jeans

Danila Wide Leg Jeans
MANGO
Danila Wide Leg Jeans

Trf High Rise Wide Leg Jeans
ZARA
TRF High Rise Wide Leg Jeans

Dame High Rise Wide Leg
AGOLDE
Dame High Rise Wide Leg Jeans

New High-Rise Denim Trouser Jean
J.Crew
New High-Rise Denim Trouser Jeans

Lana High Waist Wide Leg Jeans
Pistola
Lana High Waist Wide Leg Jeans

Nikki Chwatt
Associate Fashion Editor

Nikki Chwatt is an associate fashion editor based in New York City. She joined Who What Wear in 2024 after writing fashion, beauty, and lifestyle content for WWD, Well+Good, Editorialist, and more. With a passion for personal style and the creativity that comes with it, one of Chwatt's goals is to help others understand that there is no such thing as a “good” or “bad” style; it’s just about putting an outfit together that makes you feel confident in yourself. When she's not writing, you can find her taking a Pilates class, reading a powerful romance novel, or exploring a new wellness spot in Manhattan.

