I've Been a Specialist at Nordstrom for 18 Years—These Spring Shoe Trends Are the Most Popular
Jesse James is a certified shopping expert. After all, he's worked as a sales associate at Nordstrom for 18 years and currently acts as a designer specialist in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, with a major focus on footwear. If you scrolled over to his popular Instagram page, @designer.mens, you'd notice this quote in his bio: "I don’t sell shoes… I sell dreams." And that's what's coming your way below—a curation of fanciful spring shoes.
James shared a list of his top five favorite spring shoe trends, which include silhouettes that are already quite popular among his client base. "These spring trends are the best I've seen yet and are making for an amazing spring season," James said. You'll notice that there's quite a range of trending styles, including flats and heels.
Keep scrolling to check out the trends in further detail, as showcased by some of our favorite fashion follows. There are also inspired shopping picks if the trends pique your interest for the season.
Kitten Heels
"Kitten heels are making their comeback with top styles featuring slingbacks and pointed toes. These will add a little height and some major style to any collection." — James
Ballet Flats
"Square-toe ballerina flats are taking center stage with true ballet-look styles being the standout of the season." — James
Colorful Sneakers
"It may not be groundbreaking, but it's definitely on trend. Colorful pastel sneakers that feature multiple textures and shades are having a major moment and are a fun way to spice up a casual fit." — James
Denim Shoes
"We are seeing a spike in popularity of denim styles, from light to distressed to embellished. This gives me some serious JT and Britney '00s vibes." — James
Loafers
"Loafer-style mules and buckles are incredibly on-trend right now, their versatility being seen on slides, mules, and flats alike." — James
Bobby Schuessler is a fashion editor with over a decade of editorial experience covering shopping, style, and beauty. He's spent over seven years at Who What Wear, currently leading the market team to deliver highly covetable and convertible content. He creates data-driven shopping guides featuring top retialers like Nordstrom, Shopbop, and Net-a-Porter and is at the forefront of Who What Wear's shopping tentpole strategies, including Amazon Prime Day. He also works on branded content initiatives and appears on camera in video and shopping livestream franchises. He has also worked across a variety of other media brands and fashion retailers like Refinery29, PureWow, Men's Health, and Gilt covering commerce, trend reporting, women's and men's fashion, home, and lifestyle.
-
This Cool Flat Shoe Is the Alt to Heels I've Been Waiting for
So comfortable, so chic.
By Natalie Munro
-
My Colleague Just Found the Most Expensive-Looking High-Street Trench Coat—Now I Want It Too
Considered it ordered.
By Florrie Alexander
-
6 Spring Colour Combinations to Try If You Want to Look On-Trend in 2024
Perfect pairings.
By Remy Farrell
-
7 Timeless Trends That Will Elevate Your Spring Capsule Wardrobe
The new-season staples.
By Jess Kelham-Hohler
-
Our Editors Test Out the Latest Denim Looks Inspired by 3 Fashion Trends
Sponsor Content Created With Levi's®
By Michaela Bushkin
-
Leopard-Print Skirts Are Trending This Spring—4 Tasteful Ways I'm Styling Mine
They're surprisingly versatile.
By Natalie Munro
-
7 Major Spring Outfit Trends That Are Giving Florals a Run for Their Money
The new classics.
By Remy Farrell
-
5 Chic and Tasteful Shoe Trends I’ve Seen All Over Paris This Week
Put your French foot forward.
By Natalie Munro