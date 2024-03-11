I've Been a Specialist at Nordstrom for 18 Years—These Spring Shoe Trends Are the Most Popular

Bobby Schuessler
By Bobby Schuessler
published

The best spring shoe trends, from a Nordstrom specialist

(Image credit: @aimeesong)

Jesse James is a certified shopping expert. After all, he's worked as a sales associate at Nordstrom for 18 years and currently acts as a designer specialist in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, with a major focus on footwear. If you scrolled over to his popular Instagram page, @designer.mens, you'd notice this quote in his bio: "I don’t sell shoes… I sell dreams." And that's what's coming your way below—a curation of fanciful spring shoes

James shared a list of his top five favorite spring shoe trends, which include silhouettes that are already quite popular among his client base. "These spring trends are the best I've seen yet and are making for an amazing spring season," James said. You'll notice that there's quite a range of trending styles, including flats and heels. 

Keep scrolling to check out the trends in further detail, as showcased by some of our favorite fashion follows. There are also inspired shopping picks if the trends pique your interest for the season.

Kitten Heels

Best spring shoe trends 2024

(Image credit: @lefevrediary)

"Kitten heels are making their comeback with top styles featuring slingbacks and pointed toes. These will add a little height and some major style to any collection." — James

Esmerelda Square Toe Mule
Jeffrey Campbell
Esmerelda Square Toe Mules

Cammie Kitten Heel Slingback Pump
Open Edit
Cammie Kitten Heel Slingback Pumps

Modellerie Satin Mule
Prada
Modellerie Satin Mules

Khloe Pointed Toe Kitten Heel Pump
Franco Sarto
Khloe Pointed Toe Kitten Heel Pumps

burberry nordstrom
Burberry
Chisel Square Toe Kitten Heel Slingback Sandals

Cap Toe Mary Jane Pump
Miu Miu
Cap Toe Mary Jane Pumps

Ballet Flats

Best spring shoe trends 2024

(Image credit: @claradyrhauge)

"Square-toe ballerina flats are taking center stage with true ballet-look styles being the standout of the season." — James

Nordstrom ballet flats
Franco Sarto
Abigail Flats

Arissa Woven Ballet Flat
Schutz
Arissa Woven Ballet Flats

Nordstrom red ballet flats
Sam Edelman
Ari Ballet Flats

Frankie Square Toe Ballet Flat
Kelsi Dagger Brooklyn
Frankie Square Toe Ballet Flats

Corrine Ballet Flat
Vince Camuto
Corrine Ballet Flats

Colorful Sneakers

Best spring shoe trends 2024

(Image credit: @nnennaechem)

"It may not be groundbreaking, but it's definitely on trend. Colorful pastel sneakers that feature multiple textures and shades are having a major moment and are a fun way to spice up a casual fit." — James

Gazelle Bold Platform Sneaker
adidas
Gazelle Bold Platform Sneakers

new balance sneakers
New Balance
Gender Inclusive 327 Sneakers

Air Max 1 '87 Sneaker
Nike
Air Max 1 '87 Sneakers

Run Gg Logo Sneaker
Gucci
Run GG Logo Sneakers

Running Sole Sneaker
Golden Goose
Running Sole Sneakers

Denim Shoes

Best spring shoe trends 2024

(Image credit: @aimeesong)

"We are seeing a spike in popularity of denim styles, from light to distressed to embellished. This gives me some serious JT and Britney '00s vibes." — James

Nordstrom ballet flats
Jeffrey Campbell
Arabesque Ballet Flats

Gg Demi Slingback Pump
Gucci
GG Demi Slingback Pumps

Fina Slide Sandal
Bruno Magli
Fina Slide Sandals

Nordstrom flats
Stuart Weitzman
Emilia Mary Jane Flats

Nordstrom shoes
DIESEL
Oval D Denim Slide Sandals

Loafers

Best spring shoe trends 2024

(Image credit: @anoukyve)

"Loafer-style mules and buckles are incredibly on-trend right now, their versatility being seen on slides, mules, and flats alike." — James

Calisto Kitten Heel Loafer Pump
Linea Paolo
Calisto Kitten Heel Loafer Pumps

Babi Moc Toe Loafer
Acne Studios
Babi Moc Toe Loafers

Liv Penny Loafer
Free People
Liv Penny Loafers

Esther Kiltie Weejuns® Loafer
G.H.BASS
Esther Kiltie Weejuns Loafers

Canal Loafer
The Row
Canal Loafers

Explore More:
Spring Outfit Shoe Trends Spring Shoes
Bobby Schuessler
Bobby Schuessler
Market Director

Bobby Schuessler is a fashion editor with over a decade of editorial experience covering shopping, style, and beauty. He's spent over seven years at Who What Wear, currently leading the market team to deliver highly covetable and convertible content. He creates data-driven shopping guides featuring top retialers like Nordstrom, Shopbop, and Net-a-Porter and is at the forefront of Who What Wear's shopping tentpole strategies, including Amazon Prime Day. He also works on branded content initiatives and appears on camera in video and shopping livestream franchises. He has also worked across a variety of other media brands and fashion retailers like Refinery29, PureWow, Men's Health, and Gilt covering commerce, trend reporting, women's and men's fashion, home, and lifestyle.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸