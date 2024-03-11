I've Been a Specialist at Nordstrom for 18 Years—These Spring Shoe Trends Are the Most Popular

Jesse James is a certified shopping expert. After all, he's worked as a sales associate at Nordstrom for 18 years and currently acts as a designer specialist in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, with a major focus on footwear. If you scrolled over to his popular Instagram page, @designer.mens, you'd notice this quote in his bio: "I don’t sell shoes… I sell dreams." And that's what's coming your way below—a curation of fanciful spring shoes.

James shared a list of his top five favorite spring shoe trends, which include silhouettes that are already quite popular among his client base. "These spring trends are the best I've seen yet and are making for an amazing spring season," James said. You'll notice that there's quite a range of trending styles, including flats and heels.

Keep scrolling to check out the trends in further detail, as showcased by some of our favorite fashion follows. There are also inspired shopping picks if the trends pique your interest for the season.

Kitten Heels

"Kitten heels are making their comeback with top styles featuring slingbacks and pointed toes. These will add a little height and some major style to any collection." — James

Jeffrey Campbell Esmerelda Square Toe Mules $160 SHOP NOW

Open Edit Cammie Kitten Heel Slingback Pumps $60 SHOP NOW

Prada Modellerie Satin Mules $1120 SHOP NOW

Franco Sarto Khloe Pointed Toe Kitten Heel Pumps $125 SHOP NOW

Burberry Chisel Square Toe Kitten Heel Slingback Sandals $950 SHOP NOW

Miu Miu Cap Toe Mary Jane Pumps $1200 SHOP NOW

Ballet Flats

"Square-toe ballerina flats are taking center stage with true ballet-look styles being the standout of the season." — James

Franco Sarto Abigail Flats $120 SHOP NOW

Schutz Arissa Woven Ballet Flats $138 SHOP NOW

Sam Edelman Ari Ballet Flats $130 SHOP NOW

Kelsi Dagger Brooklyn Frankie Square Toe Ballet Flats $99 SHOP NOW

Vince Camuto Corrine Ballet Flats $89 SHOP NOW

Colorful Sneakers

"It may not be groundbreaking, but it's definitely on trend. Colorful pastel sneakers that feature multiple textures and shades are having a major moment and are a fun way to spice up a casual fit." — James

adidas Gazelle Bold Platform Sneakers $120 SHOP NOW

New Balance Gender Inclusive 327 Sneakers $100 SHOP NOW

Nike Air Max 1 '87 Sneakers $140 SHOP NOW

Gucci Run GG Logo Sneakers $1100 SHOP NOW

Golden Goose Running Sole Sneakers $625 SHOP NOW

Denim Shoes

"We are seeing a spike in popularity of denim styles, from light to distressed to embellished. This gives me some serious JT and Britney '00s vibes." — James

Jeffrey Campbell Arabesque Ballet Flats $145 SHOP NOW

Gucci GG Demi Slingback Pumps $1150 SHOP NOW

Bruno Magli Fina Slide Sandals $275 SHOP NOW

Stuart Weitzman Emilia Mary Jane Flats $395 SHOP NOW

DIESEL Oval D Denim Slide Sandals $295 SHOP NOW

Loafers

"Loafer-style mules and buckles are incredibly on-trend right now, their versatility being seen on slides, mules, and flats alike." — James

Linea Paolo Calisto Kitten Heel Loafer Pumps $150 SHOP NOW

Acne Studios Babi Moc Toe Loafers $680 SHOP NOW

Free People Liv Penny Loafers $128 SHOP NOW

G.H.BASS Esther Kiltie Weejuns Loafers $185 SHOP NOW