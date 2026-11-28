Nordstrom's winter selection is always worth paying attention to. With temperatures dropping and the holiday season approaching, now is the perfect time to get ahead of the pieces you'll want in your wardrobe for the next few months. From beautiful outerwear to cozy knits and chic accessories, the retailer has no shortage of finds that deserve a closer look. And after browsing the latest arrivals, there are quite a few items that I have a feeling won't be sticking around for long.
For this particular shopping roundup, I narrowed things down to 25 winter finds that stand out from the rest. Think gorgeous coats, elevated sweaters, stylish boots, and the kind of everyday staples you'll find yourself reaching for on repeat. There are also plenty of trend-forward pieces in the mix for anyone looking to give their winter wardrobe a little refresh. Whether you're shopping for something specific or simply curious about what's new, there's a lot to love.
Of course, the best Nordstrom finds have a way of disappearing just when you're ready to add them to your cart. While there's no telling exactly which pieces will sell out first, the 25 items ahead are strong contenders. Keep scrolling to shop the winter styles worth snagging sooner rather than later.
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Cotton On
'90s High V Neck ¾ Sleeve
This comes in so many colors and makes for a great layering piece this winter.
Reformation
Jo Oversized Regenerative Wool Sweater
Purple is a must for this winter.
Steve Madden
Carmelina Faux Fur Coat
The Bambi print trend is still going strong.
MANGO
Suede Ankle Boots
Perfect to wear with your favorite jeans.
Cotton On
Women's Lotus Cinched Zip Knit
You can dress this knit up or down this winter.
rag & bone
Rb Miramar Pull-On Wide Leg Cotton Terry Sweatpant Jeans
Comfortable and chic.
WAYF X Rose Lola
Rose Velveteen Jacket
All about the elegant details here.
COACH
Tabby 26 Genuine Shearling Shoulder Bag
Add this to your holiday wishlist.
Avec Les Filles
Balloon Belted Puffer Coat With Faux Fur Trim
You can wear with over a dress or with a simple pair of jeans.
FRAME
The Pixie Low Rise Wide Leg Trousers
These trousers are so flattering.
Nordstrom
Cashmere Crewneck Sweater
On-sale cashmere is always a good idea.
Sam Edelman
Alie Ballet Flats
These look way more expensive than they are.
Princess Polly
Brieanna Cropped Trench Coat
We love the fitted silhouette here.
Nordstrom
Lace Trim Satin Bias Midi Skirt
You'll get so much wear out of this silk skirt.
COS
Rounded Wool Crew-Neck Sweater
You can't go wrong with a quality knit.
Salomon
Gender Inclusive Xt-6 Sneakers
To upgrade your winter sneaker collection.
Nordstrom
Bubble Hem Leather Bomber Jacket
This is sure to sell out fast.
Boden
Zara Corduroy Minidress
Wear this to all your holiday events this year.
LUFIAN
Platon Goose Down Puffer Jacket
Perfect for any cold-weather getaway.
DÔEN
Idella Lace Silk Top
Wear now under a long coat and later on its own in the summer.
Pistola
Lexi Diamante Jeans
The perfect crop to show of your favorite festive heels.
AZALEA WANG
Colleen Cropped Jacket
All about the funnel-neck collar right now.
ASTR the Label
Jadwiga Fringe Tie Waist Cardigan
So fun and ideal for a statement look.
H&M
Fine-Knit Cardigan
Every winter wardrobe needs a good cardigan (or two).