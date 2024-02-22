TikTok Trends Exhaust Me—31 Spring Arrivals That'll Last Longer Than a Season

Natalie Gray Herder is an associate editor on the branded content team at Who What Wear. Originally from Los Angeles, Natalie decided to make the move to NYC after graduating from Loyola Marymount University in 2019. She had plans of applying to law school until doing a 180 to follow her more creative passions: writing and fashion. As a former collector of Vogue magazines, she should have known her true calling was in editorial but is grateful for the journey that led her to Who What Wear. She began her career at the NYC-based publication The Select 7, where she wrote about fashion, beauty, food, travel, and interiors. In pursuit of her next role, Natalie knew she wanted to hone in on women's fashion. She is an avid researcher, reader, and explorer in and out of the office. She is inspired by the street style of her fellow New Yorkers and her laid-back roots in California. In her free time, you can find her trying new restaurants, visiting museums, and reading in the park.