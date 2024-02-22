TikTok Trends Exhaust Me—31 Spring Arrivals That'll Last Longer Than a Season

By Natalie Gray Herder
published

"Coastal cowgirl" this, "mob wife aesthetic" that—can anyone keep up anymore? I'm all for experimenting with new trends, but to be frank, I'm burnt out from trying to keep up. Maybe it's my age (27, if you're curious), but I find myself at a style crossroads: I can either embrace the virality or stay true to what I want to wear. With spring on the horizon, it's time to make a choice, and I'm choosing the following 30 items. Below, you'll shop my curation of pieces that are perfect for people who are also a bit torn over trends. It's chock-full of classic silhouettes in buzzy colors and cool accessories that will have a place in your wardrobe beyond one trend cycle. Think red, butter yellow, gray, and metallic silver hues in new footwear styles. Keep scrolling to shop my anti-trend spring edit. 

Reformation
Suki Dress

I won't be abandoning red anytime soon.

Ferragamo
Burgundy Embossed Loafers

I'd argue no shoes have more wardrobe longevity than a good pair of loafers.

Reformation
Saga Sleeveless Turtleneck Sweater

A sleeveless sweater is peak transitional wardrobe.

Staud
Payton Top

The more butter yellow the better.

Citizens of Humanity
Ayla Baggy Mid-Rise Jeans

I've convinced my entire friend group to purchase these jeans, and we all agree a more comfortable pair does not exist.

Staud
Alec Leather Shoulder Bag

When I envision a staple shoulder bag, this one from Staud comes to mind.

Reformation
Zenni Satin Minidress

Another great piece that you can wear year-round. Just make sure you have a pair of black tights on hand.

Schutz
Calita Metallic Buckled Ballet Flats

Whenever a bold trend like metallic silver comes around, I prefer to incorporate it into my wardrobe through footwear or accessories.

Marella
Fattore Cotton Gabardine Trench Coat

A trench coat for spring is a necessity.

Tory Burch
Robinson Leather Shoulder Bag

This new It bag is from the queen, Tory Burch.

Cooper Cardigan
Jenni Kayne
Cooper Cardigan

Investing in a good-quality knit like this one is always a good idea.

Staud
Dena Drop-Waist Midi-Dress

I'll be styling this dress with a chunky knit and moto boots until we start to see more sunny and 75-degree days.

Tkees
Phoebe Leather Ankle-Strap Sandals

The simpler the sandal, the better.

Mango
Belt Handmade Coat

I'm in denial about still needing a winter coat, but at least I can snag this one on sale.

H&M
Cashmere-Blend Top

My co-workers are already singing the praises of spring's predicted color trend: humble gray.

Lioness
Leo Pants

A gray-on-gray outfit sounds so chic to me.

Astr the Label
Milani Micro Mini Skirt

If you want to embrace more traditional spring colorways, this miniskirt is where to start.

H&M
Ladder-Stitch-Look Knit Sleeveless Top

I love the texture of this top.

By Anthropologie
The Tilda Maxi Slip Skirt

Slip skirts are nothing new, but this maxi length caught my eye as a strong layering piece.

J.Crew
Cardigan Sweater

You'll never part with this classic cardigan.

Mango
Oversized Bomber Jacket

This is the perfect light layer once you pack your puffer away.

Mare Mare x Anthropologie
Basque-Waist Maxi Skirt

I've fallen head over heels with this skirt.

Mango
Side Gathered Details Dress

My office wardrobe is begging for this addition.

Guilhermina
Woven Flats

Stunning, no?

H&M
Oversized Denim Shirt

To switch up your typical denim-on-denim looks, go for this cool colorway.

J.Crew
Wide-Leg Essential Pant

Swap black trousers for this creamy pair for a more refreshed look.

Mango
Pinstripe Suit Blazer

More gray!

New Balance
Silver & White 1906R Sneakers

I live by the rule of "one new pair of sneakers a season." This is my number-one recommendation.

Mango
Striped Cardigan

It wouldn't be a round-up of mine without at least one French girl–inspired item.

By Anthropologie
The Brea Faux Leather Shoulder Bag

The color, the shape, the price!

Mango
Oversized Knitted Coat

Another great light layer that looks so good with relaxed denim and a white tee.

Natalie Gray Herder
Associate Editor, Branded Content

Natalie Gray Herder is an associate editor on the branded content team at Who What Wear. Originally from Los Angeles, Natalie decided to make the move to NYC after graduating from Loyola Marymount University in 2019. She had plans of applying to law school until doing a 180 to follow her more creative passions: writing and fashion. As a former collector of Vogue magazines, she should have known her true calling was in editorial but is grateful for the journey that led her to Who What Wear. She began her career at the NYC-based publication The Select 7, where she wrote about fashion, beauty, food, travel, and interiors. In pursuit of her next role, Natalie knew she wanted to hone in on women's fashion. She is an avid researcher, reader, and explorer in and out of the office. She is inspired by the street style of her fellow New Yorkers and her laid-back roots in California. In her free time, you can find her trying new restaurants, visiting museums, and reading in the park.

