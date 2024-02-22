TikTok Trends Exhaust Me—31 Spring Arrivals That'll Last Longer Than a Season
"Coastal cowgirl" this, "mob wife aesthetic" that—can anyone keep up anymore? I'm all for experimenting with new trends, but to be frank, I'm burnt out from trying to keep up. Maybe it's my age (27, if you're curious), but I find myself at a style crossroads: I can either embrace the virality or stay true to what I want to wear. With spring on the horizon, it's time to make a choice, and I'm choosing the following 30 items. Below, you'll shop my curation of pieces that are perfect for people who are also a bit torn over trends. It's chock-full of classic silhouettes in buzzy colors and cool accessories that will have a place in your wardrobe beyond one trend cycle. Think red, butter yellow, gray, and metallic silver hues in new footwear styles. Keep scrolling to shop my anti-trend spring edit.
I'd argue no shoes have more wardrobe longevity than a good pair of loafers.
I've convinced my entire friend group to purchase these jeans, and we all agree a more comfortable pair does not exist.
When I envision a staple shoulder bag, this one from Staud comes to mind.
Another great piece that you can wear year-round. Just make sure you have a pair of black tights on hand.
Whenever a bold trend like metallic silver comes around, I prefer to incorporate it into my wardrobe through footwear or accessories.
I'll be styling this dress with a chunky knit and moto boots until we start to see more sunny and 75-degree days.
I'm in denial about still needing a winter coat, but at least I can snag this one on sale.
My co-workers are already singing the praises of spring's predicted color trend: humble gray.
If you want to embrace more traditional spring colorways, this miniskirt is where to start.
Slip skirts are nothing new, but this maxi length caught my eye as a strong layering piece.
To switch up your typical denim-on-denim looks, go for this cool colorway.
I live by the rule of "one new pair of sneakers a season." This is my number-one recommendation.
It wouldn't be a round-up of mine without at least one French girl–inspired item.
Natalie Gray Herder is an associate editor on the branded content team at Who What Wear. Originally from Los Angeles, Natalie decided to make the move to NYC after graduating from Loyola Marymount University in 2019. She had plans of applying to law school until doing a 180 to follow her more creative passions: writing and fashion. As a former collector of Vogue magazines, she should have known her true calling was in editorial but is grateful for the journey that led her to Who What Wear. She began her career at the NYC-based publication The Select 7, where she wrote about fashion, beauty, food, travel, and interiors. In pursuit of her next role, Natalie knew she wanted to hone in on women's fashion. She is an avid researcher, reader, and explorer in and out of the office. She is inspired by the street style of her fellow New Yorkers and her laid-back roots in California. In her free time, you can find her trying new restaurants, visiting museums, and reading in the park.