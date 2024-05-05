I'm Feeling "Pretty" for Summer—Enter These 17 Anti-Minimalist High-Street Pieces

If you've sneaked a glance at next week's weather, you'll already know that summer is arriving a little earlier than expected. With highs of 23 degrees Celcius, we're right on the cusp of warm days, and as ever I've started thinking about how my summer wardrobe will look. Naturally, I've looked for inspiration from street style, our favourite fashion people, and what the stores are offering as summer 2024 rolls around, and one aesthetic keeps cropping up in my saved folder and wishlists: pretty.

Woman against wall wears lace top with corsage, shirt and jeans

(Image credit: @allisonho)

Ethereal, soft and a little coquette—the pretty style is all about those delicate details that are charming rather than hard-hitting. There are embellishments that tie in to the style from tie-fronts to broderie anglaise, as well as more subtle design details like dropped waistlines and balloon sleeves, all of which conjure up that innate dainty feeling. This makes the style particularly fitting to embrace now, as dress and skirt silhouettes are a key component to the aesthetic, along with embellished tops that were made to be seen without the layers of winter.

Woman on stairs wears ruffled white dress with bows

(Image credit: @oliviamarcus)

With my forever wardrobe stocked with capsule pieces, these can be the backdrop to these more detailed creations, as show by Allison above. Or, they can take a back seat as I swap classic wide-leg trousers for languid dresses with soft embroidery and sweet bows. Lucky for me (and you) these coquette styles have trickled down from the high-end designers to the high street, and below I've pulled together a refined edit of affordable pretty pieces to add dainty details and an ethereal edge to all your summer looks.

Keep scrolling to shop the pretty high street buys I'm dreaming about for summer 2024.

SHOP PRETTY HIGH STREET BUYS:

Balloon-Sleeved Blouse
H&M
Balloon-Sleeved Blouse

This elegant top flew last time it was released. Thankfully, we have a second chance.

Feeling Bonita Midi
Free People
Free-Est Feeling Bonita Midi

From the shirring to the tie details, there's so many pretty details to this dress.

White Broderie Anglaise Maxi Skirt
Nobody's Child
White Broderie Anglaise Maxi Skirt

Broderie Anglaise comes into its own at this time of year.

Blue Dress
Arket
Short-Sleeved Maxi Dress

The delicate drape of the sleeve and the light blue shade have kept this dress in my head for weeks.

Tie-Front Waistcoat
COS
Tie-Front Waistcoat

You don't have to stray too far from your classic pieces to add a pretty edge, just look at this tie-front waistcoat.

Embroidered Blouse
Sézane
Bianca Blouse

If any brand could sum up the ethereal feel of the summer, it's Sézane.

By Anthropologie Sleeveless Drop-Waist Maxi Mock Dress
By Anthropologie
Sleeveless Drop-Waist Maxi Mock Dress

For a subtle way into the trend, look to refined dropped-waist styles.

Fp One Matilda Tie Tank
Free People
Fp One Matilda Tie Tank

I predict this bold shade tank will be a hit.

Kitri Dress
Kitri
Claire Toile De Jouy Slip Dress

Satin finishes are another pretty feature we'll be looking out for this summer, especially when this come with a classical toile print.

White Puff Sleeve Birdie Blouse
Nobody's Child
White Puff Sleeve Birdie Blouse

Puff sleeves, a playful collar and a bow detail? Nobody's Child has ticked all the boxes.

By Anthropologie Sleeveless Asymmetric Ruffled Midi Dress
By Anthropologie
Sleeveless Asymmetric Ruffled Midi Dress

So effortless.

Broderie Anglaise Wide-Leg Trousers
COS
Broderie Anglaise Wide-Leg Trousers

I love this whole look with the matching shirt.

Forever That Girl Printed Linen Tie-Front Blouse
Forever That Girl
Printed Linen Tie-Front Blouse

I too want to be forever that girl.

The Deba Midi Skirt, Navy
Peachy Den
The Deba Midi Skirt, Navy

The drop v-shaped waistline just adds that extra touch of intrigue to this versatile skirt.

Emory Park Corsage Knit Bandeau Top With Side Splits in Beige
Emory Park
Corsage Knit Bandeau Top With Side Splits

It wouldn't be a pretty piece roundup with a corsage moment.

Damson Madder
Damson Madder
Rebecca Embroidered Cotton Midi Dress

Damson Madder knows all about those finer details.

Helena Flower Midi Skirt
Sister Jane
Dream Helena Flower Midi Skirt

Truthfully, if you told me this was designer I'd believe you.

Acting Affiliates Editor

Florrie embarked on her fashion journey while studying French and History at university. Whilst studying in Aix-en-Provence, she began to write her dissertation on the history of fashion and the influence of Haute Couture, and landed her first role at Harper’s Bazaar. Following this, she interned for various publications including Elle, Grazia and Marie Claire before joining the fashion team at Conde Nast Traveller. There, she contributed to international photoshoots, styled pages and covers, and produced engaging digital content.

During a freelance period, Florrie honed her skills in editorial work in various digital and print publications including Vogue Italy and Departures magazine, as well as styling e-commerce photoshoots and personal shopping. Florrie actively pursues an in-depth understanding of fashion and jewellery, and after styling a jewellery cover shoot at Conde Nast Traveller chose to complete the De Beers Diamond Foundation course. Florrie first joined Who What Wear UK as a freelancer before becoming the Commerce Writer, blending both editorial and commercial content. Now, as the Acting Affiliates Editor, she monitors current trends, new-in styles, wardrobe heroes and how best to style them. In her downtime, Florrie can be found in her hometown of London, usually with a coffee in hand.

