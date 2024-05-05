I'm Feeling "Pretty" for Summer—Enter These 17 Anti-Minimalist High-Street Pieces

If you've sneaked a glance at next week's weather, you'll already know that summer is arriving a little earlier than expected. With highs of 23 degrees Celcius, we're right on the cusp of warm days, and as ever I've started thinking about how my summer wardrobe will look. Naturally, I've looked for inspiration from street style, our favourite fashion people, and what the stores are offering as summer 2024 rolls around, and one aesthetic keeps cropping up in my saved folder and wishlists: pretty.

Ethereal, soft and a little coquette—the pretty style is all about those delicate details that are charming rather than hard-hitting. There are embellishments that tie in to the style from tie-fronts to broderie anglaise, as well as more subtle design details like dropped waistlines and balloon sleeves, all of which conjure up that innate dainty feeling. This makes the style particularly fitting to embrace now, as dress and skirt silhouettes are a key component to the aesthetic, along with embellished tops that were made to be seen without the layers of winter.

With my forever wardrobe stocked with capsule pieces, these can be the backdrop to these more detailed creations, as show by Allison above. Or, they can take a back seat as I swap classic wide-leg trousers for languid dresses with soft embroidery and sweet bows. Lucky for me (and you) these coquette styles have trickled down from the high-end designers to the high street, and below I've pulled together a refined edit of affordable pretty pieces to add dainty details and an ethereal edge to all your summer looks.

Keep scrolling to shop the pretty high street buys I'm dreaming about for summer 2024.

SHOP PRETTY HIGH STREET BUYS:

H&M Balloon-Sleeved Blouse £45 SHOP NOW This elegant top flew last time it was released. Thankfully, we have a second chance.

Free People Free-Est Feeling Bonita Midi £98 SHOP NOW From the shirring to the tie details, there's so many pretty details to this dress.

Nobody's Child White Broderie Anglaise Maxi Skirt £79 SHOP NOW Broderie Anglaise comes into its own at this time of year.

Arket Short-Sleeved Maxi Dress £119 SHOP NOW The delicate drape of the sleeve and the light blue shade have kept this dress in my head for weeks.

COS Tie-Front Waistcoat £85 SHOP NOW You don't have to stray too far from your classic pieces to add a pretty edge, just look at this tie-front waistcoat.

Sézane Bianca Blouse £100 SHOP NOW If any brand could sum up the ethereal feel of the summer, it's Sézane.

By Anthropologie Sleeveless Drop-Waist Maxi Mock Dress £80 SHOP NOW For a subtle way into the trend, look to refined dropped-waist styles.

Free People Fp One Matilda Tie Tank £78 SHOP NOW I predict this bold shade tank will be a hit.

Kitri Claire Toile De Jouy Slip Dress £165 SHOP NOW Satin finishes are another pretty feature we'll be looking out for this summer, especially when this come with a classical toile print.

Nobody's Child White Puff Sleeve Birdie Blouse £49 SHOP NOW Puff sleeves, a playful collar and a bow detail? Nobody's Child has ticked all the boxes.

By Anthropologie Sleeveless Asymmetric Ruffled Midi Dress £140 SHOP NOW So effortless.

COS Broderie Anglaise Wide-Leg Trousers £115 SHOP NOW I love this whole look with the matching shirt.

Forever That Girl Printed Linen Tie-Front Blouse £120 SHOP NOW I too want to be forever that girl.

Peachy Den The Deba Midi Skirt, Navy £120 SHOP NOW The drop v-shaped waistline just adds that extra touch of intrigue to this versatile skirt.

Emory Park Corsage Knit Bandeau Top With Side Splits £32 SHOP NOW It wouldn't be a pretty piece roundup with a corsage moment.

Damson Madder Rebecca Embroidered Cotton Midi Dress £150 SHOP NOW Damson Madder knows all about those finer details.