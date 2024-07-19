We Went Shopping With Drag Race Star Plastique Tiara
If you watch RuPaul's Drag Race and/or know anything about drag, then Duc Nguyen Tran—known by their stage name Plastique Tiara—needs no introduction. She is, after all, known for her jaw-dropping fashion serves on the runway and is consistently a fan favorite thanks to her comedy chops. Plastique was born and raised in Vietnam and came to the U.S. at 11, and following her Drag Race debut on season 11, she has gone on to earn international acclaim by starring in the Werq the World tour, joining the rotating cast of RuPaul's Drag Race Live!, releasing a pop song titled "Irresistible," and becoming the most followed drag queen on TikTok. She is also a current contestant on RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars. Perhaps most importantly, she knows great style when she sees it, making her a dream shopping date.
For our inaugural episode of Let's Go Shopping, a video series where we accompany stylish figures on their shopping adventures, we followed Plastique to the Thai Nguyen Atelier in Orange County, California. A dear friend of Plastique, the Vietnamese luxury fashion designer is best known for his contemporary take on the Vietnamese áo dài and has been featured on numerous red carpets and in notable fashion publications. In addition to Plastique, Nguyen has dressed the likes of Jennifer Lopez, Ariana Grande, and Ali Wong, to name a few.
In search of the perfect last-minute ensemble, Plastique headed to Nguyen's atelier on a Friday afternoon. See which look was the one.
@whowhatwear ♬ original sound - whowhatwear
@whowhatwear ♬ original sound - whowhatwear
Check out some of Plastique Tiara's Best RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars Runway Looks
Don't miss Plastique Tiara on RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars season 9, now streaming on Paramount+.
Jessica Baker is Who What Wear’s Executive Director, Entertainment, where she ideates, books, writes, and edits celebrity and entertainment features.
